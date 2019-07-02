|0.0 : It is match number 40 between Bangladesh and India in the World Cup!
|It is bright and sunny out there in the middle, though there are some clouds hovering around.
|TOSS - Time for the spin of the coin. Mashrafe Mortaza is the home captain for the day and Kohli calls Heads. Heads it is. INDIA ELECT TO BAT FIRST.
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that the reason for batting first is because it is a used wicket. Observes that in the last game it kept getting slower and slower as the match progressed. Wants to put runs on the board. Says that it is a small boundary, hence Kuldeep is not playing. Adds that Kedar Jadhav too, is not playing, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik replacing them. On his own form, regarding not converting his half centuries, Kohli laughs it off and says that he is just conce
|Bangladesh captain, Mashrafe Mortaza, says that he wanted to bat first but also says that it is not a bad idea to bowl first as he would like to chase. On Bangladesh's transformation in their last 5 years, Mortaza says that the team loves to play do-or-die matches as one has to play at its best. On the team news, Mash says that Mehedi Hasan is not playing and is replaced by Rubel Hossain. Further says that Mahmudullah has not recovered from his calf strain and will be replaced by Sabbir Rahman.
|India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (IN FOR KEDAR JADHAV), MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IN FOR KULDEEP YADAV), Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman (IN FOR MAHMUDULLAH), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain (IN FOR MEHEDI HASAN), Mustafizur Rahman.
|The players are out in the middle. Rahul and Rohit will open. Mashrafe Mortaza will bowl the first ball to Rahul.
|0.1 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, Around middle, pushed down the ground.
|0.2 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, Full and on middle and leg, clipped through square leg for a single.
|0.3 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, WIDE. Short and down the leg side, Rohit looks to pull but misses.
|M Mortaza to R Sharma, Back of a length ball on off, Rohit goes on the back foot and punches it to covers. No swing at all.
|0.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, SIX! There he goes! Rohit is away in style. Short and outside off, Sharma swivels on the back foot and pulls it magnificently over mid-wicket!
|0.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|0.6 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, On middle and leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a couple.
|Mohammad Saifuddin to bowl with the second new ball.
|1.1 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|1.2 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, Around off, defended watchfully.
|1.3 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, Outside off, left alone.
|1.4 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|1.5 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|1.6 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
|A change in the third over! Mustafizur Rahman to bowl now.
|2.1 : M Rahman to KL Rahul, Outside off, played behind point for a single.
|2.2 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Around off, solidly defended.
|2.3 : M Rahman to R Sharma, On a length outside off, angling away, Rohit lets it go.
|2.4 : M Rahman to R Sharma, A length ball just around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|2.5 : M Rahman to R Sharma, A fractionally short ball, around middle, Rohit looks to help it fine but the extra bounce surprises him. It goes uppishly but lands wide of short fine leg. A single taken.
|2.6 : M Rahman to KL Rahul, Outside off, Rahul watchfully plays it behind point for a run.
|3.1 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, Full and outside off, Rahul watchfully takes his bat away.
|3.2 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, That stayed low! Outside off, on a length, Rahul looked to defend but the ball stayed low and beat the outside edge.
|3.3 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, A length ball again, outside off, this time KL walks down the track and pushes it down the ground.
|3.4 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, Full and outside off, punched straight to cover.
|3.5 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, FOUR! Misfield from Shakib and Saifuddin is not happy. Full and on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket. Shakib Al Hasan gives it a good chase from deep mid-wicket, dives to his left but goes over the ball.
|3.6 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, Outside off, coming back in, Rahul looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. Saifuddin appeals for LBW but the umpire is not interested.
|4.1 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Full and outside off, driven towards cover.
|4.2 : M Rahman to R Sharma, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|4.3 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Full and outside off, driven a tad uppishly but lands well short of cover.
|4.4 : M Rahman to R Sharma, DROPPED! Goodness me, Bangladesh have given a life to Rohit Sharma! Back of a length ball on off, Sharma sits back to pull and plays it aerially down to deep mid-wicket. Tamim, present there, puts down a dolly. A single taken.
|4.5 : M Rahman to KL Rahul, Down the leg side, Rahul misses his flick and is hit on the pads. A leg bye taken.
|4.6 : M Rahman to R Sharma, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|5.1 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, Full and outside off, Rohit looks to push but misses. That stayed low as well.
|5.2 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on.
|5.3 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, SIX! Massive hit! A length ball outside off, Rohit comes down the track and sends it sailing over the covers!
|5.4 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|5.5 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, Full and on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for an easy couple.
|5.6 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, Full and outside off, swinging in, driven sweetly but straight to cover.
|6.1 : M Rahman to R Sharma, FOUR! Outside off, on a length, Sharma slashes hard and gets a thick outside edge which flies past the slip cordon and beats third man!
|6.2 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Back of a length ball on off, blocked back from the crease.
|6.3 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Works it in the gap on the leg side and picks up a single towards mid-wicket.
|6.4 : M Rahman to KL Rahul, Presses forward to a full ball and presents the full face of his bat in defense.
|6.5 : M Rahman to KL Rahul, The line is too straight, KL eases it to the left of the mid-wicket fielder and pinches a run.
|6.6 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Lands it on a length close to off, Rohit turns his wrists slightly and pushes it to mid on. 6 from this over, it's been a good positive start from India.
|7.1 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, A little too straight, Rahul works it through mid-wicket and takes a run.
|7.2 : M Saifuddin to R Sharma, This time he bowls it outside off, Rohit guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
|7.3 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! This is down the leg side, Rahul just needed to get bat on ball, he does so and it races to the fine leg fence.
|7.4 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, FOUR! This shot had class written all over it. This is slightly fuller around off, Rahul leans into it and caresses it through extra cover. Back-to-back boundaries.
|7.5 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, Could have easily been three in a row! This is short and on middle, Rahul is into the pull shot a touch early, it goes off the bottom edge towards the leg side.
|7.6 : M Saifuddin to KL Rahul, A single to end another good over for India. Full and on the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one.
|8.1 : M Rahman to KL Rahul, Fuller and on middle, once again it is on the straighter side, this is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
|8.2 : M Rahman to R Sharma, FOUR! Lovely, just lovely! It is raining boundaries here. This is full and around off, going away with the angle. Rohit just puts bat to ball, guides it through the left of mid off and the ball races to the fence. Also, the bowler has overstepped so it is a no ball. Free Hit coming up.
|M Rahman to R Sharma, FOUR! Makes full use of the Free Hit! It is a freebie actually. It is full and outside off, Rohit just carves it over the in-field and then it races to the point boundary. Once again consecutive boundaries for India. They are off to a flier here.
|8.3 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Goes around the wicket and cramps the batsman for room by bowling it closer to the body, Rohit works it towards mid-wicket.
|8.4 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Another delivery angled into the batter, Rohit works it towards mid-wicket.
|8.5 : M Rahman to R Sharma, A single now! Shorter and on middle, Rohit hops and works it towards square leg for one.
|8.6 : M Rahman to KL Rahul, Well bowled and nicely played! On a good length around off, this straightens after pitching. Rahul opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one. Another productive over for India.
|Mashrafe Mortaza is back!
|9.1 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, FOUR! Welcome back in the attack, Mashrafe. Another cracking shot. Rahul takes a few steps ahead, he still does not get to the pitch of the ball. Rahul strokes it on the up through mid off for a boundary.
|0.0 : Rahim comes upto the stumps now! Not a bad idea as it would restrict Rahul from using his feet.
|9.2 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, Good length and on off, it is kept out.
|9.3 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, This is on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|9.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, FOUR! Room on offer with third man up, it is not a good idea. Short and outside off, Rohit waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it past backward point for a boundary. Easy pickings for Rohit.
|9.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Bowls it on the leg side now, Rohit works it through square leg and takes one. Sensible batting.
|9.6 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, A crisp drive! Fuller and on off, Rahul drives it to the man at covers. A dot to end the 10th. India's Powerplay 1 by a big margin, they are 69 for 0.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring. Also, Shakib Al Hasan is on now.
|10.1 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Slight turn there! Good delivery to begin! This floated up on off, it pitches and straightens. Rohit looks to defend but ends up playing inside the line.
|10.2 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Slightly shorter this time and it is flatter outside off, Rohit cuts it but finds point.
|10.3 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, BEATEN! Extra bounce now! Slower and just outside off, Rohit looks to throw his bat at it but is beaten by the extra bounce.
|10.4 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Another loopy ball on off, Sharma strokes it to covers.
|10.5 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|10.6 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, WIDE! Down the leg side and it has been wided.
|Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Flighted on off, Rahul strokes it to covers. A very good over by Shakib. He got the ball to turn and bounce. Bangladesh will already be regretting why they did not take another spinner.
|11.1 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Fuller and on off, this is driven through covers for one.
|11.2 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, Well bowled! Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on off, this one skids through. Rahul gets his bat in time and keeps it out.
|11.3 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, On the stumps, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|11.4 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, Back of a length again and on off, Rahul pushes it to mid off.
|11.5 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, Fuller and on off, Rahul strokes it to mid off. Just the single from the over.
|11.6 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, This is on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one. A better over from Mash, just the two from it.
|12.1 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Floated up on off, this is hit to covers.
|12.2 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Shorter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|12.3 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Another tossed up ball on off, Rohit blocks it out.
|12.4 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Risky shot! This is angled into the off pole, Rohit goes back and tries to cut but it goes off the outside edge to backward point.
|12.5 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|12.6 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, This is flatter and on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|13.1 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, This is on middle, Rahul works it to mid-wicket.
|13.2 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, This is on the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|13.3 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it through covers and gets to the other end.
|13.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Another back of a length delivery, Rohit pushes it through covers, it is away from the sweeper for two.
|13.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, This lands around off, it pitches and comes back in a little. Rohit guides it late towards point and gets to the other end. Mash has started to get his lines right here. He is attacking the stumps and also bowling it away from the hitting zone of the batter.
|13.6 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, Another dot! Back of a length on off, this is pushed to covers.
|14.1 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Well bowled again! This is slower and it lands on off, it pitches and turns away again. Rohit does well to bail out of his shot after looking at the turn.
|14.2 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, SIX! Shorter boundary but it would not have mattered! This is short and on middle, Rohit has enough time to go back and pull it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence.
|14.3 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|14.4 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Fifty for Rohit Sharma. His excellent World Cup continues and he has a chance to score another big century here. He gets there by slapping this through covers for one.
|14.5 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Flatter and outside off, Rahul now pushes it through covers for one.
|14.6 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Floated up on off, this is hit through covers for one. An expensive over by Shakib. 9 from it.
|15.1 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, This is on the pads, it is worked towards backward square leg for one.
|15.2 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, On the off pole, the batter defends it out.
|15.3 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, Good length again and on off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
|15.4 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, SIX! That has been powered! Slightly shorter and around off, Rahul goes back and pulls it away over the wide long on fence. Second six in the last two overs.
|15.5 : M Mortaza to KL Rahul, Three now! Rahul backs away, looking to hit it on the off side. Mash follows him. Rahul adjusts and works it through wide mid on and takes three.
|15.6 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, A dot to end! So back-to-back good overs for India. Bangladesh fail to continue the little pressure that was building. Fuller and on off, this is hit to covers.
|16.1 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, An appeal but not sure why? This is outside off, Rahul shuffles right across and looks to sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|16.2 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Excellent stop! Shorter and outside off, Rahul plays it late, he cuts it towards point where the fielder dives to his left and saves a boundary.
|16.3 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|16.4 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Floats it up on off, Rahul strokes it through covers for one.
|16.5 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, On off, this is blocked.
|16.6 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, On the bounce! This is floated up on off, Rohit looks to sweep but it goes off the top edge, well short of the deep mid-wicket fielder for one.
|Drinks!
|Mosaddek Hossain is on now!
|17.1 : M Hossain to R Sharma, This is flatter and on middle, Rohit pushes it back to the bowler.
|17.2 : M Hossain to R Sharma, Down the leg side, Rohit sweeps it through backward square leg for a brace.
|17.3 : M Hossain to R Sharma, On the stumps, Rohit pushes it back to the bowler again.
|17.4 : M Hossain to KL Rahul, Another sweep shot, this time it is by Rahul and straight towards deep square leg for one.
|17.5 : M Hossain to R Sharma, On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|17.6 : M Hossain to KL Rahul, The batter uses his feet and strokes it down to long on for one.
|Rubel Hossain is on!
|18.1 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Another bowler is greeted into the attack by a boundary. A half volley on off, Rohit hits it through mid on and the ball races away to the fence.
|18.2 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, Misfield sees Rahul go to his half ton! Both the openers get a half ton now. Rahul though would be very eager to make this count. He hasn't got a big score yet. This is on the pads, it is worked towards mid-wicket where the fielder lets it through. Two taken.
|18.3 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, BEATEN! This is on a length and around off, this pitches and shapes away. Rahul looks to drive but is beaten by the away movement.
|18.4 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, This is on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|18.5 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Risky shot! This is on the pads, Sharma works it through mid-wicket for one. He hit that right off the stumps, he needed to get bat on ball there.
|18.6 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, FOUR! A boundary to start the over and one to end! Another top-class shot. Fuller and on off, Rahul leans into it and times it through covers. No stopping those. An expensive start by Rubel.
|19.1 : M Hossain to R Sharma, Shorter and down the leg side, Rohit pulls it to deep backward square leg for one.
|19.2 : M Hossain to KL Rahul, Another single as Rahul works it through mid-wicket with the turn.
|19.3 : M Hossain to R Sharma, On the stumps, this is hit down to long on for one.
|19.4 : M Hossain to KL Rahul, Floats it up on off, Rahul comes down the track and also makes room and hits it through covers for one.
|19.5 : M Hossain to R Sharma, Very full and on the leg stump, Rohit swings but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one. 500 runs for Rohit in this World Cup. Only the second Indian to do so after Sachin Tendulkar.
|19.6 : M Hossain to KL Rahul, Leading edge but short! On middle, Rahul looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early, he gets a leading edge which lands short of the bowler.
|20.1 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Loose stroke! This is outside off and on a length. Rohit hangs his bat out but gets beaten.
|20.2 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Good length and on off, Rohit guides it to point.
|20.3 : R Hossain to R Sharma, In the air but no one there! Short and outside off, Rohit looks to drag his pull over mid-wicket. The ball takes the top edge, clears the mid-wicket fielder who runs back and manages to push the ball back in. Two taken.
|20.4 : R Hossain to R Sharma, On the fuller side, Rohit pushes it to mid off.
|20.5 : R Hossain to R Sharma, This is around off, Rohit guides it towards backward point for one.
|20.6 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, Good running! This is on a length and around off, Rahul drops it towards point. He wants a run but Rohit hesitates, in the end they go for it and make it.
|21.1 : M Hossain to KL Rahul, Rahul makes room but Hossain slows it up and lands it on the stumps. Rahul gently pushes it through covers for one.
|21.2 : M Hossain to R Sharma, SIX! That is colossal! Right off the middle. Also, the risk was minimum as Rohit hit it with the turn. This is floated up on off, Rohit lofts it high and handsome over the long on fence.
|21.3 : M Hossain to R Sharma, Flatter and on middle, Rohit pushes it down to long on for one.
|21.4 : M Hossain to KL Rahul, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total.
|21.5 : M Hossain to R Sharma, A yorker on middle, Rohit jams it back to the bowler.
|21.6 : M Hossain to R Sharma, FOUR! Rohit seems to have stepped on the gas here. A six earlier in the over and now a four. He steps down the track, makes it into a full toss and lofts it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. 13 from the over.
|22.1 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, Good length and on middle, this is worked towards fine leg for one.
|22.2 : R Hossain to R Sharma, FOUR! No one there and another boundary! Not timed perfectly but Rohit gets the desired result. This is short and hurries onto the batsman. Rohit looks to pull it over mid-wicket but since he is a touch late in the shot, it goes over mid on for a boundary.
|22.3 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Clever batting! Follows the boundary up with a single down to third man for one.
|22.4 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
|22.5 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, This is on the pads, rahul guides it down to third man for one.
|22.6 : R Hossain to R Sharma, A quick run to end another good over for India. Shorter on middle, Sharma works it to mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|Mustafizur Rahman is back on!
|23.1 : M Rahman to R Sharma, SIX! Beautiful, delightful! Probably the best shot of the game. 300th six of the World Cup. This is full and on off, Rohit extends his arms and just lofts it nonchalantly over the bowler's head for a biggie. Also, the 150 is up.
|23.2 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Goes back to bowling length on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|23.3 : M Rahman to KL Rahul, Soft leading edge! This is angled into the batter, Rahul looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat, it goes off the leading edge to point for a run.
|23.4 : M Rahman to R Sharma,Good length and on off, it is kept out.
|23.5 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Hit fine for two! This is shorter and on the body, Sharma pulls it towards fine leg for two.
|23.6 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Outside off, Sharma opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
|24.1 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Good length and on off, this is defended.
|24.2 : R Hossain to R Sharma, That has been crunched but just for one. Full and outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
|24.3 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, Extra bounce! Well played in the end! Shorter and on off, it takes off after pitching. Rahul does well to take one hand off the handle and defend it.
|24.4 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, Good length and on off, this is whipped to mid on.
|24.5 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, Nicely played! This is outside off, Rahul plays it late, he guides it past point for two.
|24.6 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
|Soumya Sarkar is on now! 7th bowling change for Bangladesh today.
|25.1 : S Sarkar to KL Rahul, Starts with a length ball on off, KL punches it to cover.
|25.2 : S Sarkar to KL Rahul, Slightly fuller on middle, KL strokes it to long on and takes a single.
|25.3 : S Sarkar to R Sharma, Good length ball on off, Rohit easily pushes it to cover.
|25.4 : S Sarkar to R Sharma, Good length delivery on middle, Rohit nudges it to the right of mid on and takes an easy run.
|25.5 : S Sarkar to KL Rahul, On the pads, Rahul shuffles across and strokes it to mid-wicket.
|25.6 : S Sarkar to KL Rahul, Short ball around the body, Rahul looks to pull but misses. Mushfiqur goes up in appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Review not taken by Mashrafe.
|Shakib Al Hasan is back.
|26.1 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Spinning away from around off, Rohit eases it towards cover and gets to the other end.
|26.2 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Floated on off, Rahul nudges it to cover and gets to the other end.
|26.3 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Shorter on middle, Rohit tucks it towards mid-wicket and looks for two. The fielder from mid on gets to the ball quickly so he has to be happy with single.
|26.4 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, On middle, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket for one more.
|26.5 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Shorter on off, Rohit punches it towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Moves to 96.
|26.6 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, On the stumps, Rahul blocks it.
|27.1 : S Sarkar to R Sharma, Fuller on off, Rohit slaps it to sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
|27.2 : S Sarkar to KL Rahul, Good length ball around off, Rahul makes room and punches it straight back to the bowler.
|27.3 : S Sarkar to KL Rahul, On the fourth stump line, Rahul slaps it hard but there is a man at sweeper cover so just one.
|27.4 : S Sarkar to R Sharma, WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. It goes over the head of Rohit. It has been wided.
|S Sarkar to R Sharma, On off, Rohit punches it to cover.
|27.5 : S Sarkar to R Sharma, Outside off, Rohit cuts it to deep point and rotates the strike.
|27.6 : S Sarkar to KL Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul strokes it to mid on. Another over ends without troubling the two batsmen.
|28.1 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Floated on off, Rohit strokes it to cover. He looks for a single but then does not go with it. Good call, the single was never there.
|28.2 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Ohh! That one stays low. Straighter one outside off, Rohit looks to cut but the ball keeps low. It misses the stumps and hits the pad of the keeper.
|28.3 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Comes down the track and milks it to long on for another run. Moves to 99.
|28.4 : Al Hasan to KL Rahul, Rahul flicks it to the on side and gives the strike to Rohit.
|28.5 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Makes the crowd wait as he taps it back to the bowler.
|28.6 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, 100 FOR ROHIT! His 4th in this World Cup. What a player! What a knock this has been! The Hit Man gets to his 26th ODI hundred with a cut to deep point. He raises the bat in appreciation and soaks in all the applause.
|29.1 : S Sarkar to R Sharma, FOUR! Poor ball this. On the pads, Rohit won't miss out on that especially at this stage of his innings. He flicks it with ease through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|29.2 : S Sarkar to R Sharma, OUT! Caught! This has come against the run of play. End of a terrific knock this. Knowing Rohit though he will be gutted. Sarkar bowls it full around off, Rohit looks to hit it over mid off. He does not time it well though as the bat turns in his hand. It goes to the right of mid off. Liton Das at mid off moves to that side and takes an easy catch. End of a fabulous innings by Rohit. He walks off to a well deserved ovation form the crowd.
|The new man in is Virat Kohli.
|29.3 : S Sarkar to KL Rahul, On the pads, Rahul flicks it to square leg and gets to the other end.
|29.4 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, Kohli starts his innings with a solid front foot defense.
|29.5 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, On the stumps, Kohli defends it calmly.
|29.6 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, Fuller on middle and leg, Kohli looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|Rubel Hossain is back on!
|30.1 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, On the stumps, Rahul defends it off the front foot.
|30.2 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, Outside off, Rahul cuts it to deep point and gets a single.
|30.3 : R Hossain to V Kohli, On the pads, Kohli plays a strong flick shot but it is to the man at short mid-wicket.
|30.4 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Kohli is off the mark! Fuller on off, Kohli defends it with soft hands towards cover and gets off the mark after 4 dot balls.
|30.5 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, Fuller on off, KL strokes it to the off side and gets to the other end.
|30.6 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it to the man at cover.
|31.1 : S Sarkar to KL Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul comes down the track and lofts it over point. The sweeper cover runs to his left and parries it to Rubel Hossain who comes from third man. Two taken.
|31.2 : S Sarkar to KL Rahul, On the pads, Rahul flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|31.3 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, Length ball on off, Kohli taps it back to the bowler.
|31.4 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, Slower ball which is almost as full as a yorker. Kohli strokes it to mid on.
|31.5 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, Good length ball on middle, Kohli turns it behind square on the leg side and gets a couple.
|31.6 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, On top of the stumps, Kohli punches it wide of mid off and keeps the strike.
|32.1 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Play and a miss. It is on the fourth stump line. A line which tempts the batsman to drive. Kohli too goes for it but misses.
|32.2 : R Hossain to V Kohli, FOUR! Exquisite! Overpitched on off, Kohli gets on his front foot and drives it handsomely straight as an arrow for a beautiful boundary.
|32.3 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Follows it up with a single down to mid-wicket.
|32.4 : R Hossain to KL Rahul, OUT! Rahul departs! Slower delivery outside off, Rahul looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge which goes to Mushfiqur behind the stumps. He dives to his right and takes a very good low catch. Once again Rahul gets a start in this World Cup but cannot convert it. Two wickets in relatively quick succession for Bangladesh and now they are into India's rusty middle order.
|Drinks! Rishabh Pant walks out at number 4. A position which has been an issue for India in the recent past. Can Pant put all the doubts behind him and cement his place in this position?
|32.5 : R Hossain to R Pant, Nervous start from Pant. He started it this way in the last game too. Good length ball outside off, Pant has a poke at it but misses.
|32.6 : R Hossain to R Pant, Pant is off the mark. Good length ball on the pads, Pant flicks it to square leg and keeps the strike with a single.
|Mosaddek is into the attack.
|33.1 : M Hossain to R Pant, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Pant looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
|M Hossain to R Pant, Floated on off, Pant comes down the track and defends it.
|33.2 : M Hossain to R Pant, Tossed up on the stumps, Pant defends it off the front foot.
|33.3 : M Hossain to R Pant, Shorter on the pads, Pant looks to flick but misses. Mosaddek and Rahim go up in appeal but the umpire turns it down.
|33.4 : M Hossain to R Pant, Tossed up on middle and off, Pant blocks it off his front foot.
|33.5 : M Hossain to R Pant, SIX! That has disappeared way into the stands. Floated on middle and off, Pant comes down the track and demolishes over the long on fence for a huge six. First boundary for Pant.
|33.6 : M Hossain to R Pant, Now smartly flicks this one and gets a simple single.
|34.1 : R Hossain to R Pant, Too straight on the pads, Pant looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his thigh pad towards fine leg and they take a leg bye.
|34.2 : R Hossain to V Kohli, FOUR! Whipped as smooth as butter! Full around off, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket. Mortaza at short mid-wicket does not even move an inch as the ball goes past him like a rocket.
|34.3 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Better ball this. Good length ball on off, Kohli defends it with authority.
|34.4 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Good running. Length ball on off, Kohli taps it towards point and calls for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|34.5 : R Hossain to R Pant, Around off, Pant defends it to point.
|34.6 : R Hossain to R Pant, Slower one on top of off, Pant guides it down to third man and keeps the strike with a comfortable single.
|Soumya Sarkar is back. Just a single over for Mosaddek in his return. Saving him from Pant probably.
|35.1 : S Sarkar to R Pant, Good length ball on off, Pant lofts it over covers but gets just a single.
|35.2 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, On off and middle, Kohli drives it to long on and rotates the strike.
|35.3 : S Sarkar to R Pant, Slower ball on the pads, Pant flicks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
|35.4 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, On the pads, Kohli flicks it behind square and gets a couple. Wait a minute, Mashrafe is asking for a review but the DRS time is up. Also, it has been given as a run. So what was he thinking? Soumya thinks it has hit his boot first. Replays show that it came right off the middle of Virat's bat.
|35.5 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, Short ball, Kohli pulls it to short mid-wicket.
|35.6 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, Back of a length ball on off, Kohli defends it with soft hands and takes a single.
|Shakib Al Hasan is back on.
|36.1 : Al Hasan to V Kohli, FOUR! What a shot! This shows the class of Kohli. Floated on middle, Kohli comes down the track and whips it away through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|36.2 : Al Hasan to V Kohli, Now calmly defends the next ball towards point.
|36.3 : Al Hasan to V Kohli, Tossed up on off, Kohli nudges it to long off and gets to the other end.
|36.4 : Al Hasan to R Pant, FOUR! This is smart from young Pant. Shakib tosses it on the pads, Pant sees there is no one in the deep at square leg so he just plays a good looking sweep there and fetches himself a boundary.
|36.5 : Al Hasan to R Pant, Now tries to show aggression and comes down the track. He yorks himself around off, but Pant gets his bat down in time.
|36.6 : Al Hasan to R Pant, On the pads, Pant turns it to square leg and gets a single.
|37.1 : S Sarkar to R Pant, FOUR! WOW! Pant showing his innovative strokes here. He premeditates his sweep. Soumya bowls it on the body but Pant still goes with it and gets it past short fine leg for a boundary.
|37.2 : S Sarkar to R Pant, On the pads, Pant now plays a proper flick and gets a single.
|37.3 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, Full on middle, Kohli whips it with great timing wide of deep mid-wicket and they get a couple.
|37.4 : S Sarkar to V Kohli, Fuller on off, Kohli drives it to the left of mid off and gets a single.
|37.5 : S Sarkar to R Pant, The keeper comes up now. It is on the pads, Pant looks to flick but it goes off his pads.
|37.6 : S Sarkar to R Pant, Good running this! Good length ball on middle and leg, Pant flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket. Kohli wants two and he has young Pant with him so he gets it with ease.
|Mustafizur Rahman is back. Mashrafe chopping and changing his bowlers here. Don't know what exactly the plan is.
|38.1 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Good length ball on off, Kohli punches it to the man at cover.
|38.2 : M Rahman to V Kohli, OUT! Kohli holes out! Another wicket which has come against the run of play here. The bowling change has worked here for Bangladesh and Mashrafe. Mustafizur bends his back and bowls it short. Kohli goes for a big pull, he times it well but does not get the desired elevation. The ball goes to the man at deep mid-wicket. Rubel Hossain stationed there stretches his hands up in the air and takes a fine catch. The skipper's streak of 5 consecutive 50-plus score comes to an
|Out walks the dangerous Hardik Pandya.
|38.3 : M Rahman to H Pandya, Hardik starts his innings with a careful front foot defense.
|38.4 : M Rahman to H Pandya, OUT! Pandya goes for a duck! Second wicket in the over for Mustafizur and this is the second big fish off just 3 balls. Mashrafe keeps a wide first slip for Pandya. Mustafizur rolls his hand on this one and bowls it outside off. Hardik Pandya shuffles across and looks to punch it. He ends up getting a thick outside edge, which goes to the right of Sarkar at wide first slip who takes a very fine low catch.
|Out walks MS Dhoni to the chants of MSD, MSD from the crowd! Was criticized for his innings against England.
|38.5 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Outside off, Dhoni calmly leaves it alone.
|38.6 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Good length ball on off, Dhoni punches it to cover. End of an excellent over. It is a double-wicket maiden from Mustafizur.
|Saifuddin is back!
|39.1 : M Saifuddin to R Pant, Back of a length ball, Pant defends it off the back foot.
|39.2 : M Saifuddin to R Pant, FOUR! Crisply driven. Fuller outside off, Pant gets on his front foot and drives it nonchalantly through covers for a boundary.
|39.3 : M Saifuddin to R Pant, FOUR! Two in two for Pant! Short ball around the body, Pant picks the length early and whacks his pull over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|39.4 : M Saifuddin to R Pant, FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries here for Pant. Pressure on the bowler now. Good length ball around off, Pant shows his quick hand work and cuts it through point for a boundary. This is the best shot of the lot.
|39.5 : M Saifuddin to R Pant, Once again pulls it but this time there is a man in the deep at mid-wicket so just a single.
|39.6 : M Saifuddin to MS Dhoni, Good length ball on off, Dhoni punches it to sweeper cover and gets a single.
|Powerplay 3 time! Now a maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.
|Shakib Al Hasan to inaugurate Powerplay 3.
|40.1 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Short on off, Dhoni punches it to long off and gets a single.
|40.2 : Al Hasan to R Pant, Short again on off, Pant this time cuts it towards point and takes one.
|40.3 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Drag down this one. But it keeps low, MS punches it to long on and gets a single.
|40.4 : Al Hasan to R Pant, On the middle and leg, Pant turns it to mid-wicket.
|40.5 : Al Hasan to R Pant, Shorter on off, Pant cuts it to deep point and gets to the other end.
|40.6 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Short on off, Dhoni punches it back to the bowler.
|Change of ends for Mustafizur Rahman.
|41.1 : M Rahman to R Pant, FOUR! Poor start to the over for Mustafizur. He drags it down on the body, Pant pulls it over square leg and gets a boundary.
|41.2 : M Rahman to R Pant, WIDE! Bounce bounces too high. It is over the head of Pant and it has been wided.
|M Rahman to R Pant, Back of a length ball on off, Pant pulls it to short mid-wicket. Pant wanted a run but Dhoni says no.
|41.3 : M Rahman to R Pant, On the pads, Pant turns it behind square on the leg side and gets a single.
|41.4 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Length ball on off, Dhoni punches it to the man at cover.
|41.5 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Good length ball on the pads, Dhoni flicks it wide of mid-wicket and gets three as it is hit on the longer side of the boundary.
|41.6 : M Rahman to R Pant, Short ball on off, Pant pulls it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
|42.1 : Al Hasan to R Pant, On the pads, Pant glances it to the man at short fine leg.
|42.2 : Al Hasan to R Pant, Short around off, Pant cuts it wide of sweeper cover. Rubel Hossain in the deep runs and dives to his left. He fumbles so they get the second with ease.
|42.3 : Al Hasan to R Pant, On the pads, Pant flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|42.4 : Al Hasan to R Pant, This time glances it wide of short mid-wicket and gets a single.
|42.5 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Floated on off, Dhoni pushes it to cover.
|42.6 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Short on off, Dhoni punches it to cover.
|Rubel Hossain is back on. Mashrafe continues to chop and change his bowlers.
|43.1 : R Hossain to R Pant, FOUR LEG BYES! Slower one to begin the over. It is down the leg side, Pant looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad. The ball bounces in front of Mushfiqur and he misfields. The ball goes past him to the third man fence.
|43.2 : R Hossain to R Pant, Good length ball outside off, Pant looks to drive but misses.
|43.3 : R Hossain to R Pant, Another play and miss. Outside off on a length, Pant looks to drive again but misses.
|43.4 : R Hossain to R Pant, On off, Pant guides it down to third man and gets a single.
|43.5 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, On middle and leg, Dhoni flicks it but finds short mid-wicket.
|43.6 : R Hossain to MS Dhoni, FOUR! Pulled and pulled fine. Short ball on middle, Dhoni pulls it over square leg for a boundary. Good end to the over this.
|44.1 : Al Hasan to R Pant, OUT! Pant holes out! Fumble but taken. The risk of giving Shakib the ball against Pant has worked. He bowls it slower through the air on off and middle, Pant goes for a big slog sweep. He does not time it and it goes straight to Mosaddek at deep backward square leg. He fumbles the first time, the ball hits his shoulder and then comes back down. He fumbles for the second time as well but manages to hold onto it on the third time.
|0.0 : Dinesh Karthik is the new man in. This is his first outing of the tournament.
|44.2 : Al Hasan to D Karthik, On the pads, DK gets off the mark in this World Cup with a simple flick.
|44.3 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, Floated on off, Dhoni defends it off the front foot.
|44.4 : Al Hasan to MS Dhoni, On middle and leg, Dhoni flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
|44.5 : Al Hasan to D Karthik, Beautiful. Away spinner pitching on off, Dinesh looks to defend but misses.
|44.6 : Al Hasan to D Karthik, On middle, Karthik looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes back towards the bowler. Excellent sell from Shakib. 10-0-41-1 here.
|Mustafizur Rahman is back for another burst.
|45.1 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, FOUR! Punched and punched with power. Good length ball around off, Dhoni gets on his back foot and punches it hard through point for a boundary.
|45.2 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Good length ball on off, Dhoni punches it towards cover and takes a single. The fielder there scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Dhoni was in. The ball then deflects off the stumps towards mid-wicket allowing them to take one more. Two taken.
|45.3 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, On the pads, Dhoni flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
|45.4 : M Rahman to D Karthik, Cut nicely but there is a man at third man for a single.
|45.5 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Back of a length ball around off, Dhoni pulls it to square leg and rotates the strike.
|45.6 : M Rahman to D Karthik, Fuller on off, Karthik pushes it to the man at cover.
|Saifuddin is back too. The barrage of bowling changes continues.
|46.1 : M Saifuddin to MS Dhoni, Length ball on off, Dhoni strokes it towards point and gets a single.
|46.2 : M Saifuddin to D Karthik, Good length ball on off, DK punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|46.3 : M Saifuddin to MS Dhoni, Full on off, Dhoni pushes it towards cover and gets to the other end.
|46.4 : M Saifuddin to D Karthik, FOUR! Creamed! Full around off, Karthik creams it away through point and gets a boundary.
|46.5 : M Saifuddin to D Karthik, Now comes down the track and flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|46.6 : M Saifuddin to MS Dhoni, Almost a calamity there. Fuller around off, Dhoni strokes it towards third man and takes a single. Karthik wanted a second as the ball went past the keeper. Dhoni though rightfully sends him back. 9 runs off the over.
|47.1 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, On the pads, Dhoni flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
|47.2 : M Rahman to D Karthik, OUT! Karthik does not leave a lasting impression in his first outing. Mustafizur bends his back on this one and bowls a slower bouncer. Karthik looks to pull but the ball rises onto him. He ends up getting a top edge which goes to the left of cover. Mosaddek there moves on that side and takes a simple catch.
|The new man in is Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
|47.3 : M Rahman to B Kumar, Good length ball on off, Bhuvneshwar pushes it towards cover and gets a single. Bhuvi is off the mark.
|47.4 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Good length ball outside off, Dhoni lets it carry to the keeper.
|47.5 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Length delivery around off, Dhoni runs it down to third man and gets to the other end. 300 comes up for India with that.
|47.6 : M Rahman to B Kumar, Slower bouncer to end the over. Bhuvneshwar ducks under it. End of a fabulous over. Just 3 runs and a wicket off it.
|48.1 : M Saifuddin to MS Dhoni, Good length ball on off, Dhoni strokes it wide of sweeper cover and gets two.
|48.2 : M Saifuddin to MS Dhoni, FOUR! Driven with brutality! Length ball around off, Dhoni uses his bottom hand and drives it with power through covers for a boundary.
|48.3 : M Saifuddin to MS Dhoni, Fuller on off, Dhoni drives it but finds mid off.
|48.4 : M Saifuddin to MS Dhoni, Slower delivery outside off, Dhoni swings his bat at this but misses.
|48.5 : M Saifuddin to MS Dhoni, FOUR! Dhoni rolling back the years and silencing his critics here. Slower delivery around off, Dhoni cuts it and pierces the gap through point for a boundary.
|48.6 : M Saifuddin to MS Dhoni, Good length ball on off, Dhoni comes down the track and pushes it towards cover to get a single.
|49.1 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Good length ball on off, Dhoni flat-bats it towards long off but refuses to take a single.
|49.2 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, Another dot. Bangladesh will take this. Short and slow, Dhoni pulls it to Shakib at short mid-wicket.
|49.3 : M Rahman to MS Dhoni, OUT! No Dhoni magic in the last over. Slower bouncer away from the body, Dhoni looks to flat-bat it straight over the bowler's head. It comes off the upper half of his bat and goes to the left of mid on. Shakib moves across to his left hand side and takes an easy catch.
|Mohammad Shami walks out to bat now.
|49.4 : M Rahman to B Kumar, Just 1 run off the 4 balls. This is World Class stuff. Good length ball on off, Kumar punches it to the side of the pitch and gets a single.
|49.5 : M Rahman to M Shami, Back of a length ball on off, Shami pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
|49.6 : M Rahman to B Kumar, WIDE AND RUN OUT! Slower delivery outside off, it is on the wrong side of the tramline. Shami comes for a run. Bhuvi was slow though. Rahim throws it to Mustafizur, who hits the stumps at the bowler's end. The umpire takes it upstairs but Bhuvneshwar had started to walk back even before the replays rolled in.
|Jasprit Bumrah walks out at number 10.
|M Rahman to M Shami, OUT! Bowled! 5-fer to finish a tremendous last over. His 4th 5-wicket haul in ODIs. Around off, Shami moves across to paddle but misses the ball hits his pads and goes onto hit the stumps. 2 wickets and just 3 runs from the final over. Top notch from Mustafizur. INDIA FINISH WITH 314/9 FROM THEIR 50 OVERS.
|Bangladesh will be the happier side going into the break but India will not be totally unhappy. This does not look like a 300-pitch and the Indians have done really well to cross that mark. There is variable bounce and chasing certainly won't be easy.
|The opening stand pretty much set it up for the batting side. 180 at more than run-a-ball deflated Bangladesh and they struggled to contain their lines and lengths. They were under the pump but when they got Rohit, started to improve. Rohit being in a league of his own, scored another century but then got dismissed. After that, Rahul got out quickly and barring Pant, no one could make a big impression.
|Bangladesh will look at this as an inning of two halves. The first 30 overs went to India, scoring 181 for the loss of just Rohit. Then, they started to lose their way, scoring just 63/5 in the last 10 overs. Mustafizur Rahman was back at his best, grabbing his first 5-fer of this World Cup while Shakib was brilliantly economical, instrumental in halting India's charge after Rohit fell.
|KL Rahul is up for an interview. Says that he is batting well and is happy with his starts though he is also disappointed to not convert them like Rohit. Feels if he converts his starts then the team can end up with 340-350 and those 30 runs could make a lot of difference. Says at this point of time he does not know how to convert them. Tells he is learning from his mistakes and expects it to come sooner rather than later. On the pitch, Rahul says that it is a similar to the one they played agai
|There you have it from Rahul. He is confident that India can defend this total. Bangladesh will be quietly confident too. If they can attack the new balls, it might help them. But wickets need to be in hand for slogging at the death. Stay tuned for Bangladesh's reply.