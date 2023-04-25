|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 3 1 . . | . . 4 2 1 1
|Last bat : Hardik Pandya (C)c Suryakumar Yadav b Piyush Chawla13(14b1x40x6) SR:92.86, FoW:50/2 (6.1 Ovs)
|6.6 : Strategic break!
|Piyush Chawla to Shubman Gill, Nicely flighted and around off, Shubman GillÂ leans on and eases it through mid off for a run.
|6.5 : Piyush Chawla to Vijay Shankar, Flatter and on middle, Vijay ShankarÂ pushes it off the back foot and down to long on for one more.
|6.4 : Piyush Chawla to Shubman Gill, Comes forward now and works this delivery off the pads through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.3 : Piyush Chawla to Shubman Gill, Shorter around off and turning away, Shubman GillÂ rocks back and tucks it toward mid-wicket.
|6.1 : Vijay ShankarÂ is the new batter at the crease.
|6.2 : Piyush Chawla to Vijay Shankar, Full and around off, driven crisply down to long off for a single.
|Piyush Chawla to Vijay Shankar, WIDE! Floated up and spilled down the leg side, Vijay ShankarÂ looks to sweep but misses and a wide is called.
|6.1 : Piyush Chawla to Hardik Pandya, OUT! TAKEN! Piyush ChawlaÂ makes an immediate impact with the ball and Hardik PandyaÂ cannot believe it. Starts off with a tossed-up delivery, full and on off stump. Pandya stays deep in his crease and looks to pump it down the ground. Pandya doesn't get under it and ends up thumping it flat toward long off. Suryakumar YadavÂ there settles himself right on the edge and leaps up to take a very well-judged catch. Chawla is absolutely delighted.
|5.6 : Cameron Green to Hardik Pandya, Angles this one into the pads, Hardik PandyaÂ flicks it away to deep mid-wicket for one. At the end of the Powerplay, Gujarat are 50/1!
|5.5 : Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, On a hard length around off, punched on the up toward extra cover for a single.
|5.4 : Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, SIX! BANG! Shubman GillÂ has taken a liking to Cameron Green. Pitched up around middle and leg, Gill whacks it straight back down the ground and clears the long on fence with ease. 15 off the over so far.
|5.3 : Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, FOUR! This time through the off side! Slower one, angled into the leg stump, Shubman GillÂ backs away and cuts it hard through cover-point for back-to-back boundaries.
|5.2 : Cameron Green to Shubman Gill, FOUR! What a pick-up! Short of a length around middle, Shubman GillÂ stays put and whips it across the line, one-bounce and over the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|5.1 : Cameron Green to Hardik Pandya, Starts with a shortish delivery and angles it into the batter. Hardik PandyaÂ shapes up for the pull but has to adjust and punches it toward mid on for a single.
|4.6 : Cameron GreenÂ comes into the attack now.
|Riley Meredith to Shubman Gill, On a good length and angled into the pads. Shubman GillÂ flicks this towards deep square leg and they run well to take a couple of runs.Â
|Riley Meredith to Shubman Gill, WIDE! Bowls a slower delivery at 118 clicks but strays down leg on a fuller length. Shubman GillÂ does not get bat on it and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|4.5 : Riley Meredith to Shubman Gill, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Shubman GillÂ stands his ground and punches this ball towards extra cover.Â
|4.4 : Riley Meredith to Hardik Pandya, Goes full and just outside the off pole. Hardik PandyaÂ flicks this wide of mid on and takes another run.Â
|4.3 : Riley Meredith to Shubman Gill, Delivers this one a fraction full and in line with the stumps. Shubman GillÂ knocks this uppishly towards mid on and they take a risky single.Â
|Riley Meredith to Shubman Gill, WIDE! Strays down leg side on a good length. Shubman GillÂ misses his flick and the umpire calls this one wide.Â
|4.2 : Riley Meredith to Shubman Gill, FOUR! The ball races to the boundary across the quick outfield! Riley MeredithÂ bowls this full and outside the off pole. Shubman GillÂ goes hard at the ball and lofts this over the infield towards deep point for four runs.Â Â
|4.1 : Riley Meredith to Shubman Gill, Riley MeredithÂ bowls this full and into the pads. Shubman GillÂ flicks this straight to the mid-wicket fielder.Â
|3.6 : Riley MeredithÂ comes into the attack and is ready to steam in.
|Jason Behrendorff to Hardik Pandya, FOUR! That has been dismissed out of sight! Jason BehrendorffÂ bowls this slightly back of a length and outside the off pole. Hardik PandyaÂ pulls this with disdain towards deep mid-wicket for four runs.Â
|3.5 : Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, Continues to bowl on a good length and attacks the stumps. Shubman GillÂ tucks this through mid-wicket and collects a run.Â
|3.4 : Jason Behrendorff to Hardik Pandya, Delivers this one fuller and onto the pads. Hardik PandyaÂ clips this to the right of the mid-wicket fielder and takes a one.Â
|3.3 : Jason Behrendorff to Hardik Pandya, Bowls this on a good length and in line with the stumps. Hardik PandyaÂ blocks this back towards the bowler.Â
|3.2 : Jason Behrendorff to Hardik Pandya, Goes fuller and in line with the stumps. Hardik PandyaÂ keeps his head still and pushes this towards mid on.
|3.1 : Jason Behrendorff to Hardik Pandya, Jason BehrendorffÂ aims for the pads on a good length. Hardik PandyaÂ flicks this straight to the short fine leg fielder.Â
|2.6 : Arjun Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya, Strays onto the pads on a good length. Hardik PandyaÂ clips this towards deep backward square leg and takes a single to retain strike.Â
|2.5 : Arjun Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya, Bowls this back of a length and outside the off pole. Hardik PandyaÂ stands tall and punches this towards deep cover. Cameron GreenÂ gives chase and does well to restrict the batters to yet another brace.Â
|2.4 : Arjun Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya, Goes full once again and at the stumps. Hardik PandyaÂ flicks this into the air towards deep mid-wicket but does not connect cleanly. The batters take a couple of runs.Â
|2.1 : Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Arjun TendulkarÂ draws first blood and Wriddhiman SahaÂ has to depart without troubling the scorers much! Arjun TendulkarÂ bowls this back of a length and going down leg. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull this away but is unable to get the ball away. Ishan KishanÂ collects the ball behind the stumps and goes up in appeal. Arjun TendulkarÂ is convinced that this is out and the umpire starts to raise his finger. Wriddhiman SahaÂ has a long
|2.3 : Arjun Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya, Delivers this in line with the stumps on a good length. Hardik PandyaÂ tucks this towards the mid-wicket fielder.Â
|2.1 : Skipper Hardik PandyaÂ walks in at number 3.
|2.2 : Arjun Tendulkar to Hardik Pandya, Bowls this slightly full and outside the off pole. Hardik PandyaÂ knocks this firmly to the right of mid off.Â
|1.6 : Jason Behrendorff to Wriddhiman Saha, Back to bowling on a good length and outside off. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs this towards deep backward point and takes a runÂ to keep strike.
|1.5 : Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, Delivers this in line with the stumps on a fullish length. Shubman GillÂ flicks this to the right of mid on and takes a single.Â
|1.4 : Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, Goes fuller and outside the off pole. Shubman GillÂ knocks this uppishly in the gapÂ towards deep cover and collects a brace.Â
|1.3 : Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, FOUR! That is the first boundary for Gujarat and it comes off the blade of Shubman Gill! Jason BehrendorffÂ bowls this on a good length but strays onto the pads. Shubman GillÂ clips this towards deep backward square leg and collects four runs.Â
|1.2 : Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, BEATEN! Bowls this on a fraction fuller and angling away from outside off. Shubman GillÂ leans into the shot and looks to push this away but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.6 : Jason BehrendorffÂ to operate from the other end.
|1.1 : Jason Behrendorff to Shubman Gill, Jason BehrendorffÂ bowls this on a good length and in line with the stumps. Shubman GillÂ gets behind the line of the ball and taps this towards mid-wicket.Â
|0.6 : Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, On a good length this time and outside the off stump. Wriddhiman SahaÂ dabs this towards point and a dot ball to end the over. Just four runs come off it.Â
|0.5 : Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, A tad bit short and outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to pull this away but gets beaten by the lack of pace.Â
|0.4 : Arjun Tendulkar to Shubman Gill, Bowls this on a yorker length and straight at the stumps. Shubman GillÂ digs this out towards deep square leg for a run.Â
|0.3 : Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, Delivers this outside the off pole of a fuller length. Wriddhiman SahaÂ pushes at this and gets the ball past the diving backward point fielder. Piyush ChawlaÂ gives chase and manages to pull the ball back but the batters take three runs.Â
|0.2 : Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, Continues to bowl slightly full and just outside the off pole. Wriddhiman SahaÂ looks to defend and gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards mid off.Â
|0.1 : Arjun Tendulkar to Wriddhiman Saha, Arjun TendulkarÂ begins with an in-swinging delivery served in line with the stumps and on a fullish length. Wriddhiman SahaÂ blocks this back down the pitch towards the bowler.Â
|0.0 : All in readiness for the play to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle as the players of Mumbai are seen in a huddle. It will be the pair of Wriddhiman SahaÂ and Shubman GillÂ to open the innings for Gujarat. Arjun TendulkarÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Hardik Pandya,Â the captainÂ of Gujarat says that the pitch looks good, aÂ bit watered but has played well in the last two games. Mentions that in the last game, it was impressive the way theyÂ fought back. Adds that forÂ 36 overs they were dominated and had to fight for every ball butÂ the players never gave up so they were able to get over the line. Informs that they are going with the same playing XI and Joshua LittleÂ comes back into the side.
|Rohit Sharma,Â the skipper of Mumbai says that they will bowl first. Adds that they saw the pitch and it was looking nice and hard but probably they put a lot of water on it and they want to make the best use of it early on. Mentions that the games like the last one can happen and mistakes can happen and it was sorted out in the dressing room as well. Informs that they have got two changes with Hrithik ShokeenÂ missing out and Kumar KartikeyaÂ replacing him and Jofra ArcherÂ is unwell, soÂ Riley
|Gujarat (Unchanged Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.Â
|Riley MeredithÂ is up for a chat and he says that it is aÂ pretty special stadium and the crowd is amazing. Adds that it is a really good side to come into and they have had a better start than last year. Mentions that it is pretty hard being a fast bowler in these conditions but it is what it is.
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera (In place of Tilak Varma), Kumar Kartikeya (In place of Hrithik Shokeen), Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith (In place of Jofra Archer).Â
|Impact Players for Mumbai -Â Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier.
|Impact Players for Gujarat - Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Sai Kishore, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Mumbai. They have elected to BOWL first.