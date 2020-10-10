Kings XI Punjab innings
|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|KL Rahul (C)b Prasidh Krishna
|74
|58
|6
|0
|127.59
|Mayank Agarwalc Shubman Gill b Prasidh Krishna
|56
|39
|6
|1
|143.59
|Nicholas Pooranb Sunil Narine
|16
|10
|2
|1
|160.00
|Prabhsimran Singh (W)c Nitish Rana b Prasidh Krishna
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|Glenn Maxwellnot out
|10
|5
|2
|0
|200.00
|Mandeep Singhc sub Chris Green b Sunil Narine
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Chris Jordannot out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ravi Bishnoi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mohammed Shami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arshdeep Singh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Total
|164
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
|Fall Of Wickets:
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Pat Cummins
|4
|0
|29
|0
|7.25
|Prasidh Krishna
|4
|0
|29
|3
|7.25
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|3
|0
|40
|0
|13.33
|Varun Chakravarthy
|4
|0
|27
|0
|6.75
|Sunil Narine
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7.00
|Nitish Rana
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Kolkata Knight Riders innings
|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rahul Tripathib Mohammed Shami
|4
|10
|1
|0
|40.00
|Shubman Gillrun out (Mandeep Singh / Prabhsimran Singh)
|57
|47
|5
|0
|121.28
|Nitish Ranarun out (Mohammed Shami / Nicholas Pooran)
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|Eoin Morganc Glenn Maxwell b Ravi Bishnoi
|24
|23
|2
|1
|104.35
|Dinesh Karthik (C) (W)run out (Nicholas Pooran / Prabhsimran Singh)
|58
|29
|8
|2
|200.00
|Andre Russellc Prabhsimran Singh b Arshdeep Singh
|5
|3
|1
|0
|166.67
|Pat Cumminsnot out
|5
|4
|0
|0
|125.00
|Sunil Narine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Varun Chakravarthy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Prasidh Krishna
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Total
|162
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 14, nb 8) 23
|Fall Of Wickets:
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Mohammed Shami
|4
|0
|30
|1
|7.50
|Arshdeep Singh
|4
|1
|25
|1
|6.25
|Chris Jordan
|4
|0
|37
|0
|9.25
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|4
|0
|44
|0
|11.00
|Ravi Bishnoi
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25