|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 4 . . . | . 3 2 . . .
|Last bat : Rory Burnsc Shan Masood b Shaheen Afridi6(13b1x40x6) SR:46.15, FoW:12/1 (4.3 Ovs)
|10.1 : Y Shah to Sibley, 2 runs.
|9.6 : Yasir Shah is into the attack.
|M Abbas to Crawley, Good length ball on off, Crawley blocks it to point for another dot.
|9.5 : M Abbas to Crawley, Full delivery on middle, Zak works it to mid-wicket.
|9.4 : M Abbas to Zak Crawley, Too high! Nicely bowled! Good length ball on off, angling in. Crawley looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. There is an appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|9.3 : M Abbas to Crawley, Good length ball on middle, Crawley pushes it back to the bowler.
|9.2 : M Abbas to Crawley, EDGY! Lucky for Crawley! Good length ball around off, Crawley comes down the pitch and looks to defend. It takes the edge and goes towards fine leg. A couple taken.
|9.1 : M Abbas to Sibley, Good length ball on off, Sibley plays it to cover and takes a single.
|8.6 : S Afridi to Crawley, This time he comes forward and blocks the fuller ball around off.
|8.5 : S Afridi to Crawley, Oh! That was not too far away from the off stump. It is on the fuller length and just around off, comes back i n but Crawley is confident that he is covering his stumps and shoulders arms. Any leave is a good leave if that is not scattering the wickets.
|8.4 : S Afridi to Zak Crawley, Fuller and outside off, Crawley looks to drive it towards the off side but the ball comes in a little late and that means it goes through mid off. A couple taken.
|8.3 : S Afridi to Crawley, Outside off, left alone this time.
|8.2 : S Afridi to Crawley, Around off, blocked.
|8.1 : S Afridi to Crawley, Good length ball on off, Crawley prods forward and blocks it to cover.
|7.6 : M Abbas to Sibley, Abbas dishes a full delivery outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to it.
|7.5 : M Abbas to Sibley, Good length ball outside off, Dom watches the ball carefully and leaves it alone.
|7.4 : M Abbas to Crawley, A single taken! Good batting! Full delivery on off, Crawley pushes it to cover and collects a single.
|7.3 : M Abbas to Crawley, On a good length on middle, Crawley dances down and tucks it to mid-wicket.
|7.2 : M Abbas to Crawley, BEATEN! That is an unplayable delivery from Abbas! Good carry to the keeper as well! Good length ball around off, moving away. Crawley looks to defend but it swings away and gets beaten.
|7.1 : M Abbas to Crawley, Good length ball around off, pushed towards the cover fielder by Crawley.
|6.6 : S Afridi to Sibley, Landed around middle on a good length, played back to the bowler.
|6.5 : S Afridi to Sibley, Full and around off, this time Sibley is solid in defense.
|6.4 : S Afridi to Sibley, Good length ball on middle and leg, Sibley tries to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad.
|6.3 : S Afridi to Sibley, Shortish and around off, forced towards point by Sibley and a loud call of no for the run.
|6.2 : S Afridi to Sibley, Ripper! Fuller and just around off, Sibley looks to defend but the ball swings away as it comes closer to the bat to beat the outside edge.
|6.1 : S Afridi to Crawley, Another ball on the pads of Crawley, he powerfully works it through mid-wicket for 3 more. He moves to 11 in just 4 balls.
|5.6 : M Abbas to Sibley, Outside off, not played at.
|5.5 : M Abbas to Sibley, Good length ball outside off, Sibley leaves it alone.
|5.4 : M Abbas to Sibley, BEATEN! Beautiful from Abbas! On a length outside off, Sibley looks to put bat on it but misses it altogether.
|5.3 : M Abbas to Sibley, Hits the thigh pad! Brilliant delivery from Abbas! Good length ball around off, moving away. Sibley looks to defend but gets squared up. He gets beaten and gets hit on the thigh pads.
|5.2 : M Abbas to Sibley, FOUR! Nicely played from Sibley! He is looking good so far! On a length on middle, Sibley flicks it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|5.1 : M Abbas to Sibley, Good length ball outside off, Sibley leaves it alone.
|4.6 : S Afridi to Zak Crawley, FOUR! That was the magic ball but Crawley squirted it away through the slip cordon to get another boundary. Yorker around off, Crawley gets his bat down in time to dig it out and it goes through the cordon for another boundary. 9 runs off it but most important, a wicket for Pakistan.
|4.5 : S Afridi to Crawley, Good leave! That was really close. Good length ball just outside off, Crawley covers his stumps and lets it be. More on the length than the line.
|4.4 : S Afridi to Crawley, FOUR! Perfect way to get off the mark! A juicy full ball on middle and leg, Crawley whips it through mid-wicket and starts his innings with a boundary.
|4.3 : Zak Crawley makes his way out to the middle.
|Afridi to Burns, OUT! That has gone straight into the hands, feels the third umpire. The soft signal was out as well so nothing much for the third umpire to check. Shaheen Afridi has drawn the first blood and takes down Burns once again. Good length ball around off, Burns pokes at it but with hard hands. This time the ball takes a thick outside edge and goes to Shan Masood at fourth slip. He gets down and pouches the catch. Burns is not sure if that carried but Masood signals it's out. The
|4.2 : Has that carried? Pakistan certainly thinks so! Burns is waiting as he is not too sure about that. The soft signal from the on-field umpire is out. Let's see what happens.
|S Afridi to Sibley, Good length ball on middle, Sibley looks to defend but the ball hits the upper part of the bat and goes to fine leg for a single.
|4.1 : S Afridi to Sibley, Full and on middle, Sibley flicks it to the man at square leg.
|3.6 : M Abbas to Sibley, Angled in from outside off on a shortish length, Sibley tucks it towards fine leg for a run.
|3.5 : M Abbas to Sibley, Landed around off, blocked off the front foot.
|3.4 : M Abbas to Sibley, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|3.3 : M Abbas to Sibley, Slightly shortish and around off, Sibley plays it towards the off side off his back foot and calls for the single but Burns sees Fawad charging at the ball so sends him back.
|3.2 : M Abbas to Dom Sibley, Good length ball around off, guided towards the gully region with soft hands.
|3.1 : M Abbas to Sibley, Good length ball on middle and leg, played towards the off side.
|2.6 : S Afridi to Burns, Way wide outside off on a fuller length. Goes past the batsman as he shoulders arms. The ball moves away a bit as Rizwan dives to his left to collect as the ball dies down.
|2.5 : S Afridi to Burns, Little wide outside off for Burns to play at that.
|2.4 : S Afridi to Sibley, Fuller and around off, Sibley drives it past the cover fielder who chases it and keeps it down to one.
|2.3 : S Afridi to Sibley, Outside off, left alone.
|2.2 : S Afridi to Sibley, Landed fuller and around off, Sibley keeps it out.
|2.1 : S Afridi to Sibley, Fullish and outside off, luring the batsman to go for the drive but Sibley is not interested as he lets it go to the keeper.
|1.6 : M Abbas to Burns, Good length ball around off and middle, Burns plays it back to the bowler with a solid defense.
|1.5 : M Abbas to Burns, Fullish and around off, Burns forces it towards point where Masood makes a diving stop to his left.
|1.4 : M Abbas to Burns, Little wide outside off, easy leave for Burns.
|1.3 : M Abbas to Burns, A couple for Burns. A good length ball around off, Burns tucks it behind square on the leg side. Naseem from fine leg was a bit slow in getting to the ball and that allowed the batters to return for the second run.
|1.2 : M Abbas to Sibley, Sibley is up and running as well. Timed superbly! Full and on middle and leg, he whips it through mid-wicket and takes three before the fielder can chase and cut it off.
|1.1 : M Abbas to Sibley, Play and a miss! Abbas is on the money right away! He starts his spell with a good length ball just outside off, Sibley plays at it away from his body to get beaten.
|0.6 : Mohammad Abbas will share the new ball from the other end.
|S Afridi to Burns, Dot to end! Good start for both the sides. Good length ball just outside off, Burns first tries to play at it but hangs his bat in the end to allow it go to the keeper.
|0.5 : S Afridi to Burns, Good length ball just outside off, Burns lets it go to the keeper.
|0.4 : Afridi to Burns, A muted appeal but nothing from the umpire. Good length ball on the pads, Burns looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal made for LBW but the umpire shakes his head.
|0.3 : S Afridi to Burns, FOUR! First runs for England and Burns. He will be relieved! A good length ball outside off, Burns with soft hands runs it down through point and gully to bag a boundary.
|0.2 : S Afridi to Burns, Slightly short but outside off again, another leave by Burns.
|0.1 : S Afridi to Burns, Afridi starts with a good length ball just outside off, the ball moves away a hint as Burns shoulders arms.
|0.0 : We are all set to get underway! The Pakistan players make their way out to the middle, followed by Rory Burns and Dom Sibley. Shaheen Afridi will start with the ball.
|Azhar Ali, the Pakistan skipper, says that they were looking to bat first as well as the track is looking good but adds the toss is never under control. Tells that they will look to utilize the conditions in this morning session. Reveals that they have not made any changes in the playing XI from the previous game. Feels all the bowlers are fit and fine and ready to go in this must-win game. Says every batsman wants runs under their belt and he is no different and would look to finish the series
|Joe Root, the England skipper, says that they will bat first. Adds that it is a bit dry and they will look to exploit it when they bowl later on. States that the wind is blowing and it is tough for the batsman. Goes onto say that they will look to put on a good score. States that they have made one change, Jofra Archer comes in for Sam Curran. Says that they want Archer to bowl short and fast spells.
|Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.
|England (Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer (IN PLACE OF SAM CURRAN), Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of England. They have chosen to bat.
|Good news! The play can start 30 minutes earlier if there are any rain or bad light delays on Day 1. This is a great news as this will allow to make up for lost overs. The decision though will lie with the Match referee after looking at the forecast for the morning session.
|A thriller in the first Test and a tame draw in the second encounter powered by rain and bad light, that's what we've got in this Test series. It is almost time for the third and final Test of the series. What's in store for this game? Well after the toss was delayed for a short time, we are all set to get underway. Will there be any changes in the personnel for this game? Will Anderson get to 600 Test wickets in this game or will we get to witness a Babar special? Too many questions. We will fi