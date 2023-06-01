|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 . . . | . 1 4 2 . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|3.5 : Matthew Potts to James McCollum, No run.
|3.4 : Matthew Potts to James McCollum, Around off,Â McCollum drops it to point.
|3.3 : Matthew Potts to James McCollum, Slanting on middle, it is tucked to mid-wicket.
|3.2 : Matthew Potts to James McCollum, This one lands and swings away, on a length and outside off.Â McCollum looks to block but misses again.
|2.3 : Stuart Broad to James McCollum, Three runs! Length ball, outside off.Â McCollum splices his defensive shot past the slip cordon and wide of the man at gully. Jack LeachÂ gives a chase and saves a single.Â
|2.2 : Stuart Broad to James McCollum, Stuart BroadÂ targets the stumps again, on off,Â McCollum blocks.
|2.1 : Stuart Broad to James McCollum, Full and outside off, swings in.Â McCollum prods and blocks.
|1.6 : Matthew Potts to Peter Moor, Length ball, around off, Moor defends it out again.
|1.5 : Matthew Potts to Peter Moor, Better from Potts! This is close to off, on a length. Moor stays back and blocks.
|1.4 : Matthew Potts to Peter Moor, Full again, outside iff. Moor leans and drives it through covers for a couple of runs.
|3.1 : Matthew Potts to James McCollum, BEATEN! On a length and around the fourth stump, angles it in andÂ McCollum looks to defend but misses.
|1.3 : Matthew Potts to Peter Moor, FOUR! Moor is off the mark now! Length ball, just sliding on the leg side. Moor flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|1.2 : Matthew Potts to James McCollum, On a length and on middle,Â McCollum nudges it to square leg for a single.
|1.1 : Matthew Potts to James McCollum, Starts with a full ball on middle, it is nudged to mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, Fuller and outside off again. Moor is happy to leave it.Â
|0.5 : Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, This is way outside off, Moor leaves.
|0.4 : Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, A huge appeal from all the England players for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head. Beauty from Broad. Length ball, slanting around off before shaping away. Moor steps down and tries to play with the closed face of the bat. It whizzes past the outside edge.
|0.3 : Stuart Broad to James McCollum, IrelandÂ are underway! Full and on middle,Â McCollum tucks it through square leg for a single.
|0.2 : Stuart Broad to James McCollum, This is on a length and outside off, no swing seen yet andÂ McCollum shoulders arms to it.
|0.1 : Stuart Broad to James McCollum, A length ball, around middle.Â McCollum blocks.
|2.6 : Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, On middle, this is hit to mid on now.
|2.5 : Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, FOUR! Lovely shot! Stuart BroadÂ goes a bit too full, outside off. Moor eases it past mid off and it races into the fence.
|2.4 : Stuart Broad to Peter Moor, Length ball, outside off. Moor defends on the deck.
|0.6 : Matthew PottsÂ to bowl from the other end.
|0.0 : We are all set. The English players are out in the middle. James McCollumÂ and Peter MoorÂ to open for Ireland. Stuart BroadÂ to start with the ball. Four slips in place. Let's play...
|IRELAND (Playing XI) - James McCollum, Peter Moor, Andy Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair.Â
|ENGLAND (Playing XI) - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach.
|TOSS - EnglandÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!