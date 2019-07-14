|Batsmen
|Recent overs : w . . . . 4 | 4 . . . 1 1
|Last bat : Paul Stirlingb Sean Williams0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/1 (0.1 Ovs)
|4.5 : T Chatara to K O'Brien, 1 run.
|4.4 : T Chatara to K O'Brien, SIX.
|4.3 : T Chatara to K O'Brien, FOUR.
|4.2 : T Chatara to G Wilson, On a length on off, O'Brien plays it towards covers for a run.
|4.1 : T Chatara to G Wilson, The batsman has driven it through mid-off. Two runs added to the total.
|3.6 : K Jarvis to K O'Brien, Good length ball on the stumps, Kevin defends it off the front foot.
|3.5 : K Jarvis to G Wilson, On middle, Kevin strokes it wide of mid on for one.
|3.4 : K Jarvis to G Wilson, Good length ball on off, Kevin punches it hard but straight to cover.
|3.3 : K Jarvis to G Wilson, FOUR! Cut and cut away hard! Jarvis offers width outside off, Kevin cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|3.2 : K Jarvis to K O'Brien, Fuller on off, Wilson drives it wide of mid off for one.
|3.1 : K Jarvis to G Wilson, On the pads, Kevin looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad to the on side for a leg bye.
|2.6 : S Williams to G Wilson, Good length ball on off, Wilson strokes it to the man at cover.
|2.5 : S Williams to G Wilson, On a length once again, Wilson punches it but once again finds cover.
|2.4 : S Williams to G Wilson, Length ball on off, Wilson punches it to cover.
|2.3 : S Williams to K O'Brien, On middle and leg, O'Brien glances it towards mid-wicket for one.
|2.2 : S Williams to G Wilson, On the pads, Wilson flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
|2.1 : S Williams to G Wilson, EDGED AND FOUR! Williams bowls it short around off, Wilson looks to cut but he is late on it. The ball finds the outside edge and goes through the third man for a boundary.
|1.6 : T Chatara to G Wilson, Length ball around off, Gary punches it wide of point and keeps the strike with a single.
|1.5 : T Chatara to K O'Brien, Full on off, O'Brien strokes it wide of mid off and gets to the other end.
|1.4 : T Chatara to K O'Brien, On off, Kevin plays it to point.
|1.3 : T Chatara to K O'Brien, Once again it is on a length, Kevin punches it to the man at cover.
|1.2 : T Chatara to K O'Brien, Good length ball on off, O'Brien follows the boundary with a solid front foot defense.
|1.1 : T Chatara to K O'Brien, FOUR! O'Brien is off the mark too. Chatara starts with a length ball on the pads, Kevin easily flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|0.6 : Tendai Chatara to bowl from the other end.
|S Williams to G Wilson, FOUR! Swept and swept hard! Tossed up on the pads, Wilson gets down on one knee and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. The scoreboard is off the mark with a boundary.
|0.5 : S Williams to G Wilson, Floated on off, Wilson punches it to cover.
|0.4 : S Williams to G Wilson, Shorter on off, Wilson punches it to cover.
|0.3 : S Williams to G Wilson, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|0.2 : S Williams to G Wilson, Wilson comes on the front foot and defends this flatter one towards the off side.
|0.1 : Gary Wilson walks out at number 3. Doubt he would have expected to come out as soon as number 3.
|S Williams to P Stirling, OUT! Bowled! What a sight for Sean Williams and Zimbabwe players! Sean floats one up on the middle and off and Stirling prods forward to defend but the ball beats him on the inside edge and crashes onto the stumps.
|0.0 : Done and dusted with the national anthem and we are all set for the play to begin. The Zimbabwe players are in the huddle before they take their respective position. Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien stride out to open the innings for Ireland. Zimbabwe to start with spin. Sean Williams to start the proceedings.
|Both the teams are out in the middle for the national anthems. First it will be Zimbabwe's followed by Ireland.
|Zimbabwe Playing XI - Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza (C), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu.
|Ireland Playing XI - Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gary Wilson (C and WK), Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Greg Thompson, Joshua Little, Craig Young.
|TOSS - Zimbabwe win the toss and elect to field first.
|A warm welcome to the final match of the T20I series between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Bready, Northern Ireland. The hosts would look to continue their strong performance from the last match and would look to win the series. The openers did well in the last match for them and that is a positive sign for them. On the other hand, Zimbabwe would look to draw the series and for that to happen they need to improve their bowling which was destroyed by the Irish batsmen in the last match. Zimbabwe would