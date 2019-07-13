Photos
3346
2
F
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
Finland in Denmark, 2 T20I Series, 2019
» Summary
Denmark vs Finland Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Finland in Denmark, 2 T20I Series, 2019, July 13, 2019
DEN
124/9
(20)
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
FIN
86/10
(18.2)
Match over
