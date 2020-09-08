|0.0 : Toss - Australia have won the toss and elected to field.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|England (Playing XI) - Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali (C), Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
|We are all set for the game to begin! The England openers, Jonny Baristow and Tom Banton walk out to the middle. Mitchell Starc has the new ball in hand. Here we go...
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Tom Banton,Ã‚Â Starts off with a length delivery outside off, a gently one. Banton needs a sighter and he leaves it alone. No carry for Starc as it dies as it gets to the keeper.
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Tom Banton,Ã‚Â Gets this one to tail back in but it starts from middle and it ends up on the pads. Banton looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but turned down. Going down leg.
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Tom Banton,Ã‚Â NOT OUT! There is a clear spike as the ball passes the bat and hence, it remains not out! Did not see that hit the bat initially, it probably would have missed the leg pole. Starc goes fuller this time and it is on middle, shapes back in nicely. Banton misses the flick and is hit on the pads. An appeal but it is turned down. Australia review but replays show the on-field call is the right one. Australia lose a review.
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Tom Banton,Ã‚Â England and Banton are underway! Length and around off, this is pushed towards mid off for one. Good run.
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow, WIDE! Wayward from Starc! Wade does well. It is down the leg side, swings away further. Wade dives to his left and stops it. Wided.
|Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â On the fuller side again and there is some swing into the batsman, it is pushed to covers.
|0.6 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â A sharp bumper to end! Bairstow ducks under it. A good start by Starc! Got the ball to swing and bowled at a quick pace.
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Tom Banton,Ã‚Â Another single! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|1.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Length and around off, Bairstow pushes it towards cover.
|1.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â First sign of aggression from Bairstow. He looks to flat-bat this hard down the ground but since there is extra bounce. He mistimes it towards mid off.
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Another mistimed stroke! Fractionally short and it skids through. Bairstow looks to pull but it is mistimed through mid-wicket for one.
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Tom Banton,Ã‚Â OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Hazlewood is back into the team and back against the wicket. Banton's poor T20I series comes to an end. A good delivery this. It is fuller, inviting Banton to go for it. He does so. Looks to go hard downtown but it shapes away in the end. Takes the outside edge and goes into the mitts of Wade. Early wicket for Australia. Good start for them.
|1.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan,Ã‚Â Another good delivery to end a top class first over by Josh! On a length and around off, comes in a little. Malan looks to play at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|2.1 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Another good delivery! On a length and around off, Bairstow stays back and defends it onto the ground.
|2.2 : Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Three! Good shot. Mid off was really close and Bairstow just pushes this fuller delivery past him. Mid on does really well to give it chase, slides and pushes it back in before it crosses the ropes. Saves a run for his side. Kane Richardson was the fielder.
|2.3 : Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan,Ã‚Â Back of a length and on middle, Malan stands tall and defends it.
|2.4 : Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan,Ã‚Â FOUR! Poor ball and put away! It is short and on the pads, Malan has no problem to nudge it behind square on the leg side for a boundary. First of the innings!
|2.5 : Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan, In the air... short! Malan gets away with one there. A sharp bumper, Malan is late in the pull. It goes off the splice but lands short of mid on.
|2.6 : Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan, WIDE! Goes for the yorker after the bumper but he slips it down the leg side. Wided.
|Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan,Ã‚Â A single to end a good over for England! Fuller and outside off, this is carved down to third man for one.
|3.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan,Ã‚Â Inside edge! Length and angling away from off. Malan looks to heave it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|3.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan,Ã‚Â Mistimed again! Shortish and around off, Malan pulls but does not get it off the middle. It goes towards mid on.
|3.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan,Ã‚Â FOUR! TOP EDGE! Lucky runs! Shorter and on the helmet. Well-directed bumper. Malan looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes down to the fine leg fence.
|3.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan,Ã‚Â BEATEN! On off and shorter. Malan looks to cut but there is no room on offer. He is beaten.
|3.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan,Ã‚Â Good running! Important when boundaries are hard to come by. Fuller and on middle, this is pushed towards mid on for one.
|3.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Once again the short ball hurries onto the batter, Bairstow does not get the pull off the middle. It goes towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|4.1 : Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â A couple to begin his spell! Shorter and around middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
|4.2 : Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Once again Bairstow looks to go big. He clears his front leg but Richardson bowls it closer to the body craping him for room. It goes towards mid on.
|4.3 : Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Off the thigh pad! Bairstow looks to innovate. He tries to play the scoop but it is bowled outside off. It hits the thigh pad and goes to the keeper. An appeal but turned down.
|4.5 : Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â One more dot! Pressure building on England. Bairstow trying everything but still not getting anything away. A short one angling into the body, it is mistimed towards mid on. Malan wants a run but is sent back.
|A couple to end another good over for the Aussies. Angled into the batter again, Bairstow pulls it behind square on the leg side for two.
|4.4 : Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow, NOT OUT! Flat line on Ultra Edge and Australia have lost both their reviews! A short one outside off, Bairstow looks to pull but misses. An appeal after the keeper takes it but the umpire shakes hies head. Australia review but replays show there is no bat.
|5.5 : Well short! One more short one to Malan. He tries to pull but it goes off the splice towards deep square leg for one.
|A huge, huge shout! Not given! Australia have no reviews. Looked adjacent but a touch high. Bairstow walks across and tries to flick this shorter in length delivery. He misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal b ut turned down.
|JB is really struggling here. He just can't get his timing right. He makes room and Josh bowls a full toss on middle, it is hit straight to mid off. No ball it is so Free Hit coming up. Can JB capitalize?
|FOUR! He does get it away but it is off the edge! Another full toss from Hazlewood. Bairstow is probably guilty of going a little too hard at it. It goes off the inner edge towards the fine leg fence. Welcome boundary.
|FOUR! Smashed! This is right off the middle and Bairstow would hope this gets him going. Shorter and on middle, Jonny drags it through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence. That is right off the middle.
|Shorter and on off, it is pushed towards covers.
|Two dots to end the Powerplay! On middle, it is pushed towards mid on. End of a quiet Powerplay for England. They are 33 for 1 after it.
|Outside off, this is guided on the off side for one.
|Good shot! Solid shot. Shorter and around off, Bairstow pushes it wide of the fielder at sweeper cover for one.
|Shortish and outside off, Bairstow once again mistimes it through covers for one.
|Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|A slower one by Richardson. It is on off, Bairstow guides it towards short third man for one.
|A single to end as this is hit to mid on.
|Good fielding! Malan straightaway gets the sweep out. He nails it towards deep square leg. Hazlewood runs to his right and then pushes it back in just before it crosses the ropes. Two saved.
|FOUR! The reverse sweep this time! Nails it! It is uppish but wide of point and it races away to the fence. Good start to the over. 6 from the first two balls.
|On middle, this is worked down towards long on for one. Follows the boundary with a single.
|Shorter and quicker around off, Bairstow looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge towards short third man.
|FOUR! Catch is the cry but it is in the gap! Fifty up for England, it has taken time but they have not lost a wicket. Shorter and outside off, Jonny cuts, it goes uppishly through backward point for a boundary.
|A couple to end! Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through cover-point for two. A good over for England, they need a couple more like this.
|8.1 : Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan, OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent catch from Stoinis! Flighted delivery on middle, Malan plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards mid-wicket where Stoinis comes forward and takes a good catch diving forward. Timely wicket and an important one as England just started to score runs a little quickly and Malan is in good form. Also, this should make Zampa feel realyl good as he hasn't been at his best. Especially Malan who has given
|8.2 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it through square leg for a run.
|8.3 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, Full delivery on off, Billings drives it through point for a single.
|8.4 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Loopy delivery on off, Bairstow flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|8.5 : Adam Zampa to Sam Billings, On middle, Billings flicks it through square leg for a single.
|8.6 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, On off, Bairstow pushes it to covers for a run.
|9.1 : Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Slower through the air and on middle, Bairstow looks to play the slog sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|9.2 : Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â Good batting! Gently works it through square leg and takes two.
|9.3 : Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â SIX! That is nailed! Bairstow comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it against the turn, over the mid-wicket fence. Lovely from Bairstow. He is starting to find the middle now.
|9.4 : Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â On the shorter side around off, Bairstow slaps it hard but to covers.
|9.5 : Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow,Ã‚Â A single as this is hit hard down to long on for one.
|9.6 : Ashton Agar to Sam Billings, Good running! This is angled into the middle pole. Billings works it through mid-wicket and takes two. Another very good over for England.
|Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. SIX! BANG! That is some hit! Excellent start to the over. A slog sweep is brought out and it is middled. It flies over the mid-wicket fence for a huge one. Zampa showed good courage to tosses it up but this time he has been dispateched.
|Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. Bowls this quicker and outside off, Bairstow cuts towards point for one.
|Adam Zampa to Sam Billings. OUT! Zampa has another one! Excellent from Finch! He just got a slip in to attack the new batter and there is where the catch went. Zampa once again tosses it up nicely. It lands on off and spins away. Billings looks to play the reverse sweep but there is extra bounce. It goes off the glove and towards first slip where Finch takes it. Once again as England start getting a move on, Australia break through.
|Zampa to Ali, Tosses it up on off, this is pushed towards cover.
|Zampa to Ali. Ali is off the mark as he pushes this short one through covers.
|0.2 : A huge appeal but it has been turned down! For LBW it is! Going down leg one feels. Banton is the man in question.
|10.6 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. A dot to end! A very good comeback from Zampa after going for a biggie on the first ball. The last ball is also tossed up. It goes towards cover as Bairstow drives it there.
|Josh Hazlewood to Moeen Ali. Good length and on off, defended.
|Josh Hazlewood to Moeen Ali. Length again and on middle, blocked.
|Josh Hazlewood to Moeen Ali. Outside off, Ali plays it late and guides it down to third man for one.
|Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow. Angled into the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards fine leg. One taken. Leg bye signaled.
|11.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Moeen Ali, Four! Clever batting! Shorter and on middle, Ali arches and plays the upper cut, hits it nice and fine on the off side and bags a boundary.
|11.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Moeen Ali, Ali comes down the track but Hazlewood bowls it short and on middle, Ali does well to get out of the way.
|12.1 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Flighted delivery on off, Bairstow pushes it to covers.
|12.2 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, Flatter on middle, Bairstow flicks it through square leg for a single.
|12.3 : Adam Zampa to Moeen Ali, Loopy delivery on off, Ali comes down the track and drives it through mid off for a run.
|12.4 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, SIX! 50 for Bairstow! It has been a great innings from him. Flighted delivery on off, Bairstow comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|12.5 : Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow, On middle, Bairstow sweeps it through square leg for a single.
|12.6 : Adam Zampa to Moeen Ali, Loopy delivery on the pads, Ali pushes it back towards the bowler.
|13.1 : Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow, This is pushed through covers for one.
|13.2 : Ashton Agar to Moeen Ali, A huge shout but not given! Moeen Ali comes down the track but Ashton drags his length back a little. Ali looks to go over mid-wicket but misses. The ball turns back in a touch and hits the pad. An appeal but turned down. It rolls on the off side. A leg bye taken.
|13.3 : Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! TAKEN! That is a brilliant, brilliant catch from Agar! He gets the big wicket of Bairstow. This is slightly shorter in length and on middle, Bairstow looks to pull but this holds up on the wicket, it also turns a little and there is extra bounce. It hits the top edge and lobs towards mid-wicket. Agar runs towards the ball and takes a very good catch. Australia continue to ramin on top with timely wickets.
|13.4 : Ashton Agar to Moeen Ali, This is on middle, it is pushed to the left of Agar who dives and stops it.
|13.5 : Ashton Agar to Moeen Ali, No run, played towards square leg.
|13.6 : Ashton Agar to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Edgy! Quicker and outside off, Ali looks to push at it but it goes off the outside edge to the right of short third man. Zampa there runs to that direction, dives but only manages to get a hand to it. It goes to the fence.
|14.1 : Adam Zampa to Joe Denly,Ã‚Â Tossed up delivery on off, Denly defends it out.
|14.2 : Adam Zampa to Joe Denly, Short delivery on off, Denly punches it through point for a single.
|14.3 : Adam Zampa to Moeen Ali, SIX! Amazing shot! Flighted delivery on middle, Ali comes down the track and lofts it straight over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|14.4 : Adam Zampa to Moeen Ali, Loopy delivery on middle, Ali flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|14.5 : Adam Zampa to Joe Denly, Tossed up delivery outside off, Denly comes forward and looks to defend but misses it.
|14.6 : Adam Zampa to Joe Denly, FOUR! Full delivery outside off, Denly comes down the track and lofts it over long off for a boundary.
|15.1 : Ashton Agar to Moeen Ali, Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
|15.2 : Ashton Agar to Joe Denly, Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|15.3 : Ashton Agar to Moeen Ali, Shortish and around middle, this is hit through mid-wicket for one.
|15.4 : Ashton Agar to Joe Denly, Over the stumps! Fires it on middle, it is shorter. Denly goes back and makes room. He tries to cut but misses. Just goes over the stumnps.
|On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|15.6 : Ashton Agar to Moeen Ali, A couple to end! On middle, this is lofted towards mid-wicket for one.
|16.1 : Mitchell Starc to Joe Denly, Starc bowls a yorker on off, Denly plays it towards third man for a run.
|16.2 : Mitchell Starc to Moeen Ali, BEATEN! Back of a length outside off, Ali looks to swing at it but misses it.
|16.3 : Mitchell Starc to Moeen Ali, Full delivery on leg, Moeen flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|16.4 : Mitchell Starc to Joe Denly, Full again on middle, Denly pushes it through mid on for a single.
|16.5 : Mitchell Starc to Moeen Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! Terrific catch by Smith! He has taken it cleanly. Full delivery on middle, Ali lofts it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Smith takes the catch just inside the ropes. He realizes he is losing his balance and throws it up in the air, regains his balance and then takes it. They are checking whether it has been taken cleanly or not. It is referred upstairs. The replays show that Smith has done well
|17.1 : Kane Richardson to Joe Denly, Slower delivery on middle, Denly pulls it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|17.2 : Kane Richardson to Joe Denly, FOUR! Richardson bowls a slower ball on middle, Denly looks to pull but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary.
|17.3 : Kane Richardson to Joe Denly, FOUR! Slower delivery on off, Denly looks to punch but gets an outside edge which goes between short third man and keeper for a boundary.
|17.4 : Kane Richardson to Joe Denly, FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries for Denly! Length delivery on off, Denly looks to slice but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
|16.6 : Mitchell Starc to Joe Denly, Full delivery on off, Denly drives it towards covers for a single.
|17.5 : Kane Richardson to Joe Denly, Full on off, Denly pushes it towards covers for a single.
|17.6 : Kane Richardson to Chris Jordan, On the pads, Jordan flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|18.1 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Jordan, A dot! On middle, it is kept out.
|18.2 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Jordan, Fuller and outside off, Jordan lofts it over covers for one.
|18.3 : Mitchell Starc to Joe Denly, A low full toss on the leg stump, it is hit down to long on for one.
|18.4 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Jordan, A yorker on leg stump, Jordan jams it out towards mid-wicket. Starc hares after it and keeps it down to one.
|They are checking for a catch! Moeen Ali is the man in question. Has Smith touched the ropes while taking the catch? He is confident he has not.
|18.5 : Mitchell Starc to Joe Denly. Right on the helmet! Denly comes down the track and it is banged in short right at the helmet. Denly looks to pull but misses to get hit on the helmet. A single is taken.
|18.6 : Mitchell Starc to Chris Jordan, Good fielding!Ã‚Â Length and it is slapped towards mid off. Finch there dives to his left and makes a good one-handed stop. Only a single. A brilliant penultimate over from Starc.
|19.1 : Kane Richardson to Chris Jordan, OUT! CAUGHT! Jordan departs! Short of a length delivery on off, Jordan pulls it over mid on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long on where Steven Smith takes a good catch.
|19.2 : Kane Richardson to Joe Denly, Full delivery on middle, Denly flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|19.3 : Kane Richardson to Tom Curran, Short delivery on middle, Curran pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|19.4 : Kane Richardson to Joe Denly, Full and outside off, Denly drives it through covers for a single.
|19.5 : Kane Richardson to Tom Curran, Slower ball on leg, Curran looks to pull but misses it. It goes off his pads towards Wade.
|19.6 : Kane Richardson to Tom Curran, Back of a length delivery on off, Curran hits it towards mid off for a single. ENGLAND FINISH ON 145/6!Ã‚Â
|An excellent bowling performance from Australia! Each of their bowlers have a wicket at least! Right from the word go they were on the money. Hazlewood and Starc started off brilliantly. Agar and Zampa did well during the middle phase! Credit to Richardson too who despite going for 16 in one over, conceded just the 31 in his 4. They key for Australia was they kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Their fielding was also good and they hardly bowled any bad balls which just kept building the p
|The England batting never got going! They lost Banton early and after that, everytime they looked like building a stand, they lost a wicket. They needed Bairstow to last longer as he was set and it is not a wicket where the new batters would find it easy but that was not to be the case. One though believes they are atleast 15 runs short of what they would have liked to be.
|The target now is not a big one! Australia will fancy themselves to chase this down even on a wicket which is a little two-paced. England, on the other hand, will look to make use of the slower ones and try for early wickets as wickets is what could win them the game. Will it be 3-0 or 2-1?
|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the third and the final T20I of the series between England and Australia. The series has already been won by the host but by no means is this a dead rubber. Australia will want to salvage some pride with a win and the home side will be eager to inflict a whitewash. They will have to do it without their match winner from the last game Jos Buttler who has opted to sit out for this game. The English are still a very strong outfit. The Aussies though will feel, they hold the edg
|Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, says it looks like a good wicket and it probably skids on under lights and batting becomes easier and hence, they want to chase. Informs they have three changes Cummins, Carey and Warner are out and Marsh, Hazlewood and Wade are in. Mentions playing after a long time is always going to be challenge for the players coming in but theya re up for it. Ends by saying they did try to be aggressive against the spinners but that depends on the individual and how comforta
|Moeen Ali says it is an absolutel honor to lead England and he enjoys the cpataincy as he always feels involved in the game. Reckons he does not feel he would be as good as Morgan but he has learnt a few things from him and he hopes he can do well. Informs Billings and Denly come in. States they have been fortunate enough to get a lot of cricketing action and they are doing well. Ends by saying he hopes to win this game and remain number 1 on the T20I rankings.
|19.1 : Tom Curran is the new batsman in.