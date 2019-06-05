|0.0 : Welcome to match 9 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. A confident Bangladesh take on a strong New Zealand side. Mashrafe Morrtaza and his men will be looking to build in their thumping victory and make it 2 wins out of 2 in this World Cup. New Zealand, on the other hand, will themselves be looking to win their second game on the trot after thrashing Sri In their opener. Who will face their first defeat of World Cup 2019? Stay tuned to find out as the toss is not far away.
|TOSS - Bangladesh skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza has the coin in hand. Up it goes, Kane Williamson calls it tails and it lands as tails. NEW ZEALAND OPT TO BOWL FIRST.
|New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson says it is a fresh surface and there might be something in it, hence they want to bowl first. Says Bangladesh are a different side and it's a new day and they are prepared. Kane informs they have had a good practice session and they have also had a good amount of rest. On injuries, he says the injured players are okay but they are playing the same eleven as they did well in the first game.
|Bangladesh skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza says they would have bowled first as well as it is a new surface. Tells they played well and want to repeat it and in the previous game they were just looking to fight till the last ball. On experience of his side, Mortaza says it is an experienced side and they know to take responsibility. He ends by informing us they are unchanged as well.
|Pitch Report - Simon Doull and Nasser Hussain are the pitch analysts tonight. Doull says the ground is very symmetrical and it is a nice and even one. Nasser Hussain on the other side of the wicket, says that it is a new pitch and was not used in the two games played here. He says the pitch is an even one and there is a good covering of grass and there will be a good bit of bounce. He says it will have a tennis ball bounce on it and hence Kane Williamson decided to bowl. Nasser also adds that th
|New Zealand Playing XI (Unchanged) - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
|Bangladesh Playing XI (Unchanged) - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman.
|Both sets of players walk out to the middle for their respective national anthems. First up it will be New Zealand's who play as the away team followed by Bangladesh's. We are not far away from the first ball being bowled.
|Done and dusted with the national anthems. The New Zealand players take their respective positions in the field. Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal walk out to the middle to open the innings for Bangladesh. The latter will take the strike. Matt Henry to start the proceedings with the first new ball.
|0.1 : M Henry to T Iqbal, Henry starts with a length ball on off. No swing on offer on this one. Tamim blocks it from within the crease.
|0.2 : M Henry to T Iqbal, Fuller now. The line is the same. It is on the off stump. Tamim solidly blocks it.
|0.3 : M Henry to T Iqbal, FOUR! Bangladesh are up and running with a boundary. Henry strays it full on the leg side. Easy pickings for Tamim as he flicks it through fine leg and gets a boundary.
|0.4 : M Henry to T Iqbal, Better this. Good length ball pitching on off and it goes away from the southpaw. Tamim looks to defend but gets beaten.
|0.5 : M Henry to T Iqbal, Good length ball on middle and leg, Tamim tucks it to Neesham at mid-wicket who dives to his right.
|0.6 : M Henry to T Iqbal, Dot to finish the over. Fuller on middle and off, Tamim defends it to see off the first over. So only one bad ball in the over which went for four.
|Trent Boult to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.1 : T Boult to S Sarkar, Boult starts with a length ball which moves away after pitching. Sarkar runs it down to third man and gets off the mark with a single.
|1.2 : T Boult to T Iqbal, Good length ball outside off, Tamim sticks out his bat on off stump and the ball goes to the keeper.
|1.3 : T Boult to T Iqbal, This one is on the fourth stump line, Tamim just covers his off stump with a straight bat.
|1.4 : T Boult to T Iqbal, On middle now, Tamim tucks it to the left of mid on and takes a quick run.
|1.5 : T Boult to S Sarkar, Once again there is a bit of movement in the air. It is on off, Soumya defends it.
|1.6 : T Boult to S Sarkar, Hits the deck hard on middle and off, Sarkar looks to block but it goes towards third man off the outer half of his bat. He keeps the strike with a single.
|2.1 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Full on middle and leg, Soumya glances it wide of fine leg and gets a couple.
|0.0 : MILESTONE ALERT - One for either side. Shakib Al Hasan is featuring in his 200th ODI for Bangladesh while this is the 400th international outing for New Zealand's Ross Taylor! Congratulations to both players.
|2.2 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Good length ball on off, Sarkar defends it to the man at cover.
|2.3 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Swing and a miss. Good length ball just outside off, Sarkar swings his bat at it but gets nowhere close to hitting it. Unnecessary shot this, especially at the start of the innings.
|2.4 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Good length ball on middle, it comes in after pitching. Soumya looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
|2.5 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Fuller on off, Sarkar looks to hit it on the off side but it goes to mid on off the inner half of his bat.
|2.6 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Dot to finish the over. Just the two runs off it. The last ball is on middle and leg, Soumya defends it off his front foot.
|Milind says - 'Hey! Looking at Matt Henry, don't you get reminded of Shane Bond?' Bang on, Milind. He is bringing back nice memories.
|3.1 : T Boult to T Iqbal, Misfield from Neesham. Good length ball which moves away from Tamim. He slashes it towards cover. Neesham there does not hold onto it and the ball goes behind him allowing them to take two. Rare from New Zealand.
|3.2 : T Boult to T Iqbal, Fuller on the stumps, Tamim defends it.
|3.3 : T Boult to T Iqbal, Short ball. It is on off, Tamim sits under it and lets it carry to the keeper.
|3.4 : T Boult to T Iqbal, FOUR! Gorgeous flick this. Full on middle and off, Tamim likes it there and he flicks it through mid-wicket. Lockie gives it a chase but was always going to come second as the ball races away to the fence..
|3.5 : T Boult to T Iqbal, Full on off, Tamim drives it but finds the man at cover.
|3.6 : T Boult to T Iqbal, Back of a length ball on off, Tamim defends it towards cover. 6 runs off the over.
|4.1 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Good length ball on middle, Soumya defends it towards point.
|4.2 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Almost chopped on. Full outside off, Sarkar looks to drive but it goes off the inside edge. It misses the stumps and goes past Lockie at short fine leg. He goes after it and pulls it before the ropes. They take two.
|4.3 : M Henry to S Sarkar, FOUR! This will give Soumya a lot of confidence. Full on off, Sarkar slashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary. First one of the game for Soumya.
|4.4 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Good length ball on off, Soumya drives it to the man at cover.
|4.5 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Back of a length ball outside off, Sarkar cuts it towards Santner at backward point.
|4.6 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Off the edge. Full outside off, Sarkar looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. There is no slip in place and it goes down to third man. They take one and Sarkar keeps the strike.
|5.1 : T Boult to S Sarkar, Good length ball on the pads, Sarkar glances it towards backward square leg and gets to the other end.
|5.2 : T Boult to T Iqbal, A good looking pull but straight to the fielder. It is a short ball on off, Tamim pulls it to short mid-wicket where de Grandhomme stops it.
|5.3 : T Boult to T Iqbal, Length ball outside off, Tamim looks to defend but it goes past him.
|5.4 : T Boult to T Iqbal, Good length ball on off, Iqbal drives it to the man at cover.
|5.5 : T Boult to T Iqbal, Bouncer. It is close to the body, Tamim sits under it and lets it carry to the keeper.
|Syed Asif - Hey guys! Did anyone notice? At the end of the 5th over, both Tamim and Soumya were at the same score, having faced the same number of deliveries!
|5.6 : T Boult to T Iqbal, Good length ball on the pads, Tamim flicks it and gets a single.
|6.1 : M Henry to T Iqbal, Full and around middle, hint of outswing, driven beautifully towards mid on, Good running too to take a quick single.
|6.2 : M Henry to S Sarkar, FOUR! In the air, but in the gap! Soumya Sarkar is in a different sort of form altogether. Not that a bad delivery, just a hint of width. A fraction wide of off stump on a length but Sarkar slaps it through the covers for a boundary.
|6.3 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Outside off, tapped towards point for a run.
|6.4 : M Henry to T Iqbal, Slower ball, landing on a length, watchfully pushed towards third man for one.
|6.5 : M Henry to S Sarkar, FOUR! 'That is world class,' marvels Ian Smith on air. Slower ball, on a length, outside off, Sarkar flays the kitchen sink and gets it through the covers!
|6.6 : M Henry to S Sarkar, On middle and leg, quietly tapped through mid-wicket for a run to end a really good over of batting. 12 from the over and perhaps the time when Bangladesh are planning to catch a flight.
|7.1 : T Boult to S Sarkar, Good length ball on off, Soumya pushes it to the man at point.
|7.2 : T Boult to S Sarkar, Good fielding from de Grandhomme. It is a poor ball from Boult. On the pads, Sarkar flicks it towards fine leg. He does not run the first one quickly as he feels it will race to the fence. De Grandhomme from backward square leg runs to his left and saves it from going to the ropes with a dive. The batsmen take two.
|7.3 : T Boult to S Sarkar, Good length ball outside off, Sarkar runs it down to third man and gets a single.
|7.4 : T Boult to T Iqbal, On off, Tamim drives it to the man at mid off.
|7.5 : T Boult to T Iqbal, FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard. Short on off and middle, Tamim stays on his back foot and pulls it though mid-wicket in a controlled manner to get a well-deserved boundary.
|7.6 : T Boult to T Iqbal, Good length ball on off, Tamim looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards third man for a run. 20 runs off the last 2 overs.
|The Loud Voice says, 'Boy. This is some attack from the Bangladeshi boys. I reckon they will reach the semi-final atleast. Go Bangladesh!'
|8.1 : M Henry to T Iqbal, Back of a length ball on off, Tamim guides it towards backward point and gets one.
|8.2 : M Henry to S Sarkar, Good length ball on off, Sarkar taps it towards short third man.
|8.3 : M Henry to S Sarkar, OUT! BOWLED! Henry strikes and a good-looking opening stand has come to an end. Fuller on middle and leg, Sarkar looks to go hard at it as he tries to heave it on the leg side. He misses his shot and the ball clips his pad and deflects onto the stumps. This shot was not needed at all at this point of time as Bangladesh are going at a very good rate here. Sarkar will be disappointed looking back at that. Henry is a happy man though and he has once again got the breakthr
|In comes the man playing his 200th ODI. The Bangla superstar, Shakib Al Hasan, is walking out to the middle at number 3. Can he make it a memorable game for him?
|8.4 : M Henry to Al Hasan, Shakib is off the mark straightaway. Fuller on off, Shakib pushes it towards mid off and takes a quick run.
|8.5 : M Henry to T Iqbal, Good length ball on off, Tamim blocks it off his back foot.
|8.6 : M Henry to T Iqbal, Good shot but for no run. Full on off, Tamim drives it beautifully but straight to the man at mid off. Good comeback from Henry. He went for 12 in his last over but in this one he has gone for just two and taken a wicket as well.
|9.1 : T Boult to Al Hasan, On middle, Shakib pushes it to the man at mid on.
|9.2 : T Boult to Al Hasan, Good length ball on off, Shakib pushes it to the man at cover.
|9.3 : T Boult to Al Hasan, Full on middle and off, Shakib glances it towards square leg and gets a couple.
|9.4 : T Boult to Al Hasan, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Shakib looks to defend it but he does so off the upper half of his bat.
|9.5 : T Boult to Al Hasan, Nice pull but straight to mid-wicket. Short ball on off, Shakib pulls it with confidence and control but Munro at short mid-wicket does not allow them to take any run.
|9.6 : T Boult to Al Hasan, Quick single to end the over. Full on off and middle, Shakib strokes it towards mid on and gets a quick run to keep the strike.
|POWERPLAY 2 time. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Kane Williamson though, has chosen not to have more than 2 for Shakib Al Hasan for the moment.
|10.1 : M Henry to Al Hasan, Good length ball on off, Shakib defends it off the front foot.
|10.2 : M Henry to Al Hasan, Yorker length outside off, Shakib looks to lay bat on ball but misses it.
|10.3 : M Henry to Al Hasan, Length ball outside off, Shakib drives it crisply through covers for a couple.
|10.4 : M Henry to Al Hasan, Shakib drives this fuller length delivery down the ground to mid off for a single.
|10.5 : M Henry to T Iqbal, Pitching outside off and on a length Tamim runs this down to third man for a single.
|10.6 : M Henry to Al Hasan, Shakib pulls this shorter one from Henry through mid-wicket. A run added to the total.
|Lockie Ferguson is into the attack now.
|11.1 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, He starts with a short ball outside off, Shakib leaves it alone.
|11.2 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, Better throw and Tamim would have been a goner. Fuller ball on off and middle, Shakib flicks it towards square leg and takes a run. Tamim though wanted the second and he sets off on his bike. Shakib though sends him back. Boult runs to his left and throws it at the keeper's end. The throw though is wide to the left of Latham. He also cannot gather it cleanly and Tamim gets in with a dive.
|11.3 : L Ferguson to T Iqbal, On off, Tamim blocks it off the front foot.
|11.4 : L Ferguson to T Iqbal, Good length ball on middle and leg, Tamim drives it towards mid on and gets a single.
|11.5 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, Length ball on off, Shakib plays it to the man at point.
|11.6 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, Bouncer to finish off the over. It is on the body, Shakib sways away from it. Just 2 off Lockie's first.
|Colin de Grandomme is into the attack now.
|12.1 : de Grandhomme to T Iqbal, Driven but well stopped! Tamim drives this length ball outside off straight to the fielder at covers.
|12.2 : de Grandhomme to T Iqbal, Outside off, punched to the off side again.
|12.3 : de Grandhomme to T Iqbal, Another lovely stop. Landed outside off, Tamim steers it behind point but Martin Guptill at point quickly races to his right and stops it.
|12.4 : de Grandhomme to T Iqbal, Tamim crouches low on this delivery and flicks it through to mid-wicket for a single.
|12.5 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Shakib moves across in his crease and flicks this length delivery through mid-mid-wicket for a run.
|12.6 : de Grandhomme to T Iqbal, Tamim runs down this length ball outside off to third man for a single.
|13.1 : L Ferguson to T Iqbal, WIDE! Lockie misses his mark with his bouncer. It is down the leg side, Tamim ducks under it and the umpire signals it as wide.
|L Ferguson to T Iqbal, Back of a length ball outside off, Tamim looks to defend but misses.
|13.2 : L Ferguson to T Iqbal, OUT! Thew short ball does the trick here. It is a well directed short ball from Lockie. It is on the body, Tamim looks to pull but he ends up hitting it off the upper half of his bat and it lobs up towards short mid-wicket. Trent Boult there takes a simple catch. Tamim, just like his opening partner, Soumya cannot convert his start and his innings comes to an end.
|Mushfiqur Rahim walks out at number 4.
|13.3 : L Ferguson to M Rahim, On the pads, Rahim starts his innings with a flick to the man at mid-wicket.
|13.4 : L Ferguson to M Rahim, Lockie steams in and bowls a good length ball at 148 kph. It is on the stumps, Mushfiqur blocks it.
|13.5 : L Ferguson to M Rahim, Good fielding. Good length on the pads, Rahim looks to flick but it goes off the thigh pad. Santner dives and stops the ball from going to the cushion. They take two runs. The umpire signals it as leg bye.
|13.6 : L Ferguson to M Rahim, Bouncer on off, Rahim ducks under it.
|14.1 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Outside off, a play and a miss.
|14.2 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Length ball straighter in line Hasan drives it straight down the ground and hits the stumps on the other end.
|14.3 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Shakib punches this length delivery through covers for a run.
|14.4 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, Huge shout for LBW! Turned down! No shot offered. Risky.OOH! Colin bowls a length delivery that cuts off the pitch, Mushfiqur lifts his bat and offers no shot and the ball jags back in a long way to hit the pads. Colin appeals but umpire Reiffel is unmoved. Kane williamson looks to take the review but decides against it. It looks plumb to the naked eye.
|14.5 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, Colin bowls a length ball outside off and Rahim defends it off the front foot.
|14.6 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
|15.1 : L Ferguson to M Rahim, Full on off, Mushfiqur defends it off the inner half of his bat towards mid-wicket and takes a quick run. Neesham has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Direct hit and it would have been close.
|15.2 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, Good length ball on the stumps, Shakib blocks it off the front foot.
|15.3 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, On the pads, Shakib flicks it to square leg and gets a single.
|15.4 : L Ferguson to M Rahim, Another good ball. 145 kph ball hitting back of a length. The ball zips off the surface, Mushfiqur looks to defend but gets beaten all ends up.
|15.5 : L Ferguson to M Rahim, Bouncer. It is on off, This goes over Mushfiqur's shoulder and the umpire signals one for the over.
|15.6 : L Ferguson to M Rahim, Now goes full. It is on off, Lockie looks to stop it but it goes between his legs. Mushfiqur thinks about a single but does not take it as Williamson stops it with a dive to his right.
|16.1 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Full on middle, Shakib flicks it through mid-wicket where Mitchell Santner makes a good diving stop.
|16.2 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Good length ball on off, Shakib drives it wide of mid of and gets a single.
|16.3 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur defends it off the front foot.
|The keeper goes back now.
|16.4 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, IN THE AIR... CHANCE MISSED... FOUR! Has Trent Boult missed an opportunity here? Short and around middle, Rahim comes down the track and looks to play the pull. He miscues and it goes high in the air. Does not have enough distance on it though and Trent Boult covers great distance to his left from fine leg. But in the end, he chooses not to go for the catch and the ball goes past him, bouncing into the ropes! Should he have dived and gone for the catch?
|16.5 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, On the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it uppishly but short of square leg.
|16.6 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, Once again on the pads, Rahim flicks it to fine leg and gets a single to keep the strike.
|Drinks Break! Excellent bowling from the Kiwis. They have not let the Bangladesh batsmen to run away with the game by curtailing and that has resulted in a couple of wickets. The track looks a good one to bat on and hence, the Men In Green would be aiming to try and counter-attack. Will be interesting to see New Zealand's response if the storm arrives. This is the batting storm. The overcast conditions indicate that it might rain anytime. Fingers crossed. Looks very dark.
|17.1 : L Ferguson to M Rahim, WIDE. Down the leg side.
|L Ferguson to M Rahim, Cut into half!
|17.2 : L Ferguson to M Rahim, Catch it, catch it, catch it, SAFE!
|Deep mid-wicket has been stationed square now.
|17.3 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, A play and a miss.
|17.4 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, Almost dragged onto the stumps!
|17.5 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, A bouncer and the crowd eggs the umpire to give it a wide!
|17.6 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman.
|18.1 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, Good length ball on off, Rahim turns it to fine leg and gets a single.
|18.2 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Length on off, Shakib taps it back to the bowler.
|18.3 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Outside off now, Shakib turns it to short fine leg and looks for a run but Mushfiqur says no.
|18.4 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Outside off once again, Shakib plays it to the man at mid on.
|18.5 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Good length ball outside off, Shakib taps it to the man at backward point.
|18.6 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, On the pads, Shakib once again finds the man at short fine leg. Good over from de Grandhomme, just a solitary run off it.
|Jimmy Neesham on now.
|19.1 : J Neesham to M Rahim, Starts with a good length ball on off, Mushfiqur punches it wide of cover but cannot get the run.
|19.2 : J Neesham to M Rahim, Solid shot but for just one. Good length ball outside off. Neesham offers width and Mushfiqur hits it hard but to the man at sweeper cover. Gets only a run. Neesham is lucky to escape that.
|19.3 : J Neesham to Al Hasan, Back of a length ball on off, Shakib taps it down to third man for one.
|19.4 : J Neesham to M Rahim, Outside off on a length, Mushfiqur runs it down to third man and rotates the strike.
|19.5 : J Neesham to Al Hasan, Full around off, Shakib strokes it to the man at mid on.
|19.6 : J Neesham to Al Hasan, FOUR! Placed beautifully from Shakib. Slightly shorter in length, Shakib pulls it through mid-wicket and dissects the fielders at deep square leg and long on for a boundary.
|20.1 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, Good length ball on off, Mushfiqur blocks it off the front foot.
|20.2 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, Outside off on a length, Mushfiqur eases it down to third man and gets one.
|20.3 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Uppish but safe. Full on off, Shakib drives it uppishly towards mid off. Williamson gets to the ball quickly and has a shit at the bowler's end. He misses though so in the end an easy single.
|20.4 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, FOUR! Brilliant from Mushfiqur. Good length ball on off, Rahim moves towards his off stump and paddles it over towards the fine leg region for a boundary.
|20.5 : de Grandhomme to M Rahim, Another good shit but just for a run this time. Full on off, Mushfiqur drives it powerfully but there is a man in the deep at cover who keeps it down to one.
|20.6 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, On the pads, Shakib flicks it down the fine leg region and gets a couple.
|Spin time. Mitchell Santner is introduced into the attack now.
|21.1 : M Santner to M Rahim, Outside off, pushed to the off side.
|21.2 : M Santner to M Rahim, This time Santner tosses one up and Rahim drives it covers.
|21.3 : M Santner to M Rahim, Leading edge, but safe! Santner bowls a flighted one and Rahim looks to defend but gets a soft leading edge towards covers.
|21.4 : M Santner to M Rahim, MIX-UP, SAFE! Rahim plays this flatter one towards leg-side and calls for a run but the fielder is very quick to pounce on the ball and throws it towards the non striker end. Shakib
|Shakib has caused himself some injury after that dive. The physio has come out to the middle. Nothing serious though.
|21.5 : M Santner to M Rahim, Shorter one on the stumps Rahim cuts it to point.
|21.6 : M Santner to M Rahim, MAIDEN! First one of the Bangladesh innings. Santner bowls one outside off and Rahim is happy to see the over bu tapping it to point.
|Change of ends for Jimmy Neesham.
|22.1 : J Neesham to Al Hasan, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Shakib likes the pace at which Neesham bowls. He whacks his pull through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|22.2 : J Neesham to Al Hasan, FOUR! Two in two. Neesham comes around the wicket and overcorrects his line. He bowls it full on off, Shakib smashes it wide of point for a boundary.
|22.3 : J Neesham to Al Hasan, FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries here and Neesham is under the pump here. Full again outside off, Shakib drives it uppishly wide of diving Guptill at point and gets his third boundary on the trot.
|22.4 : J Neesham to Al Hasan, WIDE! Oh nothing is going Neesham's way this over. He sprays it down the leg side. Wide signalled.
|J Neesham to Al Hasan, Back of a length ball o off, Shakib stands tall and punches it wide of cover for a run.
|22.5 : J Neesham to M Rahim, On the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it to the on side and gets a run.
|22.6 : J Neesham to Al Hasan, Good length ball outside off, Shakib runs it down wide of third man and gets a couple as Boult comes running in and saves it with a dive.
|23.1 : M Santner to M Rahim, Oh, close! Short outside off, Mushfiqur looks to cut but misses.
|23.2 : M Santner to M Rahim, On the pads, Rahim turns it square and gets a single.
|23.3 : M Santner to Al Hasan, Tossed up ball on middle, Shakib taps it back to the bowler.
|23.4 : M Santner to Al Hasan, Outside off, Shakib cuts it towards point and gets a single. Shakib wanted two but Mushfiqur was not interested.
|23.5 : M Santner to M Rahim, OUT! This was coming, wasn't it? They have played a lot of games together but their communication today has left a lot to be desired. Floated ball on off, Rahim punches it wide of cover and looks for a quick single. Mushfiqur in fact gets off straightaway after hitting. Shakib though came forward for a bit and then sends Rahim back who was half way down the track. Guptill gets to the ball and throws it to Latham. The throw is a good one and this time Latham whips the
|The new man in is Mohammad Mithun. Bangladesh keep getting starts but not quite the big ones. They need a settled partnership for starters.
|23.6 : M Santner to M Mithun, Tossed up on off, Mithun starts his innings with a solid front foot defense. End of another good over. 2 runs and a wicket off this.
|Lockie Ferguson is back for another go.
|24.1 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, Works this down the leg side for a single.
|24.2 : L Ferguson to M Mithun, Mithun gets off the mark by flicking this fuller one to mid-wicket. A run added to the total.
|24.3 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan,Length delivery outside off, Shakib stands tall and defends it to point.
|24.4 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, FOUR! Tickled fine down the leg side! Ferguson bowls a length ball on the stumps and Shakib just tickles it fine and the ball runs away to the fine leg fence. A reliever after the wicket.
|24.5 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, Confusion again! Shakib taps it to off side and calls for quick single. Both the batsman get confused while in the middle. In the end they reach their respective end. A run added to the total.
|24.6 : L Ferguson to M Mithun, Mithun flicks this good length delivery off his pads to the fine leg for a single.
|25.1 : M Santner to M Mithun, Flights it on off, Mithun just guides it threough the vacant slip region. Neesham gives it a chase and pulls it back with a dive. Mithun meanwhile comes back for the second.
|25.2 : M Santner to M Mithun, Nice tight line here. On off, Mithun blocks it.
|25.3 : M Santner to M Mithun, On the pads, Mithun flicks it to the man at short fine leg.
|25.4 : M Santner to M Mithun, Floated on middle and off, Mithun taps it back to the bowler.
|25.5 : M Santner to M Mithun, Santner flights it on off and middle, Mithun defends it back to the bowler.
|25.6 : M Santner to M Mithun, Good fielding. Floated on off, Mithun hits it to hard to the man at cover. Guptill there does really well to hold onto the ball. It was hit with some venom there.
|Plenty of pigeons on display at the Oval.
|26.1 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, Good length ball around off, Shakib strokes it to the man at cover.
|26.2 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, Back of a length ball on off, Shakib pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Neesham comes in from deep square leg and mops it up with a dive. They take two.
|26.3 : L Ferguson to Al Hasan, Good length ball on off, Shakib stands tall and punches it wide of cover for one.
|26.4 : L Ferguson to M Mithun, WIDE! Lockie misses his mark on this one. Cross seam ball down the leg side, Mithun looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
|L Ferguson to M Mithun, WIDE! Once again Ferguson misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Wide signalled.
|L Ferguson to M Mithun, WIDE! The umpire is having some exercise to do here. Ferguson bowls a hat-trick of wides. It is down the leg side, Mithun misses it and wide signalled.
|L Ferguson to M Mithun, Finally Ferguson corrects his line and bowls it on off stump, Mithun blocks it.
|26.5 : L Ferguson to M Mithun, On middle and leg, Mithun finds short mid-wicket with his flick.
|26.6 : L Ferguson to M Mithun, FOUR! Delightful shot this. Back of a length ball on off, Mithun rocks onto his back foot and slams his pull over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|27.1 : M Santner to Al Hasan, Tossed up on middle and leg, Shakib comes down the track and milks it to long on for one.
|27.2 : M Santner to M Mithun, On the pads, Mithun tucks it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|27.3 : M Santner to Al Hasan, Fifty for Shakib. His 5th in 6 ODIs. He has looked brilliant here. Short outside off, Shakib cuts it past backward point. Lockie Ferguson from sweeper cover comes running in and puts a brilliant dive to stop the ball from going to the fence. He saves a certain run for his side. This is his 44th ODI fifty and Bangladesh will hope that this time he can convert it to a big one as he has failed to do so in those previous 5 of his 6 ODIs.
|27.4 : M Santner to M Mithun, Floated on off, Mithun pushes it wide of cover and gets one.
|27.5 : M Santner to Al Hasan, Floated on off, Shakib punches it towards cover.
|27.6 : M Santner to Al Hasan, On the pads, Shakib flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|Colin de Grandhomme is back!
|28.1 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, On middle, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|28.2 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, FOUR! Short, pulled through mid-wicket! Class written all over it. Shakib pulls this shorter one through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence in a flash. No need to run for such valuable hit.
|28.3 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Now Shakib guides a length ball outside off to short third man.
|28.4 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Flicks this behind square leg for a couple.
|28.5 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, FOUR! Edged away behind point!
|Sujith says - 'Do what you want New Zealand. Today is Shakib's day. His 200th ODI will go be without a century. Luck is with him.
|28.6 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Another leading edge, wide of point again!
|29.1 : M Santner to Al Hasan, Short outside off, Shakib cuts it and finds the man at backward point.
|29.2 : M Santner to Al Hasan, This time punches the short ball towards sweeper cover for one.
|29.3 : M Santner to M Mithun, On the pads, Mithun turns it behind square and gets a run. 150 comes up with that single.
|29.4 : M Santner to Al Hasan, Floated on middle and leg, Shakib keeps it out.
|29.5 : M Santner to Al Hasan, On the pads, Shakib glances it to deep square leg and gets a run.
|29.6 : M Santner to M Mithun, Flatter on middle and leg, Mithun tucks it to the side of the pitch to see off the over.
|30.1 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, Good length ball on off, it comes in with the angle. Shakib cuts it to the man at backward point.
|30.2 : de Grandhomme to Al Hasan, OUT! The dangerous Shakib is out of here. Good length ball outside off, Shakib goes chasing after it. He looks to cut it but gets a feather on it. Latham behind the stumps takes a good sharp catch behind the stumps. This is the wicket New Zealand desperately wanted and the ploy to keep the keeper up has worked.
|Mahmudullah walks out to bat next.
|30.3 : de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, Length ball outside off, Mahmudullah gets off the mark with a single towards third man.
|30.4 : de Grandhomme to M Mithun, On the pads, Mithun flicks it to square leg and gets a run.
|30.5 : de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, Outside off, Mahmudullah taps it to the man at point.
|30.6 : de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, WIDE! This time it is way outside off, on the wrong side of the tramline. Wide signalled.
|de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, Ends the over with a single down the leg side.
|31.1 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Floated on the pads, Mahmudullah blocks it.
|31.2 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Slower through the air on off, Mahmudullah defends it.
|31.3 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Gives it nice flight on middle and off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but it goes down the leg side off the inside edge and he gets a lucky run.
|31.4 : M Santner to M Mithun, Tossed up on off, Mithun strokes it to long off for a run.
|31.5 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Flatter on off, Mahmudullah defends it off the front foot.
|31.6 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Oh, close! Short around off, it is not wide enough to cut but Mahmudullah still goes for it. He gets an inside which goes past the stumps towards fine leg and he keeps the strike with yet another lucky run.
|32.1 : de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, Length ball outside off, Mahmudullah flicks it to the leg side .
|32.2 : de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah,This time Mahmudullah punches this length delivery to covers.
|32.3 : de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, Colin bowls one short off good length and Mahmudullah pulls it to mid-wicket and the batsmen get a couple.
|32.4 : de Grandhomme to Mahmudullah, Mithun flicks this good length delivery to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|32.5 : de Grandhomme to M Mithun, Mahmudullah cuts this length ball to point.
|32.6 : de Grandhomme to M Mithun, Mahmudullah is happy to end the over by playing this length ball to point. And it's second rejuvenating break.
|Drinks Break! New Zealand are well on top here. They have got rid of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan, the latter could not last long after getting to his fifty. New Zealand though cannot take their foot off the gas as Bangladesh still have a lot of batting to come and the men out in the middle, Mahmudullah and Mithun can take the game away from the Kiwis. Bangladesh will be hoping that these two can take the side past 300.
|33.1 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Flatter on middle and leg, Mahmudullah nudges it to long on and gets a run.
|33.2 : M Santner to M Mithun, Tossed up on middle and leg, Mithun tucks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|33.3 : M Santner to M Mithun, Flighted on off, Mithun eases it down to long off for a single.
|33.4 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Slower through the air on middle and leg, Mahmudullah defends it towards cover-point. Mithun wanted a single but Mahmuduallah rightly sends him back. It was never on.
|33.5 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, On the pads, Mahmudullah tucks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|33.6 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Floated on off, Mahmudullah milks it to long off and keeps the strike with a single.
|Trent Boult is back!
|34.1 : T Boult to Mahmudullah, Good length ball outside off, Mahmudullah leaves it alone.
|34.2 : T Boult to Mahmudullah, Full on off, Mahmudullah defends it with soft hands towards cover and gets a quick run.
|34.3 : T Boult to M Mithun, Good length ball on off, Mithun calmly defends it. They are not going after it just yet.
|34.4 : T Boult to M Mithun, Back of a length ball, Mithun pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a run.
|34.5 : T Boult to Mahmudullah, Good length ball on middle, Mahmudullah looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards cover.
|34.6 : T Boult to Mahmudullah, Bouncer. A well directed one. Mahmudulah ducks under it. Just 2 runs off Boult's comeback over.
|Matt Henry is back into the attack.
|35.1 : M Henry to M Mithun, Full and outside off, well defended.
|35.2 : M Henry to M Mithun, FOUR! Cheeky from Mithun, paddles this over the keeper! Mithun plays the lap shot over the keeper, Henry bowls a fuller ball and Mithun is equally good to respond to it. Good thinking from the batsman there.
|35.3 : M Henry to M Mithun, Slower ball, Now again defends the length ball off the front foot.
|35.4 : M Henry to M Mithun, Up and over mid on. Mithun lofts this length delivery over the mid on fielder. Mithun is the key here if Bangladesh have to post somewhere around 280. He gets a couple for this shot.
|35.5 : M Henry to M Mithun, Henry bowls a short off good length ball on the stumps, Mithun looks to pull but misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|35.6 : M Henry to M Mithun, Henry bowls one outside off, and Mithun defends it to the off side.
|36.1 : T Boult to Mahmudullah, Length ball on off, Mahmudullah looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|36.2 : T Boult to Mahmudullah, Good length ball on middle, Mahmudullah defends it solidly.
|36.3 : T Boult to Mahmudullah, Fuller now. It is on off, Mahmudullah taps it back to the bowler. Bangladesh need to start going after it sooner rather than later.
|36.4 : T Boult to Mahmudullah, On the pads, Mahmudullah looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad and they take a leg bye.
|36.5 : T Boult to M Mithun, WIDE! Swing there but Boult misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Latham does well to stop it. Wide signalled.
|T Boult to M Mithun, FOUR! Defty touch there from Mithun. Length ball outside off. It was a knuckle ball. Mithun uses no power and just guides it down the vacant third man region for a boundary.
|36.6 : T Boult to M Mithun, Now pulls the next ball down to deep square leg and gets a single.
|37.1 : M Henry to M Mithun, OUT! Henry gets his second off the game. His 5th of this World Cup. Henry bends his back and bangs it in short on middle. Mithun comes down the track a bit and goes for the pull but he is late in his shot as the ball zips off the surface. He ends up top edging it towards fine leg. Colin de Grandhomme runs to his left and takes a good catch. Henry is ecstatic and why woudn't he be?
|0.0 : The new man in is Mosaddek Hossain.
|37.2 : M Henry to Mahmudullah, Good length ball on off, Mahmudullah defends it to cover.
|37.3 : M Henry to Mahmudullah, On the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
|37.4 : M Henry to M Hossain, Length ball on off, Mosaddek blocks it off the front foot.
|37.5 : M Henry to M Hossain, Outside off on a length, Mosaddek looks to drive but misses.
|37.6 : M Henry to M Hossain, WIDE! Lapse in concentration from Henry as he bowls it down the leg side.
|Simon Doull gets into a good discussion with Isa Guha. The issue for him is, the scoreboard is displaying Mosaddek Hossain's name as Saikat. That is his nickname, which is displayed on his jersey as well. Doull says that he does not have any issue with the nickname but the world should know the players by their proper names and not nicknames. Fair point.
|M Henry to M Hossain, On the pads, Mosaddek flicks it to mid-wicket and gets one. He will keep the strike.
|38.1 : T Boult to M Hossain, Outside off, punched off the back foot.
|38.2 : T Boult to M Hossain, Hossain flicks this length delivery to mid-wicket and calls for a quick single and in the end they get it comfortably.
|38.3 : T Boult to Mahmudullah, BEATEN! Mahmudullah looks to cut this length delivery outside off but can only connect with thin air in the end.
|38.4 : T Boult to Mahmudullah,Good length delivery outside off, Mahmudullah punches this through covers for a single.
|38.5 : T Boult to M Hossain, Boult bowls a short one outside off and Hossain is equally good to cut it away through point to scamper for a run.
|38.6 : T Boult to Mahmudullah, Run out missed! Mahmudullah punches this length delivery to covers and sets off for a quick single, the fielder gathers the ball and throws it to the non striker's end. Unfortunately for the fielder it misses and Mahmudullah makes his ground by diving full length.
|Lockie Ferguson is back for another burst.
|39.1 : L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, Full on off, Mahmudullah drives it to the man at mid off.
|39.2 : L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, Well fielded. Very full ball outside off, Mahmudullah hits it towards backward point. Guptill dives to his left and stops the ball. He has been everywhere in the field today.
|39.3 : L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, Good length ball outside off, this time Mahmudullah plays it wide of point and gets a run.
|39.4 : L Ferguson to M Hossain, Fuller on middle and leg, Hossain strokes it to the man at mid on.
|39.5 : L Ferguson to M Hossain, In the air...but short. Good length ball outside off, Mosaddek cuts it hard and it falls short of Guptill who dives to his left and looks to stop the ball. He cannot do so and they get a run.
|39.6 : L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, Good length ball on off, Mahmuduallah strokes it towards mid off and gets one.
|POWERPLAY 3 has been signalled. 5 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Can Bangladesh get to 300?
|Mitchell Santner to bowl the first over of Powerplay 3. 7-1-20-0 so far. Change of ends as well.
|40.1 : M Santner to M Hossain, Floated on off, Mosaddek strokes it through covers and gets one.
|40.2 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Flighted on off, Mahmudullah goes for the flick but gets a leading edge which goes through the slip region and they get a couple.
|40.3 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Tossed up outside off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and looks to defend but he gets hit on the pad. The Kiwis put in a stifled appeal but it is turned down.
|40.4 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Shorter on off, Mahmudullah punches it to the man at cover.
|40.5 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Flatter on off, Mahmudullah strokes it to sweeper covers and gets one.
|40.6 : M Santner to M Hossain, On the stumps, Hossain defends it off the front foot to see off the over.
|41.1 : L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, Punches the ball through the off side for a single.
|41.2 : L Ferguson to M Hossain, Great piece of fielding by Santner! Ferguson bowls a length one on the stumps Hossain drives it but Santner manning the covers dives to his left to save a certain boundary.
|41.3 : L Ferguson to M Hossain, Hossain looks to pull this length ball to mid-wicket but can only manage an inside edge onto his pads.
|41.4 : L Ferguson to M Hossain, BEATEN! Pitching outside off and kicking from a length Mosaddek looks to drive but gets beaten by the bounce. The keeper does well to collect it in front of his face.
|41.5 : L Ferguson to M Hossain, Hossain punches this length ball down to long on for a run.
|41.6 : L Ferguson to Mahmudullah, Mahmudullah pushes this behind point for a run.
|42.1 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, Floated on the pads, Mahmudullah flicks it towards mid-wicket. Santner runs after it and keeps it down to one.
|42.2 : M Santner to M Hossain, Floated on off, Hossain pushes it towards cover and gets a single.
|42.3 : M Santner to Mahmudullah, OUT! Santner finally gets a wicket. He has bowled very well and has deserved to get into the wicket column. He bowls it short on off. He bowls it slower through the air, Mahmudullah looks to up the ante and go after Santner. He looks to flat bat it over covers but it goes off the toe part of his bat to cover. Kane Williamson there makes no mistake and takes a regulation catch.
|Mohammad Saifuddin is out to bat next.
|42.4 : M Santner to M Saifuddin, Floated on off, Saifudiin plays it to the man at cover.
|42.5 : M Santner to M Saifuddin, MISFIELD, FOUR! Rare to see a Kiwi do this. Landed outside off, Saifuddin punches this behind point. Matt Henry runs after it from short third man, gets to it, puts in a slide but while pushing the ball away, he ends up pushing it back into the ropes!
|42.6 : M Santner to M Saifuddin, Outside off, pushed through point for a single. So 7 runs and a wicket off this Santner over.
|43.1 : L Ferguson to M Saifuddin, Length ball on the pads, Saifuddin flicks this to fine leg for a run.
|43.2 : L Ferguson to M Hossain, Almost a wicket there! Ferguson bowls a length ball outside off and and Hossain's eyes lit up seeing the width he looks to cut it behind point but can only get a thick outside edge which falls just short off Latham. Good bowling this from Lockie. He's bowling his heart out here.
|43.3 : L Ferguson to M Hossain, Short and outside off, Hossain cuts this straight to backward point.
|43.4 : L Ferguson to M Hossain, Good length ball outside off, Mosaddek strokes it towards backward point and gets a run.
|43.5 : L Ferguson to M Saifuddin, Length ball outside off, Saifuddin plays it straight to the man at point.
|43.6 : L Ferguson to M Saifuddin, A very low full toss. Just marginally away from being a yorker. Saifuddin flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. Just 3 runs off the over and at this stage it is worth gold.
|44.1 : M Santner to M Saifuddin, Shorter on off, Saifuddin hits it towards sweeper cover and gets a single.
|44.2 : M Santner to M Hossain, Floated on off, Mahmudullah tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|44.3 : M Santner to M Saifuddin, Good running. Tossed up on off, Saifuddin heaves it towards wide long on and gets a couple.
|44.4 : M Santner to M Saifuddin, Short and wide outside off. Very close to the tramline. Saifuddin looks to cut but misses.
|Howzzat? New Zealand have reviewed an unsuccessful LBW appeal. Was the impact outside off? Did the ball pitch outside leg? Is the angle taking the ball away from off stump? In fact, Ultra Edge shows a spike when the ball passes the bat. New Zealand will lose their review.
|44.5 : M Santner to M Saifuddin, SAFE! The inside edgehas saved him. New Zealand lose their only review. It is a flighted ball around off, Saifuddin looks to play the scoop but it looks like he has missed it. New Zealand player put in an appeal but the umpire turns it down. Kane Williamson has a word with Santner and Latham then he decides to take it upstairs. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows there was a nick on it as it went to hit the pad. The impact also looked an issue but we don't have t
|44.6 : M Santner to M Saifuddin, SIX! That was six the moment it left the bat. Tossed up on off, Saifuddin swings his bat at it and he connects as well. The ball goes way over the cow corner fence for a mammoth maximum. It has taken 45 overs for us to witness the first six of the game. Good day for Santner though with the ball. He finishes with the figures of 10-1-41-1.
|45.1 : L Ferguson to M Hossain, Pushes this to the off side for a quick single.
|45.2 : L Ferguson to M Saifuddin, A slower ball bouncer on the body, Saifuddin pulls it but gets an edge to short fine for run.
|45.3 : L Ferguson to M Hossain, This time Hossain cuts this length delivery to cover-point and he gets a single as there is protection there. Sometimes even good shots are not rewarded to the maximum.
|45.4 : L Ferguson to M Saifuddin, Ferguson follows the length ball with a bouncer Saifuddin easily leaves it. He looks towards the umpire to see if it is a wide.
|45.5 : L Ferguson to M Saifuddin, FOUR! Saifuddin can hit big! He connects this length ball outside off from the sweet spot of the bat and pulls it handsomely to mid-wicket. It looked that it will travel the distance but the ball just bounces in side the ropes to fetch a boundary. Whatever it is a SIX or a FOUR Bangladesh will take it happily.
|45.6 : L Ferguson to M Saifuddin, Slower ball on the stumps, Saifuddin looks to nudge it to the leg side but gets hit on the pads and the the ball rolls towards backward point and the batsmen sneak in leg bye.
|Trent Boult back for his final spell.
|46.1 : T Boult to M Saifuddin, Starts his final spell with a very low full toss on middle, Saifuddin flicks it to backward square leg for a single. It was an inch away from being a yorker.
|46.2 : T Boult to M Hossain, OUT! In the air...and taken. Full ball on middle, Boult misses his yorker and ends up bowling a full ball. Mosaddek clears his front leg and looks to tonk it over long on. He does not time it well and hits it in front of long on. Martin Guptill there comes in and takes an easy catch. He has been everywhere in the field today.
|Mehedi Hasan is the new man in. The batsman crossed, so Saifuddin will be on strike.
|46.3 : T Boult to M Saifuddin, Good length ball on off, Saifuddin punches it towards cover and gets one.
|46.4 : T Boult to M Hasan, Back of a length ball on off, Hasan defends it with soft hands and gets a run.
|46.5 : T Boult to M Saifuddin, Slower ball on the pads, Saifuddin flicks it to deep square leg and gets a run.
|46.6 : T Boult to M Hasan, On the pads, Mehedi turns it down the fine leg region for a single.
|Matt Henry is back for his final spell.
|47.1 : M Henry to M Hasan, Good length ball outside off, Hasan punches it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
|47.2 : M Henry to M Hasan, Back of a length ball outside off, Hasan throws his bat at it but misses.
|47.3 : M Henry to M Hasan, Short ball on middle, Hasan comes down the track and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. He gets a brace there.
|47.4 : M Henry to M Hasan, Full outside off, Hasan shuffles across and hits it towards short fine leg. De Grandhomme misfields there allowing them to take two.
|47.5 : M Henry to M Saifuddin, Good length ball outside off, Saifuddin cuts it to the man at point.
|47.6 : M Henry to M Hasan, Slower ball on middle and leg, Saifuddin looks to paddle it but misses. Latham misses it as he gets the ball on a bounce and they steal a bye.
|48.1 : T Boult to M Hasan, Slower ball on good length ball outside off, Hasan swings his bat at it but misses.
|48.2 : T Boult to M Hasan, OUT! Boult gets his second of the game. Smart thinking this from Boult. He follows the slower one with a bouncer. Hasan comes down the track and looks to pull it but gets a feather on it which goes behind to Latham. He takes the catch and starts celebrating. Hasan is unmoved but the umpire raises his finger. Mehedi then starts walking back he does not take the review as he knows he had got something on it. 150th ODI wicket for Trent Boult!
|Mashrafe Mortaza comes in at number 10. Surprising to see him bat so low. He can play a few cameos. Not much time left here.
|48.3 : T Boult to M Mortaza, Full on the pads, Mortaza flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
|48.4 : T Boult to M Saifuddin, FOUR LEG BYE! Good length ball on the body, Saifuddin looks to pull but it goes off his body fine down the fine leg region for four. Leg byes signalled.
|48.5 : T Boult to M Saifuddin, FOUR! How unlucky is Boult there? A perfect yorker on middle and leg, Saifuddin does well to get his bat down in time and to his luck it goes down past the leg stump to the fine leg fence!
|48.6 : T Boult to M Saifuddin, Full on the pads, Saifuddin looks to hit it but he gets hit on the pads.
|49.1 : M Henry to M Mortaza, OUT! Third wicket for Henry in this game. Another good outing for the pacer. He bowls it full outside off, Mortaza looks to hit it over covers but gets a top edge which flies down to third man. Trent Boult stationed there takes an easy catch. New Zealand just a wicket away from wrapping up this innings.
|Mustafizur Rahman is the last man in. 5 balls left. Can Bangladesh make the most of these?
|49.2 : M Henry to M Saifuddin, OUT! Cleaned 'em. Full ball on the stumps, Saifuddin looks to hit it but he misses and the ball hit him on the pads and goes crashing onto the stumps. BANGLADESH BOWLED OUT FOR 244 with 4 balls wasted.
|A thoroughly professional bowling performance from New Zealand. They realized that the ball was not doing much and hence resorted to run-curtailing. Eventually, Bangladesh went to play too many shots and the Kiwis got wickets.
|It was a sedate start from the Asian side. They struggled to get the boundaries early on till Soumya Sarkar began to hit the ball sweetly. But then, he could not carry on for long and the opening stand was cut short at 45. Tamim departed soon after and we then saw some sort of a recovery, with Rahim and Shakib adding 50 for the third wicket.
|Usually, the saying goes that history repeats itself. It did not here. Against the Proteas, Shakib and Rahim took the game away from the opposition. Here, the keeper departed after a start and after that, Bangladesh managed to get small partnerships but none going big. Shakib was the lone man crossing 50 while 5 others in the top 6 wasted their starts, getting out in the range of 19-25.
|To bowl out an opposition inside 50 overs on a flat deck requires some doing and New Zealand did that today. Henry and Boult set things up with the new balls and the Tigers could not quite find any loose stuff to attack. Henry finished with a 4-fer while Boult took a couple. But Mitchell Santner provided a good hold in the middle and here he is, giving an interview.
|Mitchell Santner says they are happy with the score as traditionally it is a high-scoring ground but he says the wicket is slower than they thought it would be. Says there was a lot out there with regards to drift and spin. On his role, Mitchell says that it is to block runs and build pressure so that others can capitalize on. Santner reckons the pitch will hold true and feels Bangladesh are a bit below par but also adds they have good bowlers, so the Kiwis need to bat smartly out there.
|Hmmm.... what to read in Santner's words? He says the score is below par but there is drift and spin on offer. So that means the likes of Shakib, Mehedi and even Mahmudullah can have a good time. Will the Kiwis haul this target easily? Bangladesh have got the score on the board. Join us back in a while to see if they can defend it.