|0.0 : Welcome to the coverage of match no. 24 between England and Afghanistan. The visitors are at the foot end of the table and will need to bring their A game against the No.1 ODI side if they want to upset this destructive English side. The host will be looking to put aside this troubled Afghan side and pile on their misery on route topping the league standing. Can Afghanistan spring a surprise or will the predictable happen? Stay tuned to find out as the toss is not far away.
|PITCH REPORT - Michael Atherton starts by saying that we have a good weather today. Says the boundaries straight are bigger which will help the Afghan spinners. Informs us that it is the same pitch that was used for the game between India and Pakistan. Michael Clarke from the other end says this pitch will help the spinners and states it is a very dry surface. Clarke also states that we might see inconsistent spin like we witnessed in the match between India and Pakistan. He reckons the slower t
|TOSS - Let's see who walks out for England. It is their regular skipper Eoin Morgan. So he is fine and has the coin in hand for the toss. Up it goes, Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib calls Heads but it lands as Tails. ENGLAND OPT TO BAT FIRST.
|England skipper, Eoin Morgan says that unfortunately Roy misses out and on the pitch he reckons he says it will be a good pitch. Morgan also credits the groundstaff for getting things ready as weather has not been good. On the pitch, Morgan says it looks like a good wicket. Morgan informs, Roy and Plunkett miss out and James Vince and Moeen Ali replace them.
|Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib says they would have batted first as well had they won the toss. On the teams performance he says they are disappointed with their batting performance and are looking to bat better and put good runs on the board. He reckons that they have a chance to bowl well today and restrict the opposition to a chasable score. Naib informs they have three changes for this game as Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Najibullah replace Aftab Alam, Hazrat Zazai and Hamid Hassa
|England Playing XI - Jonny Bairstow, James Vince (In for Jason Roy), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali (In for Liam Plunkett), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
|Afghanistan Plying XI - Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Gulbadin Naib (C), Najibullah Zadran (In for Hazrat Zazai), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (In for Aftab Alam), Dawlat Zadran (In for Hamid Hassan).
|Time for the National Anthems! The two teams make their way out to the middle. Afghanistan will sing their first and then it will be England's turn.
|Done and dusted with the National Anthems! We are all set for the action to get underway! The Afghanistan players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the English openers, Jonny Bairstow and James Vince. The latter will face the first ball of the game. Mujeeb will start proceedings for Afghanistan with the first new ball. Here we go...
|0.1 : Ur Rahman to J Vince, Good start by Mujeeb! Gets this one to drift back in a long way from outside off. Vince strokes it back to the bowler.
|0.2 : Ur Rahman to J Vince, England and Vince are off the mark! This delivery is a little too straight. Vince works it through mid-wicket and the batters take two. Good running.
|0.3 : Ur Rahman to J Vince, Flatter this time and around off, this one holds its line. Vince looks to defend but it goes off the outer half towards point.
|0.4 : Ur Rahman to J Vince, Another brace! Fuller in length and once again this drifts into the batter, Vince works it through wide long on for one.
|0.5 : Ur Rahman to J Vince, Well bowled and well played! This lands around off, Vince initially looks to defend but then sees the ball straightens so pulls his bat out of the way.
|0.6 : Ur Rahman to J Vince, The last ball is on the stumps, Vince lunges and blocks it out. So a tight start by Mujeeb.
|Dawlat Zadran to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.1 : D Zadran to J Bairstow, Bairstow is underway now! He gets a ball on his body, he works it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
|1.2 : D Zadran to J Vince, FOUR! Hammered! First boundary of the day! Short and that is not going to trouble Vince at that pace. He pulls it on the front foot and the ball races away to the mid-wicket fence. That made a cracking sound of the bat.
|1.3 : D Zadran to J Vince, Learns quickly does the bowler! He goes fuller and on off, Vince defends it out.
|1.4 : D Zadran to J Vince, Misfield and it costs Afghanistan a run! Another ball on a length, Vince pushes it towards mid on. The fielder does not stop it cleanly and a single is taken.
|1.5 : D Zadran to J Bairstow, This time it is a little too straight, JB works it through square leg for another single.
|1.6 : D Zadran to J Vince, A good nut to end! On off and it is on a length, Vince guides it to point.
|2.1 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, On the off pole, JB lunges and keeps it out.
|2.2 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Flatter this time and slightly shorter outside off, JB pushes it to covers.
|2.3 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, This is angled into the batsman, Bairstow works it to mid-wicket. Three dots in a row.
|2.4 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Make that 4! This one is flicked out of the front of the hand and it lands on off, straightens. Jonny guides it to point.
|2.5 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, On the stumps, JB defends it solidly. 5 dots, a maiden?
|2.6 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Nope! Three to end the over courtesy a misfield. Full and around off, Bairstow strokes it towards mid off. The fielder there does not stop it cleanly. He though recovers quickly, runs after it but the batsmen till then take three.
|3.1 : D Zadran to J Bairstow, Shorter in length and outside off, JB looks to pull initially but then seeing the line bails out.
|3.2 : D Zadran to J Bairstow, Short again, Bairstow pulls it through square leg. There is a man out there in the deep so just a single.
|3.3 : D Zadran to J Vince, Back of a length on off, Vince stands tall and pushes it back to the bowler.
|3.4 : D Zadran to J Vince, Another length ball around off, Vince pushes it towards mid off.
|3.5 : D Zadran to J Vince, Just the single from the over so far! On the stumps again, this is worked to mid on.
|3.6 : D Zadran to J Vince, A dot to end! Back-to-back tight overs for Afghanistan. On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|4.1 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, On the off pole, Vince guides it to point.
|4.2 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Good bowling! Continues bowling it on off, JB lunges and defends it onto the ground.
|4.3 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, FOUR! Lovely shot! Mujeeb is guilty of bowling it a little too full here and it is on off, Bairstow leans into the stroke and hits it past the left of mid on for a boundary.
|4.4 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, This is fired in and the line is a straighter one, JB works it through mid-wicket and takes one. Follows the boundary with a single.
|4.5 : Ur Rahman to J Vince, Shorter and quicker on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|4.6 : Ur Rahman to J Vince, On the stumps again, Vince strokes it to mid off. So apart from the boundary it was a good over from Mujeeb.
|5.1 : D Zadran to J Bairstow, FOUR! Too short again from Zadran and he pays the price. Bairstow goes back and gets this straighter than his last pull shot. It goes through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
|5.2 : D Zadran to J Bairstow, On the stumps, this is hit to mid on.
|5.3 : D Zadran to J Bairstow, Back of a length on off, Bairstow stands tall and pushes it to cover for one.
|5.4 : D Zadran to J Vince, FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Vince takes a few steps down the track. The delivery is a length ball on off. Vince smashes it past mid off and the ball races away.
|5.5 : D Zadran to J Vince, Driven through the covers by the batsman.
|5.6 : D Zadran to J Vince, On the bounce to the fielder! Shorter and on middle, Vince nails the pull shot uppishly but on the bounce to deep square leg. A single to end a good over for England. 10 from it.
|6.1 : Ur Rahman to J Vince, This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|6.2 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, On the stumps, this is kept out.
|6.3 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, WIDE! A little too wide outside off. The batter lets it be and it has been wided.
|Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, BEATEN! That stuck in the surface! Shorter and outside off, comes off slow after pitching. Bairstow is already into the pull shot and he gets beaten.
|6.4 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, On the pads once again, Bairstow works it to mid-wicket.
|6.5 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|6.6 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, On the stumps, blocked. Just the two runs in the over. Mujeeb has kept it tight, he has gone for only 14 in his 4 overs. Needs the same from the other end to build pressure.
|7.1 : D Zadran to J Vince, On a good length on middle, Vince pushes it to mid on.
|7.2 : D Zadran to J Vince, FOUR! Excellent shot. Length delivery on off, Vince lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|7.3 : D Zadran to J Vince, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Vince lets it sail through to the keeper.
|7.4 : D Zadran to J Vince, Length delivery on off, Vince drives it through covers. The fielder misfields and the batsmen get two runs.
|7.5 : D Zadran to J Vince, In the air... this should be taken but the fielder has completely misjudged it. This is short and Zadran bends his back on this one. Bounces more than Vince thought it would. He goes for the pull but the ball takes the top edge and goes high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket. He starts running to his left instead of moving forward as well. He then realizes he has to move ahead but till then it is too late. The ball lands ahead of him. Two taken.
|7.6 : D Zadran to J Vince, Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
|8.1 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Floats it up on off, this is hit to mid off.
|8.2 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Another misfield! Afghanistan have begun very sloppily. This is swept towards short fine leg. The fielder once again does not make a clean stop and a run is taken.
|8.3 : Ur Rahman to J Vince, On the stumps, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|8.4 : Ur Rahman to J Vince, Eased down to long on for one.
|8.5 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Fired on the stumps again, JB blocks it out.
|8.6 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Another dot to end another good over by Mujeeb. On off, this is pushed to cover.
|9.1 : D Zadran to J Vince, Well stopped! Saves a boundary! Short and outside off, Vince looks to drag his pull but gets an inside edge which goes to the left of the keeper who dives and stops it with one hand.
|9.2 : D Zadran to J Vince, This time pulls it nicely and through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep gets across and keeps it down to two,
|9.3 : D Zadran to J Vince, OUT! Zadran gets his man! Vince is bounced out! This is a very good short one. It is quick and it is near the head of the batsman. Vince looks to pull but the ball gets big on him. It hits the top edge, then the helmet and balloons to the fielder at short fine leg. Mujeeb makes no mistake. Vince though holds his ground. The bowler then asks the question and the umpire has his finger up. They go upstairs to check the front foot but that is fine. Vince fails to make an im
|Joe Root is the new batsman in.
|9.4 : D Zadran to Joe Root, Goes for another short one but this bounces above the batters head. Wided.
|D Zadran to Joe Root, Root is off the mark as he guides this one down to third man for a single.
|9.5 : D Zadran to J Bairstow, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman.
|9.6 : D Zadran to J Bairstow, A dot to end a decent Powerplay for Afghanistan. England, who normally go at a very good rate in Powerplay 1 have just gone at a shade above 4.5. They have also lost a wicket so Afghanistan can be happy with how the first 10 overs panned out. The last ball is angled into the batter and Bairstow works it towards mid-wicket. End of a successful over for Afghanistan.
|Powerplay 2 is signaled. Maximum of four fielders can be outside the circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, Tossed up on middle, Root flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|10.2 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Floated delivery on off, Bairstow defends it out.
|10.3 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it towards leg side for a run.
|10.4 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, Tossed up on middle, Root plays it back towards the bowler.
|10.5 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, Flighted delivery on middle, Joe flicks it to mid-wicket.
|10.6 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, On off, Root defends it off the front foot.
|Mohammad Nabi is on now! He has been one of the strike bowlers for Afghanistan and he has been the leading wicket-takers for Afghanistan in this World Cup.
|11.1 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, On the stumps, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|11.2 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, FOUR! Picked his spot nicely there! Bairstow sees there is no deep mid-wicket, he goes down on one knee and plays the slog sweep to this ball on middle, hits it over mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
|11.3 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, Bairstow shuffles right across, Nabi bowls the straighter one on off. Nabi guides it towards point for one.
|11.4 : M Nabi to Joe Root, This is eased through mid on for one.
|11.5 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, JB works it through mid-wicket with the turn for one.
|11.6 : M Nabi to Joe Root, FOUR! Second boundary in the over and it is an expensive start from Nabi. He bowls a poor delivery here. Short and outside off, Root plays it late, gets it past point and the ball races to the fence.
|Skipper Gulbadin Naib is into the attack.
|12.1 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Slower one and it is outside off, Bairstow lets it be.
|12.2 : G Naib to J Bairstow, A seam-up delivery this time and it is on a length and around off, this is kept out.
|12.3 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Edgy run! Fuller and outside off, shapes away a little. Bairstow looks to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for one.
|12.4 : G Naib to Joe Root, Almost chops it on! Shorter and outside off, Root looks to guide it down to third man but the ball is too close to play that shot. It goes off the inside edge, past the off pole and towards the keeper.
|12.5 : G Naib to Joe Root, On the stumps, Root strokes it back to the bowler.
|Joe Root pulls out before the bowler delivers. Seems Root was not ready.
|12.6 : G Naib to Joe Root, Another dot to end! On the stumps, this is pushed to mid on. A tight start by the skipper.
|Rahmat Shah is on now! He bowled a handy spell against New Zealand.
|13.1 : R Shah to J Bairstow, Starts with a beauty! Shah gives it air and lands it on off. JB lunges and looks to defend. The ball turns away sharply and beats the outside edge. Good signs this for Afghanistan. They have a world class leg spinner in their team and he will be licking his fingers after seeing that delivery.
|13.2 : R Shah to J Bairstow, The slider this time, Bairstow guides it towards point for one.
|13.3 : R Shah to Joe Root, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|13.4 : R Shah to Joe Root, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.
|13.5 : R Shah to J Bairstow, SIX! Lovely hit! This is right in the arc of Bairstow. Full and on off, the spin is out of contention so he hits through the line, over the bowler's head and it clears the fence with ease. First of the game.
|13.6 : R Shah to J Bairstow, A dot to end! Flatter and on off, this is guided to point. So no real purchase after the first ball and what looked like could be a testing over for the English batters has gone for 8.
|Mohammad Nabi is back into the attack.
|14.1 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Flighted delivery on middle, Root drives it to long on for a single.
|14.2 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bairstow drives it to long on for a single.
|14.3 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Floated delivery on middle, Root flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|14.4 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, Tossed up on off, Jonny plays it to point.
|14.5 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, Sharp bounce on this one! Flighted delivery on middle, Bairstow nudges it towards the leg side for a single.
|14.6 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Floated delivery on middle, Root nudges it to leg side.
|Change of ends for Gulbadin Naib.
|15.1 : G Naib to J Bairstow, On the stumps, kept out.
|15.2 : G Naib to J Bairstow, This is on the stumps, it is pushed down to long on for one.
|15.3 : G Naib to Joe Root, A little too straight, this is worked through square leg for one.
|15.4 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Nicely bowled! A slower one and it is fuller in length. Bairstow strokes it back to the bowler.
|15.5 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Good length and around off, JB guides it towards point.
|15.6 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Edgy run! Length and around off, Bairstow ends up playing inside the line. The ball goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
|Rahmat Shah is back! Change of ends for him too. Not sure what Afghanistan are exactly trying here.
|16.1 : R Shah to J Bairstow, This is fuller on off, it is eased down to long off for one.
|16.2 : R Shah to Joe Root, FOUR! Full toss and put away! Root actually converts it into a full toss. He goes down on one knee and reaches out with a sweep shot. Hits it on the full and through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|16.3 : R Shah to Joe Root, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. Two runs added to the total.
|16.4 : R Shah to Joe Root, Another couple! This is shorter and on off, Root guides it past point, away from the fielder in the deep and the batters take two.
|16.5 : R Shah to Joe Root, Fuller on off, Root strokes it through covers.
|16.6 : R Shah to J Bairstow, This is shorter and outside off, Bairstow slaps it through cover for one.
|17.1 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Fuller and on off, JB strokes it back to the bowler.
|17.2 : G Naib to J Bairstow, FOUR! Bludgeoned! Got too predictable there. He bowls a slower one and fuller on off. Bairstow was waiting for it. He then smashes it over the bowler's head who was ducking for cover and into the long off fence.
|17.3 : G Naib to J Bairstow, On the fuller side and outside off, Bairstow strokes it through covers for one.
|17.4 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Outside off, JB guides it down to third man for one.
|17.5 : G Naib to Joe Root, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|17.6 : G Naib to J Bairstow, A dot to end! Back of a length around off, this is guided to point.
|DRINKS! As expected, England are motoring along nicely here! Yes, they have lost Vince but Root and Bairstow have gone along really well here. Also, after Powerplay 1, runs are coming thick and fast for the hosts. Afghanistan need a wicket and that too quickly or this England side can easily bat them out of the game.
|Rashid Khan is on! Afghanistan need a wicket and Naib has turned to his best bowler. Can he deliver?
|18.1 : R Khan to Joe Root, Starts off with a poor ball but Root plays an equally poor shot. It is short and on the pads. Root goes back and looks to pull but is late on the shot. It hits the pads.
|18.2 : R Khan to Joe Root, Another short ball and this is outside off, Root uses the pace and guides it through point for two. 50-run stand is up between the two, this looks a threatening stand for Afghanistan. England would want the two to continue.
|18.3 : R Khan to Joe Root, Another one outside off, Root guides it to point.
|18.4 : R Khan to Joe Root, On the stumps, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|18.5 : R Khan to J Bairstow, Nicely played! This is fuller and outside off, Bairstow carves it past point and completes two.
|18.6 : R Khan to J Bairstow, On the off pole, JB goes back and strokes it down to long on for one. Rashid did not find his length in the first over. However, leg spinners generally do not hit their lengths in the first over itself. His bowling, will be very important for Afghanistan here.
|19.1 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Full on the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side and the batters take a run. No signal from the umpire so there might have been an inside edge.
|19.2 : G Naib to Joe Root, A little too straight again, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|19.3 : G Naib to Joe Root, Another misfield and a run is conceded which brings the 100 up for England. Back of a length around off, this is guided towards point. The fielder there takes his eyes off the ball and lets it through. A single taken.
|19.4 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Back of a length around middle, JB pushes it down to long on for one.
|19.5 : G Naib to Joe Root, On the middle pole, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|19.6 : G Naib to J Bairstow, FOUR! Fifty for Jonny Bairstow! Brings it up in style. His 11th in the ODI format. Also, consecutive fifties for him. He is slowly and steadily getting into his own in this World Cup which did not start off in the best manner for him. He would look to score a ton here. He gets a gift to get to the milestone. A half volley outside off. Bairstow strokes it through wide mid off for a boundary.
|20.1 : R Khan to Joe Root, Tossed up on off, Root drives it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|20.2 : R Khan to Joe Root, Flighted delivery on off, Joe defends it off the back foot.
|20.3 : R Khan to Joe Root, On off, Root plays it towards covers for a run.
|20.4 : R Khan to J Bairstow, Floated delivery on middle, Bairstow tucks it to mid-wicket.
|20.5 : R Khan to J Bairstow, Tossed up on off, Jonny guides it to third man.
|20.6 : R Khan to J Bairstow, Floated delivery on off, Bairstow plays it to point.
|21.1 : G Naib to Joe Root, Back of a length on off, Root stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
|21.2 : G Naib to Joe Root, Very full on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
|21.3 : G Naib to J Bairstow, On the stumps, this is worked towards mid-wicket. Root wanted a run but is sent back in time.
|21.4 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman.
|21.5 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Nicely played! On a length and around off, Jonny works it wide of long on and calls for two straightaway and the batters complete it.
|21.6 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Driven nicely but for no runs! Full and on off, this is firmly hit to mid off where the fielder fumbles but no runs conceded.
|Mohammad Nabi is back into the attack.
|22.1 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Well fielded! Not got a lot of opportunity to write that about the Afghanistan fielding today. Shorter and outside off, Root guides it past point. Noor Ali makes a lot of ground to his left in the deep, slides and pushes the ball back in. Saves a run for his side.
|22.2 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, Floated up on off, this is hit to mid off.
|22.3 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, Works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
|22.4 : M Nabi to Joe Root, A little too straight, this is worked towards mid-wicket.
|22.5 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Root now tales one as he hits it down to long on.
|22.6 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, Another single down to long on, this time by Bairstow as he keeps strike.
|Rashid Khan is back into the attack.
|23.1 : R Khan to J Bairstow, OHHH! The googly on off, Jonny does not pick it. He ends up playing outside the line, the ball goes off the inside edge towards short fine leg.
|23.2 : R Khan to J Bairstow, FOUR! Powered! Not a good follow-up delivery. This is very full so once again the spin is out of contention. Bairstow brings the slog sweep out and hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|23.3 : R Khan to J Bairstow, Good comeback! The leg spinner and the length is perfect, the line too is around off. JB now defends inside the line, the ball goes off the outer half towards third man for two.
|23.4 : R Khan to J Bairstow, SIX! That is huge! Once again a good ball is followed up by a poor one. Very full, a half volley on middle. Bairstow whips it this time, takes the aerial route and clears the mid-wicket fence with ease.
|23.5 : R Khan to J Bairstow, Goes shorter now on middle, Bairstow pushes it down to long on and takes one.
|23.6 : R Khan to Joe Root, Root now pushes it through mid off and gets to the other end. 14 from this over, Rashid has started of expensively. 23 has been taken off his 3 overs.
|24.1 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Tossed up delivery on leg, Root flicks it towards short fine leg where Mujeeb slips and misfields while collecting the ball. The batsmen cross ends.
|24.2 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, Full on middle, Bairstow drives it towards mid on for a single.
|24.3 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Flighted delivery on off, Root punches it to point.
|24.4 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Floated delivery on off, Root plays it towards point for a run.
|24.5 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, FOUR! Nice shot. This is good batting from Bairstow. Short delivery on middle and leg, Bairstow pulls it through square leg for a boundary. The fielder in the deep had no chance.
|24.6 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, Tossed up on off, Jonny defends it off the front foot. 7 runs have come from the over and 21 runs have come from the last two overs. Afghanistan would need to keep things tight.
|25.1 : R Khan to Joe Root, Floats it up on off, Root strokes it down to long on for one.
|25.2 : R Khan to J Bairstow, On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|25.3 : R Khan to J Bairstow, On off, JB defends it.
|25.4 : R Khan to J Bairstow, FOUR! Bairstow is scoring runs at ease against Rashid. Another boundary to his name. Very full and on off, Bairstow creams it through covers. The fielder in the deep runs to his right and dives but fails to stop it. Also, the 100-run stand is up. The two are laying the foundation for a huge score here.
|25.5 : R Khan to J Bairstow, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|25.6 : R Khan to J Bairstow, A powerful stroke but just for one. Full again by Rashid. JB hits it hard down to long on and retains strike.
|26.1 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, Flatter and on off, Bairstow flat-bats it to mid off.
|26.2 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, Fired on the pads, Jonny looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes the pads and rolls towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|26.3 : M Nabi to Joe Root, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|26.4 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, SIX! Dismissed! A flat six! 150 up. Bairstow makes room and also comes down the track, he gets to the pitch of the ball and smashes it straight and over the long off fence. He may have decided to cut loose here.
|26.5 : M Nabi to J Bairstow, JB now works this through square leg and gets to the other end.
|26.6 : M Nabi to Joe Root, A single as Root pushes it through covers. 10 from this over as well Runs leaking now.
|Gulbadin Naib is back into the attack.
|27.1 : G Naib to Joe Root, Length delivery on off, Root dabs it towards third man for a single.
|27.2 : G Naib to J Bairstow, On a length on middle, Bairstow nudges it to leg side.
|27.3 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Full on off, Jonny drives it back towards the bowler.
|27.4 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Length delivery on middle, Bairstow flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|27.5 : G Naib to Joe Root, Driven through the covers by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|27.6 : G Naib to J Bairstow, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back with figures of 6-0-18-0.
|28.1 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, Well done! Flatter and on middle, Root pushes it to the right of the bowler who runs to that direction, dives and saves a run.
|28.2 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, This time Root manages to hit it away from the bowler and down to long on for one.
|28.3 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, On the pads, this is worked towards square leg for one.
|28.4 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, Floats it up on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
|28.5 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Flatter and on off, it is kept out.
|28.6 : Ur Rahman to J Bairstow, Good running! This is worked with soft hands towards deep mid-wicket. The batters run the first quickly and go for the second. They make it. 5 from the over, Mujeeb continues to bowl well.
|29.1 : G Naib to Joe Root, Back of a length around off, Root guides it through point for one.
|29.2 : G Naib to J Bairstow, One more slower one, Bairstow strokes it towards mid on. The mid-wicket fielder runs across to stop that. Bairstow wants a run but Root waits to see if it passes the fielder. It does not and a run is not taken.
|29.3 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|29.4 : G Naib to J Bairstow, Slower one and on off, this is hit to cover. Just the single from the first 4 balls.
|29.5 : G Naib to J Bairstow, OUT! Caught and bowled! The captain delivers when his team needed him too. Very, very good catch this but it is a soft dismissal and Bairstow will be disappointed. Naib bowls another slower one, this one is shorter in length. Bairstow pushes it back firmly but uppishly towards the bowler. He reacts quickly and takes a good low catch in his followthrough. Flexes his biceps in celebration. End of the 120-run stand. Bairstow misses out on a well-deserved ton. He has don
|Skipper Eoin Morgan is the new batsman in at No.4.
|29.6 : G Naib to E Morgan, A dot to end a successful over! Length and around off, this is kept out.
|Mohammad Nabi is back into the attack.
|30.1 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Short and outside off, Root cuts it through point for a single.
|30.2 : M Nabi to E Morgan, Flighted delivery on middle, Morgan plays it to mid-wicket.
|30.3 : M Nabi to E Morgan, Nicely bowled by Nabi. Tossed up just outside off, Morgan looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes to the slip region.
|30.4 : M Nabi to E Morgan, Outside off, Morgan lets it go.
|30.5 : M Nabi to E Morgan, Tossed up on off, Morgan flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|30.6 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Floated delivery on off, Root plays it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|31.1 : G Naib to E Morgan, A bit of comedy! Morgan looks to go after Naib. He skips down the track but does not get the desired length. He looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto the pads and then the ball rolls towards the off side. Morgan wants a run but then is sent back. The bowler initially goes for it but the fielder from point gets to it before the bowler. He scores a direct hit but Morgan is well in despite dropping his bat. Replays later on show that the bowler almost pulled Mor
|31.2 : G Naib to E Morgan, NO BALL! Naib has overstepped. He bowls it on a length and around off, this is pushed to cover. A freebie for Morgan on the next ball.
|FREE HIT TIME!
|G Naib to E Morgan, SIX! Takes full toll of the Free Hit. Top shot. This was a very slow delivery, 95 KPH. Morgan waits, waits and then finally pulls it with all his might over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|31.3 : G Naib to E Morgan, SIX! Morgan is on the charge here! Consecutive maximums! This just clears the ropes. Uses his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball. Lofts it over mid on and clears the long on fence.
|31.4 : G Naib to E Morgan, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|31.5 : G Naib to Joe Root, Back of a length on off, Root guides it to point.
|31.6 : G Naib to Joe Root, A single to end as Root pulls it through mid-wicket for one. A huge over this, 15 from it.
|32.1 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Fifty for Root! England's man with the bat in this World Cup continues to impress. His 32nd in this format. He works it towards backward square leg and gets to the other end quickly. He has a chance to become the only batsman with three centuries in a single World Cup edition for England.
|32.2 : M Nabi to E Morgan, FOUR! Innovation and it pays off! Morgan brings out the reverse sweep. He does not get it off the middle but hits it well enough to get it over short third man and for a boundary.
|32.3 : M Nabi to E Morgan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|32.4 : M Nabi to E Morgan, Works it with the angle towards square leg.
|32.5 : M Nabi to E Morgan, Fuller on off, this is driven to mid off.
|32.6 : M Nabi to E Morgan, Flighted ball on off, Morgan chips it but on the bounce to the fielder at mid off. So a good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary.
|Rashid Khan is back into the attack.
|33.1 : R Khan to E Morgan, Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
|33.2 : R Khan to Joe Root, Root brings the sweep shot out, hits it through square leg for one.
|33.3 : R Khan to E Morgan, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|33.4 : R Khan to E Morgan, Another one on off, Morgan defends it nicely.
|33.5 : R Khan to E Morgan, Shorter and outside off, Morgan slaps it through point and the batsmen take two.
|33.6 : R Khan to E Morgan, Three to end the over! 7 from it! Shorter and outside off, Morgan cuts it past the diving point fielder. The man in the deep runs to his right, dives and saves a run for his side.
|Dawlat Zadran is back into the attack.
|34.1 : D Zadran to E Morgan, Goes very full on off, Morgan hits it to mid off.
|34.2 : D Zadran to E Morgan, Well bowled! Length and around off, this one comes back in a little. Morgan looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|34.3 : D Zadran to E Morgan, Edge but well short! Slower one and outside off, Morgan looks to guide it down to third man but gets an outside edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper.
|34.4 : D Zadran to E Morgan, This time does manage to guide it down to third man for one.
|34.5 : D Zadran to Joe Root, Short and around off, Root pulls it through mid-wicket for two.
|34.6 : D Zadran to Joe Root, Root misses out there! A full toss outside off, Root is a touch early in the drive, it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket. A good over by Zadran.
|35.1 : R Khan to E Morgan, Once again Rashid is too short and width is offered. Morgan goes back and slaps it through cover for two. 200 up for England.
|35.2 : R Khan to E Morgan, DROPPED AND FOUR! Once again that is horribly misjudged! Afghanistan have been very poor in the field. Morgan looks for the slog sweep but only manages to get a top edge. It goes high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket. Zadran initially runs in, then realizes that the ball is going over his head. He tracks back and looks to take it with one hand but fails to do so. To add salt to the wound, it trickles over the fence. This could prove very costly as we all know how d
|35.3 : R Khan to E Morgan, SIX! This time he has nailed it! Short and on middle, it sits up to be hit. Morgan goes back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence. That is the longer part of the ground but Morgan had hit it right off the middle.
|35.4 : R Khan to E Morgan, Flatter and outside off, this is guided to short third man.
|35.5 : R Khan to E Morgan, Another ball outside off, it is once again guided to short third man.
|35.6 : R Khan to E Morgan, SIX! This is hit even better than the first biggie! Once again it is a half-tracker by Rashid. Morgan rocks back and pulls it hard and over the backward square leg fence. this went further than the last one. Another expensive over by Rashid. Today, is just not his day. Also, the fifty-run stand is up and it has come up in quick time. The stand is providing the much-needed impetus for England.
|DRINKS! England have been going all guns blazing and a good partnership is going between Joe Root and Eoin Morgan. Joe Root is looking all set for his third hundred in this World Cup. On the other hand, Afghanistan have looked toothless in their bowling and have been very wayward till now.
|36.1 : D Zadran to Joe Root, Length delivery outside off, Root plays it towards point for a single.
|36.2 : D Zadran to E Morgan, On a good length on off, Morgan looks to guide but gets it off the glove. It goes towards third man for a single.
|36.3 : D Zadran to Joe Root, Full toss on leg, Root flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|36.4 : D Zadran to Joe Root, FOUR! Excellent shot. Zadran bowls short and outside off, Root cuts it over point for a boundary.
|36.5 : D Zadran to Joe Root, Short of a length delivery, Root pulls it over mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|36.6 : D Zadran to Joe Root, Length delivery on middle, Root flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 11 runs have come from the over and 29 runs have come from the last two overs.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back! He has kept it tight. Afghanistan need a breakthrough. Can he provide it?
|37.1 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, Flatter and on off, this is guided towards short third man.
|37.2 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
|37.3 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|37.4 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, Plays the sweep and hits it through square leg for two.
|37.5 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|37.6 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, Angled into the batsman, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|Mohammad Nabi is back into the attack.
|38.1 : M Nabi to E Morgan, SIX! Colossal! Fifty up for Morgan and it has come up in only 36 balls. Right from the word go, he has attacked the bowlers. He is making Afghanistan pay for the catch they dropped. This is short again and on middle, Morgan picks the length early, goes back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence. 47th fifty in this format.
|38.2 : M Nabi to E Morgan, Shorter and outside off, Morgan guides it to point.
|38.3 : M Nabi to E Morgan, Floats it up on off, Morgan chips it over cover and takes one.
|38.4 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Root brings out the reverse sweep, hits it through cover-point but only for one.
|38.5 : M Nabi to E Morgan, Morgan now eases this down to long on for one.
|38.6 : M Nabi to Joe Root, A dot to end! Root works it towards short fine leg. He wants a run but is sent back.
|39.1 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, SIX! Powerful shot from the skipper. This is his sixth maximum. Flighted delivery on middle, Morgan plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|39.2 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, Tossed up on off, Morgan comes forward to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes to the slip region.
|39.3 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, FOUR! Second boundary in the over. This is excellent batting from the skipper. Floated delivery on leg, Morgan sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 250 up for England.
|39.4 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, WIDE! Flighted delivery on leg, Morgan looks to flick but misses it.
|Ur Rahman to Joe Root, Tossed up on middle, Joe defends it out.
|39.5 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, Full on off, Root drives it towards mid off for a single.
|39.6 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, Floated delivery on off, Morgan plays it towards covers for a single. 13 runs have come from the over. Big over for England.
|Powerplay 3 has been signaled! Now maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of this innings.
|40.1 : M Nabi to E Morgan, Flatter and on off, this is cut to point.
|40.2 : M Nabi to E Morgan, SIX! Straight as an arrow! Morgan is hitting sixes for fun. Sees the flight on this ball and his eyes lit up. He comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|40.3 : M Nabi to E Morgan, SIX! Add another one to Morgan's sixes column! Nabi bowls it short, maybe due to the last ball as he once again would have felt Morgan would dance down. He does not though, he goes back and pulls with all the power over the mid-wicket fence.
|40.4 : M Nabi to E Morgan, This is bowled quicker and very full. Morgan jams it down to long on for on.
|40.5 : M Nabi to Joe Root, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|40.6 : M Nabi to E Morgan, A dot to end one more huge over! On off and it is kept out.
|41.1 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, Mujeeb bowls short and outside off, Root makes room and cuts it through point for a single.
|41.2 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Flighted delivery on off, Morgan plays a reverse sweep uppishly towards point where the fielder goes for the catch but it falls short of him. The batsmen cross ends.
|41.3 : Ur Rahman to Joe Root, Tossed up on off, Root plays it towards covers for a run.
|41.4 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, Flighted delivery on off, Eoin pushes it to covers.
|41.5 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, Short delivery on off, Morgan cuts it to point.
|41.6 : Ur Rahman to E Morgan, BEATEN! Flighted delivery just outside off, Morgan looks to defend but misses it due to the away turn on this one.
|Rashid Khan is back on!
|42.1 : R Khan to Joe Root, Root looks to sweep this delivery on the leg pole, it hits the glove and lobs over the keeper for one.
|42.2 : R Khan to E Morgan, SIX! This is unreal from Morgan! His 9th biggie today. All the doubts about him being injured has been blown away by this knock. Once again it is very full, Morgan clears his front leg and sends it sailing over the long on fence.
|42.3 : R Khan to E Morgan, Goes flatter and shorter, Morgan slaps it through covers for two. Eoin is just unstoppable at the moment. Not sure where to bowl to him when he is hitting them like this.
|42.4 : R Khan to E Morgan, SIX! BOOM BOOM GOES MORGAN AGAIN! 10th six! Bowl full, he will hit you over your head, bowl short and he will pull you into the mid-wicket stands. Rashid does the latter, Morgan goes back and pulls it way into the mid-wicket stand.
|42.5 : R Khan to E Morgan, On off this time, Morgan pushes it to covers. A rare, rare dot.
|42.6 : R Khan to E Morgan, 100 for Morgan! His 13th in ODIs. Wow! This is some innings! Outrageous, outstanding, I am just short of superlatives at the moment. Never seen anybody, manhandle the Afghanistan spinners like Morgan has done today. Just unreal stuff. THIS IS ALSO THE FASTEST TON FOR ENGLAND IN WORLD CUPS! It has come up in just 57 balls. 11 sixes in total and he has hit one to get there. Rashid bowls this full and on middle, Morgan once again clears the front leg and tonks it over the
|43.1 : G Naib to Joe Root, FOUR! Nice improvisation from Joe. Length delivery on middle, Root plays a scoop over short fine leg for a boundary.
|43.2 : G Naib to Joe Root, Full and outside off, Root comes down the track and drives it towards covers for a run.
|43.3 : G Naib to E Morgan, Full on middle, Morgan drives it to long on. The batsmen cross ends.
|43.4 : G Naib to Joe Root, Length delivery outside off, Root makes room and plays it to mid off.
|43.5 : G Naib to Joe Root, On a length on middle, Root flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single. 300 up for England.
|43.6 : G Naib to E Morgan, Full on off, Morgan lofts it over covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|44.1 : R Khan to Joe Root, SIX! Root now joins the action! He dances down the track to Rashid, not many do that. He manages to get to the pitch of it and just lofts it over the long on fence.
|44.2 : R Khan to Joe Root, Very, very full, difficult to hit those. Root jams it out to cover for one.
|44.3 : R Khan to E Morgan, BEATEN! Shorter and outside off, there is extra bounce on this one. Morgan looks to cut but misses.
|44.4 : R Khan to E Morgan, SIX! Too easy at the moment for Morgan! He shuffles in and Rashid bowls it on the stumps. Morgan goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the square leg fence.
|44.5 : R Khan to E Morgan, Keeps it away from Morgan's zone. Short and outside off, Morgan cuts it through point for two.
|44.6 : R Khan to E Morgan, SIX! The fielders out there are mere spectators at the moment! Morgan is only hitting it out of the park. Full and on off now, Morgan hammers it over the long off fence. 21 again from this over, 42 from Rashid's last two.
|45.1 : D Zadran to Joe Root, Wide! Down the leg side, Root swings but misses. Wided.
|D Zadran to Joe Root, FOUR! Full toss and it has been put away! A full toss on off, Root lofts it over covers and the ball races away. He is 13 short of a ton now.
|45.2 : D Zadran to Joe Root, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|45.3 : D Zadran to E Morgan, ANOTHER SIX! This one is probably the smallest he has hit today, the ball hits the cushion directly. Zadran misses the yorker by a little and pays the price. Morgan hits it over long off and another six is signaled by the umpire.
|45.4 : D Zadran to E Morgan, FOUR! For once today, he does not clear the ropes. Still will be happy with the result. Short and outside off, Morgan slaps it over cover and the ball trickles into the fence.
|45.5 : D Zadran to E Morgan, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|45.6 : D Zadran to Joe Root, Looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. A dot to end but 17 from the over.
|46.1 : G Naib to E Morgan, SIX! Right in the slot and the mood Morgan is in, he won't miss out! Full and on off, Morgan smashes it over the long off fence. Six from the first ball.
|46.2 : G Naib to E Morgan, SIX! Biggie from the second ball as well! This is carnage! His 16th maximum. He has equaled the record for the most maximums in a game. This is shorter and it is the slower one. Morgan has to generate all the power, he does so as he hammers it over the long on fence.
|46.3 : G Naib to E Morgan, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|46.4 : G Naib to Joe Root, OUT! No hundred for Root! But very unselfish from him. He could have easily got to his third ton of this World Cup and created a record by playing the ball to its merit, he does not do so though. He looks to play in an aggressive manner. Tries to smash this slower one out of the park but does not generate the power he wanted and he holes out to long on where Shah takes it. End of another top innings from Root. End of the mammoth 189-run stand. This partnership has made
|Jos Buttler is the new batsman in.
|46.5 : G Naib to E Morgan, SIX! 17th six! Breaks the record of the most sixes by a player in an ODI game. Once again the bowler misses his mark and he pays the price. Full and on middle, this is hit down the ground and it carries all the way.
|46.6 : G Naib to E Morgan, OUT! End of the fun! End of the carnage by this man. A once in a life time innings comes to an end here. The crowd is on its feet applauding the England skipper. His knock has probably batted Afghanistan out of the game. Extraordinary. He looks to smash this one out of the ground again. It is a slower ball outside off. Morgan ends up hitting it flat and straight to Shah at long off. So both the set batsmen are back in the hut in this over itself. Can England still get t
|Ben Stokes is the new batsman in.
|47.1 : D Zadran to Ben Stokes, Play and a miss! Good length delivery outside off, Stokes looks to play a scoop shot but misses it.
|47.2 : D Zadran to Ben Stokes, Short delivery, Stokes pulls it towards square leg for a run.
|47.3 : D Zadran to Jos Buttler, Bowls a yorker on middle, Buttler does well to dig it out and flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|47.4 : D Zadran to Jos Buttler, OUT! No impact from Jos Buttler. Short delivery outside off, Buttler looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes straight to the mid off fielder where Mohammad Nabi takes the simplest of catches. Afghanistan need more of these. England might not reach 400 from here.
|Moeen Ali makes his way out to the middle.
|47.5 : D Zadran to M Ali, Length delivery on off, Ali plays it to point.
|47.6 : D Zadran to M Ali, WIDE! Bowls short delivery down the leg side, Ali looks to go after it but misses it.
|D Zadran to M Ali, Length delivery outside off, Moeen plays it towards point for a single. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
|Rashid Khan back!
|48.1 : R Khan to M Ali, SIX! Welcome back, Rashid Khan. Also, he has now conceded 100 runs. Once again he bowls right in the zone. Full and on off, this is smashed over the long off fence.
|48.2 : R Khan to M Ali, Goes short this time but gets away with it as Ali mistimes it to long off for one.
|A stumping appeal! Stokes is the man in question, Afghanistan do not look confident.
|48.3 : R Khan to Ben Stokes, NOT OUT! That was close though! Stokes was just about in there! Rashid bowls the googly outside off. Stokes looks to power it down the ground but misses. The keeper whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that Stokes did drag his foot out but manages to plant it back in but just.
|48.4 : R Khan to Ben Stokes, DROPPED! Sums up Rashid's day! Short and outside off. Stokes looks to cut but gets an outside edge towards the keeper which he fails to hang onto.
|48.5 : R Khan to Ben Stokes, Shuffles across and pulls it to deep square leg for one.
|48.6 : R Khan to M Ali, SIX! Clobbered! A biggie to start the over and one to end it. Another very full delivery, Ali makes Rashid pay as he hits it over the long on fence. End of the misery for Rashid. One of the rare occasions where Afghanistan have bowled 50 overs and Rashid hasn't bowled his full quota of 10 overs. His figures read 9-0-110-0.
|49.1 : D Zadran to Ben Stokes, OUT! Bowled! Stokes cannot take his side to 400! Dawlat bowls it very full on the leg pole as Stokes was shuffling across, he looks to flick but misses and the ball goes onto disturb the leg pole. His third of the game, he has something to cherish about.
|Chris Woakes walks out to bat next.
|49.2 : D Zadran to C Woakes, Just 1 run off the first 2 balls of the final over. Dawlat bangs it in short, Woakes looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto his body. The ball rolls to the side of the pitch and they take a run.
|49.3 : D Zadran to M Ali, FOUR! Harsh, very harsh. This game is so cruel for the bowler's at time. Dawlat once again bowls short on the body, Moeen looks to pull but it goes off the top edge. The ball goes towards the fine leg region and beats the chasing keeper to the fence. A very well directed short ball but it still goes to the fence.
|49.4 : D Zadran to M Ali, WIDE! Bouncer bounces over the head and it has been ducked. Umpire signals it as wide.
|D Zadran to M Ali, SIX! This is deposited into the stands. Full on middle and leg, Moeen smacks it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Inching closer to 400 here are England.
|49.5 : D Zadran to M Ali, SIX! Two-in-two. Dawlat started the over well but he is being thrashed here by Moeen. Full on middle and leg and once again Moeen smashes it over his favourite region, the mid-wicket region for a biggie.
|49.6 : D Zadran to M Ali, Single to end the over. Full and wide outside off, Moeen gets down and creams it to sweeper cover for a single. Won't get to 400 but the hosts have demolished Afghanistan here. 19 off the final over. ENGLAND FINISH WITH 397/6 OFF THEIR 50 OVERS.
|End of the annihilation! Some unreal hitting out there! Not only the Afghanistan players will be relieved to get off the field but a much-needed break for us as well.
|After winning the toss and electing to bat, if Morgan would have been offered 397, he would have surely taken it with both hands. However, they did not start off in the fastest manner as they finished Powerplay 1 at 46 for the loss of one wicket. Root and Bairstow then went along nicely and slowly but steadily upped the ante. The two added a 120-run stand and laid the foundation. Then too though, England never looked like they would get close to 400 but then the carnage began. Morgan right from
|Not a lot to write about the Afghanistan bowling. The scorecard probably says it all. Gulbadin Naib was probably the pick of the bowlers as he finished with a three fer. Mujeeb was good with his lines and lengths and finished an economical spell. However, Rashid Khan went for above 12 per over and Nabi too had a day to forget.
|The England batters have probably batted the Afghanistan side out of the game! It will be interesting to see if they will go after this chase or will be happy to play out the 50 overs. England on the other hand, will try and bundle them out as quickly as possible and win by a huge margin. Join us for the chase in a short while.