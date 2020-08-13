|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . w . . | . . . . . . | . . . . . 3
|Last bat : Rory Burnsc Asad Shafiq b Shaheen Afridi0(4b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:0/1 (0.4 Ovs)
|4.6 : Hopefully we can come back then and report the start time. It will be a test of the drainage facility though as it has been raining constantly.
|Update 1217 local (1117 GMT) - Well we have a positive news to report. The rain for the moment has stopped and there will be an inspection at 1255 local (1155 GMT).
|Update 1115 local (1015 GMT) - Another inspection was scheduled at 1200 local but guess what? It has started to rain once again. It isn't surprising anymore to be honest, a starting time would have been a surprise to many. All we can do now is continue to do what we have been doing for most parts of this Test - that is wait and hope it clears soon.
|Update 1100 local (1000 GMT) - It's inspection time in Southampton! The umpires make their way out to the middle. Let's hope we get some good news once this is done. Fingers still crossed.
|We can confirm an hour's delay at least. The umpires are going to inspect the ground at 11 am local, so hard to see the game resuming before 1030 GMT. Still, fingers crossed.
|Ironically, on Sunday, just after we shut shop, the ground was bathed in bright sunshine. Then, at around 4 this morning, there were thunderstorms which has left the ground soaked again. No word on when we can begin but we are hopeful of not too big a delay. There will be an inspection at 1100 local (1000 GMT).
|Rain and Bad Light have dominated the preceding 4 days with just over 96 overs bowled so far. We had a lot of overnight rain and some in the morning as well but let's hope that we have some cricketing action on the final day. The weather forecast is the best we have had so far in Southampton over the course of the Test but the showers from early on have had an affect on the outfield. Fingers crossed, lets hope we start on time and get some cricket to cherish!
|Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the second Test between England and Pakistan. We are into the final day of the Test and usually we enter the fifth day of a Test with at least one side in a position to win but this is just a day of formality as we are sure of this match ending in a draw.
|… Day 5, Morning Session ...
|The day though started off on a promising note with it beginning on time. Pakistan were probably the ones who enjoyed the amount of cricket that was played as they not only added a few runs at the start but also managed to take a wicket. Rain though then played spoilsport and ensured that there is no more action on Day 4. A draw is for certain in this game but let's still hope we get a full day's play on Day 5 so that we can enjoy some cricket. Do join us at 1100 local (1000 GMT). Till then, tak
|So, the inevitable has happened! IT IS STUMPS ON DAY 4! The rain did not have any mercy and it has for sure washed away all hopes of us getting a result in this game.
|UPDATE 1530 local (1430 GMT) - It continues to rain and any chance of the game is pretty difficult now! We might get the final words soon as even if it stops raining right now, the groundstaff will need a lot of time to dry the pitch and ground! Stay tuned!
|UPDATE 1500 local (1400 GMT) - Well, how long can one be hopeful? To be very honest, I think the writing is on the wall now as it is hammering down in Southampton!
|UPDATE 1420 local (1320 GMT) - So, no respite from the rain. It is pouring down right now and things look bleak for any play! Well, stay with us though and let's see if there's any hope!
|UPDATE 1346 local (1246 GMT) - Things were so good for the bowlers and the Pakistani bowlers would've loved to use the cherry to trouble the few batters! Now, result looks to be a distant dream in this game, they would've loved to crank a few batters up and have a good practice going into the final game. Well, they'd be praying for things to get better. So do we! Let's see if the prayers are heard!
|UPDATE 1345 local (1245 GMT) - Well, Lunch time is over but rain is here to stay! All we can do is, wait and hope things get better for some action!
|... Day 4, Session 2 ...
|LUNCH IT IS! Right! 32 balls from England to get rid of the final wicket and then another 5 from the Pakistani bowlers to knock off Burns, one of the England openers. Shaheen Afridi removed him for a duck in the first over itself. And then, the bad light and the rain combination got together again to cut short the session. Let's hope when we return for the 2nd session, things are better and we get some action!
|UPDATE 1245 local (1145 GMT) - Nothing much to say really! The rain has returned, quite heavy as well. Gloomy clouds! Same, old story. Hang in there.
|UPDATE 1215 local (1115 GMT) - So, we went off due to poor light and now it has started to drizzle as well. So, we are back to the waiting game again!
|Well, well! The light has deteriorated and the players are going off. Frustrating times! Just 5 overs from the Pakistani bowlers but they looked threatening! England, to be honest, wouldn't mind this. Let's hope things get better and we return again. Stay tuned.
|S Afridi to Sibley, Very full and on middle, Sibley is solid in defense.
|4.5 : S Afridi to Sibley, Fuller and outside off again, Sibley once again leaves it alone.
|4.4 : S Afridi to Sibley, Goes slightly fuller but this one is outside off, another leave from Sibley.
|4.3 : S Afridi to Sibley, Good leave! He has allowed it to go to the keeper on the length. It is just behind good length around off, Sibley reads it well and lets it go to the keeper.
|4.2 : S Afridi to Sibley, Sibley is up and running as well. Fuller one on middle, he flicks it through mid-wicket and gets two.
|4.1 : S Afridi to Sibley, Outside off, left alone!
|3.6 : M Abbas to Crawley, Good length ball around off, Crawley is out of his crease again but this one bounces a bit extra and beats the bat and hits him high on the thigh pad.
|3.5 : M Abbas to Crawley, Good length ball on off, Crawley takes a step further and keeps it out.
|3.4 : M Abbas to Crawley, In the channel outside off, Crawley lets it be.
|3.3 : M Abbas to Crawley, On the pads, this time Crawley flicks it to deep square leg and gets easy two.
|3.2 : M Abbas to Crawley, Gets behind this length ball to block it off his front foot.
|3.1 : M Abbas to Crawley, Half and appeal! A length ball around off, Crawley looks to defend but misses. A muted appeal from behind the stumps but nothing from the bowler.
|2.6 : S Afridi to Zak Crawley, Runs! Crawley and England open their account! A length ball around middle, Crawley looks to play it towards mid on but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes in the deep at square leg. Three taken before the fielder from fine leg can come around.
|2.5 : S Afridi to Crawley, Outside off, left alone.
|2.4 : S Afridi to Crawley, Fuller and around middle, pushed towards mid on.
|2.3 : S Afridi to Zak Crawley, Just short! Good length ball around off, Crawley looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge. Soft hands from him means that it drops well short of the fourth slip fielder.
|2.2 : The groundstaff are ready on the sideline as it has got darker and the clouds have taken over. Not a good sign as they predict that it will rain soon but let's hope the clouds are playing just a teasing game and make way for the sun to pop out.
|Afridi to Crawley, Full and just outside off, Crawley keeps it out.
|2.1 : S Afridi to Crawley, Fuller and around off, Crawley keeps it out.
|1.6 : M Abbas to Sibley, On the pads, Sibley looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad.
|1.5 : M Abbas to Sibley, Another warning from the cherry to the outside edge. Just outside off, Sibley looks to defend but the ball goes past the outside edge...again!
|1.4 : M Abbas to Sibley, Threatening line! Length ball around off, Sibley looks to defend but the ball moves away and sends a warning to the outside edge.
|1.3 : M Abbas to Sibley, Length ball on the pads, Sibley looks to defend but does so off the outer half of his bat.
|1.2 : M Abbas to Sibley, This time Abbas bowls it on off and Sibley manages to defend it towards cover properly.
|1.1 : M Abbas to Sibley, Abbas starts right on the money. He bowls a length ball on middle and moves it away. Sibley looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the body.
|0.6 : Mohammad Abbas will bowl from the other end!
|S Afridi to Crawley, Leave on the last ball! Excellent first over from Afridi.
|0.5 : S Afridi to Crawley, NOT OUT! There is a spike as the ball goes past the bat. Pakistan lose a review in the first over. Good length ball angled in, Crawley looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. A loud, loud appeal from Afridi and Pakistan follows. Not out says the umpire and after taking his time, Azhar signals the 'T'. The replays roll in and show that there is an inside edge. So, Crawley survives.
|0.4 : Review time! Crawley has been given not out but Azhar asks for third umpire's assistance. Looked to be going down! Let's see what the replays suggest! There is a spike! So, Pakistan lose the review.
|Zak Crawley is the new batsman in. He is going to be tested here!
|S Afridi to R Burns, OUT! CAUGHT! This time it goes straight to Asad! Pakistan have struck early! 4-ball duck it is for Rory Burns. Just a hint of movement has done him in. A length ball around off, just leaves away! Burns looks to defend but a thick outside edge is induced! It goes slightly on the right side of Asad who moves well and pouches it comfortably. Pakistan off to a brilliant start.
|0.3 : S Afridi to Burns, Goes full and around middle this time, Burns is solid behind the line of the ball to block.
|0.2 : S Afridi to Burns, In the channel outside off, goes away! Burns this time shoulders arms.
|0.1 : S Afridi to R Burns, Edged but just short! Brilliant from Shaheen on the first ball. Slightly shortish and around off, shapes away! Burns looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge. It falls short of Asad Shafiq at second slip. That went to perfect height and a couple of yards ahead, Asad would've had gobbled it!