Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score, Match 24, Indian Premier League, 2020 2020-10-10 15:30:00

KXIP 162/6 (20)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs
KKR 164/5 (20)
Live
CRR:3.11
Recent Overs: . 4 . 1 . . | 1 1 2 1 . 1 | . 1 1 . . 1
Commentary:
  • 19.6 That is it from this game! The next match is between Chennai and Bangalore in Dubai at 1800 local. Join us for that game. TillÃ‚Â  then, take care and cheers!Ã‚Â 
  • 19.6 Dinesh Karthik is named the Man of the Match for his brilliant performance with the bat.
  • 19.6 The Kolkata bowling looked flat today untill the 18th over! Everybody was being milked and scored easily off. However, Krishna was one who bowled really well. Narine too was impressive. Varun was also good. Nagarkoti and Cummins though weren't upto the mark but Kolkata managed to win the important moments of the game and in the end came out on top.
  • 19.6 Earlier in the innings chasing 165, Punjab openers got them off to a brilliant start! After Rahul was dropped early on, he made Kolkata pay. He along with Agarwal added a 100-plus stand. Agarwal was the agressor and Rahul played along nicely. Their partnership took their side to the brink of victory before Agarwal departed. Pooran then came in and played a cameo which got his side closer. However, Narine's over, the 18th one, changed the game. They needed 22 in 3 but Narine bowled a brilliant 2
  • 19.6 The Punjab dressing room is in shock! They actually can't believe they have lost this one. No way should have they gone down here. They should have won this game with an over to spare. How costly did the move to send Prabhsimran above Maxwell prove! His three dots to Narine just gave Kolkata a glimmer of hope which they capitalized on. Also, how good was Krishna in the penultimate over? Two wickets and just the 6 runs. Wow! One of those wickets were of Rahul who was bossing the game till then. 1
  • 19.3 Kolkata review! It is more in hope one feels. An LBW appeal has been turned down.
  • 19.6 Sunil Narine to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Just short! Just short. Oh boy! Maxwell wants it to be checked but it is just short. Narine would have had his heart in his mouth for a second. What drama, what an anticlimax! It is a game of millimeters says Ian Bishop and that is oh so right. Coming to the ball now, what did Narine just bowl there. He fires it outside off. He invites Maxwell to hit towards the short side and Glenn does exactly that. He lofts it over covers. It bounces just inside the
  • 19.5 Sunil Narine to Mandeep Singh, OUT! TAKEN! The bigger side of the ground and Mandeep does not strike it cleanly and hence holes out. 7 needed from the last game. Kolkata can't lose unless an extra is bowled. It is slower through the air again and on middle. Narine gives no pace on the delivery. Singh goes for the slog sweep but only manages to hit it high up in the air. Green, the sub, settles under it and takes it brilliantly.
  • 19.4 Sunil Narine to Glenn Maxwell, NOT OUT! It is going down leg! More importantly for Kolkata, it is just a single and Maxwell is off strike. It is slower again and angling into the pads. Maxwell swings but once again misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but turned down. The ball rolls towards short third man. A leg bye is taken. Karthik reviews but replays show that the on-field call is the right one.
  • 19.3 Sunil Narine to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Important boundary! 8 from 3 balls now! Innovation and it pays off. Maxwell brings out the reverse sweep. Nails it over the cover region and it goes for a boundary.
  • 19.2 Sunil Narine to Glenn Maxwell, Make that 12 needed in 4! Lovely bowling!Ã‚Â It is very slow and into the pads. Maxwell is early in the swing. He misses to get hit on the pads.
  • 19.1 Sunil Narine to Glenn Maxwell, A couple to start! Shorter and on middle, Maxwell swings. It goes off the inner half through mid on for two. 12 needed in 5.
  • 18.6 Prasidh Krishna to KL Rahul, OUT! TIMBER! That is a huge, huge wicket. Game now in Kolkata's favor. Rahul can't believe what he has done. Krishna is over the moon. It is a full toss outside off. Rahul looks to heave it on the leg side but gets an inside edge which hits the stumps. What a turnaround. Wow! Just Wow! 14 needed in the last over with two new batters out there.
  • 18.5 Prasidh Krishna to KL Rahul, A couple! 14 needed in 7 now. A low full toss outside off. It is carved through covers for a couple. A very important ball coming up!
  • 18.4 Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman in.
  • 18.4 Prasidh Krishna to Prabhsimran Singh, OUT! TAKEN! Kolkata back in this one! Prabhsimran walks back after an innings which could well cost his team the game. It is shorter and around off. He looks to pull but is done in by the pace. It goes off the splice towards point where Rana runs back and takes a good catch. 16 in 8. Boundary needed.
  • 18.3 Prasidh Krishna to KL Rahul, Just one again! Shorter and around off, it is guided down to third man for one. 16 needed in 9.
  • 18.2 Prasidh Krishna to Prabhsimran Singh, A yorker outside off, Prabhsmiran looks to jam it out. It goes off the toe-end down to third man for one.
  • 18.1 Prasidh Krishna to Prabhsimran Singh, A couple to begin! Fuller and on middle, this is hit down towards the long on fielder. It is to his left and two is taken.
  • 17.6 Sunil Narine to Prabhsimran Singh, A single which Kolkata surely won't mind. 20 needed in 2 now. What a brilliant over from Narine. Just the two runs and a wicket from it. On the pads, it is worked down to fine leg for one.
  • 17.5 Sunil Narine to Prabhsimran Singh, Three dots in a row! Shorter and outside off, it is slapped hard but to covers.
  • 17.4 Sunil Narine to Prabhsimran Singh, Pressure building! One more dot! On middle, the batter goes back and keeps it out.
  • 17.2 Prabhsimran Singh is the new man in.
  • 17.3 Sunil Narine to Prabhsimran Singh, On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. One more dot. Need a couple more.
  • 17.2 Sunil Narine to Nicholas Pooran, OUT! TIMBER! Pooran is out of here but is it too late! They should have probably given Narine the over they gave to Nagarkoti. It is on middle, Pooran swings but misses. You miss I hit stuff from him. 21 needed in 16. A wicket more and the game might just get interesting.
  • 0.0 Sunil Narine is back on.
  • 17.1 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Shorter and around off, it is pushed through covers for one.
  • 0.0 DRINKS! Punjab are running away with the game. Rahul and Pooran would look to finish this off as quickly as possible. On the other hand, Kolkata need wickets to put pressure on Punjab. Also Varun Chakravarthy is back on.
  • 16.6 Varun Chakravarthy to KL Rahul, On off, it is guided towards point for one. 22 needed in 18.
  • 16.5 Varun Chakravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, On off, it turns away a touch. Pooran looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards short third man for one.
  • 16.4 Varun Chakravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, On middle, it is pushed to the right of the bowler.
  • 16.3 Varun Chakravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! In the gap! Probably now where Pooran wanted to hit it but he finds the gap. Fuller and outside off. Pooran swings but miscues it. It goes over cover and trickles over the fence. He wanted it to hit it a lot straighter than he did.
  • 16.2 Varun Chakravarthy to Nicholas Pooran, Tossed up on middle, it is pushed to covers.
  • 16.1 Varun Chakravarthy to KL Rahul, Outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
  • 15.6 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! Smashed! Just the 29 needed now! Short and on middle, it sits up to be hit. Pooran pulls it hard and over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
  • 15.5 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Stand and deliver stuff! Length and outside off, Pooran stands tall and crunches it through covers for a boundary. So this is probably the over which turns the tide completely in Punjab's favor. 35 needed in 25.
  • 15.4 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to KL Rahul, A slower one, fuller and outside off, it is carved through covers for one.
  • 15.3 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to KL Rahul, Easy two again! Fuller and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
  • 15.2 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to KL Rahul, FOUR! Poor bowling! Short and wide outside off, Rahul stands tall, gets on top of the bounce and cuts it through point. No chance of stopping that.
  • 15.1 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to KL Rahul, Two! Fuller and outside off, Rahul drives it through covers and takes two.
  • 14.6 Kamlesh Nagarkoti is back on.
  • 14.6 Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran, Another dot! A wicket and four runs from it. Kolkata needed an over like this. On middle, blocked. 48 needed now in the last 5.
  • 14.5 Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran, A dot now! On middle, Pooran defends it onto the ground.
  • 14.4 Prasidh Krishna to KL Rahul, Another single! Length and outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
  • 14.3 Prasidh Krishna to Nicholas Pooran, Pooran is off the mark! This is on middle and angling away. Pooran guides it down to third man for one.
  • 14.2 Nicholas Pooran is the new man in.
  • 14.2 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, OUT! TAKEN! There is the wicket Kolkata wanted! There is glimmer of hope they needed. Can they capitalize on it now? Krishna does the job. It is angled into the pads, Agarwal looks to whip it over the mid-wicket fence but fails to get the power behind it. He holes out to the fielder in the deep. Gill makes no mistake. A brilliant innings from Agarwal comes to an end. He has done his job. 50 needed in 34.
  • 14.1 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, Another two! Shorter and on off, it is pushed through covers for a couple.
  • 13.6 Nitish Rana to KL Rahul, Two to end the over! Shorter and outside off, it is slapped through covers for a couple.
  • 13.5 Nitish Rana to Mayank Agarwal, Fires it on the pads, it is worked towards deep mid-wicket for one.
  • 13.4 Nitish Rana to KL Rahul, Fuller on off, it is eased down to long off for one.
  • 13.3 Nitish Rana to Mayank Agarwal, Shortish and on middle, it is pulled down towards long on for one.
  • 13.2 Nitish Rana to KL Rahul, Shorter and on the pads, Rana gets away with one as this is pulled towards short fine leg for a single.
  • 13.1 Nitish Rana to Mayank Agarwal, Angled into the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
  • 12.6 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, Fuller and on off, it is eased down to long off for one. End of a very good over for Punjab. It is their game to lose now.
  • 12.5 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Shortish and on midlde, it is worked through square leg for one.
  • 12.4 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, Fifty for Agarwal! Another brilliant innings from him. He has played as the agressor and done so brilliantly. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one.
  • 12.3 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, A single now! Good batting! On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
  • 12.2 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, FOUR! Through the gap! Fuller and on off, Rahul leans into it and strokes it through covers. Russell gives it a chase but fails to get to it. 8 from the first two balls. FIFTY up for KL Rahul! Continues his great form.
  • 12.1 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, FOUR! Poor from Cummins! He errs in line and bowls it on the pads. It is worked behind square on theÃ‚Â leg side for a boundary. Pressure on Cummins.
  • 11.6 Pat Cummins is back into the attack.Ã‚Â 
  • 11.6 Varun Chakravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! That is beautifully played! Releases the pressure that was building in the over. Full and outside off. Agarwal makes room and lofts it over covers. No chance of stopping that. 8 from the over. 71 needed in 8.
  • 11.4 Varun Chakravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, Very full and outside off, it is jammed through point for one.
  • 11.4 Varun Chakravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, Agarwal makes room and Varun follows him. It is mistimed towards long off for one.
  • 11.3 Varun Chakravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, Really full and outside off, Agarwal fails to jam it out. A dot.
  • 11.2 Varun Chakravarthy to KL Rahul,Ã‚Â  Outside off, it is played through point for one.
  • 11.1 Varun Chakravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, Shorter and outside off, it is lofted over covers for one.
  • 10.6 Varun Chakravarthy has a change of ends.
  • 10.6 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to KL Rahul, Full toss on middle, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket.Ã‚Â 
  • 10.5 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Mayank Agarwal, Full ball outside off, Agarwal drives it to deep cover for a single.
  • 10.4 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Dominant shot from Mayank Agarwal! Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball on middle, Agarwal pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.Ã‚Â 
  • 10.3 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Good-looking shot from Mayank Agarwal! Nagarkoti overpitches it outside off, Agarwal lunges forward and creams the drive through extra cover for a boundary.
  • 10.2 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to KL Rahul, Length ball outside off, Rahul punches it to deep cover for a single.
  • 10.1 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to KL Rahul, Full ball outside off, Rahul drives but finds the point fielder.
  • 9.6 Kamlesh Nagarkoti is back on.Ã‚Â 
  • 9.6 Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, Flatter on middle, Agarwal flicks it to deep square leg for a couple.
  • 9.5 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, On the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side for one. Leg bye.
  • 9.4 Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, Outside off, it is guided through point for one.
  • 9.3 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Shorter and on off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
  • 9.1 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Another two! On middle, it is worked with soft hands through mid-wicket for a couple.
  • 9.1 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Two in the end! Shorter and on middle, this is worked towards long on. They call for two but have to settle for one. The substitute fielder,Ã‚Â Green hits the stumps at the non-striker's end and it deflects away from the fielder backing up. Two.
  • 8.6 Varun Chakravarthy to KL Rahul, A single to end! On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
  • 8.5 Varun Chakravarthy to KL Rahul, Close! Shortish again, this one turns back in a touch from outside off. Rahul looks to push at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
  • 8.4 Varun Chakravarthy to KL Rahul, Quicker and on off, Rahul stays back and pushes it to covers.
  • 8.3 Varun Chakravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, Shortish and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
  • 8.1 An appeal for run out taken upstairs. It looks like KL Rahul has made his way in and the replays show that he has.Ã‚Â 
  • 8.2 Varun Chakravarthy to KL Rahul, NOT OUT! Rahul is in easily! On middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket. The batters take off. The fielder hits the stumps at the bowler's end. It is referred. Replays show that the batsman is well in.
  • 8.1 Varun Chakravarthy to KL Rahul, TWO! Fuller and around off, it is driven through covers for a couple.
  • 7.6 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, On middle, it is worked towards short fine leg for one more.
  • 7.5 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, On middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket. A rare dot.
  • 7.4 Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, Outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
  • 7.3 Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, EDGY FOUR! Everything going Punjab's way! Shortish and outside off, Agarwal looks to loft it over covers but it goes off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
  • 7.2 Sunil Narine to KL Rahul, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
  • 6.6 Sunil NarineÃ‚Â is on now.Ã‚Â 
  • 7.1 Sunil Narine to Mayank Agarwal, On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
  • 6.6 Varun Chakravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, A single to end! On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
  • 6.5 Varun Chakravarthy to KL Rahul, Close! It lands outside off and then turns back in. Rahul looks to put bat on ball but it goes off the inner half towards backward square leg for one.
  • 6.4 Varun Chakravarthy to KL Rahul, A couple now! On middle, this is worked through square leg for two.
  • 6.3 Varun Chakravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, 50 up for Punjab! On middle, it is pushed past the bowler and down to long on for one.
  • 6.2 Varun Chakravarthy to KL Rahul, On off, it is pushed through covers for one.
  • 6.1 Varun Chakravarthy to Mayank Agarwal, Outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
  • 5.6 DRINKS! Punjab have made a good start to their run chase, courtesy their openers, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. They started off slowly but have started to find their range of shots and are looking good now. They need 118 in 84 balls. Kolkata, on the other hand, need to break this stand and get into the middle order of Punjab as quickly as possible. The game looks in favour of Punjab at the moment but anything can happen in cricket. Varun Chakravarthy is into the attack.Ã‚Â 
  • 5.6 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Mayank Agarwal, A single to end the Powerplay and it is a brilliant one for Punjab! They are 47 for 0 after it. Needing another 118 in 84 balls. Fuller and on off, it is driven to the left of mid off for one.
  • 5.5 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to KL Rahul, Good batting! Follows the boundary with a single as this is worked towards mid on.
  • 5.4 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to KL Rahul, FOUR! In the gap! Slightly shorter in length and on middle, Rahul pulls it hard! Finds the gap in the mid-wicket region and bags a boundary.
  • 5.3 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Mayank Agarwal, Very good timing! Shorter and on off, Agarwal pushes it towards extra cover for one.
  • 5.2 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to KL Rahul, MISFIELD! Two extra runs! Fuller and on off, Rahul pushes it towards mid off and sets off for one. Krishna rushes to the ball but lets it through. He runs after it and does the mopping up job before it crosses the fence. Two more taken.
  • 5.1 Kamlesh Nagarkoti to Mayank Agarwal, Length and on off, it is guided towards point for one.
  • 4.6 Kamlesh Nagarkoti is into the attack.Ã‚Â 
  • 4.6 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Two now! So back-to-back good overs for Punjab! Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
  • 4.5 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Short and down the leg side. Rahul says thank you very much and pulls it nice and fine for a boundary.
  • 4.4 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, A very good slower one outside off, grips a touch in the surface. Rahul looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
  • 4.2 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Angled into the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
  • 4.2 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, On middle, Rahul plays it nice and late. It goes on the off side for one.
  • 4.1 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Angled into the middle pole, defended.
  • 3.6 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, Six! Exquisite! That is brilliant from Agarwal! A huge over and a much-needed one. Agarwal makes room and Krishna bowls it full and outside off. It is lofted over covers and it goes all the way.
  • 3.5 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, Length and on off again, it is guided to point.
  • 3.3 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! That is a beauty! Not a lot wrong with that delivery. It is length and on middle, Agarwal strokes it on the up past the mid on fielder and it races away to the fence.
  • 3.3 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, Krishna drags his length back and bowls it on middle, it is defended.
  • 3.2 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Just a mere chip and a welcome boundary! Agarwal might have decided to step on the gas now! Fuller and on middle, Agarwal lofts it over mid on and bags a boundary.
  • 3.1 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, Agarwal makes room and this is shorter and outside off. It comes off slow from the surface and hence, it is slapped to mid off.
  • 2.6 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, Cummins continues to keep it tight! On middle, this is played to the man at mid on for one. A sedate start by the Punjab openers so far.
  • 2.5 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, A good short one on the body, Agarwal does really well to duck under it.
  • 2.4 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, One more single! On middle, this is guided towards point for one more. That was guided right off the stumps. Risky shot.
  • 2.3 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Two! Fuller and outside off, this is guided through point. Away from the fielder in the deep for a couple.
  • 2.2 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, Agarwal now guides it through backward point for a single.
  • 2.1 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Back of a length and on off, it is guided through backward point for one.
  • 1.6 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, A tidy start from Krishna too! On middle, it is defended.
  • 1.5 Prasidh Krishna to Mayank Agarwal, Shortish and angled into the pads, Agarwal looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
  • 1.4 Prasidh Krishna to KL Rahul, Drags his length back and lands it on off, it is dropped towards cover for one.
  • 1.3 Prasidh Krishna to KL Rahul, Fuller and on off, it is driven nicely but to cover.
  • 1.2 Prasidh Krishna to KL Rahul, DROPPED AND FOUR! Also, Russell is down on the ground. This could well be a double blow for Kolkata. Excellent deception from Krishna. He bowls a slower one and it is fuller on off. Rahul is early into the loft. He hits it over mid off. Russell back tracks, gets two hands to it but spills it. It is rolling towards the boundary. Russell dives and tries to push it back in but is touching the ropes while doing so. He though is down on the ground outside the boundar
  • 1.1 Prasidh Krishna to KL Rahul, A good delivery to begin! A full ball, almost a yorker on middle. Rahul gets his front leg out of the way and works it to mid-wicket.
  • 0.6 Prasidh Krishna will bowl from the other end.Ã‚Â 
  • 0.6 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul pushes it to long off for a single.
  • 0.5 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Corrects his line and bowls it on off, Rahul pushes it to mid off. A tidy over so far. Can he end it well?
  • 0.4 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, A little too straight this time. Rahul works it towards mid-wicket.
  • 0.3 Pat Cummins to Mayank Agarwal, Agarwal is off the mark now! He gets one on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
  • 0.0 We are back for the chase! The Kolkata players stride out to the middle, followed by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal! Pat Cummins will start with the ball for Kolkata.Ã‚Â 
  • 0.2 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Length again and on off, Rahul guides it towards point for one. He is off the mark.
  • 0.1 Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Length and on middle, Rahul stays back and defends it.

Kings XI Punjab innings

BatsmenRB4s6sSR
KL Rahul (C)b Prasidh Krishna745860127.59
Mayank Agarwalc Shubman Gill b Prasidh Krishna563961143.59
Nicholas Pooranb Sunil Narine161021160.00
Prabhsimran Singh (W)c Nitish Rana b Prasidh Krishna470057.14
Glenn Maxwellnot out10520200.00
Mandeep Singhc sub Chris Green b Sunil Narine01000.00
Chris Jordannot out00000.00
Mujeeb Ur Rahman00000.00
Ravi Bishnoi00000.00
Mohammed Shami00000.00
Arshdeep Singh00000.00
Total164
Extras(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
Fall Of Wickets:

Bowlers OMRWEcon
Pat Cummins402907.25
Prasidh Krishna402937.25
Kamlesh Nagarkoti3040013.33
Varun Chakravarthy402706.75
Sunil Narine402827.00
Nitish Rana10707.00




Kolkata Knight Riders innings

BatsmenRB4s6sSR
Rahul Tripathib Mohammed Shami4101040.00
Shubman Gillrun out (Mandeep Singh / Prabhsimran Singh)574750121.28
Nitish Ranarun out (Mohammed Shami / Nicholas Pooran)240050.00
Eoin Morganc Glenn Maxwell b Ravi Bishnoi242321104.35
Dinesh Karthik (C) (W)run out (Nicholas Pooran / Prabhsimran Singh)582982200.00
Andre Russellc Prabhsimran Singh b Arshdeep Singh5310166.67
Pat Cumminsnot out5400125.00
Sunil Narine00000.00
Kamlesh Nagarkoti00000.00
Varun Chakravarthy00000.00
Prasidh Krishna00000.00
Total162
Extras(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
Fall Of Wickets:

Bowlers OMRWEcon
Mohammed Shami403017.50
Arshdeep Singh412516.25
Chris Jordan403709.25
Mujeeb Ur Rahman4044011.00
Ravi Bishnoi402516.25
