|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . 1 . . . .
|Last bat : Zak Crawleyc Aiden Markram b Kagiso Rabada9(23b2x40x6) SR:39.13, FoW:25/2 (8.5 Ovs)
|10.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root, No run.
|9.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root, Leg bye.
|9.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root, Lungi NgidiÂ fires this one on the pads, a length ball. Joe RootÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.
|9.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, On a good length, around middle and off. Ollie PopeÂ shuffles across and tucks it towards fine leg for a single.Â
|9.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, Much fuller now, outside off. Ollie PopeÂ pushes it off the front foot towards mid off.Â
|9.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, Oh, lovely ball! Tight leave from Ollie Pope! A length ball, nipping back in sharply, around the fourth stumpÂ line. Ollie PopeÂ shoulders his arms at it.Â
|9.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, A huge shout for LBW, but the umpire says no! Dean ElgarÂ opts for a review. A length ball, swinging in, around middle and leg. Ollie PopeÂ misses his flick and gets hit on his pads. No bat involved there. Ball Tracking indicates that it was missing wickets. The on-field decision stands and South AfricaÂ lose a review.Â
|8.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root, A length ball, down the leg side. Joe RootÂ looks to flick this one but he misses.Â
|8.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! This time it's a wicket! Well, this was certainly bound to happen soonerÂ than later. Kagiso RabadaÂ gets another wicket and EnglandÂ are now two down. On a length, outside off, not much movement there. Zak CrawleyÂ leans to block this one but the ball goes off his outside edge towards second slip. Aiden MarkramÂ dives to his left and takes a good low catch.Â
|The prolific former English skipper, Joe RootÂ walks out to the middle.
|8.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Leading edge again but this time it runs away for a boundary! A length ball, around middle and leg. Zak CrawleyÂ looks to tuck this towards square leg, but the ball goes off his leading edge away from the fielder at gully for a boundary.Â
|8.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley, Edged and safe! Slightly short, around middle and leg. Zak CrawleyÂ looks to flick this but he gets a leading edge and that falls way short of Kagiso Rabada.Â
|8.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley, Good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away. Zak CrawleyÂ leaves it alone.
|8.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope, Another three! Back of a length, shaping away, outside off. Ollie PopeÂ pulls this one in the gap between mid-wicket and mid on. Three taken.
|7.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Outside off, on a good length. Zak CrawleyÂ looks to block this one but he misses. Well away from his blade though.Â
|7.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, Fuller ball, outside off. Ollie PopeÂ walks across and steps out to flick this one through mid-wicket. Three taken!Â
|7.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, Well bowled! A few outswingers earlier, and this time Lungi NgidiÂ nips this one back in, around middle and leg. Ollie PopeÂ looks to flick this one but he misses and gets hit high on his thigh pad.Â
|7.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, A length ball, outside off. Ollie PopeÂ blocks this one watchfully.
|7.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, Pulls his length back a tad, outside off, on a length. Ollie PopeÂ lifts his bat to leave this one but the ball goes off his toe-end and rolls away towards second slip.
|7.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, A fuller one, shaping away, wide of off. Ollie PopeÂ is happy to let that go.
|6.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley, Beaten again! Kagiso RabadaÂ is searching for that outside edge. On a length, around the fourth stump line. Zak CrawleyÂ looks to block this but get gets beaten as the ball zips past his outside edge.Â
|6.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley, Oh, close! Another length delivery, outside off. Zak CrawleyÂ looks to defend this one but he bails out in the end.Â
|6.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley, A length delivery, outside off. Zak CrawleyÂ shoulders his arms at it.
|6.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope, Angling in, fuller length, darting it on the pads. Ollie PopeÂ flicks it through the mid-wicket. The ball will not race away to the boundary but the batters grab three runs.
|6.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope, Fuller one, around middle and off. Ollie PopeÂ blocks it out from within his crease.
|6.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope, Beaten! In the channel outside off, a good-length delivery. Ollie PopeÂ gets beaten on his outside edge while trying to block this one.
|5.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Lungi NgidiÂ serves it on a length, outside off. Zak CrawleyÂ leaves it alone.
|5.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Beaten! Lovely ball! On a good length, around the fourth stump line. Zak CrawleyÂ looks to block this one but he gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|5.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Good-length delivery, outside off, swinging away. Zak CrawleyÂ is happy to let that go.
|5.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Angling in, on a length, around middle and leg. Zak CrawleyÂ blocks it towards short leg. The fielder there collects the ball on a bounce and throws it back at the stumps without looking. Zak CrawleyÂ was well in though.Â
|5.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Lovely shot! First confident shot from Zak CrawleyÂ and England! Fuller one, around middle. Zak CrawleyÂ presents the full face of the bat and drives it down the ground away from mid on and towards the boundary for four.Â
|5.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, A good-length delivery, swinging away, outside off. Zak CrawleyÂ lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|4.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope, In the channel outside the off pole, length delivery. Ollie PopeÂ does not fiddle with that one.Â
|4.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope, Much fuller now, outside off. Ollie PopeÂ drives it off the front foot towards the fielder at mid off.Â
|4.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope, Outside off, a length delivery, shaping away. Ollie PopeÂ shoulders his arms at it.Â
|4.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope, Good-length, sliding down leg. Ollie PopeÂ leaves it alone.
|4.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope, Edged and just short! Outside off, on a length. Ollie PopeÂ looks to leave this one but the ball goes off his toe-end and lands just short of Aiden MarkramÂ at second slip.Â
|4.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope, On a length, swinging it down leg. Ollie PopeÂ lets that one go. Kyle VerreynneÂ does well diving to his left to stop the ball.Â
|3.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, Back of a length, outside off. Ollie PopeÂ steps down the track and dabs it towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|3.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, Tad fuller, outside off, at 134 clicks. Ollie PopeÂ leans forward and blocks it out with the outer half of his bat towards point.Â
|3.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, An appeal for LBW, but turned down again and rightly so. This wasÂ sliding down leg. A length ball, swing in, around the leg pole. Ollie PopeÂ misses his tuck and gets pinged on his pads.Â
|3.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Ollie Pope, Pitches it up again, shaping this one away, around off. Ollie PopeÂ lunges forward and blocks it out towards point.
|2.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Alex Lees, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! South AfricaÂ have got an early breakthrough! Alex LeesÂ escaped earlier in the over but not this time. Kagiso RabadaÂ has his man! A shorter one, outside off, shaping away. Alex LeesÂ stays in his crease and looks to push this away, but the ball goes off the outside edge towards the keeper. Kyle VerreynneÂ makes no mistake there.Â
|3.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Fuller one again, around middle and off. Zak CrawleyÂ pushes it towards mid on and takes a single. He gets off the mark with that.
|3.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Angling in, fuller in length, around off. Zak CrawleyÂ blocks it outÂ
|2.6 : Ollie Pope walks out at number 3!
|2.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Alex Lees, Another stifled appeal there for LBW, but the umpire says no! An in-swinger now, around the leg pole, on a good length. Alex LeesÂ misses his flick and gets rapped on his pads.Â
|2.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Alex Lees, Oh, well bowled! A short ball, around middle and leg. Alex LeesÂ sways away from it at the end.Â
|2.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Alex Lees, Shorter ball, outside off and swinging it away. Alex LeesÂ shoulders his arms at it.Â
|2.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Alex Lees, Wide of off, swinging it away, on a length. Alex LeesÂ leaves it alone.
|2.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Alex Lees, EDGED AND FOUR! A fuller one, outside off, shaping away. Alex LeesÂ leans to drive this one away from his body. But the ball goes off the outside edge and flies over Aiden MarkramÂ at second slip, towards third man for a boundary. A tough chance for him, but EnglandÂ have their first boundary.Â
|0.0 : We are moments away from the start of the game! We are at the home of cricket and conditions are perfect for some quality Test cricket. It is time for the national anthems!Â We will have South Africa's national anthem first up and it will be followed by the England national anthem.
|1.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Much fuller this time, outside off, at 133 clicks, shaping away. Zak CrawleyÂ is not tempted with that one. He lets it go. A maiden for Lungi Ngidi!
|1.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Wide of off this time, swinging it away, on a good length. Zak CrawleyÂ leaves it alone.Â
|1.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Another out-swinger, outside off and on a length. Zak CrawleyÂ does not fiddle with that one.
|1.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Sticks to his good length, outside off, shaping away, at 132 clicks. Zak CrawleyÂ is happy to let that go.
|1.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Another length delivery, swinging away, in the channel outside off. Zak CrawleyÂ shoulders his arms at it.Â
|0.6 : Lungi NgidiÂ to share the new ball with Kagiso Rabada.
|1.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Zak Crawley, Lungi NgidiÂ begins with a length ball from over the wicket, outside off, shaping away. Zak CrawleyÂ offers no shot.Â
|0.0 : Right then, we are all set to begin! South African players are out there in the middle. Alex LeesÂ and Zak CrawleyÂ are the openers for England. Alex LeesÂ will take the strike as Kagiso Rabada is ready to start withÂ the ball for South Africa. Here we go...
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Alex Lees, Good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away. Alex LeesÂ lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|0.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Alex Lees, A stifled appeal for LBW, turned down by the umpire. Another in-swinger, length ball, around the leg pole. Alex LeesÂ looks to flick this but he misses and gets rapped on his pads. That was sliding down leg.
|0.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Alex Lees, Oh, good ball! Slightly shorter, nipping back in, around middle and leg. Alex LeesÂ misses his tuck and gets hit high on his thigh pad.Â
|0.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley, Leg bye! Swinging in, around the leg pole, on a length. Zak CrawleyÂ looks to flick this one but he misses. The ball goes towards square leg off his pads and the batters steal a leg bye.
|0.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Alex Lees, This one swings in, full and around middle and leg, at 140 clicks. Alex LeesÂ tucks it towards square leg for a single. EnglandÂ and Alex LeesÂ are up and running!Â
|0.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Alex Lees, Kagiso RabadaÂ goes over the wicket, serves a fullish delivery, outside off, hint of away movement there. Alex LeesÂ leaves it alone.
|0.0 : South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
|England (Playing XI) - Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, James Anderson.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Dean Elgar. South AfricaÂ have elected to BOWLÂ first.
South Africa on the other hand might have a little inexperienced side. Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada are the only experienced players in their side, the rest are relatively new to playing in English conditions. A significant concern for the Proteas will be the selection of Rabada. He remains doubtful for the first Test after sustaining an injury in the T20I series. However, South Africa will be hoping he is fit and ready for the first game.