|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|1.1 : Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 runs.
|Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FIVE WIDES! Avesh KhanÂ starts with a loosener, sprays it full but down the leg side, Nicholas PooranÂ behind the wicket cannot get on the end of itÂ and the ball races away to the fence. KL RahulÂ thinks the ball has gone off the pads of Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and goes for the review.Â The UltraEdge shows no spike as the ball is next to the pad and the on-field decision will stand.Â
|0.6 : Avesh KhanÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
|Kyle Mayers to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Fullish delivery, just outside off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ goes for the drive but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls to short fine leg and the batters cross.Â
|0.5 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, Goes full again and on off, Devon ConwayÂ pushes it to mid off and calls Ruturaj GaikwadÂ for a single. Yash ThakurÂ there hits at the non-striker's end but Conway was safely in.Â
|0.0 : The umpires make their way out to the middle with the match ball. The Lucknow players are in a huddle at the boundary line before they disperse and take their respective fielding positions. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Devon ConwayÂ stride out to the center to open the innings for Chennai. Kyle MayersÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. A slight delay with a stray dog running around the field and the ground staff working very hard to get him off. Now we are all set for the game to
|0.4 : Kyle Mayers to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Fuller and around off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ presses forward to work it to cover but gets it from the inner part of the bat to long on.
|0.3 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, On a good length on off, Devon ConwayÂ dabs it to backward point and opens his account with a single.
|0.2 : Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, Back of a length and angling across outside off, Devon ConwayÂ stays back to cut but misses. The ball dies down on its way to the keeper.Â
|Kyle Mayers to Devon Conway, WIDE! Goes searching for swing but bowls it too wide, outside off, Devon ConwayÂ lets it pass and the umpire signals a wide.Â
|0.1 : Kyle Mayers to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Chennai are underway! Mayers starts with a full delivery, shaping in on off, Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets forward and pushes it wide of mid off for a single.
|0.0 : Ben StokesÂ is in for a flash interview. He starts by saying that he expects a good atmosphere here and is looking forward to getting going. Mentions that it is important to accept the role given in the new franchise and perform well with the given responsibility. On bowling, he says that everything is coming on nicely and he might bowl in this game. States that is great to be back with Stephen Fleming. Ends by saying that he has not played many games here but expects spin to come into play.
|MS DhoniÂ the captain of Chennai says that it has been a long time since they played at home. Adds that even though this competition is on for long, there havenât been too many games played at this venue. Informs that they are unchanged. Mentions that the first six overs are important and at various phases, theyÂ need to re-evaluate the total and see what we can put on the board.
|KL RahulÂ the skipper of LucknowÂ says that they will bowl first and adds that they just want to have a target in front. Shares that it was a good performance in the last game against Delhi. Informs that Jaydev UnadkatÂ makes way for Yash Thakur. Reckons that it will be important to assess the conditions and bowl at the right lengths. Ends by saying that will look for early wickets and feels that there might be dew later on in the game.
|Impact Players for Lucknow -Â Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni.
|LucknowÂ (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur (In place of Jaydev Unadkat), Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
|Impact Players for Chennai - Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane.
|Chennai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Lucknow. They have elected to BOWL first.