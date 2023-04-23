|0.0 : We are all set to start!
|David WieseÂ is up for a flash interview. He says that he tries to keep busy and work on his skils and stay active to keep himself fit when he is not playing that much. Adds that it is easier when you are not playing and you go a bit harder in the gym and it is about utilsing your time. Mentions that he would like to be in the same team as Andre RussellÂ as he has played against him a few times and would like to see the carnage by being on his side. Tells that the team balance is more important,
|ChennaiÂ (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu (In place of Akash Singh), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C)&(WK), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
|Impact Players for Chennai -Â Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
|Impact Players for Kolkata -Â Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Venkatesh Iyer.
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Narayan Jagadeesan (WK) (In for Mandeep Singh), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese (In for Litton Das), Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.Â
|Nitish Rana, the skipper of KolkataÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket looks good but there might be dew so they want to chase. Mentions that they have played good cricket but just haven't been able to cross the line in the last couple of matches. Reckons that they need to improve in all three areas to get the win here. Informs that they have two changes in the team as Litton DasÂ and Mandeep SinghÂ misses out and David WieseÂ and Narayan JagadeesanÂ comes in for them.
|MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the players have grown in confidence especially the bowling department, but it is important to maintain this as it is a long tournamnet. Tells that it is crucial for everyone to contribute, and that one good catch or run out might make the difference in the end. Mentions that he has played a lot of cricket here, but not quite a lot as he did not play much U-16 cricket. Says that he had a job in Kharagpur a
|TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Nitish Rana. Kolkata have elected to BOWL first.