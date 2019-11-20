|0.0 : It is almost time for for the Australian summer to begin. When the Aussie side last wore the baggy green, they made sure that the Urn remained with them after their spirited performance in England. Steven Smith made his return to whites and how. The world no. 1 bowler Pat Cummins has been in terrific form. What does that mean? Well, Pakistan has not won a Test in the country since 1995 and the above sentence will tell you that if they are to win one, they will be up against the likes of Smith an
|TOSS - Time for the flip of the coin. Pakistan have won the Toss. THE VISITORS OPT TO BAT FIRST.
|AUSTRALIA (PLAYING XI) - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (WK/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
|PAKISTAN (PLAYING XI) - Azhar Ali (C), Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah (DEBUT), Imran Khan Jr.
|Time for the action! The host players make their way to the middle before they take their respective positions on the field. Pakistan openers, skipper Azhar Ali and Shan Masood are out in the middle too. Mitchell Starc to start the proceedings for the hosts with the ball. Here we go...
|0.1 : M Starc to Masood, Starts with a full delivery outside off with some late swing on it. Masood lets the ball go to the keeper.
|0.2 : M Starc to Masood, Leg bye! Good length ball on the pads, Masood looks to flick it but it goes off the pads towards short fine leg. The batters steal a leg bye.
|0.3 : M Starc to Ali, OHH! What a ball from Starc! Bowls a full delivery swinging in a little, Azhar looks to push it from within the crease. The ball goes off the inside edge onto the pads. Lucky that he got a bat on it as if he had missed, Ali would have been a goner.
|0.4 : M Starc to Ali, Good length ball outside off, Ali shoulders arms to this one.
|0.5 : M Starc to Ali, Full delivery outside off, Ali pushes it to mid off.
|0.6 : M Starc to Ali, Yorker on middle, Ali works it to the leg side for nothing. Tight start from Starc.
|Josh Hazlewood will share the new ball from the other end.
|1.1 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Right on the money is Hazlewood. He bowls it around off, Masood does not fiddle with it and lets the ball go to Paine.
|1.2 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Full delivery in the channel, Shan leaves the ball alone.
|1.3 : J Hazlewood to Masood, On a length outside off, Masood covers his stumps and makes another leave.
|1.4 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Good length ball on middle and leg, Masood looks to defend but it hits the pads. Hazlewood puts in a huge appeal for LBW but the umpire shakes head.
|1.5 : J Hazlewood to Masood, FOUR BYES! Good length ball down the leg side with some late swing on it, Masood tries to flick it but misses. Paine dives to his right but fails to collect it. The ball rolls to the fine leg fence.
|1.6 : J Hazlewood to Masood, BEATEN! Beautifully bowled by Hazlewood. Bowls it full outside off, Masood attempts to defend it but the ball whizzes past the bat and into the keeper's gloves.
|2.1 : M Starc to Ali, On a length on middle, Ali flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|2.2 : M Starc to Ali, On a good length and outside off, Ali shoulders arms to this one.
|2.3 : M Starc to Ali, Outside off, Ali lets it go.
|2.4 : M Starc to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Azhar offers no shot to this one.
|2.5 : M Starc to Ali, On a good length on middle, Ali defends it off the back foot.
|2.6 : M Starc to Ali, Starc looks for the inswinging yorker but bowls it down the leg side, Ali looks to flick but misses it.
|3.1 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Good length ball outside off, Masood lets the ball go to the keeper.
|3.2 : J Hazlewood to Masood, On a length on off, Masood pushes it back to the bowler.
|3.3 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Good length ball in the channel with some inward movement, Masood reads the line and length of the ball and makes a good leave.
|3.4 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Short delivery on middle, Shan ducks under it.
|3.5 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Full delivery on off, Masood pushes it back to the bowler.
|3.6 : J Hazlewood to Masood, On a length outside off, Shan lets the ball go to the keeper.
|4.1 : M Starc to Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, Azhar shoulders arms to this one.
|4.2 : M Starc to Ali, Another one back of a length, Ali rocks on his back foot and defends it back to the bowler.
|4.3 : M Starc to Ali, Full delivery swinging into the batsman, Ali drives this beautifully straight down the ground. Wade hares after it from mid off and cuts it off. The batters pick up a couple.
|4.4 : M Starc to Ali, Good length ball on middle, Ali punches this through mid off and picks up three. Matthew Wade runs after it from mid off and cleans it up before it reaches the ropes.
|4.5 : M Starc to Masood, On a length on middle, Masood looks to flick it but the ball hits the thigh pad. The ball rolls to short leg.
|4.6 : M Starc to Masood, Good length ball on middle, Masood looks to flick it and takes a single.
|5.1 : J Hazlewood to Masood, On a length outside off, Shaan lets the ball go to the keeper.
|5.2 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Good length ball on middle, Masood works it to mid-wicket and picks up a quick single.
|5.3 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Brilliant fielding from Warner! Good length delivery on off, Azhar looks to defend it but the ball hits the outside edge and goes towards third man. David runs from gully and makes an excellent sliding stop to save two runs for his side.
|5.4 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length ball outside off, Ali shoulders arms to this one.
|5.5 : J Hazlewood to Ali, BEATEN! Excellent delivery outside off, Azhar looks to drive but the ball goes past the bat towards the keeper. Paine is confident in his appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The Ultra Edge rolls in and it shows that there is not bat on it.
|5.6 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length ball outside off, Ali shoulders arms to this one.
|6.1 : M Starc to Masood, Fullish delivery on off, Masood pushes it to the off side.
|6.2 : M Starc to Masood, BOUNCER! It is outside off, Shan sways away from it.
|6.3 : M Starc to Masood, On a length on middle and leg, Shan flicks it to deep square leg and picks up a couple before the fielder can come across to clean it up.
|6.4 : M Starc to Masood, Full delivery outside off, Masood pushes it to cover and crosses over for a single.
|6.5 : M Starc to Ali, BOUNCER! It is aimed at the head of Ali who ducks under it.
|6.6 : M Starc to Ali, On a length on middle and leg, Ali looks to flick it but gets hit on the thigh pad. There is a stifled appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|7.1 : J Hazlewood to Masood, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Masood looks to defend but misses it.
|7.2 : J Hazlewood to Masood, On a length on leg, Masood looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|7.3 : J Hazlewood to Ali, On a good length on leg, Ali looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Tim Paine walks up to his bowler and then decides to not take the DRS.
|7.4 : J Hazlewood to Ali, FOUR! Nice shot. First boundary of the match. Full delivery on middle, Ali drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|7.5 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Azhar lets it go.
|7.6 : J Hazlewood to Ali, On a good length and outside off, Ali leaves it alone.
|First change. Pat Cummins, the no. 1 Test bowler in the world to bowl now.
|8.1 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Poor ball to start with from Cummins. Bowls it on the pads, Masood works it nicely to fine leg for a single.
|8.2 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Good length ball outside off, Ali pushes it to cover and takes a single. Wade hares after it and cleans it up.
|8.3 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Good length ball outside off, Masood shoulders arms to this one.
|8.4 : Pat Cummins to Masood, On a length on middle and leg, Masood looks to work it on the leg side but gets hit on the thigh pad. No harm done.
|8.5 : Pat Cummins to Masood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|8.6 : Pat Cummins to Masood, On a length on off, Masood defends it onto the pitch.
|9.1 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Full delivery way outside off, Azhar leaves the ball alone.
|9.2 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Back of a length delivery on middle, Azhar works it to square leg for nothing.
|9.3 : J Hazlewood to Ali, OHH! Short delivery outside off, Azhar attempts to defend it but it goes off the outside edge on the bounce towards gully. Ali played it with soft hands and that's why it did not carry to the fielder.
|9.4 : J Hazlewood to Ali, On a length outside off, Ali leaves the ball alone.
|9.5 : J Hazlewood to Ali, NO BALL! Good length ball on off, Ali shoulders arms to this one. Hazlewood has overstepped and it is called a no ball.
|J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length ball on middle and leg, Ali pushes it to mid-wicket.
|9.6 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Full delivery outside off, Ali eases it through covers and picks up a couple before the fielder can cut it off.
|The Australian players are wearing black armbands as a tribute to Tony Mann, the man who scored first Test ton for Australia as a nightwatchman. He passed away batting pancreatic cancer last week.
|10.1 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Full delivery on middle, Masood pushes it back to mid on.
|10.2 : Pat Cummins to Masood, BOUNCER! Cummins bowls this around off, Masood ducks under it.
|10.3 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Full delivery on middle, Shan plays it back to the bowler.
|10.4 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Another full delivery on off, Masood digs it out to the bowler.
|10.5 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Good length ball on off, Shan defends it to cover for nothing.
|10.6 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Full ball on middle, Masood drives it straight to mid on. Maiden over from Cummins.
|Spin for the first time. Nathan Lyon is into the attack.
|11.1 : N Lyon to Ali, Lyon starts with a floated ball on the leg stump line, Azhar flicks it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a couple before the fielder from deep square leg can cut it off. Good running from these two.
|11.2 : N Lyon to Ali, Flatter delivery on middle, Ali works it to mid-wicket.
|11.3 : N Lyon to Ali, Tossed up ball on middle, Ali defends it off the front foot to the bowler.
|11.4 : N Lyon to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|11.5 : N Lyon to A Ali, Full delivery on middle, Ali pushes it to mid on.
|11.6 : N Lyon to Ali, Loopy ball on middle, Ali defends it back to the bowler. Nice one Gary, says Paine from behind the stumps.
|12.1 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Short ball on middle, Shan fends at it uncomfortably while jumping. Good short one from Pat Cummins but nicely played in the end.
|12.2 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Full delivery outside off, Shan leaves the ball alone.
|12.3 : Pat Cummins to Masood, On a length outside off, Masood pushes it to point.
|12.4 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Bouncer down the leg side from Cummins. Shan Masood ducks under it.
|12.5 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Full delivery on middle, Shan pushes it back to mid on.
|12.6 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Full delivery outside off, Masood drives it wide of mid off and picks up a couple.
|Drinks! An excellent hour of play for the visitors. They have managed to withstand the opening burst from the Australian seamers and both the openers are looking good in the middle. The hosts' bowlers were good in patches but have to do a little better in the second half.
|13.1 : N Lyon to Ali, Flighted ball around off, Ali comes forward and pushes the ball back to Lyon.
|13.2 : N Lyon to Ali, Fullish ball on middle, Ali this time nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|13.3 : N Lyon to Masood, Landed around off, Shan comes forward and blocks it onto the pitch.
|13.4 : N Lyon to Masood, On middle this time, slightly short. Masood once again is solid in his defense.
|13.5 : N Lyon to Masood, Another shortish length ball on middle, quicker one too. Masood goes back and defends it out.
|13.6 : N Lyon to Masood, Another slightly shortish ball outside off from Lyon. Masood blocks it off the back foot.
|14.1 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Good length ball outside off, an easy leave for the Pakistani skipper. Cummins needs to bowl a bit fuller to make the batter drive.
|14.2 : Pat Cummins to Ali, It is on a length and outside off, Ali covers his stumps and lets it go to the keeper.
|14.3 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Shortish length around off, Ali stays back and taps it to the point fielder.
|14.4 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Gets fuller this time. It is just outside off, Ali drives it towards mid off.
|14.5 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Bouncer down the leg side. Azhar ducks under it.
|14.6 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Way outside off, Ali is not going to flirt with these.
|15.1 : N Lyon to Masood, Lyon continues bowling short too. This is outside off, Shan pushes it towards point off the back foot.
|15.2 : N Lyon to Masood, Outside off this time, Shan defends it out.
|15.3 : N Lyon to Masood, Floats this one on middle, Masood plays it back to the bowler.
|15.4 : N Lyon to Masood, Quicker one on middle, Shan makes a solid block.
|15.5 : N Lyon to Masood, Flatter one outside off, Shan leaves it alone.
|15.6 : N Lyon to S Masood, FOUR! Cut away! First boundary for Masood. A shortish length and outside off, Masood goes back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|16.1 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Cummins goes wide of the crease and angles it into the middle pole, Azhar plays it with a straight bat to the man at mid on.
|16.2 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Slightly fuller this time and on off, Azhar gets right behind the delivery and keeps it out.
|16.3 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Good carry for Cummins there! He bowls this one wider outside off, it is slightly ahead of a length. Azhar watches it go through to the keeper who takes it above his head.
|16.4 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Goes very full this time and outside off, trying to play with the patience of Azhar, inviting him to play a loose shot. Ali does nothing as such and leaves another delivery.
|16.5 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Third leave in a row! Once again bowls one outside off and on a fuller length. Ali is not interested in going after those.
|16.6 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Nicely played! This is a length delivery and on off, Ali plays it with soft hands and late, towards gully. A maiden by Cummins.
|17.1 : N Lyon to Masood, Fuller one on middle, Shan blocks it towards short mid-wicket.
|17.2 : N Lyon to Masood, Another fuller ball on the stumps line, Masood defends it out.
|17.3 : N Lyon to Masood, Flighted and full on middle, Shan blocks it well.
|17.4 : N Lyon to Masood, Flighted and just outside off, Shan comes forward and plays it towards cover.
|17.5 : N Lyon to Masood, Shortish length, turning into the left-hander this one. Masood goes on the back foot to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|17.6 : N Lyon to Masood, Another short ball outside off, Masood this time keeps it out off the back foot again.
|18.1 : Pat Cummins to Ali, A good bumper and on the body, Ali spots it early and ducks under it. Good aggression from Cummins but Ali played it quite comfortably.
|18.2 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Goes short again, not as short as the last ball but still short. Ali rides on top of the bounce and guides it to point.
|18.3 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Now follows the two short balls up with a fuller one on off, Ali looks to drive but his hands turn and it goes off the inner half towards mid on.
|18.4 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Length and on off, Ali guides it late towards point. Giving nothing away here is Cummins. He ain't getting any movement but his lines and lengths have been excellent.
|18.5 : Pat Cummins to Ali, That is a good leave! Cummins goes wide of the crease and lands this outside off, it comes in with the angle but Ali covers his off pole and lets it go through to the keeper.
|18.6 : Pat Cummins to Ali, A single from the last ball which means it is not another maiden! Cummins for once, errs in line and lands it on the pads. It is worked wide of mid-wicket and Ali takes a run.
|So just the 4 overs for Lyon and Josh Hazlewood is back into the attack. He kept it tight in his first spell. Can he now provide the breakthrough?
|19.1 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Starts nicely! Lands this on a length and around off, Azhar keeps it out nicely.
|19.2 : J Hazlewood to Ali, That has taken off from nowhere! Top nut this from him, seems to be an effort ball. Bends his back on this one and lands it on a length and outside off, Ali hangs his bat out but the ball whizzes past the outside edge due to the extra bounce.
|19.3 : Hazlewood to Ali, Top, top stuff! Excellent cricket all around. Good ball and equally well played. Pushed the batter behind on the last ball and then bowls a yorker on middle. Ali somehow manages to jam it out. He got his bat down right at the end did the Pakistan skipper.
|19.4 : J Hazlewood to Ali, FOUR! Top shot! Excellent response from the skipper! Hazlewood goes extremely full, a half volley almost. It is on off. Ali quite confidently plants his front foot forward and creams it through mid off for a boundary. This has been a solid knock from Ali so far, he is keeping the good balls out and managing to score off the bad ones.
|19.5 : J Hazlewood to Ali, A little too straight and on the pads, Ali looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|19.6 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Outside off, Ali leaves this alone. So just the boundary from this over. Overall a testing one by Josh.
|Mitchell Starc is back on. 4-1-11-0 are his figures so far.
|20.1 : M Starc to Masood, Starc starts with a yorker around off, Shan gets his bat down in time and digs it out.
|20.2 : M Starc to Masood, Just short! Length ball on middle pole line, Shan flicks but there is a man at short backward square leg. The ball falls just short of Head there. Almost fell to the trap there, did Masood.
|20.3 : M Starc to Masood, Slightly shortish length and outside off, Masood leaves it alone.
|20.4 : M Starc to Masood, Good length ball around off and middle this time, Shan pushes it to mid on.
|20.5 : M Starc to Masood, Short of a length on middle, Masood tucks it towards mid-wicket and shouts a loud no to his partner.
|20.6 : M Starc to Masood, Good length ball around off, Shan gets right behind the line of the ball to push it towards mid off. A maiden for Starc.
|21.1 : J Hazlewood to Ali, A short one but not with a lot of fizz, Ali ducks under it with ease.
|21.2 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Errs in line this time and bowls it down the leg side, Azhar looks to tickle it fine but misses.
|21.3 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Back of a length and on off, it is pushed to mid on. Hazlewood is just bowling a tad too short. The lengths he is bowling at the moment, difficult to see those deliveries hit the stumps. He needs to be a touch fuller.
|21.4 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Better! Still needs to be a little more fuller though. On off this time and it is behind a length. Ali stays back and keeps it out.
|21.5 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Gets the length right this time but the line is outside off, Ali shuffles across and makes a leave.
|21.6 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Goes back to bowling a back of a length delivery, the line is a little too straight. Azhar looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. It rolls behind square on the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
|22.1 : M Starc to Ali, On the fuller side and just outside off, Starc's looking to get the ball to seam back in but no movement on offer. Azhar shoulders arms to this one.
|22.2 : M Starc to Ali, Bangs it short but bounces at a comfortable height for the batter. Azhar hops and nudges it to the man at mid-wicket.
|22.3 : M Starc to Ali, A yorker at 142.8 KPH but outside off, Azhar jams it out towards covers.
|22.4 : M Starc to Ali, A good short one but once again, not a lot of fizz on it. Azhar evades it quite easily.
|22.5 : M Starc to Ali, Bowls one down the leg side, Ali lets it go to the keeper.
|22.6 : M Starc to Ali, Good delivery! Good leave too! This lands on a length and on off, it then angles away. Azhar watches it carefully and lets it go. Another over negotiated with ease by the Pakistan batters.
|23.1 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Starts the new over off with a bumper on the body, Shan ducks under it.
|23.2 : J Hazlewood to Masood, On the fuller side outside off, tempting the batter to go for it. Shan watches it go through to the keeper.
|23.3 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Well fielded! This is a little too straight. Shan clips it nicely wide of the fielder at mid on who dives and stops it to his right but can't stop the run.
|23.4 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Hazlewood goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter, Ali works it towards mid-wicket.
|23.5 : J Hazlewood to Ali, An excellent shot but for no runs! Josh goes fuller this time and on off, Azhar drives it nicely but to extra cover.
|23.6 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Another good shot but can't find the gap! Josh Hazlewood goes full again and on the off pole. Azhar plants his front foot forward and hits it to the man at mid off. So, the stifling continues.
|24.1 : M Starc to Masood, A short one and on the body, Shan ducks under it. Difficult to see the short ones trouble the batter on this wicket which seems to be a touch slow.
|24.2 : M Starc to Masood, FOUR! Easy pickings for a batter from Asia! Starc goes for the yorker but ends up bowling a half volley on the pads. Shan works it wide of the fielder at fine leg who runs to his right, dives but fails to stop it.
|24.3 : M Starc to Masood, Goes back to bowling length and on off, Masood keeps it out.
|24.4 : M Starc to Masood, Bowls this one outside off, Masood does not fiddle with it. Good patient batting here by the openers.
|24.5 : M Starc to Masood, Another one on a length, Shan watches it closely and keeps it out.
|24.6 : M Starc to Masood, Back of a length around off, Shan stays back and guides it to the man at gully. Once again just the one scoring ball from the over.
|25.1 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Another good shot by Azhar but for no runs! Fuller and on middle, Ali strokes it to mid on. Ali should not be frustrated here, he has played some good shots but is unable to find the gap.
|25.2 : J Hazlewood to Ali, A bumper now which is once again ducked under with ease.
|25.3 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length and on off, defended.
|25.4 : J Hazlewood to Ali, FOUR! Finds the gap this time and bags a boundary! Outside off and on a length, Azhar plays it late and guides it through backward point and into the fence. 50 up for Pakistan. They have gone about things at a slow pace but this is just the start they would have wanted. Need to keep going though.
|25.5 : J Hazlewood to Ali, The batsman has driven it through mid off.
|25.6 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Good pace there! Bends his back on this one and bangs it short and on middle, it skids through. Ali looks to put bat on ball but gets an inside edge onto the body.
|26.1 : M Starc to Masood, On a good length on off, Masood guides it towards third man. The batsmen get two runs.
|26.2 : M Starc to Masood, Good length delivery on off, Masood defends it off the back foot.
|26.3 : M Starc to Masood, On a good length on off, Masood keeps it out.
|26.4 : M Starc to Masood, Length delivery on middle, Masood flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|26.5 : M Starc to Masood, Good length delivery on off, Masood defends it out.
|26.6 : M Starc to Masood, On a length on middle, Masood flicks it to mid-wicket. THAT IS LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|A hard-fought session but it will surely be Pakistan who will be the happier of the two heading into the break. Just what they would have wanted after electing to bat. The runs have not come at a brisk rate but that is not something they will be bothered about. Both Shan and Azhar have looked really solid. They waited for the bad balls which they did manage to put away and kept out the good ones. The two now have gotten off to starts and would like to make full use of it.
|The Australians on the other hand, did not do a lot wrong. They kept it tight but did not get any assistance from the surface. Hazlewood was probably the pick of the bowlers in the first session as he troubled the batters a lot more than the rest. However, one thing the Aussies could have done better was bowling a little bit fuller. We may see their lengths change in the next session though. They will come out with the air of breaking this stand as quickly as possible and then look to make furth
|... DAY 1, SESSION 2 ...
|We are back for the second session. The Australian players are out in the middle. Shan Masood and Azhar Ali will resume their innings. Josh Hazlewood will start the proceedings after Lunch.
|27.1 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Huge appeal for the LBW first up but the umpire turns it down. A full ball on the pads, Ali looks to flick but misses. The ball goes towards short fine leg for a leg bye.
|27.2 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Fuller and wide outside off this time. Shan does not fiddle with it and lets it go to the keeper.
|27.3 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Bouncer on middle. Masood ducks under it.
|27.4 : J Hazlewood to S Masood, Another shortish length ball on middle, Shan looks to pull but gets a thick inside edge onto the pads.
|27.5 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Fuller and on off, Shan drives well but straight to mid on.
|27.6 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Another bouncer, a well directed one too. Masood ducks under it to avoid.
|Pat Cummins to bowl from the other end. 6-3-5-0 are his figures so far.
|28.1 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Targeting the stumps, Cummins bowls a fuller length on off, Azhar pushes it towards mid on.
|28.2 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Fullish and in the channel this time. Ali is not lured into the drive as he lets the ball go to the keeper. Need to be on this length more.
|28.3 : Pat Cummins to A Ali, Landed on middle this time, Ali finds mid on to his drive once again.
|28.4 : Pat Cummins to Ali, FOUR! Cracking shot! Good length delivery on middle, Ali drives it wide of the mid on fielder to earn a boundary.
|28.5 : Pat Cummins to Ali, Length ball on middle, Ali goes on the back foot to defend it out.
|28.6 : Pat Cummins to Ali, In the channel outside off. Ali makes a comfortable leave.
|29.1 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Back of a length ball on the body, Shan tucks it behind square leg for a single.
|29.2 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Landed around off, Ali taps it towards point off the back foot.
|29.3 : J Hazlewood to A Ali, EDGY FOUR! Slightly shortish length outside off, Ali looks to drive but the ball takes the thick outside edge and goes to the third man fence.
|29.4 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Outside off, Ali lets it go to the keeper.
|29.5 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length ball closer to the off pole, Ali pushes it back to the bowler.
|29.6 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Good directed bouncer but Ali ducks under it.
|30.1 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|30.2 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Good length ball just outside off, Shan blocks it off the back foot.
|30.3 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Fullish length ball outside off, Masood allows it to go to the keeper.
|30.4 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Another bouncer! Shan ducks under it with ease. Not the length which are going to get them wickets.
|30.5 : Pat Cummins to Masood, No, not really. Almost a wicket there off the bouncer. A shortish length ball on the body. Shan hops to keep it out but the ball hits his gloves and lobs just wide of Marnus Labuschagne at short leg. He dives to his left to gobble it but the ball lands away from him.
|The ball hit the gloves of Masood there. And the physio is out in the middle to attend him. He is now ready to get going.
|30.6 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Good length ball around off, Masood keeps it out off the front foot.
|31.1 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Huge appeal for caught behind but the umpire is unmoved there. No review from the Australians either. That landed around off and came in just a hint. Ali looks to defend but the ball sneaks through. The replays roll in and shows that it hit the thigh pad.
|31.2 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Good length ball outside off, Azhar lets it be.
|31.3 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Another ball outside off, Azhar lets it alone once again. There was some away movement after the ball passed the batsman.
|31.4 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Great effort there from Warner to save a run. A good length ball, closer to the off pole. Ali looks to drive but manages a thick outside edge and goes through point. Warner chases the ball down and then makes a sliding stop. The batters take three before the ball returns to the keeper.
|31.5 : J Hazlewood to Masood, Good length ball on the pads, Masood tucks it wide of mid on and takes a quick single. Not a great effort from Starc there.
|31.6 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Fuller and outside off, pushed towards mid off.
|32.1 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Good length ball angled into the left-hander. Masood tucks it towards mid-wicket and looks for a single. The skipper though is not interested and sends him back.
|32.2 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Bouncer down the leg side. Good intent but the direction is not right. Shan ducks under it with ease.
|32.3 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Gets his line and length around off, Masood comes forward to block it out.
|32.4 : Pat Cummins to S Masood, FOUR! Through the slips! The frustration continue for the Australians. A good length ball outside off, Masood looks to push it towards the off side but gets an outside edge which flies through the slip cordon and into the third man fence.
|32.5 : Pat Cummins to Masood, Now a bouncer on middle but Masood evades it easily.
|32.6 : Pat Cummins to S Masood, OUT! Cummins draws first blood. A shortish length ball, closer to the off pole. It comes into the left-hander. Masood looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes to Steven Smith at second slip. He does not make a mistake there. Cummins drew an outside edge on the fourth ball of the over but that went through the slips but not this one. The solid stand is broken.
|Haris Sohail is the new man in.
|33.1 : J Hazlewood to Ali, Huge appeal for LBW now. Turned down by the umpire. A good length ball just around off, Azhar looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|33.2 : J Hazlewood to Ali, OUT! Caught! The skipper departs now and it is Josh Hazlewood who strikes. A fuller length ball just outside off, Ali looks to defend but once again the ball takes the outside edge and goes to first slip. Joe Burns there gets low and gobbles the ball up just above the turf. Massive wicket this one as Ali was looking solid out in the middle.
|Asad Shafiq is the next batsman in.
|33.3 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Good length ball around off, Asad blocks it out well.
|33.4 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Full delivery on off, Shafiq pushes it to mid off.
|33.5 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Australia have their tail up now! Hazlewood bowls a good length delivery outside off, Asad looks to defend it but it goes off the outside edge towards gully.
|33.6 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, On a length outside off, Shafiq does not fiddle with it and lets it go to the keeper.
|34.1 : Pat Cummins to Sohail, On a good length on off, Sohail plays it to point.
|34.2 : Pat Cummins to Sohail, Good length delivery on off, Sohail defends it off the back foot.
|34.3 : Pat Cummins to Sohail, Bowls a bouncer, Sohail does well to duck under it.
|34.4 : Pat Cummins to Sohail, On a good length and outside off, Sohail shoulders arms to this one.
|34.5 : Pat Cummins to Sohail, Bowls a bouncer, Haris does well to duck under it.
|34.6 : Pat Cummins to Sohail, On a good length on off, Sohail pushes it to covers.
|35.1 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, On a good length on off, Shafiq plays it to covers.
|35.2 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|35.3 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, On a good length on off, Shafiq defends it out.
|35.4 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Length delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|35.5 : J Hazlewood to Sohail, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Sohail looks to drive but misses it.
|35.6 : J Hazlewood to Sohail, Outside off, Haris lets it go.
|36.1 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Length delivery on off, Shafiq blocks it off the back foot.
|36.2 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Length delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it to mid-wicket.
|36.3 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Bowls a bouncer, Shafiq does well to duck under it.
|36.4 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, On the off stump line, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|36.5 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, In the channel outside off, Asad lets it go.
|36.6 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Shafiq keeps it out.
|37.1 : J Hazlewood to Sohail, Length delivery on off, Sohail taps it to point.
|37.2 : J Hazlewood to Sohail, Bowls a bumper, Haris ducks under it.
|37.3 : J Hazlewood to Sohail, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|37.4 : J Hazlewood to Sohail, On a good length on middle, Sohail looks to defend but it goes off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|37.5 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Outside off, Asad offers no shot to this one.
|37.6 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, Shafiq blocks it off the front foot.
|Some rest for Cummins as Mitchell Starc returns. 8-3-19-0 are his numbers so far.
|38.1 : M Starc to Sohail, Good length delivery on off, Sohail defends it off the back foot.
|38.2 : M Starc to Sohail, On a good length on off, Haris defends it out.
|38.3 : M Starc to Sohail, OUT! CAUGHT! What a bowling change from Tim Paine and Australia. Starc is brought back and immediately does the job for his skipper. Short of a length delivery outside off, Sohail looks to push at it but gets an outside edge. Paine will not make a mistake out of this and pouches a simple catch. Pakistan slip further.
|Drinks! An excellent first half of the second session for the hosts with all the three seamers picking a wicket each. Masood and Ali after doing all the hard work in the first session could not capitalize and are sitting in the pavilion. Haris too fell early and now the good start is looking a bad one. By the way, Babar Azam, the man who had a good couple of warm-up games walks out to the middle now to replace Sohail.
|38.4 : M Starc to Azam, On a good length on off, Azam taps it to point.
|38.5 : M Starc to Azam, Length delivery on leg, Azam flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|38.6 : M Starc to A Shafiq, Full delivery on off, Asad drives it to covers.
|39.1 : J Hazlewood to Azam, Good length delivery on off, Babar plays it to covers.
|39.2 : J Hazlewood to B Azam, OUT! CAUGHT! Babar Azam plays a very poor shot. Full delivery outside off, Azam looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards first slip where Joe Burns takes a comfortable catch. Suddenly, Pakistan find themselves in a spot of bother.
|Iftikhar Ahmed walks in at no. 6.
|39.3 : J Hazlewood to Ahmed, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|39.4 : J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Fuller ball on off, Iftikhar drives it firmly but straight to extra cover.
|39.5 : J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Bouncer and outside off. Iftikhar sways away easily.
|39.6 : J Hazlewood to Ahmed, Fuller and around off, pushed to point.
|40.1 : M Starc to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq offers no shot to this one.
|40.2 : M Starc to Shafiq, On a good length and just outside off, Asad shoulders arms to this one.
|40.3 : M Starc to A Shafiq, Full delivery outside off, Shafiq drives it through covers. Nathan Lyon chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets.
|40.4 : M Starc to Ahmed, Bowls a bouncer, Iftikhar does well to duck under it.
|40.5 : M Starc to Ahmed, On a good length and outside off, Ahmed leaves it alone.
|40.6 : M Starc to Ahmed, Bowls a bumper, Iftikhar ducks under it.
|Pat Cummins is back on. 11-6-13-1 are his figures so far.
|41.1 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Cummins starts with a length ball around off, Asad keeps it out.
|41.2 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Full and wide outside off, Shafiq leaves it alone.
|41.3 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, FOUR! Superbly punched! Shafiq bags his first boundary. A length ball around off, Shafiq punches it firmly through mid off and it races to the fence.
|41.4 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Full and on off this time, pushed towards point.
|41.5 : Pat Cummins to A Shafiq, Edge there but just short of Warner. A length ball, closer to off pole. Shafiq goes to play at first but then wants to pull his bat back. He though is late in doing so and the ball takes the outside edge and goes to Warner at slip on the bounce.
|41.6 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Beauty to finish the over! In the channel outside off, Shafiq is confident after bagging that boundary earlier in the over. He goes for the expansive drive but is beaten.
|42.1 : M Starc to Ahmed, Good length delivery on off, Iftikhar defends it off the front foot.
|42.2 : M Starc to Ahmed, Bouncer this time! Iftikhar does well to duck under it.
|42.3 : M Starc to Ahmed, Another bouncer outside off, Iftikhar sways away from it.
|42.4 : M Starc to Ahmed, Length delivery outside off, Ahmed taps it through point. Warner from gully chases the ball and does well to stop it before the ropes. He throws it to Marnus Labuschagne who throws it to the keeper. The batsmen get three runs.
|42.5 : M Starc to Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|42.6 : M Starc to A Shafiq, On a good length on middle, Shafiq looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|43.1 : Pat Cummins to Ahmed, Good fielding on his followthrough there. A sightly fuller ball around middle and off. Iftikhar drives it hard towards Cummins who gets down to save a certain boundary.
|43.2 : Pat Cummins to Ahmed, Shortish length outside off, Ahmed taps it towards gully.
|43.3 : Pat Cummins to Ahmed, Around off and on a good length, Iftikhar comes forward to block.
|43.4 : Pat Cummins to Ahmed, A well-directed bouncer this time! Iftikhar does well to duck under it.
|43.5 : Pat Cummins to Ahmed, FOUR! Shot of the day! Full delivery outside off, Ahmed drives it through covers for a boundary.
|43.6 : Pat Cummins to Ahmed, Good length delivery on off, Ahmed keeps it out.
|44.1 : M Starc to Shafiq, Fullish length and just outside off, Asad leaves it alone.
|44.2 : M Starc to Shafiq, Another one in the channel outside off. Asad has no business with it as he leaves it alone.
|44.3 : M Starc to Shafiq, Fullish and inviting for the drive. Shafiq is not interested.
|44.4 : M Starc to Shafiq, Full delivery on off, Shafiq plays it to mid off.
|44.5 : M Starc to Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|44.6 : M Starc to Shafiq, On a good length on leg, Shafiq looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|Nathan Lyon back on. Just 4 overs in the first session for him. Can he get one before Tea?
|45.1 : N Lyon to Ahmed, OUT! CAUGHT! Flighted delivery on middle, Iftikhar looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes straight to short leg where Marnus Labuschagne takes a good catch.
|0.0 : Mohammad Rizwan joins Shafiq in the middle.
|45.2 : N Lyon to Rizwan, Full and around off, Rizwan comes forward to defend it out.
|45.3 : N Lyon to Rizwan, Flighted and around off, pushed towards cover.
|45.4 : N Lyon to Rizwan, Full and around middle, driven firmly back to the bowler.
|45.5 : N Lyon to Rizwan, Flighted around off, pushed towards point.
|45.6 : N Lyon to Rizwan, On middle, Rizwan keeps it out. End of a successful over by Lyon.
|46.1 : M Starc to Shafiq, FOUR! Cracking shot. Full delivery outside off, Shafiq drives it through covers. Matthew Wade slides and tries to pull the ball back but fails to do that. It races away to the fence.
|46.2 : M Starc to Shafiq, Full again on leg, Shafiq flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|46.3 : M Starc to Rizwan, On a good length and outside off, Rizwan leaves it alone.
|46.4 : M Starc to Rizwan, Full delivery outside off, Rizwan plays it towards covers for a single.
|46.5 : M Starc to Rizwan, Bowls a bumper, Rizwan ducks under it.
|46.6 : M Starc to Rizwan, Good length delivery on off, Rizwan defends it out.
|47.1 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq comes down the track and drives it through mid on. The batsmen take a run.
|47.2 : N Lyon to Rizwan, Tossed up delivery on off, Rizwan defends it out.
|47.3 : N Lyon to Rizwan, Short delivery outside off, Rizwan cuts it through point. Cummins chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. He throws the ball to Travis Head who throws it to the keeper. The batsmen get three runs.
|47.4 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Floated delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|47.5 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery outside off, Shafiq looks to cut but misses it.
|47.6 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on off, Asad plays it to point.
|Pat Cummins is back on. 13-6-21-1 are his figures so far.
|48.1 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, Back of a length ball on middle, Rizwan hops and keeps it out.
|48.2 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, Full and outside off, Rizwan drives it through the covers and picks a couple before Warner can return the ball back to the keeper.
|48.3 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|48.4 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, FOUR LEG BYES! Back of a length ball on the body, going down the leg side. Rizwan looks to nudge it towards fine leg fence but can't put bat on ball. However, the ball hits the hip and races to the fine leg fence eventually.
|48.5 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, On a length on off, Rizwan taps it to point where Nathan Lyon makes a fine stop.
|48.6 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|49.1 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Quicker one and just outside off. It bounces extra too as Shafiq looks to defend. Lyon along with a couple of fielders make an appeal but nothing from the umpire. Ultra Edge comes in and confirms no edge there.
|49.2 : N Lyon to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|49.3 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Flighted and on middle, Shafiq comes down the track and turns it towards the square leg for a single.
|49.4 : N Lyon to Rizwan, On the pads, worked towards the leg side.
|49.5 : N Lyon to Rizwan, FOUR! Hammered away! Enough of blocking form Rizwan as this time he skips down the track to this flighted ball on middle and tonks it to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|49.6 : N Lyon to Rizwan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|50.1 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Shortish length around off, Shafiq keeps it out off the back foot.
|50.2 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Bouncer this time, just around off, Asad sways away from it.
|50.3 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, On a good length on off, Shafiq offers a solid defense on this one.
|50.4 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Length delivery on off, Shafiq taps it towards covers and takes a quick single.
|50.5 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, FOUR! Lovely shot. Full delivery on middle, Rizwan drives it past the bowler through mid on for a boundary.
|50.6 : Pat Cummins to M Rizwan, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Mohammad Rizwan. Short delivery on middle, Rizwan pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|51.1 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq comes down the track and blocks it.
|51.2 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on off, Shafiq keeps it out.
|51.3 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Floated delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|51.4 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it to the leg side.
|51.5 : N Lyon to Shafiq, BEATEN! Flighted delivery outside off, Shafiq looks to cut but gets beaten due to the extra bounce on this one.
|51.6 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the front foot. THAT IS TEA ON DAY 1!
|A top session for the hosts as they have managed to send half the visitor's side back to the hut. It started with Pat Cummins removing Shan Masood at the start of the second session. Once the first one fell, the wicket procession started with Hazlewood picking a couple of wickets. Babar Azam came in and disappeared in no time, playing a reckless shot. Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan are amidst a 31-run stand and they would look to keep it going. The hosts, on the other hand, would look to close
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|Welcome back for the final session of the day! Mohammad Rizwan and Asad Shafiq make their way out to the middle to resume their innings. Pat Cummins will bowl the first over after the break.
|52.1 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, FOUR! Poor delivery from Cummins. Full delivery on middle, Rizwan flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|52.2 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Mohammad Rizwan. On a good length on off, Rizwan opens the face of the bat and guides it through point for a boundary.
|52.3 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, Good length delivery on middle, Rizwan defends it off the back foot.
|52.4 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Full delivery on middle, Rizwan drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|52.5 : Pat Cummins to M Rizwan, Short delivery on middle, Rizwan pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|52.6 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, On a good length on off, Shafiq keeps it out.
|Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end. 16-6-30-2 are his figures so far.
|53.1 : J Hazlewood to Rizwan, Almost on the timbers! A fullish length ball, very close to the off pole. Rizwan though is confident about his stumps as he lets it go to the keeper.
|53.2 : J Hazlewood to Rizwan, Around off, Rizwan blocks it off the front foot.
|53.3 : J Hazlewood to Rizwan, Back of a length ball on body, Rizwan hops and taps it onto the pitch.
|53.4 : J Hazlewood to Rizwan, Edgy Four! Good length ball around off, Rizwan pokes at the ball. It takes the outside edge and goes to the third man fence, evading Warner at third slip.
|53.5 : J Hazlewood to Rizwan, Shortish length ball outside off, Rizwan taps it towards point and takes a quick single.
|53.6 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Landed around off, Asad defends it out off the front foot.
|54.1 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, Bowls a bumper, Rizwan ducks under it.
|0.0 : Rizwan is caught behind but they are checking if the bowler has overstepped. Looks like that way. What does the third umpire think?
|54.2 : Pat Cummins to Rizwan, OUT! CAUGHT! Well, the umpire thinks its a legal ball and he sends Rizwan packing. That clearly looks like a no ball. A surprising, surprising call from the third umpire. Rizwan will feel hard done here. Coming to the shot, it was a poor one though. A good length ball outside off, Rizwan pushes at the ball with hard hands but manages only a tickle behind. A straightforward chance for Paine behind the wickets. The 49-run stand is broken and the attacking innings from
|Yasir Shah is the next man in.
|54.3 : Pat Cummins to Shah, Fullish ball on the pads, Shah tucks it behind square leg for a single.
|54.4 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, On a good length on off, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|54.5 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq shoulders arms to this one.
|54.6 : Pat Cummins to A Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, Shafiq looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the slip cordon in one bounce.
|55.1 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Whatta jaffa that one. A fullish length ball, closer to the off pole, Shah goes for the drive but makes no connection.
|55.2 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Another beauty! It is again in the channel just outside off. Shah once again pokes but is beaten.
|55.3 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Around off, Shah this time puts bat on ball as he pushes it towards point off the back foot.
|55.4 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Good length delivery outside off, Yasir offers no shot to this one.
|55.5 : J Hazlewood to Shah, On a good length on off, Yasir keeps it out.
|55.6 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Length delivery on middle, Shah flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get three runs.
|56.1 : Pat Cummins to Shah, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Yasir looks to drive but misses it.
|56.2 : Pat Cummins to Shah, Good length delivery on off, Yasir defends it out.
|56.3 : Pat Cummins to Y Shah, FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and outside off, Shah cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|56.4 : Pat Cummins to Shah, Good length delivery on off, Yasir defends it out.
|56.5 : Pat Cummins to Shah, Bowls a bouncer, Yasir does well to duck under it.
|56.6 : Pat Cummins to Shah, Outside off, Yasir offers no shot to this one.
|57.1 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, Short delivery on middle, Shafiq pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets.
|57.2 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Full delivery on off, Yasir drives it to covers.
|57.3 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Bowls a bumper, Shah does well to duck under it.
|57.4 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Outside off, Yasir lets it go.
|57.5 : J Hazlewood to Shah, On a good length and outside off, Shah leaves it alone.
|57.6 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Length delivery on middle, Shah flicks it to the leg side.
|58.1 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the back foot.
|58.2 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, On a good length on middle, Asad defends it off the back foot.
|58.3 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq shoulders arms to this one.
|58.4 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Well-directed bouncer this time! Shafiq does well to duck under it.
|58.5 : Pat Cummins to A Shafiq, FOUR! On a good length and outside off, Shafiq looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes through point for a boundary.
|58.6 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Bowls a bumper, Shafiq ducks under it.
|59.1 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Inside edge saves Shah there. A full length ball on middle, Shah looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|59.2 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Past the outside edge now! Superb delivery in the channel outside off. Shah pokes but makes no connection.
|59.3 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Around off and on a length. Yasir comes forward to block.
|59.4 : J Hazlewood to Shah, Just short of a diving Lyon. A back of a length ball on middle, Shah hops to turn this towards the leg side but the ball takes the leading edge and balloons towards the off side. Lyon from point hares at the ball to catch but it lands just short.
|59.5 : J Hazlewood to Shah, On the pads, Shah tucks it towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
|59.6 : J Hazlewood to Shafiq, FOUR! Hammered away! Short and on middle, Shafiq goes on the back foot and slams the pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|Mitchell Starc back on. 13-4-35-1 are his figures so far.
|60.1 : M Starc to Shah, Starc bowls it down the leg side, Yasir looks to flick but misses it.
|60.2 : M Starc to Shah, On a good length and outside off, Shah lets it go.
|60.3 : M Starc to Shah, Good length delivery outside off, Shah shoulders arms to this one.
|60.4 : M Starc to Shah, On a length on middle, Shah flicks it to the leg side.
|60.5 : M Starc to Shah, Short delivery on middle, Shah pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|60.6 : M Starc to Y Shah, FOUR! Cut away! Short and wide from Starc, Yasir stays on the back foot and then crunches it through point for a boundary. Lyon gave it a long chase but came second.
|Spin time now as Lyon returns. 8-3-16-1 are his numbers so far.
|61.1 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it to mid-wicket.
|61.2 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|61.3 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Short delivery outside off, Asad cuts it to point.
|61.4 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Floated delivery on middle, Shafiq blocks it well.
|61.5 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen take a run.
|61.6 : N Lyon to Shah, Flighted delivery on off, Yasir defends it off the front foot.
|62.1 : M Starc to Shafiq, Full and around off, Asad keeps it out.
|62.2 : M Starc to A Shafiq, Full and outside off this time, Asad drives it firmly but finds mid off.
|62.3 : M Starc to Shafiq, Back of a length ball outside off, Shafiq sways away from it.
|62.4 : M Starc to Shafiq, On the stumps line on a length, Asad blocks it nicely off the back foot.
|62.5 : M Starc to Shafiq, Short and outside off, Asad guides it towards gully where Warner makes a diving stop.
|62.6 : M Starc to Shafiq, Action packed final over. A full ball outside off, Asad drives it towards cover where the fielder dives to his right to save the ball. It touches his hand and goes away. Pat Cummins from mid off then looks to cut it off but misfields. The ball goes through him and towards the fence. He gets up and chases the ball down but not before the batters scamper for the third run.
|63.1 : N Lyon to A Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on off, Shafiq drives it towards mid off for a single.
|63.2 : N Lyon to Shah, Flighted delivery on middle, Yasir defends it off the front foot.
|63.3 : N Lyon to Shah, Floated delivery on off, Yasir defends it off the back foot.
|63.4 : N Lyon to Shah, Loopy delivery on middle, Shah defends it out.
|63.5 : N Lyon to Shah, Flighted delivery on middle, Yasir comes down the track and gets hit on the pads.
|63.6 : N Lyon to Shah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Part-time leg spin now as Marnus Labuschagne is introduced into the attack.
|64.1 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Short delivery outside off, Shafiq cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|64.2 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on off, Asad defends it off the front foot.
|64.3 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Shafiq plays it towards covers. The batsmen cross ends.
|64.4 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Floated delivery outside off, Yasir leaves it alone.
|64.5 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Tossed up delivery outside off, Shah looks to cut but misses it.
|64.6 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Outside off, Yasir offers no shot to this one.
|65.1 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Tosses this one up on off, Shafiq pushes it back to the bowler.
|65.2 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Flatter delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it back to the bowler.
|65.3 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Another flat delivery around off, Shafiq looks to work it towards the leg side but the ball goes off the inside edge. The ball rolls back towards the bowler.
|65.4 : N Lyon to A Shafiq, Full delivery on middle, Shafiq works it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|Silly point comes in for Shah.
|65.5 : N Lyon to Y Shah, OUCH! That must have hurt! Flighted ball on off, Yasir gets down on his knees and plays the slog sweep. He times it well but it hits Head directly on the grill of the helmet. Very lucky for Travis as that could have been dangerous. Out comes the physio to have the mandatory concussion check.
|Outcomes the physio to check Travis Head. The ball went straight on the helmet there. He though seems fine. And, we are ready to go now.
|65.6 : N Lyon to Shah, Full delivery outside off, Shah pushes it to point for nothing.
|66.1 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, BEATEN! Tossed up delivery outside off, Shafiq looks to defend but misses it due to the turn on this one.
|66.2 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|66.3 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Floated delivery on middle, Asad defends it off the back foot.
|66.4 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on off, Shafiq plays it to point.
|66.5 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Short delivery on middle, Shafiq pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|66.6 : M Labuschagne to Shah, BEATEN! Tossed up delivery outside off, Yasir looks to cut but misses it.
|CRICKET UPDATE - Meanwhile, in Mount Maunganui, which is hosting its first ever Test match, we have witnessed a day of attrition. England won the toss, elected to bat, lost just 4 wickets but could manage only 241. Three 50-run stands were seen, but none went on to reach the three-figure mark. Joe Denly's 74 and Ben Stokes' 67 highlighted the day for the English while a disciplined bowling attack can attribute a share of its success to Colin de Grandhomme, who got a couple of scalps.
|67.1 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Flatter delivery on middle, Asad sweeps it towards deep square leg and takes a couple before the fielder can come and cut it off.
|67.2 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Short delivery outside off, Shafiq pushes it off the back foot towards cover.
|67.3 : N Lyon to A Shafiq, Fullish delivery on off, Asad pushes it through mid on and takes a single.
|67.4 : N Lyon to Shah, Floated ball on middle, Shah defends it out.
|67.5 : N Lyon to Shah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|67.6 : N Lyon to Shah, Loopy ball on off, Shah comes down the track and works it to long on for a single.
|68.1 : M Labuschagne to Y Shah, Tossed up on off, Yasir looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen take a single.
|68.2 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run.
|68.3 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Floated delivery on off, Yasir plays it to covers.
|68.4 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Outside off, Shah offers no shot to this one.
|68.5 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Flighted delivery on middle, Yasir keeps it out.
|68.6 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Loopy delivery outside off, Yasir lets it go.
|69.1 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Flighted ball on middle, Asad looks to paddle it away but cannot make the proper connection. The ball hits the higher part of the bat and goes behind Paine towards short fine leg for a single.
|69.2 : N Lyon to Shah, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|69.3 : N Lyon to Shah, Another ball on middle, Shah comes forward to defend it out.
|69.4 : N Lyon to Shah, Shortish length and outside off, Shah blocks it off the back foot.
|69.5 : N Lyon to Shah, Full and on the pads, Shah flicks it for a single towards deep mid-wicket.
|69.6 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Quicker one on the pads, Shafiq turns it towards the leg side.
|DRINKS BREAK! Pakistan have managed to recover a bit due to a good stand between Yasir Shah and Asad Shafiq. They both have looked good and have kept the hosts at bay. There is still a long way to go and these two would hope to continue the good work. The hosts, on the other hand, would be a touch disappointed as they could not pick up further wickets. Even though they got a lucky wicket of Mohammad Rizwan, they would hope to pick the remaining wickets as quickly as possible.
|70.1 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Flighted and fuller just outside off. Yasir goes for the drive but misses.
|70.2 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Short and wide outside off, Shah taps it through cover-point for a single.
|70.3 : M Labuschagne to A Shafiq, Full toss outside off, Shafiq drives it through the covers. Cummins from long off moves to his left and makes a diving stop there. A couple of runs taken.
|70.4 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Flighted around off, pushed towards cover for a run. 50-run stand is up between the two.
|70.5 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|70.6 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Short and wide outside off, Shah looks to cut but misses.
|71.1 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Quicker one on the pads, Shafiq tucks it behind square leg for a single to reach to his 24th Test half century.
|71.2 : N Lyon to Shah, Flighted and off, it is blocked away.
|71.3 : N Lyon to Shah, Loopy ball around off, Shah lunges forward and blocks it out.
|71.4 : N Lyon to Shah, On off, Shah taps it left of the silly point fielder.
|71.5 : N Lyon to Y Shah, Fuller and on off, Shah drives it to mid off.
|71.6 : N Lyon to Shah, Fuller and on middle, Shah drives it towards long on for a single.
|72.1 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Flighted and around off, Shah taps it onto the ground.
|72.2 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Quicker one and turning away. Yasir covers his stumps and lets it go to the keeper.
|72.3 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Short and outside off, Shah cuts it square on the off side and takes a single.
|72.4 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|72.5 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Flighted and on middle, Asad comes forward and blocks it out.
|72.6 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Full and on off, Shafiq punches it through mid on for a single.
|73.1 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|73.2 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Shafiq plays it back towards the bowler.
|73.3 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Floated delivery on middle, Asad flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|73.4 : N Lyon to Shah, Loopy delivery on middle, Yasir blocks it off the back foot.
|73.5 : N Lyon to Shah, Flighted delivery on middle, Yasir defends it out.
|73.6 : N Lyon to Shah, Tossed up delivery on leg, Yasir nudges it to the leg side.
|74.1 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Short and wide outside off. Asad cuts it well but can't beat Burns at cover.
|74.2 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|74.3 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Full and outside off, Asad gets in position and sweeps it wide of the deep square leg fielder for a couple of runs. 200 up for the visitors.
|74.4 : M Labuschagne to A Shafiq, Short and outside off again, Shafiq cuts it towards the off side for a single.
|74.5 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Nice carry and bounce to Labuschagne there. Nearly an outside edge there. It lands on off and turns in. There is an extra bounce too as Paine collects it way over his shoulder.
|74.6 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Full and on off, Yasir drives it straight to mid off.
|75.1 : N Lyon to A Shafiq, Full and on middle, Shafiq pushes it towards long on for a single.
|75.2 : N Lyon to Shah, Almost a return catch. Flighted ball on middle, Shah comes down the track and pushes. It was almost a leading edge to the bowler.
|75.3 : N Lyon to Shah, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|75.4 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Around off, Shafiq comes forward and blocks it away.
|75.5 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Full and on the pads, Shafiq guides it towards fine leg for a single.
|75.6 : N Lyon to Shah, Full and on middle, Shah keeps it out.
|76.1 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Full and outside off, Asad drives well but straight to mid off.
|76.2 : M Labuschagne to A Shafiq, Full again, this time the drive is straight to covers.
|76.3 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Now, a play and a miss! Short and wide outside off. Asad looks to cut but misses.
|76.4 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, FOUR! No problems there for Shafiq. Any width and he is not going to miss out. A full ball and outside off, he creams this one through the covers to bag his fifth boundary.
|76.5 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Short and wide again. Asad punches it off the back foot but straight to the cover fielder.
|76.6 : M Labuschagne to A Shafiq, Almost a wicket there. Another short ball on middle, Shafiq looks to pull but ball lobs just wide of the mid on fielder off the higher part of of the bat. A single taken.
|77.1 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Shafiq plays it back towards the bowler.
|77.2 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|77.3 : N Lyon to Shah, Floated delivery on middle, Shah comes down the track and lofts it over mid on. The batsmen cross ends.
|77.4 : N Lyon to Shafiq, FOUR! Nice improvisation. Loopy delivery on leg, Shafiq plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg. Pat Cummins chases the ball and tries to pull it back but fails to do it. It races away to the fence.
|77.5 : N Lyon to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|77.6 : N Lyon to Shah, Bowls it down the leg side, Yasir lets it go.
|78.1 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on off, Shafiq defends it off the front foot.
|78.2 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, Shafiq plays a sweep through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
|78.3 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Floated delivery on middle, Yasir flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|78.4 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq plays a sweep through square leg for a run.
|78.5 : M Labuschagne to Shah, Tossed up delivery on middle, Yasir sweeps it through square leg for a single.
|78.6 : M Labuschagne to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on off, Asad plays it to point.
|Steven Smith is into the attack. Just one more over left before the second new ball is due and that might be the reason to bring Smith in this over.
|79.1 : S Smith to Shah, He starts with a flatter one on middle, Yasir keeps it out.
|79.2 : S Smith to Shah, A long hop this time. Yasir mistimes his pull towards square leg for a single.
|79.3 : S Smith to Shafiq, FOUR! This time the poor ball has been dispatched to the fence. Full toss outside off, Shafiq hammers it to the mid-wicket fence.
|79.4 : S Smith to Shafiq, Short and wide outside off, Shafiq blocks it off the back foot.
|79.5 : S Smith to A Shafiq, Another full toss. Asad this time takes a single as he mistimes his slog for a single towards mid-wicket.
|79.6 : S Smith to Shah, Almost an outside edge. This one lands around off and turns away as Shah looks to play an expansive drive towards the off side.
|Mitchell Starc is back on. 15-4-44-1 are his figures so far.
|80.1 : M Starc to Shafiq, Starts with a slightly shortish length ball, Shafiq pushes it towards the leg side and crosses for a run.
|0.0 : THE SECOND NEW BALL HAS BEEN TAKEN!
|80.2 : M Starc to Shah, Beaten! A fuller ball and outside off, Shah goes for the drive but misses.
|80.3 : Starc to Shah, Huge LBW appeal but that looks to be going down the leg side. The umpire says not out as well. A fullish length ball on the pads. Shah looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The appeal has been turned down.
|80.4 : Starc to Shah, OUT! Timber! No need to appeal for these. What a brilliant yorker this one. The new ball has done the trick for them as the set batsman departs now. Wonder if even the top-order could've done much to that delivery. An inswinging yorker. Shah looks to jam it away but misses. The ball goes behind and shatters the stumps.
|Shaheen Afridi is the new batsman in.
|Is that another? There was a big noise as the ball went past the bat. Paine is confident but the slip cordon isn't. Paine throws the ball away but with 4 seconds left, takes the review, as Smith tells him to. And voila! Hot Spot shows a mark! Now, now, now, is Smudge ever wrong in reviews? Ajinkya Rahane, 2015 World Cup, any rememberance?
|80.5 : M Starc to Afridi, OUT! Caught! Two in two for Starc. The Ultra Edge suggests an outside edge which means Starc will be on a hat-trick next ball. A good length ball, closer to the off pole. Shaheen looks to drive away from the body but gets an outside edge. Paine behind the wicket gobbles and celebrates along with the bowler. The umpire though is not interested as he turns down the appeal. Paine thinks and thinks and almost decides against the review. However, Smith from the slip cordon as
|What a time for the debutant. Naseem Shah walks in to face the hat-trick ball.
|80.6 : M Starc to Shah, 'Hey! Only one man is running!' spots my colleague, Ruwaab. Boy, a lovely delivery on the hat-trick ball but could have well been a team hat-trick. A length ball, around off, Naseem gets across and looks to tuck it to the leg side but the ball swings in, takes the inside edge and goes towards square leg. Now, Naseem comes halfway down the track for the single but Shafiq sends him back. Luckily for the batsman, the fielder is not to the ball when he is halfway down the trac
|Who will be Starc's second new-ball partner? Pat Cummins. 19-6-54-2 are his figures so far.
|81.1 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, Cummins bowls a good length ball on middle, Shafiq plays it back to the bowler.
|81.2 : Pat Cummins to A Shafiq, Full delivery outside off, Asad drives it to mid off but refuses to take the single.
|81.3 : Pat Cummins to Shafiq, On a length outside off swinging away a touch, Shafiq shoulders arms to this one
|81.4 : Cummins to A Shafiq, BOWLED! TIMBER! This is excellent bowling from Pat Cummins. Pakistan crumbling yet again. Full delivery on off swinging in, Shafiq looks to defend it but the ball sneaks past the bat and pat going onto hitting the top of middle stump. End of a magnificent innings from Shafiq. He was the only one who looked comfortabele at the crease and has given some respect to the Pakistan's score.
|Imran Khan jr walks in at number 11. How many balls will he last?
|81.5 : Pat Cummins to jr, On a length outside off, Imran defends it onto the off side.
|81.6 : Pat Cummins to jr, OHH! Cummins bowls another good length ball around off, Imran looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge towards square leg and takes a single.
|82.1 : M Starc to jr, Good length ball swinging into the batsman, Imran looks to defend it but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads. No harm done though as the ball rolls towards short leg.
|82.2 : M Starc to jr, BEATEN! That is a wild heave! Good length ball outside off, Imran looks to heave it towards the off side but fails to put any bat on it.
|82.3 : M Starc to jr, Good length delivery on off, Khan jr defends it to cover.
|82.4 : M Starc to jr, Starc attempts another yorker on off, Imran manages to dig it out to the off side.
|82.5 : M Starc to jr, BOUNCER! This time bowls a snorker over the batsman's head. Imran looks to play the hook but misses it altogether.
|82.6 : M Starc to Khan jr, Full toss outside off, Khan jr guides it to third slip.
|83.1 : Pat Cummins to Shah, BOUNCER! Excellent one at that! It is aimed at the body of Naseem who attempts to fend at it uncomfortably but fails to do so. There was some noise but it might be off the bat hitting the helmet.
|83.2 : Pat Cummins to Shah, BEATEN! Another wild heave! Good length ball outside off, Shah looks to play the slog to the off side but misses it completely.
|83.3 : Pat Cummins to Shah, Yorker outside off, Shah guides this to third man and picks up a single. There was an easy couple there but the batters did not seem interested.
|83.4 : Pat Cummins to Khan jr, EDGED AND FOUR! Lucky boundary for Pakistan! Good length ball outside off, Khan jr looks to swing it away but it goes off the outside edge over the slip cordon and into the fence.
|83.5 : Pat Cummins to jr, BEATEN! Short delivery outside off, Khan jr looks to guide it away but fails to put any bat on it.
|83.6 : Pat Cummins to jr, On a length on middle and leg, Khan jr defends it off the back foot.
|84.1 : M Starc to Shah, PLAY AND A MISS! Full delivery outside off from Starc, Naseem looks to drive it but misses it altogether.
|84.2 : M Starc to Shah, The batters out there are just swinging their bat at everything out there. Starc bowls another good length delivery outside off, Shah goes for another swing but fails to make any connection to it.
|84.3 : M Starc to Shah, Yorker around off, Naseem digs it out through point and picks up another couple. Valuable runs for Pakistan.
|Hard not to spot this. The Aussie openers are nervous and Warner and Burns are having a small chat. There is a nervous smile on their faces and then a look at the clock. 'Keep ticking', they will be saying. 4 minutes more. If Pakistan manage to hang around till 0720 GMT, Australia will not have to bat tonight, even if the visitors get bowled out, as it takes 10 minutes for the innings changeover.
|84.4 : M Starc to Shah, Short ball way over the head of the batsman, Naseem looks to hook that one but misses it. It is wided.
|M Starc to Shah, Another bumper on the middle stump line, Naseem looks to play the upper cut but fails to make connection yet again.
|84.5 : M Starc to N Shah, Full delivery on the pads, Naseem plays the helicopter shot but finds the mid off fielder.
|84.6 : M Starc to Shah, FOUR! Gets his boundary in international cricket with a beautiful shot. Starc bowls a full delivery on middle and leg, Shah punches the ball through mid on and picks up a boundary.
|85.1 : Pat Cummins to jr, Beaten again! Bowl a few on the stumps maybe. A good length ball in the channel outside off. Imran pokes at the ball but misses.
|85.2 : Pat Cummins to jr, Another one past the poke of the batsman. This is on a length and closer to the off pole. Imran looks to push off the back foot but is beaten.
|Australia can heave a sigh of relief. The clock has ticked past 5.20 pm, which means that even if Pakistan get bowled out now, the Aussies will not have to bat tonight.
|85.3 : Pat Cummins to jr, Bouncer down the leg side. Imran looks to duck under it but hits on the body.
|85.4 : Pat Cummins to jr, Beaten past the edge once again. Length and on off. Khan jr pokes once again but makes no connection.
|85.5 : Pat Cummins to jr, Finally a ball on the stumps line. It is on a fullish length but Imran blocks it out.
|85.6 : Pat Cummins to Khan jr, Dropped! Cummins bowls it fullish and wide outside off, inviting for the drive. Khan jr obliges and goes for the drive away from the body. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip. He looks to gobble it but fails to catch it.
|86.1 : M Starc to Shah, Bouncer down the leg side. Naseem looks to pull but misses.
|86.2 : Starc to Shah, OUT! Caught and bowled! There goes the debutant and Australia bundle out Pakistan. A short of a length ball on middle, Naseem hops to defend but the ball takes the leading edge and lobs up in the air towards the bowler. Starc settles under it and pouches it with ease. PAKISTAN ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 240.
|There you go then. The second new ball brought a flurry of wickets and that sees Pakistan getting bundled out for 240. Starc and Cummins took the second new ball and wrecked havoc with it to close down the innings.
|Earlier in the day, Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss. The openers, skipper Azhar Ali and Shan Masood negated the entire first session. However, they could not convert their starts into big ones and fell in quick succession. Babar Azam got out playing a needless shot early in his innings, leaving the side in a limbo. Mohammad Rizwan and Asad Shafiq then added 49 runs between them to provide some stability. However, a poor call from the third umpire saw Rizwan depart. Shafiq and
|Talking about the hosts' bowling, it did not start well. The pacers were either too short or too full and that meant that they could not draw the batters into the shots. Going into Lunch, they would've been a tad disappointed. However, post the Lunch break, the pacers combined to pick quick wickets to push Pakistan on the back foot. From 75/0, Pakistan were reeling at 94/5. The late fight from Shafiq and Yasir kept the bowlers at bay for a while. Things changed as soon as Starc got the second ne
|Now, what to look for on Day 2? Pakistan's pace attack is a much-talked one with the debutant, the 16-year-old, Naseem Shah, being the talk of the town. They will look to replicate what their counterparts have done with the ball while the hosts would look to score a massive first innings total to take a huge lead. Will the hosts be able to do so or will Pakistan be able to chip in with wickets early on to keep the game in the balance? Join us to find that out at 1000 local (0000 GMT) on 22nd Nov
|... Day 2, Session 1 ...
|Day 1 started with Pakistan battling out the first session to remain unscathed with skipper Azhar Ali and Shan Masood adding 75 runs for the first wicket. The second session, not so good for the visitors as the Australians hit back with quick wickets. In the third one, Mohammad Rizwan scored briskly but given out controversially by the third umpire. Asad Shafiq then added useful 84 runs with the help of Yasir Shah before the Aussie seamers bundled the visitors for 240. It is time for Day 2 now.