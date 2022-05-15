|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 2 . . . | . 1 . 4 4 .
|Last bat : Dimuth Karunaratne (C)lbw b Nayeem Hasan9(17b0x40x6) SR:52.94, FoW:23/1 (7.5 Ovs)
|7.5 : Nayeem Hasan to Dimuth Karunaratne, OUT! LBW!Â A loud shout for LBW and the umpire raises his finger! The replay rolls in and it confirms that the ball hits the pads first.
|7.4 : Nayeem Hasan to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller ball, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ blocks it out.
|7.3 : Nayeem Hasan to Oshada Fernando, Flighted delivery, very full, around off. Oshada FernandoÂ steps down the wicket and tries to flick this but the ball goes off the outside edge towards deep point.Â
|7.2 : Nayeem Hasan to Oshada Fernando, Loopy delivery, slower through the air, full, around middle. Oshada FernandoÂ pushes it towards the right of the bowler this time.Â
|7.1 : Nayeem Hasan to Oshada Fernando, Nayeem HasanÂ begins with a fuller ball, tosses it up, around off. Oshada FernandoÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|6.6 : Time for some spin! Nayeem HasanÂ comes into the attack.
|Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Angling in, around middle and leg, fuller in length.Â Dimuth KarunaratneÂ blocks it towards mid on.Â
|6.5 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller this time, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ drives it past cover. The ball will not race away towards the boundaryÂ but the batters pick up two runs.Â
|6.4 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Beaten! On a length, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ leans forward and tries to block it but he gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|6.3 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Another short ball, around middle and leg. Oshada FernandoÂ pulls it gently towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|6.2 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Shortish ball, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ stands tall, gets on top of the bounce, and punches it solidly towards the fielder at cover.Â
|6.1 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Length, around middle and off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ taps it off the back foot towards cover-point and scampers across for a single.Â
|5.6 : Khaled Ahmed to Oshada Fernando, On a length, around middle. Oshada FernandoÂ presents the full face of the bat and blocks it out.Â
|5.5 : Khaled Ahmed to Oshada Fernando, Good fielding! Khaled AhmedÂ hits the deck hard, and serves a shorter ball, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ reaches out to it and pulls it towards mid-wicket. Nayeem HasanÂ there dives to his right and makes a good stop.Â
|5.4 : Khaled Ahmed to Oshada Fernando, Back of a length, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|Khaled Ahmed to Oshada Fernando, No ball! Shortish ball, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ defends it out solidly off the back foot. Oshada FernandoÂ has overstepped here and a no ball is called!
|5.3 : Khaled Ahmed to Oshada Fernando, Khaled AhmedÂ pitches it up now, around middle. Oshada FernandoÂ pushes it towards the right of the bowler. Oshada FernandoÂ stretches his right hand out and tries to catch it but he misses andÂ the ball deflects off his fingers and goes towards mid on. No run taken there!Â
|5.2 : Khaled Ahmed to Oshada Fernando, Fuller delivery, around middle and leg. Oshada FernandoÂ blocks it towards mid on.Â
|5.1 : Khaled Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Angling across, on a length, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ pushes it towards cover off the back foot and rotates the strike.Â
|4.6 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, BEATEN! Well bowled! Tight length from Oshada Fernando now, shaping away outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ looks to block this but he gets beaten as the ball zips past his outside edge.Â
|4.5 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Swinging away, on a length, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|4.4 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Shoriful IslamÂ digs it short now, outside off, angling away. Oshada FernandoÂ sways away from it.Â
|4.1 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, A huge shout for LBW, but the umpire says no! A length ball, angling shaping away a tad, around middle. Oshada FernandoÂ looks to flick this but he misses and gets hit on his pads.Â BangladeshÂ opts for a review! The replay rolls in. No bat involved confirms UltraEdge. Ball Tracking indicates the ball was pitching outside leg. BangladeshÂ loses a review.Â
|4.3 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Full in length, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ presses forward and defends it out.
|4.2 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Angling away, fuller ball, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ blocks it out.
|3.6 : Khaled Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Fuller, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ defends it out solidly.Â
|3.5 : Khaled Ahmed to Oshada Fernando, Much better from Khaled Ahmed! Touch fuller, angling into the right-hander, around middle and leg. Oshada FernandoÂ looks to flick this but the ball goes off the inside edge towards fine leg for a single.Â
|3.4 : Khaled Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Length delivery, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tucks it wide of mid on and gets off strike.Â
|3.3 : Khaled Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Another play and a miss! Back of a length, shaping away, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tries to cut this away but he gets beaten.Â
|3.2 : Khaled Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Swing and a miss! Marginally short, angling away, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ looks to pull this but he fails to get any connection on it.Â
|3.1 : Khaled Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Good-length delivery, outside off, this one stays low as well. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ defends it towards extra cover.
|2.6 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Full in length, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ shows the full face of the bat and drives it towards the fielder at mid off.
|2.5 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Back of a length, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ taps it towards point off the back foot.
|2.4 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Fuller in length again, around off. Oshada FernandoÂ miscues his driveÂ towards mid off.Â
|2.3 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Pitches it up, on the pads. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ tucks it through square leg. Single taken!
|2.2 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Another one angling in, much fuller on this occasion, around his pads. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ clips it and finds the fielder at mid-wicket.Â
|2.1 : Shoriful Islam to Dimuth Karunaratne, Tailing back in, on a length, around the leg pole. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ gets inside the line and flicks it past mid-wicket. Two taken!Â
|1.6 : Khaled Ahmed to Oshada Fernando, Touch fuller, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ lunges forward and defends it out. Good over for Sri Lanka! 9 runs off it.
|1.5 : Khaled Ahmed to Oshada Fernando, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Marginally short, width on offer this time. Oshada FernandoÂ hangs back and slashes it past point for another boundary.Â
|1.4 : Khaled Ahmed to Oshada Fernando, FOUR! Top shot! Shorter ball again, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ gets on top of teh bounce, opens the face of the bat, and guides it past backward point for a boundary.Â
|1.3 : Khaled Ahmed to Oshada Fernando, Back of a length, around off. Oshada FernandoÂ covers the line and defends it out.
|1.2 : Khaled Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Shorter this time, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ punches it off the back foot towards cover-point for a single. He gets off the mark!
|1.1 : Khaled Ahmed to Dimuth Karunaratne, Khaled AhmedÂ starts off with a length delivery from over the wicket, shaping away, outside off. Dimuth KarunaratneÂ shoulders his arms at it.Â Â
|0.6 : Khaled AhmedÂ will bowl from the other end.
|Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, On a length, swinging away, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ presses forward and blocks it out solidly.Â
|0.5 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away. Oshada FernandoÂ leaves it alone.
|0.4 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Shorter ball, outside off. Oshada FernandoÂ pushes it towards cover off the back foot.Â
|0.3 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Angling in, fuller ball, around the pads. Oshada FernandoÂ flicks it past mid-wicket for a brace. Oshada FernandoÂ and Sri LankaÂ are underway!
|0.2 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Back of a length, around off. Oshada FernandoÂ blocks it out.
|0.1 : Shoriful Islam to Oshada Fernando, Shoriful IslamÂ begins with a length ball, anglingÂ in, down the leg side. Oshada FernandoÂ looks to flick but he misses.
|0.0 : We are ready for live action! The players stride out to the middle. Bangladesh players have taken their positions. Oshada FernandoÂ and Dimuth KarunaratneÂ will open the batting for Sri Lanka. Shoriful IslamÂ will begin with the ball. Two slips and a gully in place. Here we go...
|PITCH REPORT -Â Athar Ali Khan is down near the pitch. He says that the wicket has a bit of live grass. The bowlers will get help initially if they bowl in the right areas. But if a batter gets set he can score plenty of runs.Â
|A minute of silence is observed by everyone on the ground in the memory of Andrew Symonds.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.Â
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.Â
|TOSS -Â Sri LankaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.Â
|... FIRST TEST ...
|After some entertaining T20 cricket, red-ball cricket is back! The purest form of the game returns as Sri LankaÂ take on BangladeshÂ in a two-match test series. On that note welcome to the coverage of the first Test between these two exciting teams.
|Sri LankaÂ suffered a disappointing defeat against India in their previous series. They will leave their wounds behind and try to come out on top here. They have appointed Chris Silverwood as their head coach and this will be his first assignment. So, with some new youngsters in the squad and a new head coach, this is a fresh start for Sri Lanka.
|Just like their opponents, BangladeshÂ are also coming into this game after facing a 2-0 defeat against South Africa. Their batting was a concern in the previous series and they have to step up and score big. Another major concern for them is they are playing this game without their two key bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan. However, veteran Shakib Al HasanÂ who had tested positive for covid has now been tested negative and is in contention to play the first Test, which is a huge boost for t
|There has been some rain predicted, but letâs hope the weather remains clear and we get a full day's game. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
|As we have just a few minutes away from the toss we have some devastatingÂ news coming in. Former Australian all-rounder, Andrew Symonds has passed away in a car accident. A cricketer who had the ability to destroy any bowling attack, a true genius, and a legend of the sport. Rest in Peace Roy.