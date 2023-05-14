|Batsmen
|1.3 : Harshit Rana to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Back to bowling on a good length and outside the off stump. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ guides this past backward point for a single.Â
|1.2 : Harshit Rana to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Goes full this time and outside the off pole. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ drills this straight to the man at cover.Â
|1.1 : Harshit Rana to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshit RanaÂ starts off with a good-length delivery slightly wide outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets forward and defends this back towards the bowler.Â
|0.6 : Who will share the new ball? It is going to be Harshit Rana.
|Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, Delivers this on a good length and outside the off pole. Devon ConwayÂ is watchful as he blocks this towards the point fielder. Nine runs from the first over and Chennai are off to a steady start.Â
|0.5 : Vaibhav Arora to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bowls this one back of a length and outside the off stump. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ miscues his cut towards point for a single.Â
|0.4 : Vaibhav Arora to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets the first boundary for Chennai and he has absolutely caressed this to the fence. Vaibhav AroraÂ bowls this full and outside off. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ gets his front foot forward and strokes this towards deep cover-point for four runs.Â
|0.3 : Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, On a good length this time and outside the off stump. Devon ConwayÂ dabs this towards cover with soft hands to take a run.Â
|0.2 : Vaibhav Arora to Devon Conway, Goes 'round the wicket and serves this full on the pads. Devon ConwayÂ flicks this towards deep square leg for two well-taken runs to open his account as well.Â
|0.1 : Vaibhav Arora to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vaibhav AroraÂ starts with a full delivery just outside the off pole. Ruturaj GaikwadÂ clips this towards mid on and sets off for a quick single to get off the mark.Â
|0.0 : The match is set to begin. The crowd has filled in good numbers at Chepauk. Well, MS DhoniÂ is featuring tonight so this was bound to happen. The Kolkata players make their way out on the field. Followed by Ruturaj GaikwadÂ and Devon Conway, the opening pair that has stolen plenty of hearts this season. It will be Vaibhav AroraÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora (In place of Anukul Roy), Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma (In place of Venkatesh Iyer), Varun Chakaravarthy.
|Nitish Rana, the captain of Kolkata says they would have batted first as well. Claims that the wicket looks a little sticky so they would have preferred to bat first and set a total so that they could try and defend the target with their spinners. Claims that there has been pressure from the first game until now as this isÂ one of the best competitions in the world and they cannot take any game lightly. Mentions that if any department fails it could cost them the game and they need allÂ three de
|MS Dhoni, the skipper of ChennaiÂ informs that they will bat first. States that as the tournament has progressed the wicket has gotten a bit slower. Tells that he always suggests the batters to assess the conditions quickly. Informs that it is good to keep revisiting what aÂ good score is as the game progresses. Fells that they haven't done enough in the field. Adds that he will be happy even if they improve 5-10 percent in the field, other than that he is delighted with the way his boys have pe
|Impact Players for Kolkata -Â Â Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson.
|ChennaiÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.Â Â
|Impact Players for Chennai -Â Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Chennai. They have elected to BAT first.