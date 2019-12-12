|0.0 : Woohoo! The most anticipated Test series of the year. Well, perhaps a bit more after the NZ-Eng one. But the rivalry between the neighbours across the Oceania probably tips this series over that one. Yes, it is Australia versus New Zealand in a 3-match Test series. The first one begins in Perth at the new stadium. Hello and a warm welcome.
|It is a gruelling package for the Kiwis, first touring Sri Lanka, then hosting England, now coming to Australia and then playing hosts to India a month later. And the pressure of continuous cricket is taking a toll on the players, as very seldom do they play so much cricket in a year, let alone continuously. The fitness of Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme and Trent Boult is a concern and a last-minute decision will be taken on them today.
|What about Australia though? Aren't they under a heavy schedule themselves? Post the World Cup, it was the Ashes. Then Sri Lanka. Followed by Pakistan. But in terms of competition, they have barely got anything post the Ashes. This series will definitely test two things - 1. Australia's dominance at home. 2. New Zealand's travelling skills.
|TOSS - The spin of the coin has gone Tim Paine's way. AUSTRALIA ELECT TO BAT FIRST.
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine(C and WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood. This was announced yesterday evening itself so the faith is shown by the selectors. But just a question to ponder. With so much cricket going around, shouldn't the fast bowlers be rotated?
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Lockie Ferguson (DEBUT). The big news is that TRENT BOULT IS UNFIT. How will that ail New Zealand? On the other hand, Lockie Ferguson has been handed a much-awaited debut. His pace on this pacy wicket. Should be fun.
|Tim Paine reckons that the wicket is very good and the conditions are pretty hot. Also adds that given the fact that Australia bowled last in the previous series, they would not want to bowl again immediately. Hopes with the hot weather around, the pitch cracks up. Is happy to have some consistency in his playing XI and is looking forward to play the second best Test team in the world.
|Kane Williamson honestly says that he would have liked to bat as well, simply because of the pitch and conditions. Looking at the watering on the pitch, he expected some sideways movement. Hopes that his bowlers set the tone right from the first ball. Agrees that Trent Boult is not quite fit and Lockie Ferguson makes his Test debut, hoping that the speedster enjoys his outing.
|The players walk out to the middle. Joe Burns and David Warner are the openers for Australia. Tim Southee to start off proceedings to Warner. Here we go, get the firecrackers bursting! Just a reminder, this is a Day/Night Test. So the pink ball it will be, to begin.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to Warner, Warner and Australia are underway. Full and outside off, David taps it towards cover and pinches a quick single.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to Burns, Full and outside off, swinging away, Burns looks to defend with the outswing through gully. The fielder dives to his right to stop.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to Burns, More outswing, outside off, Joe leans and drives it straight to cover.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to Burns, Around off, watchfully defended.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to Burns, Right on the money is Southee, not giving anything away, landing this one full and around off, watchfully bunted down the track.
|0.6 : Tim Southee to Burns, Full and outside off, tempting JB to drive but he lets it be. A tight opener from Southee, which saw plenty of swing with the new strawberry.
|Who will it be from the other end? Lockie Ferguson? You bet! Boy, that snarling look. This is gonna be exciting.
|1.1 : L Ferguson to Warner, A nervous start, probably aiming for extra pace, targetting to tuck Warner up. But it is a bit too straight, around middle and leg and David just helps it through square leg for a single.
|1.2 : L Ferguson to Burns, Fast. Really fast. Full and outside off, 144.3 kph. But pretty wide. Left alone.
|1.3 : L Ferguson to Burns, Closer than the previous one, but left alone once again.
|1.4 : L Ferguson to Burns, There you go, that is the line. Full and outside off, that tempts Joe to drive and he feels for it. Misses.
|The players are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to the victims of the White Island volcano which erupted on Monday. Still, tourists and locals are believed to be stranded there.
|1.5 : L Ferguson to Burns, Outside off, left alone.
|1.6 : L Ferguson to Burns, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to Warner, Excellent batting. There are two men - one at short mid-wicket and one at a very shortish mid on, almost near silly mid on. But Warner works this between them and gets a couple. Terrific precision and placement.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to Warner, A length ball, around off, swinging in, David looks to work it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the pads.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to Warner, Full and straight, watchfully defended.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to Warner, Miles outside off, on a length, let through once again.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to Warner, Excellent ball. Something different from the previous ones. A fine yorker, around middle, well dug out.
|Square leg going back on the boundary. New Zealand tinkering early.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to Warner, FOUR RUNNING RUNS! Good cricket all around. A half volley wide outside off, Warner leans and drives it through the covers. At first glance, it seems like it will race away to the fence. But never assume when a Kiwi is playing. Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner chase it in pairs from cover and mid off with the former getting to the ball first. He dives, pulls the ball back in and parries it to Santner who returns the throw. But the batsmen run all four!
|3.1 : L Ferguson to Burns, FIVE WIDES! Fast but too short. Clearly, Lockie is just looking to rattle the Aussies. But he is slightly struggling with his line at the moment. This is a bouncer but the line is well outside leg. Burns does not even need to duck while Watling has no time to even try and attempt a dive to his left. Would not have mattered. It flew over his head to the fine leg fence.
|L Ferguson to Burns, Outside off, left alone.
|3.2 : L Ferguson to Burns, That is a top nut. On a length outside off, Joe looks to defend but the ball snakes back in, squares him up, goes between bat and pad and almost flies past the stumps again to the fence. But Watling dives to his left and makes a terrific stop.
|3.3 : L Ferguson to Burns, FOUR! Burns gets off the mark. Half volley, on the pads, easy pickings and he does not miss out. Flicks it through square leg.
|3.4 : L Ferguson to Burns, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad.
|3.5 : L Ferguson to Burns, Around off, solidly defended.
|3.6 : L Ferguson to Joe Burns, EDGED, DOES NOT CARRY! Full and outside off, JB pushes at it but with soft hands. Hence the ball does not carry to Tom Latham at second slip. However, he is not able to stop it cleanly and it bursts through. A single taken. 10 from the over.
|4.1 : Tim Southee to Burns, Landed outside off, left alone.
|4.2 : Tim Southee to Burns, Full and just around off, watchfully defended.
|4.3 : Tim Southee to Burns, That is a jaffa. And that is the line and length to bowl on this pitch. The Glenn McGrath-Josh Hazlewood line and length. It is just inside the corridor of uncertainty, pitching just outside off. This means Burns has to play. But then, the ball moves away off the deck and beats the outside edge.
|4.4 : Tim Southee to Burns, Outside off, pushed towards cover.
|4.5 : Tim Southee to Burns, Full and outside off, pushed towards the off side.
|4.6 : Southee to Burns, Another yorker, around off, dug out towards mid on but Southee himself gets across to stop it.
|5.1 : L Ferguson to Warner, Full and around middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|5.2 : L Ferguson to Warner, On middle and leg, flicked through square leg for a couple. That went off the inner half.
|5.3 : L Ferguson to Warner, A short ball, around off, watchfully defended.
|5.4 : L Ferguson to Warner, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|5.5 : L Ferguson to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|5.6 : L Ferguson to Warner, FOUR! ELEGANT! Full and outside off, Warner leans and drives it through the covers!
|Some repairing work going on around the bowler's landing area.
|6.1 : Tim Southee to Burns, Watch it! A length ball, around off, Burns defends it back to the bowler. However, Southee fields and fires it back at the batsman who is hit on the body! Burns looks back, expecting an apology but Tim walks back!
|6.2 : Tim Southee to Burns, Around off, watchfully defended.
|6.3 : Tim Southee to Burns, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|6.4 : Tim Southee to Burns, Landed outside off, dabbed towards gully.
|6.5 : Tim Southee to Burns, Full and outside off, left alone.
|6.6 : Tim Southee to Burns, On a length outside off, Burns shoulders arms.
|7.1 : L Ferguson to Warner, FOUR! WHACK! Full and outside off, a touch wide, Warner leans and drives it uppishly. Not a soul between mid off and gully and the ball races to the fence.
|7.2 : L Ferguson to Warner, Length delivery on middle, Warner nudges it towards fine leg for a single.
|7.3 : L Ferguson to Burns, Bowls a bouncer, Burns does well to duck under it.
|7.4 : L Ferguson to Burns, Outside off, Burns shoulders arms to this one.
|7.5 : L Ferguson to Burns, Full delivery outside off, Burns drives it through covers. Kane Williamson chases it from short extra and does well to stop it with a slide. The batsmen get three runs.
|7.6 : L Ferguson to Warner, On a length on off, Warner plays it towards covers. The batsmen cross ends.
|What happened there? Southee was ready to fire in but Warner backed away at the last moment. The ball was fired just over the stumps but dead ball is signalled.
|8.1 : Tim Southee to Warner, Full delivery on off, David plays it to covers.
|8.2 : Tim Southee to Warner, Outside off, Warner offers no shot to this one.
|8.3 : Tim Southee to Warner, FOUR! Nice shot. Full delivery outside off, a touch wide, Warner reaches out and drives it through point for a boundary.
|8.4 : Tim Southee to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner keeps it out.
|8.5 : Tim Southee to Warner, Good length delivery outside off, Warner does not bother to play at that.
|8.6 : Tim Southee to Warner, On a good length on off, David defends it out.
|First bowling change of the day. Neil Wagner into the attack.
|9.1 : N Wagner to Burns, Full delivery on middle, Burns plays it back towards the bowler.
|9.2 : N Wagner to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns defends it off the back foot.
|9.3 : N Wagner to Burns, Fuller length on off, Burns drives it to mid off.
|9.4 : N Wagner to Joe Burns, Full again outside off, Joe drives it to mid off again.
|9.5 : N Wagner to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns defends it off the front foot.
|9.6 : N Wagner to Burns, Huge shout for LBW! Turned down. No shot offered. So impact does not matter. Worth a review? The Kiwis don't think so. A length ball, around off, Burns gets across and then shoulders arms, expecting the ball to go away with the angle. But the ball comes in and hits the batsman on the pads. Wagner appeals but the umpire turns it down. Ball Tracker shows it to be going past the off stump on angle and height.
|Double bowling change. Colin de Grandhomme into the attack.
|10.1 : de Grandhomme to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner plays it to covers.
|10.2 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Good length delivery on off, David defends it off the front foot.
|10.3 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Bowls it down the leg side, Warner looks to flick but misses it.
|10.4 : de Grandhomme to Warner, On a good length on off, David defends it out.
|10.5 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Full delivery on off, Warner drives it to short covers where the fielder does well to stop it with a dive.
|10.6 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Outside off, Warner lets it go.
|11.1 : N Wagner to Burns, Full delivery on middle, Burns flicks it towards mid-wicket where Colin de Grandhomme tries to stop it but loses his balance and slips. The batsmen manage to take a single.
|11.2 : N Wagner to Warner, IN THE AIR... JUST SHORT! Full and around off, Warner drives it uppishly towards cover. The ball almost carries towards short extra cover where the fielder gets across but the ball lands just in front.
|11.3 : N Wagner to Warner, Full again on middle, Warner drives it towards mid on for a run.
|11.4 : N Wagner to Burns, Outside off, Joe shoulders arms to this one.
|11.5 : N Wagner to Burns, Full delivery on off, Burns drives it towards mid off.
|11.6 : N Wagner to Joe Burns, On a good length on middle, Burns looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|12.1 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Outside off, Warner offers no shot to this one.
|12.2 : de Grandhomme to Warner, On a good length on off, David defends it off the front foot.
|12.3 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Outside off, Warner leaves it alone.
|12.4 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Good length delivery outside off, Warner lets it go.
|12.5 : de Grandhomme to Warner, On a length on middle, Warner tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|12.6 : Grandhomme to Burns, OUT! LBW! Well, 29 out of Colin de Grandhomme's 38 Test wickets have been top 6 batsmen. Make that 30 out of 39. Kane Williamson's policy to go to his gun bowler, or well dibbly-dobbly, if you like, has paid rich dividends. That is the strength of CdG. People take him lightly and he punches you above his weight. His strength is accuracy and he keeps the balls pretty straight. No different here. Fuller in length, hint of inswing, Burns plays a lazy flick shot and misses
|DRINKS BREAK! Well, that has come out of nowhere. Not the Drinks break, but the wicket. The Aussie openers were looking unperturbed apart from the one-odd ball here and there but Colin has struck at the opportune time. It seemed like the session was having one-way traffic but things might change now. Marnus Labuschagne is the new batsman in.
|13.1 : N Wagner to Warner, Short and on middle and leg, Warner pulls it through fine leg for a single.
|13.2 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Length and on the pads, Marnus works it towards square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
|13.3 : N Wagner to Warner, Full and on the pads, Warner flicks it through mid-wicket but the fielder gets across from deep square leg and stops it in front of the ropes. The batsmen take a comfortable three.
|13.4 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Length and wide of off, Marnus leaves it just like Smith does.
|13.5 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Good length and outside off, Labuschagne does a Smithesque action as he leaves again. How? Walking across, shouldering arms and then playing the horizontal pull through air, before the ball can even get to him.
|13.6 : N Wagner to M Labuschagne, Short and on middle, Marnus pulls it through mid-wicket and gets a brace.
|14.1 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Full and outside off, Warner drives it back to the bowler.
|14.2 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Full and around off, Warner defends it straight to the man at covers.
|14.3 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Length and outside off, left alone by Warner.
|14.4 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Full and around off, Warner drives it to mid off.
|14.5 : de Grandhomme to Warner, NO BALL. CdG has overstepped here. He bowls a yorker outside off, Warner defends it back to the bowler.
|de Grandhomme to Warner, Length and around off, defended back to the bowler once again.
|14.6 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Good length and outside off, Warner defends it to covers.
|15.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, There is that pull-leave again. Full and outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms and then pulls, with the ball nowhere near the bat.
|15.2 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Length and outside off, Marnus leaves it alone.
|15.3 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Another one wide outside off, Marnus is leaving it in a weird fashion.
|Wagner is rubbing his shoes. Probably trying to remove the dirt off the spikes.
|15.4 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Fuller in length and around off, this time makes Labuschagne play as he defends it towards mid off.
|15.5 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Fuller once again and Marnus drives it through cover-point for a brace.
|15.6 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, BEATEN! Length and in that channel outside off, Marnus looks to defend it but the ball goes past the outside edge and into the mitts of the keeper.
|16.1 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Length and on off, defended off the front foot.
|16.2 : de Grandhomme to D Warner, Fuller and around off, Warner drives it through covers for a single. Initially calls for a couple but has to settle for one as the fielder is quick to get to the ball.
|16.3 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone.
|16.4 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full and around off, Marnus defends it to short cover.
|16.5 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Another full length ball on off, Marnus drives it to short cover.
|16.6 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Good length and outside off, Labuschagne lets it be.
|17.1 : N Wagner to D Warner, Full and outside off, Warner defends it off the outside half of his bat towards gully.
|17.2 : N Wagner to Warner, Length and on middle, Warner defends it to mid on.
|17.3 : N Wagner to Warner, Length and on the pads, Warner tucks it towards the leg side and hares to the other end quickly.
|17.4 : N Wagner to M Labuschagne, Beautifully stroked but straight to the man. Marnus plays a free-flowing drive but finds mid off to perfection.
|17.5 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Length and outside off, Marnus lets it be.
|17.6 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, FOUR! This time Marnus is successful in finding the gap. Wagner overpitches it and Labuschagne brings out the straightest of bats as he drives it through mid off. Kane Williamson is not too wide there and runs across to his right, putting in a dive as well but fails to get to the ball. The ball races to the long off fence.
|18.1 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|18.2 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Around off, watchfully defended again.
|18.3 : de Grandhomme to D Warner, Full and outside off, Warner drives it through the covers but Mitchell Santner dives at short extra to take some sting off the ball. It goes slowly towards sweeper cover but Henry Nicholls charges in to ensure that the batsmen are restricted to a single.
|Warner seems to be having some issues with the sightscreen. Points it out to Aleem Dar.
|18.4 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone.
|18.5 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Another leave outside off.
|18.6 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full and around off, driven towards mid on.
|Spin time. Mitchell Santner into the attack.
|19.1 : M Santner to Warner, A rank bad ball to start. Santner sprays one down the leg side and Warner looks to sweep it towards fine leg but misses. The batsmen take a couple. The umpire signals it as byes.
|19.2 : M Santner to Warner, Tossed up and on off, Warner defends it to the off side.
|19.3 : M Santner to Warner, FOUR! EDGED AWAY! Fractionally short outside off, Warner looks to cut but there is extra bounce on this one. That induces an outside edge but it flies well wide of first slip to the third man fence.
|19.4 : M Santner to Warner, Tossed up on off, defended off the front foot to the off side.
|19.5 : M Santner to Warner, Flatter one on off, Warner drives it through mid on for a run.
|19.6 : M Santner to M Labuschagne, Tossed up on off, driven to mid on.
|Tim Southee is back on. 5-2-11-0 so far. New Zealand would love to get another wicket before the break. Roughly 30 minutes to go.
|20.1 : Tim Southee to Warner, On a length outside off, Warner pushes it through the covers for a single.
|20.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Length and around off, Marnus shoulders arms to this one.
|20.3 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Length and going down the leg side. Marnus looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses it.
|20.4 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Good length and outside off, Marnus does not fiddle with it.
|20.5 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Labuschagne defends this length ball off the front foot towards the leg side.
|20.6 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Outside off, Marnus leaves it for the keeper to take it.
|21.1 : M Santner to Warner, Once again starts the over with a bad delivery as he sprays one down the leg side and once again Warner looks to go for the sweep but misses it.
|21.2 : M Santner to Warner, Tossed up around off, Warner blocks it off the front foot.
|21.3 : M Santner to Warner, Tossed up on off, Warner tucks it to short leg.
|21.4 : M Santner to Warner, Flatter one outside off, Warner gets it off the outside half of his bat towards point for a run.
|21.5 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Flighted one around off, Marnus blocks it off the front foot.
|21.6 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Tossed up around off, Marnus is happy to defend it.
|22.1 : Tim Southee to Warner, Length delivery around off, Warner defends it off the front foot to the off side.
|22.2 : Tim Southee to Warner, Good length and outside off, Warner defends it off the outside half of his bat to the off side.
|22.3 : Tim Southee to Warner, Full and on the pads, Warner flicks it but to the man at mid-wicket.
|22.4 : Tim Southee to Warner, Once again Warner looks to flick this length ball off his pads but fails to lay bat on ball.
|22.5 : Tim Southee to Warner, Full and outside off, Warner drives it through point for a single.
|22.6 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Outside off, defended solidly towards short cover.
|CRICKET UPDATE - Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, rain has taken centrestage in the historic first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Play began this morning with the Lankans' score reading 202/5 but in less than 8 overs, the overcast skies opened up and what began as a drizzle has turned into very heavy rain. It is Lunch on Day 2, with Sri Lanka stationed at 222/5. They won the toss on Wednesday.
|23.1 : M Santner to Warner, Tossed up on off, Warner pushes it to long on for a run.
|23.2 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Flighted one on off, defended to the off side.
|23.3 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Full and around off, Marnus defends it to covers.
|23.4 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Flatter and on the pads, Marnus tucks it to short leg.
|23.5 : M Santner to Labuschagne, FOUR! Floated wide outside off, allowing Marnus to open his arms. He obliges by driving it through covers. The quick outfield does the rest as the ball races to the fence in no time.
|23.6 : M Santner to M Labuschagne, Tossed up on off, Marnus drives it through mid off for a run.
|24.1 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Length and outside off, Marnus is in no mood to play at it.
|24.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Another length ball outside off, Marnus leaves it by imitating Steven Smith.
|24.3 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Three leaves in a row. Marnus leaves this length ball outside off once again for the keeper.
|24.4 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Length and on off, Marnus defends it back to the bowler.
|24.5 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Would have been close there had Lockie Ferguson fielded there. Southee bowls one on the middle and leg stump line and Marnus drives it towards mid on. He immediately calls for a single. Lockie at mid on is alert there as he hares towards the ball but takes his eyes off the ball and misfields. In the end the batsmen make their respective grounds.
|24.6 : Tim Southee to D Warner, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
|Looks like Steven Smith is bored. He gets up in the dressing room, puts on his gloves and starts shadow practicing. Neil Wagner returns. 5-1-16-0 so far. 10 minutes to go to Lunch.
|25.1 : N Wagner to Warner, Good start. Full and around off, really good shape away from the left-hander, Warner pushes it towards mid off.
|25.2 : N Wagner to Warner, A fine ball, outside off, almost a yorker, dug out to the off side.
|25.3 : N Wagner to Warner, Hmmm... tempting line. Full and outside off, Warner thinks about leaving it but at the last moment, wants to play. Does so with soft hands and under-edges it behind.
|That is a stunner from Wagner! But Warner is not going anywhere. The umpires check it upstairs but NOW, Warner is walking off. Seems like he has taken Wagner's word and yes, the replays confirm that it is a spectacular catch. Bravo, Wagner!
|25.4 : Wagner to Warner, OUT! Stunning caught and bowled! Neil Wagner, you beauty. Low full toss, outside off, Warner looks to push it back. However, he cannot keep it down. It is not that high either. Just about goes inches above the ground to Wagner and what does the fast bowler do? Gets low, sticks out his right hand and voila! It sticks! Warner initially hangs around, wanting a confirmation but Wagner claims his catch and the umpires get together. It appears as if it is going to be referred u
|Who is in? The man who was shadow practicing in the dressing room moments ago. Steven Smith. Just 5 minutes left for Lunch. Can New Zealand get him out cheaply?
|25.5 : N Wagner to Smith, Good start. Full and around off, swinging in, Smith pushes it back towards the bowler.
|25.6 : N Wagner to Smith, A bouncer, around leg, Steven gets across and ducks. Very good over from Wagner, getting Warner.
|26.1 : Tim Southee to M Labuschagne, WIDE! BOUNCER! Southee goes way too short. Folks, this is Perth where the ball bounces higher than most of the cricket grounds in the world. This time Southee bends his back and makes the ball kick up from the surface. It bounces way too high over the batsman and the keeper too collects it with a high jump. The umpire calls it a wide.
|Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Good length and around off, left alone by Marnus, the clone of Smith.
|26.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Good length and on off, Marnus defends it towards covers.
|26.3 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Length and outside off, Marnus leaves it.
|26.4 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Marnus shoulders arms to this length ball outside off for the keeper.
|26.5 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Labuschagne drives this fuller one down the ground but Southee fields it in his followthrough.
|26.6 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Good length and outside off, Marnus defends it to the off side to see off the session. That will be LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|Well! So it was not a one-sided session after all. It seemed to go Australia's way but at crucial moments, New Zealand struck, making the session even. Joe Burns might consider himself unlucky, adjudged LBW but Ball Tracker showing the ball to be missing leg while Warner will also feel a bit unlucky, falling to a superb catch.
|Nothing much is happening off the wicket but there is swing on offer. Credit to New Zealand for not bowling badly. We saw in the Australia-Pakistan series that if the Aussies saw off a small period, the bowling used to get inconsistent and frustrated. Nothing of that sort with the Kiwis. This looks a flat bed but rest assured, they will make the Aussies earn every run on this deck.
|Now, for people following Australian cricket. The last Day-Night Test in this country was in Adelaide but there the breaks scheduled were Tea and Dinner. Because the start time was 2 pm local. However, here in Perth, the match has started at 1 pm, so it will be Lunch. Join us back at 3.40 pm local (0740 GMT).
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session! Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith walk out to the middle to resume their innings after the break. Neil Wagner will start the proceedings for the visitors with Smith taking strike.
|27.1 : N Wagner to S Smith, Wagner starts with a loose full toss outside off, Smith does not make use of it as he just pushes this down to mid off.
|27.2 : N Wagner to Smith, Good length ball on the leg stump line, Smith works it towards square leg and gets the first run of the session. Smith gets off the mark as well. The fielders from point and cover give a chase and cut it off.
|27.3 : N Wagner to M Labuschagne, A half volley from Wagner outside off, Labuschagne lunges forward and creams the drive through the covers. They pick up three.
|27.4 : N Wagner to Smith, On a length outside off, Steven shoulders arms to this one.
|27.5 : N Wagner to Smith, Good length ball down the leg side, Smith flicks it to leg gully for nothing. The fielder there dives to stop the ball. This was a ploy employed by Joe Root throughout the Ashes for Smith. In his final innings of that series, he got out at that position, attempting the flick.
|27.6 : N Wagner to Smith, Good length delivery outside off, Smith lets the ball go to the keeper.
|Lockie Ferguson to bowl from the other end. 4-0-26-0 are his figures so far.
|28.1 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Full delivery outside off at 140.8 kph, Marnus leaves it alone.
|28.2 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Labuschagne does not fiddle with it and leaves the ball alone.
|28.3 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Fullish ball outside off, Marnus shoulders arms to it.
|28.4 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, FOUR! Poor ball this. Loose full toss on middle, Labuschagne is too good a player to miss out on these. He plays it straight down the ground for a boundary. Kane Williamson hares after it from mid on but does not reach on time.
|28.5 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Marnus makes another good leave.
|28.6 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, On a length outside off, ML lets it go to the keeper.
|29.1 : N Wagner to Smith, Very full delivery on off, Smith defends it out to mid off.
|29.2 : N Wagner to Smith, Good length on middle and leg, Smith tucks it to square leg.
|29.3 : N Wagner to Smith, Fullish ball on middle and leg, Steven whips it away to mid-wicket and picks up a single.
|29.4 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, BEATEN! Beautiful bowling this from Wagner! Good length ball in the channel outside off, Labuschagne looks to defend it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge of the bat and into the mitts of the keeper.
|29.5 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Marnus defends this good length ball on off to the off side.
|29.6 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, FOUR! Ahhhh... shouts of catch it but it is in the gap. Wagner bowls a length delivery outside off, Labuschagne slashes this through gully and luckily for him, it evades the man at gully and races into the fence.
|30.1 : L Ferguson to Smith, Good length ball down the leg side, Smith looks to flick it but misses it. Jofra Archer tried it during the Ashes, Ferguson maybe is trying to do the same thing and get him out in that fashion.
|30.2 : L Ferguson to Smith, On a length on off, Smith defends it to mid off.
|30.3 : L Ferguson to Smith, Outside off, left alone by Smith.
|30.4 : L Ferguson to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith plays it back to the bowler.
|30.5 : L Ferguson to Smith, Another full one on middle, Steven flicks it to deep square leg and picks up a single.
|30.6 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Short ball on middle, Marnus stands tall and defends it onto the pitch.
|31.1 : N Wagner to Smith, Fullish delivery tailing in on middle, Smith defends it back towards mid off.
|31.2 : N Wagner to Smith, Good length delivery on off, Smith blocks it to the off side.
|31.3 : N Wagner to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith is solid in his defense. Wagner slips in his followthrough but luckily does not do any damage.
|31.4 : N Wagner to Smith, Full delivery outside off tempting Smith for the drive. Steven obliges and drives it but finds the cover fielder.
|31.5 : N Wagner to Smith, Good length ball on middle and leg, Smith tucks it to square leg and takes a single.
|31.6 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Wagner bowls a full delivery on middle, Marnus pushes it to point where Southee tumbles to stop the ball.
|32.1 : L Ferguson to Smith, Short ball on middle, Smith defends it off the back foot.
|32.2 : L Ferguson to Smith, BEATEN! What was the noise? Back of a length delivery outside off, Smith looks to defend it but misses the ball completely. There was some noise as the ball went past the bat. Wonder what it was. Well, you cannot blame Smith on playing that shot. It looked like he was playing well away from his body but the natural angle of Ferguson gets the ball into the right-hander. Which is why Smith looked to play at that. But on this occasion, Lockie got it to move away.
|32.3 : L Ferguson to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|32.4 : L Ferguson to Smith, On a length on middle, Smith blocks it out.
|32.5 : L Ferguson to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith whips it away nicely to mid-wicket but Raval over there dives to his left and stops the ball. He has a shy at the keeper's end but misses it. It would not have mattered as Smith was well in.
|32.6 : L Ferguson to Smith, Back of a length outside off, Smith defends it to gully.
|33.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Good length ball on middle, Marnus defends it to point and takes a single. Wagner appeals but for what? It has gone off the bat clearly.
|33.2 : N Wagner to Smith, On a length outside off, Smith lets the ball go to the keeper.
|33.3 : N Wagner to Smith, BOUNCER! It is bowled above off stump, Smith ducks under it.
|33.4 : N Wagner to Smith, Short of a length delivery on off which kept rising, Smith hops and looks to block but is beaten by pace. The ball goes off his gloves towards point. Time for a short leg perhaps?
|33.5 : N Wagner to Smith, Outside off, left alone.
|33.6 : N Wagner to Smith, Short ball down the leg side, Smith lets the ball go to the keeper.
|Colin de Grandhomme is back into the attack. 5-1-4-1 are his figures so far. So the policy from Williamson is pretty clear. Use Ferguson in short, sharp bursts. If he doesn't come off, replace him with someone else.
|34.1 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Beautiful piece of bowling! De Grandhomme starts with a good length ball outside off, Marnus looks to defend it but fails to make any connection to it.
|34.2 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full delivery outside off, Labuschagne lets the ball go to the keeper.
|34.3 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, On a length outside off, Marnus shoulders arms to this one.
|34.4 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full delivery outside off swinging away, Labuschagne does not fiddle with it and lets the ball go to the keeper.
|34.5 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Full delivery outside off, Labuschagne prods forward and creams the drive past the diving short cover fielder and into the fence. Two fielders hare after it but fail to chase it down.
|34.6 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Good length ball on off, Labuschagne blocks it out to the off side.
|35.1 : N Wagner to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket for nothing.
|35.2 : N Wagner to Smith, Short ball on middle, Steven rocks on his back foot and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|35.3 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Fullish ball outside the off stump line, Marnus does not feel the need to play at it and leaves it alone.
|35.4 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Another full delivery outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|35.5 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, A knuckle ball, extremely full, almost a yorker bowled at 111.9 kph, on middle stump. Marnus does really well to block it out.
|35.6 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Driven towards the mid on region.
|36.1 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Good length ball outside off, Smith lets the ball go to the keeper.
|36.2 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith tucks it to mid-wicket.
|36.3 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Smith pushes this full delivery back to the bowler.
|36.4 : de Grandhomme to Smith, On off, defended out.
|36.5 : de Grandhomme to Smith, BEATEN! Full delivery outside off tailing away a bit, Smith looks to block it but misses it.
|36.6 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Full ball on off, Smith solidly defends it this time to mid off.
|37.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Full delivery way outside off, it is too wide to make Labuschagne play at it as he lets the ball go to the keeper.
|37.2 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Wagner bowls a full one on off, Marnus blocks it towards mid off.
|37.3 : N Wagner to M Labuschagne, Fullish delivery outside off, Marnus drives it but finds the cover fielder who collects it on a bounce.
|37.4 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Short delivery outside off, Labuschagne cuts it to deep cover and picks up a single.
|37.5 : N Wagner to Smith, Wagner bowls a full ball in the channel outside off, Smith leaves it alone.
|37.6 : N Wagner to Smith, Good length ball on off, Smith punches it to cover for nothing.
|38.1 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Marnus looks to flick it but it goes off the inside half of the bat towards deep square leg. The batters pick up a single.
|38.2 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Fullish ball on middle, Smith drives it to mid on.
|38.3 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Very full delivery on off, Smith solidly defends it back to the bowler.
|38.4 : de Grandhomme to Smith, On a length outside off, Steven lets the ball go to the keeper.
|38.5 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Back of a length ball on middle, Smith tucks it to the leg side and takes a single. 100 up for Australia.
|38.6 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Marnus plays it to mid-wicket.
|39.1 : N Wagner to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith whips it to mid-wicket.
|39.2 : N Wagner to Smith, Fullish delivery outside off, Smith drives it to mid off and shouts a loud wait on.
|39.3 : N Wagner to Smith, BOUNCER! Wagner bowls this around middle stump, Smith does well to duck under it.
|39.4 : N Wagner to Smith, Back of a length delivery on off, Smith guides it to gully and takes a single.
|39.5 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Good length ball in the channel outside off, ML does not fiddle with it and leaves it alone.
|39.6 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Labuschagne defends this good length ball on off to mid off.
|Interesting observation from Mark 'Junior' Waugh. The former batsman says that Smith has not looked at his absolute ease today. He has been checking his shots a lot. Waugh draws an inference that perhaps, the pitch is on the slower side and the ball is not coming onto the bat that easily.
|40.1 : de Grandhomme to S Smith, Full delivery outside off, very rarely you see Smith play a rash shot. This time he loses his shape but still manages to play a drive to a ball which he could have left alone. The ball rolls to mid off.
|40.2 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith drives it back to the bowler.
|40.3 : de Grandhomme to Smith, FOUR! Poor ball! Good length ball on the pads, Smith just helps it on its way with an angled bat to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|40.4 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Good length ball on middle, Smith defends it back to de Grandhomme.
|40.5 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Outside off, left alone.
|40.6 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Good length ball outside off, Smith lets the ball go to the keeper in his trademark style.
|Mitchell Santner is back on. 3-0-12-0 so far.
|41.1 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Floated outside off, Marnus drives it to mid off.
|41.2 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Tossed up around off, defended to the leg side.
|41.3 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Flatter and on the pads, Marnus nudges it towards square leg for a run.
|41.4 : M Santner to Smith, Full and outside off, defended towards covers.
|41.5 : M Santner to Smith, Flatter on off, defended back to the bowler.
|41.6 : M Santner to Smith, Flatter and on off, Smith punches to covers off the back foot.
|42.1 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full and outside off, left alone.
|42.2 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Very full outside off, dug out towards cover.
|42.3 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|42.4 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, FOUR! Slightly wrong in line and punished. Full and down the leg side, Labuschagne tickles it to the fine leg fence.
|42.5 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full and outside off, Marnus drives this straight back as an arrow but de Grandhomme does well to get his hand down to deflect it towards mid off.
|42.6 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Well outside off, left alone.
|DRINKS BREAK. A boring hour but a testing one for the batsmen. The Kiwis have been disciplined, keeping the batters under check and giving nothing away. Just 34 runs in 16 overs since Lunch. But Smith and Labuschagne have done well too, not throwing it away. Yet. But Smith has shown signs of frustration with the ball not quite coming onto the bat.
|43.1 : M Santner to Smith, Tossed up wide outside off, Smith leans and drives it towards short cover.
|43.2 : M Santner to Smith, On middle, flicked towards short leg.
|43.3 : M Santner to Smith, Around off, defended watchfully.
|43.4 : M Santner to Smith, On middle and off, tucked through mid-wicket.
|43.5 : M Santner to Smith, Full and outside off, defended from the crease.
|43.6 : M Santner to Smith, Landed outside off, well - what is that? A NORMAL LEAVE FROM SMITH! Rare, very rare. Lunges and then shoulders arms.
|Tim Southee returns. 9-2-16-0 so far.
|44.1 : Tim Southee to M Labuschagne, Back of a length ball on the hips, Labuschagne goes back and pulls it towards deep square leg for three.
|44.2 : Tim Southee to Smith, Length ball outside off, Smith leaves it alone.
|44.3 : Tim Southee to Smith, Good length ball outside off, pushed towards cover.
|44.4 : Tim Southee to Smith, On the leg side again, this time Steven works it fine for a single.
|This is a very important part of the session, day, inning, match and perhaps the series for New Zealand. They have worked so hard post Lunch, not picking up wickets but building up sustained pressure. They would not want to give it away through frustration by bowling inconsistent lines. If these two get off the hook, this will slip away pretty quickly.
|44.5 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, FOUR! Cracking shot! Length ball outside off, Labuschagne rocks back and cuts this one through backward point for a boundary.
|44.6 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Another one way outside off, left alone by Labuschagne. 8 runs off the over.
|45.1 : M Santner to Smith, Shortish ball just outside off, pushed towards point.
|45.2 : M Santner to Smith, FOUR! Beautiful from Smith! Floated ball right near the foot of Smith, he whips it through the narrow gap between short mid-wicket and mid on and the ball races away to the fence.
|45.3 : M Santner to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|45.4 : M Santner to S Smith, Floated ball on off, driven towards the man at mid off.
|45.5 : M Santner to Smith, Smith goes back in his crease and defends it towards the off side.
|45.6 : M Santner to Smith, Smith prods forward and pushes this one towards cover.
|46.1 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Length ball around middle and leg, Labuschagne looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pad. Southee puts in a stifled appeal but the umpire is unmoved. New Zealand do not mull over taking the review. Replays and Ball Tracker show that the ball was going above the middle stump.
|46.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, This time a much stronger appeal but again nothing from the umpire. Length ball on middle and off, Labuschagne looks to prod forward and defend but misses to get hit high on the pad again. Southee and the Kiwi players appeal but the umpire is again unmoved. Southee asks Williamson about taking the review but the skipper feels it is way too high. Replays roll in and show that Williamson was right as the ball would be missing the stumps by a huge margin.
|46.3 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Length ball on middle and off, defended by Marnus.
|46.4 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, A bit fuller this time, Labuschagne comes on the front foot and defends.
|46.5 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Another length ball, this time on the leg side. Labuschagne does well to defend it.
|46.6 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Length ball way outside off, Labuschagne goes chasing after it. He swings his bat at it but misses the ball completely.
|Lockie Ferguson is back into the attack. 7-1-31-0 are his figures so far.
|47.1 : L Ferguson to Smith, Back of a length delivery on off, Smith defends it out off the back foot to cover.
|47.2 : L Ferguson to Smith, Fullish delivery outside off, Smith lets the ball go to the keeper.
|47.3 : L Ferguson to Smith, On a length on middle, Marnus works it to square leg and takes a single.
|47.4 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Fullish ball in the channel outside off, Marnus makes a leave to the keeper.
|47.5 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Very full delivery on middle and leg, Labuschagne pushes it to mid off.
|47.6 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, NOT OUT! Labuschagne was a little lazy in getting his bat down in time but gets in safely. Full delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it to mid-wicket and takes off for a single. Nicholls throws it to the bowler's end and hits. Labuschagne tumbles while getting inside the crease but looks well in. The umpire refers to the third umpire to check and the replays show that Labuschagne has made it inside the crease.
|The umpires have gone for a run out check for Marnus Labuschagne. He looks well in. Let's see what the replays have to show.
|48.1 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Length ball on middle, Labuschagne shuffles and looks to work this one towards the leg side but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards the leg side and the batters opt against the run.
|48.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Good length ball on off, driven towards mid on.
|48.3 : Tim Southee to M Labuschagne, On off this time, Labuschagne powers it to the man at mid off.
|48.4 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, On the pads, Labuschagne works this one towards the mid-wicket region for a single. This brings up the 50-run stand between Smith and Labuschagne. Both of these batters are looking strong in the middle and will be aiming to go big now.
|48.5 : Tim Southee to Smith, Way wide outside off, swinging even further away. Smith leaves it alone.
|48.6 : Tim Southee to Smith, Bouncer this time outside off, Smith chooses to leave it alone.
|49.1 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, FOUR! What a shot to get to your half ton! Bouncer way outside off, Labuschagne gets high on his toes and upper cuts it over the slip cordon and into the third man fence. A crucial knock at a crucial time from Labuschagne.
|49.2 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Length ball outside off, swinging in. Labuschagne leaves it alone.
|49.3 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Another one outside off, left alone.
|49.4 : L Ferguson to M Labuschagne, Full ball on middle and off this time, Marnus pushes it back towards the bowler. The man from mid off jogs to his left and collects it.
|49.5 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, On the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|49.6 : L Ferguson to Smith, Full ball outside off, Smith jams it out towards the point region.
|50.1 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Length ball on middle and off, defended out.
|50.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Length ball outside off, a slash from Labuschagne and he is well beaten as the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
|50.3 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|50.4 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, FOUR! One of the shots of the day by Labuschagne and runs starting to flow now. Overpitched by Southee, Labuschagne leans forward and drives this one down the ground for a boundary. Straight as an arrow!
|50.5 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Full ball again, this time driven towards mid on.
|50.6 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Full ball on middle, Marnus again drives this one back past the bowler but the man at mid off this time cuts it off.
|Mitchell Santner is back into the attack. His figures are 6-1-17-0.
|51.1 : M Santner to Smith, Floated on middle, Smith stylishly flicks this one towards the mid-wicket region but Nicholls there does well as he dives to his left to collect the ball.
|51.2 : M Santner to Smith, Loose delivery by Santner, down the leg side. Smith just nudges it fine down the leg side for a couple.
|51.3 : M Santner to Smith, Floated on middle, defended back towards the bowler.
|51.4 : M Santner to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|51.5 : M Santner to Smith, Tossed up on middle and leg, Smith pushes this one towards the right of the bowler.
|51.6 : M Santner to Smith, Shortish on off, Smith goes back and pushes it towards the cover region.
|52.1 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Length ball on middle, pushed down towards mid on.
|Lockie Ferguson is back with a change of ends.
|52.2 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Length ball on middle and off, defended off the front foot.
|52.3 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, On the hips of Labuschagne, he flicks this one towards deep square leg and takes a quick three.
|52.4 : L Ferguson to Smith, Good bouncer by Ferguson, Smith sways away from it.
|52.5 : L Ferguson to Smith, Good length ball on middle and off, pushed back towards the bowler. The man at mid off collects it.
|52.6 : L Ferguson to S Smith, DROPPED! Latham is the culprit and Steven Smith has been given a life out of all people. Length ball wide outside off, Smith goes for a wild slash at it but only manages to get a thick outside edge. The ball goes to the left of second slip where Latham is positioned. He gets his left hand to it but the ball does not stick and goes behind the slip cordon. The batters steal a run. Ferguson has been denied his first international Test wicket. How costly will this prove
|53.1 : M Santner to Smith, Floated on off, Smith blocks it out.
|53.2 : M Santner to S Smith, Very full delivery on off, Smith drives it to covers for nothing.
|53.3 : M Santner to Smith, Loopy ball on middle, Smith drives it straight down the ground. Santner gets a hand on it, hits the umpire and rolls to the off side. The batters pick up a single.
|53.4 : M Santner to M Labuschagne, Fullish ball outside off, Labuschagne creams the drive through covers and picks up a couple before Williamson can hare after it and clean it up.
|53.5 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Floated on off, pushed towards cover.
|53.6 : M Santner to M Labuschagne, The batsman drives this to cover.
|54.1 : L Ferguson to Smith, On the pads, worked towards the square leg region for one.
|54.2 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, FOUR! Pulled away! Back of a length ball on middle, Labuschagne rocks back and pulls this towards the mid-wicket region. Raval there dives to his left but the ball is way wide of him and the ball races away to the fence.
|54.3 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Length ball on off, defended from within the crease.
|54.4 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, On middle and off, defended by Marnus.
|54.5 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Full ball on middle and leg, driven towards the mid on region.
|54.6 : L Ferguson to Labuschagne, Length ball outside off, Labuschagne works this one towards point.
|55.1 : M Santner to Smith, Floated on middle, Smith prods forward and defends.
|55.2 : M Santner to Smith, On the leg side, Smith works it towards backward square leg for a quick couple.
|55.3 : M Santner to Smith, Tossed up outside off, left alone.
|55.4 : M Santner to S Smith, FOUR! Smith in full flow! Flatter delivery on middle and leg, Smith comes down the ground and flicks this one beautifully in the gap between mid on and mid-wicket for a boundary.
|55.5 : M Santner to Smith, Smith goes back deep in his crease and works it wide of cover for one.
|55.6 : M Santner to Labuschagne, On the hips of Marnus, he looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|Surprising, Williamson has brought Jeet Raval into the attack.
|56.1 : J Raval to Smith, Starts with a shortish delivery on middle, worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|56.2 : J Raval to Labuschagne, Floated on off, driven towards mid off.
|56.3 : J Raval to Labuschagne, On the leg side, Labuschagne flicks it towards mid-wicket for one.
|56.4 : J Raval to Smith, Loopy delivery on middle, driven towards mid on.
|56.5 : J Raval to Smith, Shortish delivery way wide outside off, Smith works it towards point and takes an easy single.
|56.6 : J Raval to Labuschagne, Aggressive way to finish the session as Raval floats one outside off and Smith comes down the track. He drives it powerfully towards the cover region and takes a couple as the man at sweeper cover cuts it off. That will be TEA ON DAY 1!
|A sedate session but an excellent one for Australia. They have not lost a wicket in this session with Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith going strong and have kept the visitors at bay. The former has gone onto score his fifty while Steven Smith, after a fidgety start to his innings, has started to get going in the latter stages of the session with some lovely shots. The hosts would be hoping that these two can continue after the break and get them to a good score.
|Labuschagne is happy with his knock as he feels it is very hard to score with the ball not coming on to the bat. Adds that his aim was only to bat watchfully and not throw his wicket away, adding as much as he possibly can to the team's cause.
|The Kiwis were good with the ball. They bowled with discipline but have been unable to find a wicket. Lockie Ferguson was denied a wicket as Tom Latham dropped a catch at second slip of Steven Smith. The Kiwis need to pick up some quick wickets and try to restrict the hosts to a low score, otherwise these two can take the game away from them. Will New Zealand fight back or will the hosts continue to churn out runs? Join us in a while to find out.
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|The final session of Day 1 is all set to begin! Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith come out to resume their partnership with Mitchell Santner starting the proceedings for the Kiwis. Can the Kiwis get some quick wickets?
|57.1 : M Santner to Smith, Starts with a flighted ball on middle and leg, Smith defends it back to the bowler.
|57.2 : M Santner to Smith, Loopy ball on off, Smith prods forward and blocks it to cover.
|57.3 : M Santner to Smith, Flatter delivery on middle, Smith works it to square leg and takes a single.
|57.4 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Flat one on off, Marnus whips it away to mid-wicket.
|57.5 : M Santner to M Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Labuschagne drives it to mid off and takes a single.
|57.6 : M Santner to Smith, Flatter delivery on middle, Smith works it to the leg side and takes a single.
|Colin de Grandhomme to partner Santner from the other end.
|58.1 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Good length delivery on off, Smith pushes it back to the bowler.
|58.2 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Fullish delivery outside off, Smith lets the ball go to the keeper.
|58.3 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Outside off, left alone by Smith.
|58.4 : de Grandhomme to Smith, On a length outside off, Smith lets the ball go to the keeper.
|58.5 : de Grandhomme to Smith, OHH! Why are you playing these kind of shots, Smith? Full delivery way outside off, Steven goes for an extravagant drive but misses it completely. Could have left that ball alone.
|58.6 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Better from Smith! Full delivery on middle, Smith drives it to mid on for nothing.
|Tom Latham has been moved to short leg.
|59.1 : M Santner to M Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Labuschagne pushes it to cover and takes a single.
|59.2 : M Santner to Smith, Flatter delivery on off, Smith pushes it to covers.
|59.3 : M Santner to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith blocks it back to the bowler.
|59.4 : M Santner to Smith, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|59.5 : M Santner to Smith, Flatter one outside off, Steven lets it go to the keeper.
|59.6 : M Santner to Smith, Flighted ball on off, Smith pushes this past the diving Santner to mid off. No run.
|60.1 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Good length ball on off, Labuschagne defends it to cover.
|60.2 : de Grandhomme to M Labuschagne, Full on middle, driven to mid on.
|60.3 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Marnus shoulders arms to it.
|60.4 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full delivery outside off, Marnus drives it to cover for nothing.
|60.5 : de Grandhomme to M Labuschagne, On off, pushed towards cover.
|60.6 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Good length ball way outside off, Labuschagne lets the ball go to the keeper. Just 1 run off the last 3 overs. Kiwis tightening the screws on the Aussies.
|61.1 : M Santner to Smith, Floated delivery on off, Smith lunges and defends it to cover.
|61.2 : M Santner to Smith, Flatter delivery on the pads, Smith whips it to backward square leg and takes three. The fielder hares across and cleans it up.
|61.3 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Fullish delivery on off, Marnus pushes it to mid off and takes a single.
|61.4 : M Santner to Smith, Floated on off, Smith pushes it back to the bowler.
|61.5 : M Santner to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|61.6 : M Santner to Smith, Fullish ball on middle, Smith drives it to mid on and takes a single. Colin de Grandhomme has a shy at the bowler's end and hits but Smith was well in.
|62.1 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|62.2 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Another length ball outside off, Smith blocks it.
|62.3 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Just outside off again, left alone.
|62.4 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Full ball on off, driven towards mid off.
|62.5 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Good length ball on middle and leg, driven towards mid on.
|62.6 : de Grandhomme to Smith, Outside off, left alone.
|63.1 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Flatter delivery on off, Marnus plays it onto the pitch.
|63.2 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Loopy ball on off, Labuschagne pushes it to cover.
|63.3 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Floated ball outside off, Labuschagne drives it towards cover and picks up a single.
|63.4 : M Santner to Smith, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Flighted ball outside off, Smith leans forward and drives it through the extra cover region for a boundary.
|63.5 : M Santner to Smith, Santner tosses this one up on off, Smith is solid in defense.
|63.6 : M Santner to Smith, Full delivery on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|64.1 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, FOUR! A rare bad ball. De Grandhomme drifts this one down the leg side, Labuschagne just flicks this one to fine leg for a boundary. 100-run stand up between the two. It has taken some time but it has been an excellent one after they lost two quick wickets.
|64.2 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, On a length on middle, ML defends it back to the bowler.
|64.3 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|64.4 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Labuschagne drives this to mid off for nothing.
|64.5 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Marnus lets the ball go to the keeper.
|64.6 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone.
|65.1 : M Santner to Smith, Flatter delivery outside off, Smith shoulders arms to this one.
|65.2 : M Santner to Smith, Floated ball on off, Smith defends it to cover.
|65.3 : M Santner to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith drives it straight but Santner makes a good stop to his right.
|65.4 : M Santner to Smith, Fullish ball outside off, Steven pushes it to cover.
|65.5 : M Santner to Smith, On middle, defended.
|65.6 : M Santner to Smith, Flighted ball outside off, Steven blocks it to cover.
|Tim Southee is back into the attack. 13-3-29-0, his figures so far.
|66.1 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Full delivery outside off, Marnus lets the ball go to the keeper.
|66.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Labuschagne leaves the ball alone.
|66.3 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Fullish delivery on middle, Marnus flicks it to mid-wicket.
|66.4 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, On a length outside off, Marnus leaves it alone.
|66.5 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, FOUR! Beautiful, absolutely beautiful! Southee goes full on middle, Labuschagne flicks it to deep mid-wicket and picks up his 12th boundary of the innings.
|66.6 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Marnus lets the ball go to the keeper.
|Neil Wagner is back into the attack. 13-2-30-1 are his figures so far.
|67.1 : N Wagner to Smith, Full delivery outside off, Steven Smith does not fiddle with it and leaves the ball alone.
|67.2 : N Wagner to Smith, Good length ball on middle and leg, Smith defends it to mid on.
|67.3 : N Wagner to Smith, Fullish ball outside off, Smith shoulders arms.
|67.4 : N Wagner to Smith, On a length on off, Smith defends it to the off side off the back foot.
|67.5 : N Wagner to Smith, On off, defended out by Smith to mid off.
|67.6 : N Wagner to Smith, Short ball outside off, Labuschagne ducks under it.
|68.1 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, OHH! Good length ball on middle, Marnus looks to defend it but misses it completely. It hits Marnus flush on the pads. Southee puts in a huge appeal but nothing from the umpire. The Kiwis think of a review but decide against it. The replays roll in and Hot Spot shows that there was a bit of an inside edge on that one. Excellent umpiring from Aleem Dar.
|68.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Full delivery outside off, Marnus drives this to covers and picks up a single.
|68.3 : Tim Southee to Smith, On a length outside off, Smith lets the ball go to the keeper.
|68.4 : Tim Southee to Smith, Outside off, left alone.
|68.5 : Tim Southee to Smith, Good length delivery outside off, Steven does not fiddle with it yet again and lets the ball go to the keeper.
|68.6 : Tim Southee to Smith, Full delivery on off, Smith defends it out to mid off.
|This is bad, bad news for New Zealand. Black Caps have just tweeted that Lockie Ferguson is off the field with a suspected right calf strain sustained while bowling in the second session. He is about to go for an MRI scan and will be reassessed in the morning. A bowler down in this heat, that too, this early in the series, is no good at all for the Kiwis.
|Mitchell Santner is back into the attack. 14-2-43-0 are his figures.
|69.1 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Flatter delivery outside off, Labuschagne looks to play the cut but seeing the ball was a little wide, he waits and runs it down to third man for a couple.
|69.2 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Another flat one outside off, ML guides it to point.
|69.3 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Marnus works it to square leg and takes a single.
|69.4 : M Santner to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|69.5 : M Santner to Smith, Flatter delivery on off, Smith works this away towards mid-wicket and picks up a couple.
|69.6 : M Santner to Smith, Loopy ball on off, Smith drives it to cover.
|Neil Wagner has a change of ends.
|70.1 : N Wagner to M Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Marnus defends it to mid off.
|70.2 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, FOUR! How did he find this gap? Back of a length delivery in the channel outside off, Labuschagne runs it down between the second and third slip fielders into the fence.
|70.3 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, On a length on off, Marnus guides it to point.
|70.4 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Good length ball on middle, Marnus defends it back to the bowler.
|70.5 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Marnus whips it to deep square leg and picks up a couple. 1000 runs for Marnus Labuschagne in Test cricket. Moves into the 90s as well.
|70.6 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, FOUR! Pulled away! Short delivery on middle, Labuschagne rocks on his back foot and hammers the pull to deep square leg for a boundary.
|71.1 : M Santner to Smith, Floated ball outside off, Smith drives this to cover.
|71.2 : M Santner to Smith, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|71.3 : M Santner to Smith, Fullish on off, pushed to cover.
|71.4 : M Santner to Smith, Finally we see some spin!! Santner flights this one up around off with a bit of spin and bounce, Steven comes forward to defend it but fails to put any bat on it.
|71.5 : M Santner to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith drives it to mid on for nothing.
|71.6 : M Santner to S Smith, On off, driven to mid off.
|72.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Short ball on the leg stump line, Marnus pulls it to deep square leg and picks up a single.
|72.2 : N Wagner to Smith, Wagner bowls a bouncer around off, Steven Smith ducks under it.
|72.3 : N Wagner to Smith, BOUNCER! Smith once again ducks under it.
|72.4 : N Wagner to Smith, Short ball down the leg side, Smith lets the ball go to the keeper.
|72.5 : N Wagner to Smith, Back of a length delivery on middle, Smith whips it to square leg.
|72.6 : N Wagner to Smith, Short ball down the leg side, Smith does not fiddle with it and lets it go past him.
|73.1 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Flatter delivery outside off, Labuschagne pushes it to cover.
|73.2 : M Santner to Labuschagne, SIX! THIRD CONSECUTIVE CENTURY! What an innings from Labuschagne. He has made some giant strides in Test cricket since he replaced Steven Smith in the Ashes as the concussion substitute. He gets there by lofting this tossed up ball on middle over the long on region for a maximum. Can he convert this to a double now?
|73.3 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Floated ball on middle, Marnus flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
|73.4 : M Santner to Smith, Flighted ball outside off, Smith looks to drive it but misses it due to some spin on it. Ross Taylor catches it at first slip but there was no bat on it.
|73.5 : M Santner to S Smith, It's been driven superbly through the covers.
|73.6 : M Santner to Smith, OHH! Flatter delivery around off, Smith looks to defend it but misses it to get hit on the pads. Santner and the rest put in a huge appeal for LBW but the umpire shakes his head. The Kiwis do not even think of a review.
|74.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, On the pads of Marnus, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket for one.
|74.2 : N Wagner to Smith, Bouncer on middle and leg, Smith ducks under it.
|74.3 : N Wagner to Smith, OUT! CAUGHT! Steven Smith departs and luckily for Latham, his dropped catch does not cost the Kiwis much. Another bouncer bowled on middle and leg by Wagner, Smith this time does not duck and plays the hook shot. He mistimes it a touch and the ball goes straight to Tim Southee near short backward square leg. Smith has to depart and the 132-run stand has been broken. Now it is a chance for the Kiwis to test the under-question Australian middle order. Will they be up for t
|Matthew Wade is the new man in.
|74.4 : N Wagner to M Wade, Almost another one goes down! Fullish ball outside off by Wagner, Wade goes for a drive on the first ball. He edges it towards Ross Taylor at first slip but the ball falls just short of him and hits Taylor on the knee. Warning early on for Matthew Wade.
|74.5 : N Wagner to Wade, Length ball outside off, left alone by Wade.
|74.6 : N Wagner to Wade, Bouncer on off, Wade does not fiddle with it.
|75.1 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Flighted ball outside off, Marnus pushes it to cover and takes a single.
|75.2 : M Santner to Wade, Floated ball outside off, Wade lets the ball go to the keeper.
|75.3 : M Santner to Wade, Loopy ball on middle, Wade plays the paddle sweep to fine leg and gets off the mark with that single.
|75.4 : M Santner to Labuschagne, On middle, blocked.
|75.5 : M Santner to M Labuschagne, Floated ball on off, Marnus pushes this to cover.
|75.6 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Tossed up ball on off, Marnus drives it to cover for nothing.
|Drinks! It has been a good hour after the Tea break for the Aussies as Labuschagne got to his ton but the wicket of Steven Smith just before the Drinks break has given the Kiwis a window of opportunity to come back strongly. If they are able to take the wicket of Labuschagne now, they can put some real pressure on the hosts. The middle order of Australia will finally be tested but with Lockie Ferguson off with a calf injury, they have at least one less thing to worry about.
|76.1 : N Wagner to Wade, Full delivery on off, Wade defends it to the off side.
|76.2 : N Wagner to Wade, Good length ball around off, Wade looks to flick it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Wagner appeals but nothing doing says the umpire.
|76.3 : N Wagner to Wade, Bouncer around middle, Wade ducks under it.
|76.4 : N Wagner to Wade, Slower full delivery on off, Wade sees it early and digs it out onto the pitch.
|76.5 : N Wagner to Wade, Short delivery outside off, Wade sways away from it.
|76.6 : N Wagner to Wade, Full delivery on the pads, Wade flicks it to square leg and picks up a couple. Could have been close had there been a better throw from the fielder at square leg.
|77.1 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Flatter delivery on off, Marnus defends it back to the bowler.
|77.2 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Another flat delivery on middle, Labuschagne comes down the track and defends it back to the bowler.
|77.3 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Short delivery outside off, Marnus pushes it to cover.
|77.4 : M Santner to Labuschagne, On off, Labuschagne pushes it to long on and takes a single.
|77.5 : M Santner to Wade, Flatter delivery on middle, Wade flicks it to mid-wicket for nothing.
|77.6 : M Santner to Wade, Flatter delivery outside off, Wade pushes it to cover.
|78.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer, Labuschagne does well to duck under it. The umpire gives it wide for height.
|N Wagner to Labuschagne, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Marnus ducks under it.
|78.2 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, On a good length on middle, Marnus nudges it towards the leg side.
|78.3 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Length delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it to square leg.
|78.4 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Short delivery outside off, Labuschagne looks to guide it over the third man region but does not time it properly. It just about goes over the fielder at short third man who tries to jump and get a hand to it but fails. The batsmen get two runs.
|78.5 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, On a good length on middle, Marnus defends it out.
|78.6 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Bowls it down the leg side, Labuschagne looks to flick but misses it.
|79.1 : M Santner to Wade, FOUR! Excellent shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Wade sweeps it over square leg for a boundary.
|79.2 : M Santner to Wade, Tossed up delivery on middle, Wade offers a forward defense on this one.
|79.3 : M Santner to M Wade, Full delivery on off, Wade drives it to covers.
|79.4 : M Santner to Wade, Short delivery on off, Wade makes room and punches it through point. The fielder chases it, slides and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|79.5 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Floated delivery on off, Labuschagne drives it to mid off.
|79.6 : M Santner to Labuschagne, Flighted delivery on middle, Marnus defends it off the back foot.
|80 overs have been bowled by the Kiwis and the second new ball is due. And yes, it has been taken straightaway. Tim Southee to test Wade with the strawberry.
|80.1 : Tim Southee to Wade, On a good length on middle, Wade flicks it to mid-wicket.
|80.2 : Tim Southee to Wade, Outside off, Wade shoulders arms to this one. There is swing on offer with the second new ball.
|80.3 : Tim Southee to Wade, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Wade looks to drive but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
|80.4 : Tim Southee to Wade, Length delivery on off, Wade plays it towards the off side. The batsmen take a single.
|80.5 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Outside off, Labuschagne does not bother to play at that.
|80.6 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, On a good length on middle, Marnus defends it out.
|Colin de Grandhomme is back on! 14-5-22-1 are his figures so far.
|81.1 : de Grandhomme to Wade, Starts with a good length delivery outside off, Wade shoulders arms to this one.
|81.2 : de Grandhomme to Wade, NO BALL! Colin de Grandhomme has overstepped here. Full delivery on middle, Wade defends it back to the bowler.
|de Grandhomme to Wade, On a length on middle, Matthew blocks it out.
|81.3 : de Grandhomme to Wade, Full delivery on off, Wade drives it straight to mid off and picks up a single.
|81.4 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Marnus lets the ball go to the keeper.
|81.5 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Fullish delivery outside off, Labuschagne leaves it alone again.
|81.6 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full delivery outside off, Marnus does not fiddle with it and lets it go to BJ Watling.
|82.1 : Tim Southee to Wade, OUT! TIMBER! The new ball does the trick! This is brilliant bowling from Southee but also a bad decision by Wade. Good length delivery on off, swinging in, Wade misreads the movement on it and decides to leave the ball. The ball goes on to hit the top of the off pole and the Kiwi players are ecstatic. Two quick wickets for New Zealand, one before Drinks and one after. Can they pick up more wickets before end of the day's play or will Australia hold on?
|Travis Head is the new man in. He needs to arrest the Aussie slide.
|82.2 : Tim Southee to Head, Full delivery on off, Head pushes it to mid off.
|82.3 : Tim Southee to Head, Good length ball on middle, Head guides it to point.
|82.4 : Tim Southee to Head, Full delivery outside off which holds its line, Head first looks to defend it but decides to let the ball go to the keeper.
|82.5 : Tim Southee to Head, Full delivery on middle, Travis pushes it to mid on.
|82.6 : Tim Southee to Head, On a length on off, Head punches this off the back foot to cover.
|83.1 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Labuschagne defends it out onto the pitch.
|83.2 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Good length delivery outside off, Marnus shoulders arms to this one.
|83.3 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|83.4 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Fullish ball on middle, Marnus drives it but de Grandhomme jumps up and collects it.
|83.5 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full delivery outside off, Marnus lets the ball go to the keeper.
|83.6 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone by Marnus.
|84.1 : Tim Southee to Head, OHH! A huge shout for LBW! Good length ball on middle and leg, Head looks to shuffle and flick it but misses to get hit on the pads. Southee appeals but Aleem Dar, the umpire, shakes his head. Southee is seen asking his captain, Kane Williamson, whether it is too high. The Hawk Eye rolls in and it shows that it was going over the stumps. Good call not to review the decision.
|84.2 : Tim Southee to Head, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|84.3 : Tim Southee to Head, Full delivery outside off swinging in, Head makes a good leave.
|84.4 : Tim Southee to Head, Full delivery on off, Head drives it to mid off.
|84.5 : Tim Southee to Head, On off, defended out.
|84.6 : Tim Southee to T Head, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Full delivery outside off, Head creams the drive through covers for a boundary. He gets off the mark as well with that one.
|Neil Wagner is back on. 19-3-47-2 are his figures so far.
|85.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Full delivery outside off, Labuschagne lets the ball go to the keeper.
|85.2 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Good length ball on middle, Marnus works it to square leg and picks up a single.
|85.3 : N Wagner to Head, Full delivery on off, Head pushes it to cover for nothing.
|85.4 : N Wagner to Head, Outside off, Head lets it go to the keeper.
|85.5 : N Wagner to Head, Good length ball on middle and leg, Head whips it to mid-wicket.
|85.6 : N Wagner to T Head, Full delivery outside off, Head attempts to drive but it goes off the inside edge to deep square leg. Head keeps the strike with a single.
|86.1 : Tim Southee to Head, Good length ball outside off, Head looks to defend at first but then makes a good decison to leave that one. That took off after pitching and almost kissed the edge.
|86.2 : Tim Southee to Head, FOUR! Just over! Short ball outside off, Head slashes at it and it goes just over the gully fielder and into the fence.
|86.3 : Tim Southee to Head, Good length ball on off, Travis defends it off the back foot towards cover.
|86.4 : Tim Southee to Head, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|86.5 : Tim Southee to Head, Full delivery way outside off, Head lets the ball go to the keeper.
|86.6 : Tim Southee to Head, Full delivery on middle, Travis whips it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|87.1 : N Wagner to Head, BEATEN! Beautiful bowling! Good length delivery outside off, Head looks to defend it but fails to make any connection with it.
|87.2 : N Wagner to Head, Full delivery on middle, Head defends it out.
|87.3 : N Wagner to Head, Full delivery outside off, Head drives it to cover where the fielder dives to stop the ball.
|87.4 : N Wagner to Head, Short ball down the leg side, Head does not fiddle with it and lets the ball go to the keeper.
|87.5 : N Wagner to Head, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle stump, Head ducks under it.
|87.6 : N Wagner to Head, Slower full delivery outside off, Travis picks it and pushes it to mid off.
|88.1 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, BEATEN! Southee has been excellent since they have taken the new ball. Good length ball outside off swinging away, Labuschagne looks to defend it off the back foot but the ball whizzes past the bat and into the mitts of the keeper.
|88.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Good length ball on middle, Marnus whips it to mid-wicket and picks up a single.
|88.3 : Tim Southee to T Head, FOUR! SHOT! Full delivery outside off, Head leans forward and drills the drive through covers and into the fence. Wagner puts a terrifc run in an attempt to clean it up but fails to do so.
|88.4 : Tim Southee to Head, BEATEN! Beautiful! Good length ball outside off, Head attempts to defend it but misses it completely. There was a bit of noise but Snicko shows that there was no bat on it.
|88.5 : Tim Southee to Head, FOUR! Nicely played! Southee goes full yet again on off, Head creams the drive between cover and mid off and into the fence. Second boundary of the over.
|88.6 : Tim Southee to Head, Full delivery on middle, Head defends it out to cover.
|89.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Marnus blocks it back to Wagner.
|89.2 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Good length ball on middle, Labuschagne defends it to mid-wicket.
|89.3 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, JUST! Short ball outside off, Labuschagne plays the upper cut but does not realize that there is a fielder placed there just for that. Luckily for Marnus, the ball fell just short of Ross Taylor at third man. This though, is brilliant captaincy from Kane Williamson.
|89.4 : N Wagner to Head, Full delivery on middle, Head blocks it out.
|89.5 : N Wagner to Head, Fullish ball on middle and leg, Travis works it through mid-wicket and takes a couple.
|89.6 : N Wagner to Head, Good length ball outside off, Head looks to defend at first but takes his bat away at the last moment. With that, it is STUMPS ON DAY 1.
|So, that will be it from Day 1 of the first Test match. It has been the day of Marnus Labuschagne who is unbeaten after scoring a ton. Australia end Day 1 on 248/4. The Australian pair of Head and Labuschagne trudge off the pitch with their heads held high and overall a decent day for the hosts.
|The day started with a steady partnership between Joe Burns and David Warner. The bowling from the New Zealanders was disciplined and it reaped rewards as Joe Burns departed for just 9 runs. Warner looked confident in his innings of 43 runs but was dismissed in spectacular fashion by Wagner as he took a very good low catch off his own bowling. Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then formed a 132-run stand and took the hosts to comfortable shores before Smith departed. However, the day belonged
|Wagner has certainly got to be the pick of the bowlers as he took potentially the most dangerous wickets of David Warner and Steven Smith. Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme also chipped in with one wicket each but a major concern for New Zealand will be that they are now one bowler short as Lockie Ferguson had gone off with a calf strain and further updates on him will be provided on the morning of Day 2.
|Marnus Labuschagne on his way to the pavilion stops for an interview. He says that it was difficult in the initial phase of the innings. Mentions that the pitch is tricky to bat on and it feels good to score and bat well. He also adds that the team is in a strong position after the end of the day's play. The conditions are hot and tiring. On being asked about his achievement of becoming the joint 4th fastest Australian batsman to score 1000 Test runs, Labuschagne says that he was not aware about
|The day has belonged to centurion Marnus Labuschagne but the match right now is tantalisingly close. The middle order of Australia has not been tested for large parts of the last series against Pakistan and New Zealand would be looking to make early inroads on Day 2. We hope for another exciting day of cricket on Friday. Do join us at 1300 Local (0500 GMT). Till then, cheers and take care!
|... DAY 2 ...
|A day of the South Africans it was in the Australian city of Perth. Klerksdorp-born Marnus Labuschagne and Pretoria-born Neil Wagner called the shots on Thursday as Australia and New Zealand battled it out on a day of attrition. A day of old-age traditional Test cricket where there was good contest between bat and ball. New Zealand did not give an inch while Australia fought hard. In a day of frustration for both teams, no one came out clearly on top and that promises an exciting second day's pl
|In a day-night Test match, the pink ball barely swings in the afternoon and that is what exactly happened. The Kiwis struggled to generate consistent swing for long but then quickly adjusted to bowling accurate lines and lengths. Australia, on the other hand, found it tough to get going as the ball did not quite come onto the bat. But they too, did well to curb their attacking instincts and ensured that there was no collapse as such.
|Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne - the present and the future for Australia. Almost like a master and his apprentice at work. They grinded and grinded and grinded the Kiwis amidst a 132-run stand which consumed almost 50 overs. That is close to 2 sessions. Steven Smith looked out of sorts but Labuschagne looked like a man in total control. He left the balls well, had good compact defense and also attacked the odd bad ball. Towards the end, he started to counter-attack as well and hence, his w
|And now, finally about New Zealand. They bowled their hearts out, on a track which had nothing much to offer with the exception of Lockie Ferguson. He seemed to go only for pace and lacked direction and control. HE HAS BEEN RULED OUT OF BOWLING IN THIS TEST, which makes the responsibility on the other bowlers even greater. The second new ball is just 10 overs old, so they would want to strike early. Southee managed to get some swing last night but was that more due to the conditions? We shall kn
|We are all set for the day to begin. Labuschagne and Head are ready to go out onto the field, standing at the ropes. Head just has a feel of the Aussie flag with his left hand and from behind, comes Labuschagne. They both have a chat and now, Head goes out. Labuschagne, on the other hand, waits, does some situps, mutters some words to himself and follows his partner. Now, the Kiwis follow suit. The first 20-30 minutes will be very crucial. Tim Southee will start off proceedings to Labuschagne. T
|90.1 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Southee starts with a ball in the channel outside off and on a good length. Labuschagne lets it be, in his own style.
|90.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, This time he gets closer to the off pole. Labuschagne comes forward and blocks it out solidly.
|90.3 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Outside off again and on a good length. Labuschagne is not going after these this early as he shoulders arms.
|90.4 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Closer to off pole again, just behind good length. Labuschagne has his timbers covered as he lets it go the keeper.
|90.5 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Another good leave. This one probably on the length too. In the channel again, it just comes in but not enough to strike on the pads. Goes straight to the keeper.
|90.6 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Misses the line this time does Southee as he sprays down the leg side. Labuschagne misses his flick too.
|Neil Wagner it will be from the other end. 22-4-52-2 so far. A real workhorse this lad is. Took a stunning caught and bowled and kept on running in the whole day.
|91.1 : N Wagner to Head, Wagner starts with a fuller length ball on off for the left-hander. Head pushes it back to the bowler.
|91.2 : N Wagner to T Head, Full and wide outside off. Head unlike Labuschagne wants to feel the ball as he drives and picks a single towards wide of mid off. Australia are underway for the day.
|A change in the field. Wagner is switching to around the wicket and perhaps is targetting the short ball. He has a chat with skipper Williamson and sends mid-wicket back to the fence. Moves point as well, to the place where short mid-wicket was.
|91.3 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Double bluff? Wagner dishes a good length ball outside off, Labuschagne lets it be.
|91.4 : N Wagner to M Labuschagne, Not from the middle of the bat but three runs and it brings 250 up for Australia. Fuller length and outside off, Marnus goes for the drive but manages a thick outside edge which goes through point for three.
|91.5 : N Wagner to Head, Around off, Head comes forward and keeps it out.
|91.6 : N Wagner to Head, Outside off, it is left alone.
|92.1 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, In the channel outside off again, Labuschagne lets it be.
|92.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Back of a length ball on middle, Labuschagne rides the bounce and pulls it by rolling the wrists. The ball goes behind square leg for a single.
|92.3 : Tim Southee to Head, Beautifully bowled but equally well played by Head. Southee pitches it outside off and makes it come back in sharply. Head gets his bat down in time to defend it out.
|92.4 : Tim Southee to Head, Nicely punched! Slightly shortish length outside off, Head goes on the back foot and punches it through cover and point. Nicholls and Wagner go after the ball. Nicholls slides in and flicks the ball towards Wagner who return is back to the keeper. Three runs taken.
|92.5 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, FOUR! First one of the day! Overpitched and outside off, Labuschagne leans into the drive and creams it through covers for a boundary.
|92.6 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Full and on middle, Labuschagne drives it wide of mid on for a single.
|93.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Good length ball around middle, Labuschagne looks to defend but it goes towards leg gully off the inner half. A late call for the single there. The fielder gets to the ball and fires a throw at the non-striker's end but misses. Direct hit could've been interesting.
|93.2 : N Wagner to Head, On middle, Head strokes it straight to mid on.
|93.3 : N Wagner to Head, Back of a length ball down the leg side. Head looks to tickle it fine but misses. Was not too far from tickling the gloves there.
|A switch of fielders. Jeet Raval, who was at leg gully, swaps positions with the man at deep mid-wicket. There is a short leg in place as well, so expect plenty of short stuff.
|93.4 : N Wagner to Head, Bouncer and around off, Head hops and keeps it out nicely.
|93.5 : N Wagner to Head, Another shortish length ball on middle and leg, Head looks to tuck it towards fine leg but cannot make the connection right. The ball goes left of the short leg fielder for a single.
|93.6 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Outside off, Labuschagne leaves it alone.
|94.1 : Tim Southee to Head, FOUR! Nicely done! Another ball on the pads, this time Head guides it towards the fine leg fence nicely. Had there been a leg gully, Head would've been on his way.
|94.2 : Tim Southee to Head, In the channel outside off, Head makes a leave.
|94.3 : Tim Southee to Head, Around off, Head pushes it towards mid-wicket.
|94.4 : Tim Southee to Head, Full and around off, Head looks to drive but manages to hit it off the toe end of the bat towards cover.
|94.5 : Tim Southee to Head, Full and around off and middle. Head pushes it towards mid on.
|94.6 : Tim Southee to Head, Full and just around off, Head drives it to mid off firmly.
|95.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Sharp bouncer! But no closer in fielder on the off side. A silly point could've made things interesting. Back of a length ball around off, Labuschagne hops and blocks towards point uppishly.
|95.2 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Bouncer around off again, Labuschagne sways away from it nicely.
|95.3 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Another one but this one is way too high to make the batsman play. Marnus ducks under it.
|95.4 : N Wagner to M Labuschagne, Bouncer again but this time Labuschagne goes for the pull and turns it towards deep square leg for a run.
|95.5 : N Wagner to Head, Behind good length and around off, Head taps it back to the bowler.
|95.6 : N Wagner to Head, On middle, Head tucks it nicely but straight to Latham at short leg.
|96.1 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, FOUR! Shot of the morning so far! Just overpitched from Southee. Labuschagne leans forward and drives it to the long on fence nicely.
|96.2 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, Shortish ball around off and middle, Labuschagne tucks it towards fine leg. Labuschagne wanted the second but Wagner was quick to get around and stop the second.
|96.3 : Tim Southee to Head, FOUR! Good effort but in vain. A shortish length ball outside off, Head cuts it nicely towards deep point. Santner from deep cover hares to his right and makes a sliding attempt to stop the ball. He does so but not cleanly and the ball eventually touches the fence.
|96.4 : Tim Southee to Head, Outside off again and slightly shortish length. Head cuts it to deep point for a single.
|96.5 : Tim Southee to M Labuschagne, Around off and middle, Labuschagne pushes it towards mid on.
|96.6 : Tim Southee to Labuschagne, On the pads, Labuschagne tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|97.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Short ball down the leg side, actually way down the leg side. Labuschagne lets it be.
|97.2 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Shortish length around off, Marnus taps it towards the off side of the back foot.
|97.3 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, FOUR! 17th boundary for Labuschagne. Wagner looking for the slower delivery dishes out a full toss. Labuschagne drives it through mid on firmly and it wins the race against the mid on fielder.
|97.4 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Bouncer around off this time, Labuschagne sways away.
|97.5 : N Wagner to M Labuschagne, Bouncer again but this time Marnus pulls it towards deep square leg for a run.
|97.6 : N Wagner to Head, Another shortish length, this time Head tucks it wide of short fine leg for a single.
|Colin de Grandhomme is on now! He was the man who got New Zealand the first wicket on Day 1. Can he get one on Day 2 too? 16-6-24-1 are his figures so far.
|98.1 : de Grandhomme to Head, Starts with a good length ball around off, Head pushes it towards mid off nicely.
|98.2 : de Grandhomme to T Head, Overpitched and outside off, Head drives it well but Williamson at mid off dives to his right and makes a nice stop.
|98.3 : de Grandhomme to T Head, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Full and around off this time, Head gets in the position and drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|98.4 : de Grandhomme to Head, Around off and on a length, Head pushes it back to the bowler who looks to stop the ball with his right hand. However, it deflects towards mid off.
|98.5 : de Grandhomme to Head, On middle, it is pushed towards mid on.
|98.6 : de Grandhomme to Head, Beaten! Full and wide outside off, inviting the drive. Head falls in the trap and drives but away from the body to get beaten.
|99.1 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Short and around off and middle, Labuschagne pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|99.2 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Slightly short and on middle, Labuschagne keeps it out.
|99.3 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Bouncer outside off, Labuschagne pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|99.4 : N Wagner to Head, Down the leg side, Head looks to flick but makes no connection.
|99.5 : N Wagner to Head, Wagner bowls another one down the leg side. Head lets it be.
|99.6 : N Wagner to Head, Another bouncer, targeting the head of Head. Head does well to evade it.
|100.1 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Full around off, driven straight to mid off.
|100.2 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, FOUR! Whipped off the pads. Brilliant shot. Full and around off, Labuschagne flicks it nicely, using his wrists to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|100.3 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Around off on a fullish length, Labuschagne flicks it again. This time it is uppishly but wide of the mid-wicket fielder. A couple of runs taken.
|100.4 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|100.5 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, On off, pushed towards point.
|100.6 : de Grandhomme to Labuschagne, Good length around off again, Labuschagne bunts it on the pitch on the off side.
|101.1 : N Wagner to Head, Back of a length on the hips of Head. He tucks it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|101.2 : N Wagner to Labuschagne, Another back of a length on middle and leg, Marnus pulls it through fine leg and gets a couple. That also brings up the 300 for Australia.
|101.3 : N Wagner to M Labuschagne, OUT! BOWLED AROUND HIS LEGS! It is Wagner who has removed the man who has become a thorn in the flesh of the opposition pretty quickly. Sad, sad moment for Marnus Labuschagne. In spite of scoring 143? Why, do you ask? Because Labuschagne would have been only the third player after Zaheer Abbas and Mudassar Nazar to register three consecutive 150-plus scores in Test cricket! He is distraught. Not perhaps of the missed record but simply because he has been denied
|Skipper Tim Paine walks out. Short leg in position.
|101.4 : N Wagner to Paine, A bouncer to welcome the skipper. It is on middle but Paine has no problem ducking under it.
|101.5 : N Wagner to Paine, Around off, Paine pushes it through point for a single to get off the mark.
|101.6 : N Wagner to Head, Just past short leg! Good bowling! Another short of length ball into the body. Head tucks it away but it was not too far from the reach of the short leg fielder.
|102.1 : de Grandhomme to Tim Paine, Full and around off, pushed towards mid off.
|102.2 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Just outside off, guided towards short third man.
|102.3 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Outside off, Paine shoulders arms.
|102.4 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Around off, Paine pushes it towards gully with soft hands.
|102.5 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Outside off, it is left alone.
|102.6 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Good length around off, Paine defends it out.
|Drinks! Labuschagne and Head almost saw off the first hour of the play. There's hardly any life on the wicket but Wagner bowled the shortish length with venom. However, the Aussie overnight batters were up for the challenge as they played them well. Labuschagne eventually fell to Wagner just before the drinks break. Head is looking solid out there in the middle. He has skipper Paine for a company. They would look to add another partnership to take Australia towards big first innings score. The K
|103.1 : N Wagner to Head, Shortish length outside off, Head looks to cut but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|103.2 : N Wagner to Head, Down the leg side this time. Head lets it be.
|103.3 : N Wagner to Head, On the pads again, Head tucks it nicely past the short leg fielder behind square leg for a single.
|103.4 : N Wagner to Paine, Shortish length and around off, Paine taps it towards cover.
|103.5 : N Wagner to Paine, Good length and around off, Paine pushes it towards mid on.
|103.6 : N Wagner to Paine, Good length ball around off and middle, Paine blocks it back to the bowler nicely.
|104.1 : de Grandhomme to Head, Fullish length ball outside off, Head lets it be.
|104.2 : de Grandhomme to Head, Play and a miss! Fullish length and outside off, Head feels for the ball as he goes for the drive but misses.
|104.3 : de Grandhomme to Head, Outside off, it is left alone.
|104.4 : de Grandhomme to T Head, RUN OUT CHANCE MISSED! Direct hit and Head would have been on his way. Outside off, Head looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards point and Head wants a single but Paine sends him back. Henry Nicholls charges in from backward point, gets to the ball and has a shy at the stumps at the striker's end with Head halfway down the track. However, he is not quite able to adjust to the angle and misses by a big margin. Concedes an overt
|104.5 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Around off, Head taps it towards point.
|104.6 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Outside off again, Head this time lets it be.
|105.1 : N Wagner to Head, Wagner bowls down the leg side again. Head looks to pull but misses out.
|105.2 : N Wagner to Head, Low full toss around off, Head flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|105.3 : N Wagner to Head, Bouncer and around off, Head sways away from it.
|105.4 : N Wagner to Head, Another ball down the leg side. Second one from the over. Seems like Wagner has lost the trajectory. Head lets it be.
|105.5 : N Wagner to Head, Another back of a length ball. This time the line is right. He defends it out nicely.
|105.6 : N Wagner to Head, Another bumper! Head ducks under it.
|106.1 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Fullish and on the pads, Paine flicks it towards deep mid-wicket. It is not from the middle of the bat. Mid-wicket fielder hares after and returns the ball but cannot stop a couple of runs.
|106.2 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Outside off, left alone.
|106.3 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Another leave as Paine lets it be once again.
|106.4 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Gets closer to the off pole but Paine has his stumps covered as he shoulders arms.
|106.5 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Make that fourth leave in a row as this one is on a length and outside off.
|106.6 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Around off, this time Paine pushes it towards cover.
|107.1 : N Wagner to Head, FOUR! Nicley pulled! Bouncer on middle, Head rolls head wrists and pulls it between the legs of Aleem Dar at square leg and past the diving Raval at squarish mid-wicket.
|107.2 : N Wagner to Head, Down the leg side this time, Head looks to tickle it down the leg side but makes no connection.
|107.3 : N Wagner to Head, And again. It is down the leg side, Head once again flicks but makes no connection.
|107.4 : N Wagner to Head, Shortish around off this time, Head strokes it towards cover.
|Silly point comes on for Head. Short leg is already there for the left-hander.
|107.5 : N Wagner to Head, Full and on middle, flicked towards mid on.
|107.6 : N Wagner to Head, Another ball down the leg side. Another attempt of pull from Head. Another failure for him.
|108.1 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Huge appeal for LBW but too high probably. A good length ball on middle and leg. Paine looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Huge appeal from the Kiwis but not out says umpire Dar. The Ball Tracker rolls in and confirms it to be going over the stumps.
|108.2 : de Grandhomme to Tim Paine, Around off, pushed towards mid off.
|Paine bails out at the last moment. Oh, there was a fly in front of his eyes.
|108.3 : de Grandhomme to Paine, On middle, Paine tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|108.4 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Outside off, Paine lets it be this time.
|108.5 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Another ball outside off, Paine makes second leave in a row.
|108.6 : de Grandhomme to Paine, Fullish and inviting the batsman for the drive. Paine is not lured as he lets it go the keeper.
|Spin for the first time as Mitchell Santner to bowl now. 20-3-65-0 are his figures so far. A slip and short leg in place.
|109.1 : M Santner to Head, FOUR! Fifty up for Travis Head. 7th in Test cricket. A poor start from Santner as he bowls a fuller ball down the leg side. Head sweeps it to the fine leg fence.
|109.2 : M Santner to T Head, Another bad ball. Short and outside off, Head cuts it to deep backward point for a single.
|109.3 : M Santner to Paine, Flatter and around off, Paine defends it out.
|109.4 : M Santner to Paine, Fires it on middle, Paine tucks it towards mid-wicket. Head wanted a single there but Paine was not interested.
|109.5 : M Santner to Paine, Shortish ball on middle, Paine goes back and keeps it out.
|109.6 : M Santner to Paine, Shortish again and on middle, Paine pushes it back to the bowler.
|Tim Southee returns. 24-5-77-1 are his numbers so far.
|110.1 : Tim Southee to Head, Starts with a fuller ball outside off, asking the batsman to go for the drive. Head though is not interested.
|110.2 : Tim Southee to Head, In the channel outside off, Head lets it be.
|110.3 : Tim Southee to T Head, Shot but straight to the cover fielder. Full and just outside off, Head strokes it nicely but straight to the fielder.
|110.4 : Tim Southee to Head, Another fuller ball, this one comes in after pitching outside off. Head covers his stumps and lets it be.
|110.5 : Tim Southee to Head, FOUR! Fullish ball outside off, Head cuts it through point nicely. Jeet Raval from deep mid-wicket hares to his right, makes a spirited effort to stop the ball but he is unsuccessful in doing so.
|110.6 : Tim Southee to Head, Around off, Head defends it out.
|111.1 : M Santner to Tim Paine, FOUR! First boundary for the skipper. Full delivery outside off, Paine drives it through covers for a boundary.
|111.2 : M Santner to Paine, Quick single for the skipper. Floated delivery outside off, Paine drives it towards covers.
|111.3 : M Santner to Head, Tossed up delivery on off, Travis drives it to covers.
|111.4 : M Santner to Head, Flighted delivery on off, Head defends it out.
|111.5 : M Santner to Head, Another quick run but this time for Travis Head. Floated delivery on middle, Head drives it towards mid on. The batsmen cross ends.
|111.6 : M Santner to Tim Paine, Full and outside off, Paine looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and rolls towards point.
|112.1 : Tim Southee to Head, OUT! Drilled straight to the cover fielder. Head departs after playing a handy knock though. A full ball outside off, asking for the drive. Head obliges and connects it well but it goes straight to Santner. He cannot believe it as he goes off. They check for the front foot no ball but Southee is fine. A deserving second wicket for Southee.
|0.0 : Pat Cummins is the next batsman in.
|112.2 : Tim Southee to Pat Cummins, Full and around off for Cummins first up. He is up for the challenge as he drives it firmly but straight to mid off.
|112.3 : Tim Southee to Cummins, Full and on off again, it is defended towards point.
|112.4 : Tim Southee to Cummins, Good length ball around off, Cummins stays on the back foot and pushes it towards gully.
|112.5 : Tim Southee to Cummins, Fuller and on off, driven back to the bowler firmly.
|112.6 : Tim Southee to Cummins, Outside off on a good length, it is left alone.
|Huge shout for LBW! Umpire Nigel has a long look but says nothing. Williamson signals for the review after a chat with his mates. Inside edge? Impact? Here comes Snicko. No inside edge. Ball Tracker shows the impact to be outside off. Review lost. Looked close to the naked eye.
|113.1 : M Santner to Paine, NOT OUT! Impact outside off. New Zealand lose their review. A flighted ball around off, Paine comes forward to defend but misses to get hit on the front pad. Santner and the keeper appeal but not out says the umpire. Williamson after consulting the bowler opts to take the decision upstairs. Let's see what the replays show. No edge, confirms Snicko. Now, the Ball Tracker. Here it comes, well, impact is outside off. Forget about where it hits then. Paine stays.
|113.2 : M Santner to Paine, Tossed up delivery on off, Paine plays it to point.
|113.3 : M Santner to Paine, Flighted delivery on middle, Paine flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|113.4 : M Santner to Cummins, Floated delivery on off, Cummins defends it off the front foot.
|113.5 : M Santner to Cummins, Tossed up delivery on off, Pat keeps it out.
|113.6 : M Santner to Cummins, Loopy delivery on middle, Cummins blocks it off the back foot.
|114.1 : Tim Southee to Paine, Fullish length ball in the channel outside off, Paine lets it be.
|114.2 : Tim Southee to Paine, Fullish and on off this time. Paine comes on the front foot and defends it out.
|114.3 : Tim Southee to Tim Paine, Full and outside off again. Paine this time drives it through point and picks three.
|114.4 : Tim Southee to Cummins, Full and around off from Southee this time. Cummins is solid in his front foot block again.
|114.5 : Tim Southee to Cummins, Bouncer on middle, Cummins ducks under it.
|114.6 : Tim Southee to Cummins, Huge appeal for caught behind this time. Williamson though does not go for the review. Probably because he lost one in the last over. A good length ball, coming in sharply. Pat looks to defend but fails to make connection as the ball sneaks through and goes to Watling behind. Watling and the bowler make a loud appeal. Not out says the umpire. Replays roll in and they suggest that there was no bat involved and the noise was ball kissing the pocket of the trouser.
|115.1 : M Santner to Paine, Flighted delivery on off, Paine defends it off the front foot.
|115.2 : M Santner to Paine, Tossed up delivery on middle, Paine keeps it out.
|115.3 : M Santner to Paine, Floated delivery on off, the skipper defends it off the front foot.
|115.4 : M Santner to Paine, Loopy delivery on off, Tim plays it to the off side.
|115.5 : M Santner to Tim Paine, Flighted delivery on off, Paine drives it through covers for a run.
|115.6 : M Santner to Pat Cummins, FOUR! Nice shot. Full delivery outside off, Cummins drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
|Jeet Raval to bowl the last over before Lunch. Bowled one on Day 1. Just one slip for him.
|116.1 : J Raval to Paine, Full and around off, it is defended.
|116.2 : J Raval to Paine, Flighted, fuller and on middle, Paine pushes it towards mid on and takes off. Cummins though is ball watching and reacts late. The fielder fires the throw towards the keeper but Pat makes his crease with a dive.
|116.3 : J Raval to Cummins, Sharp turn there. Flights this one and lands it just around off. Cummins looks to drive but gets beaten as the ball turns away.
|116.4 : J Raval to Cummins, Full and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
|116.5 : J Raval to Tim Paine, Paine comes forward and converts this loopy ball as full toss and drives it through mid off for a run.
|116.6 : J Raval to Cummins, Around off, Paine defends it out nicely. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 2.
|Another tough day for the Kiwi bowlers in hot and humid conditions. They have picked up a couple of wickets but with one bowler short, it has been really a toil for them. The pacers worked hard but would've hoped for some assistance from the spinners. However, Santner did not look threatening in the 4 overs he bowled.
|The day started with Labuschagne and Head starting nicely and raising a 50-run stand between them. Wagner removed Labuschagne to break the stand. Head was then joined by skipper Paine in the middle and the duo added 24 runs. However, Head fell after his 50 to Southee. Cummins then joined Paine and saw off the remaining overs to go to Lunch.
|Now, what is on the card for the second session? Australia are closing in on 350. They would want to play out the first hour of the session and then take the aggressive approach to score runs quickly. The Kiwis would want to remove the remaining 4 wickets as quickly as possible. Join us to find out post this Lunch break.
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|We are all set to begin the second session! The Aussie skipper, Tim Paine and Pat Cummins make their way out to the middle along with the the Kiwi players. Neil Wagner to start for the visitors. Todd Astle is on the field for Lockie Ferguson.
|117.1 : N Wagner to Paine, Wagner starts with a short ball outside off, Paine sways away from it.
|117.2 : N Wagner to Tim Paine, Short ball on middle, Paine rocks on his back foot and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. The batters take off for a couple but Paine wants three. Cummins though, is not too sure and sends Paine back. The fielder at deep mid-wicket throws it to Wagner first and then throws it to Watling but by then Paine had made it back to the crease.
|117.3 : N Wagner to Paine, On a length outside off, Paine lets the ball go to the keeper.
|117.4 : N Wagner to Paine, Short ball around middle, Paine plays the pull shot but gets a bottom edge. The ball goes on the bounce to Colin de Grandhomme at leg gully.
|117.5 : N Wagner to Paine, Another short one on the leg stump line, Tim pulls it to backward square leg for a single.
|117.6 : N Wagner to Cummins, On middle, defended out by Cummins.
|Jeet Raval will bowl from the other end.
|118.1 : J Raval to Paine, Starts with a tossed up ball outside off, Paine shoulders arms to this one.
|118.2 : J Raval to Paine, Flatter delivery outside off, Paine cuts off the back foot towards point where Santner tumbles to field the ball.
|118.3 : J Raval to Paine, Flighted ball on middle, Paine works it behind square leg for a single.
|118.4 : J Raval to Cummins, Loopy ball on middle and leg, Cummins works it to mid-wicket.
|118.5 : J Raval to Cummins, Floated ball on off, Pat defends it to cover.
|118.6 : J Raval to Cummins, Raval tosses this one up on middle, Cummins works it to square leg and keeps the strike for the next over.
|119.1 : N Wagner to Cummins, Short ball around middle, Cummins ducks under it.
|119.2 : N Wagner to Cummins, Back of a length delivery on off, Cummins stands tall and defends it out.
|119.3 : N Wagner to Cummins, Short ball on middle and leg, Cummins blocks it out onto the pitch off the back foot.
|119.4 : N Wagner to Cummins, Wagner is sticking to the short of a length, this time he bowls it on off. Cummins is ready for it and then defends it towards point.
|119.5 : N Wagner to Cummins, Short of a length delivery on middle, Pat blocks it out.
|119.6 : N Wagner to Cummins, On a length outside off, Pat shoulders arms to this one. Maiden over from Wagner.
|120.1 : J Raval to Tim Paine, Very full delivery outside the off stump line, Paine drives this to deep cover and takes the single.
|120.2 : J Raval to Cummins, Another very full delivery, almost a yorker, Cummins digs it back to the bowler.
|120.3 : J Raval to Cummins, Tossed up ball on off, Cummins is solid in his defense and does so to cover.
|120.4 : J Raval to Cummins, Full delivery on middle, Cummins pushes it to mid on. No run.
|120.5 : J Raval to Cummins, Loopy ball on middle and leg, Pat defends it back to the bowler.
|120.6 : J Raval to Cummins, Raval tosses this one up, Cummins looks to heave it away but it goes aerial. Luckily for him, it lands short of the mid on fielder. The batters take a single.
|121.1 : N Wagner to Pat Cummins, Full delivery on middle, Cummins drives this but the mid on fielder comes across and cleans it up.
|121.2 : N Wagner to Cummins, Good length ball on off, Cummins guide it to point and crosses over for a single.
|121.3 : N Wagner to Paine, Short ball on the middle stump line, Paine pulls it to deep square leg and takes a single.
|121.4 : N Wagner to Cummins, Slower delivery on middle, Cummins picks it up early and then flicks it to mid-wicket.
|121.5 : N Wagner to Cummins, Full delivery on middle, Pat drives it to mid on.
|121.6 : N Wagner to Cummins, Wagner bowls a full delivery outside off, Cummins lets it go to the keeper.
|122.1 : J Raval to Paine, Tossed up ball on middle, Paine whips it to mid-wicket.
|122.2 : J Raval to Paine, BEATEN! Nicely bowled! Flatter delivery outside off with a little bit of spin on it, Paine attempts the cut shot but fails to make any connection to it.
|122.3 : J Raval to Paine, Short ball outside off, Paine plays the square cut but finds the point fielder.
|122.4 : J Raval to Paine, Loopy ball on middle, Tim defends it out.
|122.5 : J Raval to Paine, Tossed up ball on middle, Paine blocks it out.
|122.6 : J Raval to Paine, Flatter delivery way outside off, Paine has no problem in leaving this ball alone.
|123.1 : N Wagner to Cummins, Full delivery outside off angling into the batsman, Pat lets the ball go to the keeper.
|123.2 : N Wagner to Cummins, Back of a length delivery on middle, Cummins tucks it to mid-wicket.
|123.3 : N Wagner to Cummins, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle stump, Cummins ducks under it.
|123.4 : N Wagner to Cummins, Full delivery down the leg side, Cummins looks to flick it but misses it.
|123.5 : N Wagner to Cummins, Slower delivery on middle and leg, Cummins works it away to leg gully.
|123.6 : N Wagner to Cummins, Back of a length delivery on middle, Cummins stands tall and blocks it onto the pitch.
|124.1 : J Raval to Paine, Full delivery around off, Paine drives this wide of the deep cover region and picks up a couple. Colin de Grandhoome comes across and cleans it up.
|124.2 : J Raval to Tim Paine, Short delivery outside off, Paine cuts it but straight to the point fielder who collects it on the bounce.
|124.3 : J Raval to Paine, On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|124.4 : J Raval to Paine, Full toss on off, Paine pushes it to cover.
|124.5 : J Raval to Paine, Full delivery on middle, Paine pushes this to mid off.
|124.6 : J Raval to Paine, On off, pushed towards mid off.
|Mitchell Santner is back into the attack. 24-3-82-0 are his figures so far.
|125.1 : M Santner to Cummins, Floated ball outside off, Cummins lets the ball go to the keeper.
|125.2 : M Santner to Cummins, Some spin on offer! Santner flights this one up around off, Cummins attempts to defend it but fails to get any bat on it due to the spin. Nathan Lyon will be watching that closely.
|125.3 : M Santner to Cummins, Outside off, left alone.
|125.4 : M Santner to Cummins, Flatter delivery on middle, Cummins defends it out.
|125.5 : M Santner to Cummins, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|125.6 : M Santner to Cummins, Another flat delivery on middle, Cummins defends it out.
|126.1 : J Raval to Paine, Full delivery on off, Paine pushes it to cover.
|126.2 : J Raval to Paine, Floated ball outside off, Paine leaves it alone.
|126.3 : J Raval to Tim Paine, Loopy ball on off, Tim drives it to mid off for nothing.
|126.4 : J Raval to Paine, On middle, Paine drives it back to the bowler.
|A bit puzzling strategy by Paine and Cummins. Are they batting for just time? Given by their approach, seems like Paine is looking to try and hold Australia till the twilight period. Even loose balls from Raval are going unpunished.
|126.5 : J Raval to Tim Paine, Shorter in length this time outside off, Paine cuts it towards deep cover and gives Cummins the strike.
|126.6 : J Raval to Cummins, Another short one outside off, Cummins punches this to deep cover and picks up a single to keep strike for the next over.
|127.1 : M Santner to Cummins, Flighted ball on middle, Cummins defends it to the bowler.
|127.2 : M Santner to Cummins, Flatter delivery outside off, Cummins lets the ball go to the keeper.
|127.3 : M Santner to Cummins, Floated ball on middle, Cummins blocks it out solidly.
|127.4 : M Santner to Cummins, Fullish ball outside off, Cummins lunges forward and then drives it to deep cover and picks up a single.
|127.5 : M Santner to Paine, Outside off, left alone.
|127.6 : M Santner to Paine, Shorter delivery on off, Paine defends it to point.
|128.1 : J Raval to Cummins, Floated ball outside off, Cummins shoulders arms to this one.
|128.2 : J Raval to Cummins, Flatter delivery on off, Cummins blocks it out.
|128.3 : J Raval to Cummins, BEATEN! Flatter delivery outside off with some spin off the wicket, Cummins looks to play the cut but misses it completely.
|128.4 : J Raval to Cummins, Full delivery on middle, Pat works it to the leg side.
|128.5 : J Raval to Cummins, Flatter delivery on middle, Cummins defrends it out.
|128.6 : J Raval to Cummins, Short ball on middle, Pat tucks it to mid-wicket and picks up a single.
|129.1 : M Santner to Cummins, Floats this one up on off, Cummins blocks it to point.
|129.2 : M Santner to Cummins, EDGED, FOUR! Sob. Something which is rare in this Test match. An event ball. Full and outside off, Cummins lunges out to push away from his body. The ball spins, turns, bounces and takes the outside edge. But it goes past slip and beats Jeet Raval at short third man.
|129.3 : M Santner to Cummins, Flatter delivery outside off, Cummins lets the ball go to the keeper.
|129.4 : M Santner to Cummins, Outside off, left alone by Pat.
|129.5 : M Santner to Cummins, Flatter delivery outside off, Cummins lets the ball go to the keeper.
|129.6 : M Santner to Cummins, Full delivery on middle, Cummins solidly defends it.
|130.1 : J Raval to Paine, Floated ball outside off, Paine lets the ball go to the keeper.
|130.2 : J Raval to Paine, Shorter delivery outside off, Cummins punches this to deep cover and picks up a single.
|130.3 : J Raval to Cummins, Flatter delivery on off, Cummins pushes it to mid off.
|130.4 : J Raval to Cummins, Fullish ball on off, pushged to cover.
|130.5 : J Raval to Cummins, Full delivery around off, Cummins drives it to mid off and takes a quick single.
|130.6 : J Raval to Paine, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|131.1 : M Santner to Cummins, Flatter delivery outside off, Cummins lets the ball go to the keeper.
|131.2 : M Santner to Cummins, Tossed up ball on off, Cummins defends it to point.
|131.3 : M Santner to Pat Cummins, Short ball on middle and leg, Cummins pulls it to backward square leg and picks up a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
|131.4 : M Santner to Cummins, BEATEN! Flighted ball outside off with some spin on it, Cummins looks to defend it but misses it.
|131.5 : M Santner to Cummins, Flatter delivery outside off, Pat lets the ball go to the keeper.
|131.6 : M Santner to Cummins, Flatter delivery outside off, Cummins drives this to deep cover and picks up a single.
|132.1 : J Raval to Cummins, Full delivery on middle, Pat works it to mid-wicket.
|132.2 : J Raval to Cummins, On off, pushes this towards cover.
|132.3 : J Raval to Cummins, Raval keeps bowling full on off, Cummins keeps pushing it to the off side.
|132.4 : J Raval to Cummins, This time bowls a short one on off, PC guides it to point.
|132.5 : J Raval to Cummins, Full delivery on middle, Cummins works it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
|132.6 : J Raval to Paine, On middle, Paine pushes it to mid on.
|133.1 : M Santner to Cummins, Floated ball on middle, Cummins defends it back to the bowler.
|133.2 : M Santner to Cummins, Tossed up ball on middle, Cummins works it to mid-wicket.
|133.3 : M Santner to Cummins, On middle, defended back to Santner.
|133.4 : M Santner to Cummins, BEATEN! Quicker delivery at 92.1 kph outside off, Cummins looks to defend it but misses it.
|133.5 : M Santner to Cummins, Full on middle, Pat pushes it back to the bowler.
|133.6 : M Santner to Cummins, Fuller again on middle, Cummins defends it out.
|134.1 : J Raval to Paine, BEATEN! Beautifully bowled! Raval flights this one outside off, Paine attempts to drive it but fails to make any connection to it.
|134.2 : J Raval to Paine, Full delivery around off, Paine drives it to cover for nothing.
|134.3 : J Raval to Paine, Outside off, pushed to deep cover for a single.
|134.4 : J Raval to Cummins, OUT! BOWLED! MAIDEN TEST WICKET FOR JEET RAVAL! And more than him, Watling is happy. What happened there? Cummins has been bowled around the legs. A flighted ball down the leg side which spins from leg towards middle stump, Cummins looks to sweep it but fails to get any bat on it. The ball goes around his legs and hits the stumps. An annoying stand comes to an end. Can the Kiwis finish Australia off before Tea?
|DRINKS! It has been a sedate hour of play for Australia after Lunch. They have not added many runs after the break and just before Drinks, Cummins was bowled around the legs. New Zealand will be happy with this hour. They were good in their lines and lengths and even got the wicket of Pat Cummins. Mitchell Starc is the next man in.
|134.5 : J Raval to Starc, Around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|134.6 : J Raval to Tim Paine, Full and outside off, pushed through mid off for a single.
|135.1 : M Santner to Paine, Outside off, punched off the back foot.
|135.2 : M Santner to Paine, EDGED, BUT NO ONE TAKES IT! Frustration for New Zealand. Fractionally short outside off, Paine rocks back and looks to cut. But he is too close to the ball. It takes the outside edge and goes behind. But Watling is wrong-footed, moving to his left. The ball goes to his right and Ross Taylor at first slip is a bit wide. The strawberry goes right in between them to the third man fence before it is cut off. Two runs taken.
|135.3 : M Santner to Paine, Around off, defended watchfully.
|135.4 : M Santner to Paine, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|135.5 : M Santner to Paine, Down the leg side, Tim looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. A leg bye taken.
|135.6 : M Santner to Starc, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|136.1 : J Raval to Starc, Flatter delivery on middle, Starc plays it back to the bowler.
|136.2 : J Raval to Starc, Another flat one on middle, Starc tucks it to square leg.
|136.3 : J Raval to Starc, FOUR! Just wide of Colin de Grandhomme. Flighted ball on off, Starc goes down on his knees and then plays the slog sweep towards deep mid-wicket where de Grandhomme is stationed but it is just wide of him. The ball goes for a boundary and Starc gets his first one of his innings.
|136.4 : J Raval to Starc, On off, defended out to cover.
|136.5 : J Raval to M Starc, Floated ball on off, Starc attempts to defend it but it goes off the outside edge past the slip cordon. The batters take a single.
|136.6 : J Raval to Paine, Full delivery on middle, Paine defends it back to the bowler.
|137.1 : M Santner to Starc, Floated ball on off, Starc flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
|137.2 : M Santner to Paine, Floated ball on off, Paine pushes it back to the bowler.
|137.3 : M Santner to Paine, Quicker delivery on off, Paine pushes it out to cover. Santner thought there was pad first but the umpire says no.
|137.4 : M Santner to Paine, OHH! Flighted delivery down the leg side, Paine looks to sweep it but misses it. The Kiwis appeal for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head.
|137.5 : M Santner to Paine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|137.6 : M Santner to Paine, Floated on middle, Paine bends on his knees and then plays the paddle sweep to fine leg and picks up a couple.
|138.1 : J Raval to Starc, Full delivery on off, Mitchell pushes it back to the bowler.
|138.2 : J Raval to Starc, Loopy ball on middle, Starc blocks it out.
|138.3 : J Raval to Starc, Flatter delivery on middle, Starc flicks it towards mid-wicket but for no runs.
|138.4 : J Raval to Starc, FOUR! Just inside from being a six! Flighted delivery on off, Starc bends and then lofts this towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. It is a big hit there and that is why it did not go for a six. Colin de Grandhomme is stationed there but he is standing some metres ahead of the boundary fence making it difficult for him to reach it on time.
|138.5 : J Raval to M Starc, Full delivery outside off, Starc drives this to cover and picks up a single.
|138.6 : J Raval to Paine, Flatter delivery on middle, Tim defends it out of the back foot.
|139.1 : M Santner to Starc, Tossed up delivery on off, Starc pushes it back towards the bowler.
|139.2 : M Santner to Starc, Flighted delivery on middle, Starc defends it off the front foot.
|139.3 : M Santner to M Starc, Short delivery on off, Starc cuts it through point. The batsmen take a single.
|139.4 : M Santner to Paine, Floated delivery on off, Paine plays it towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
|139.5 : M Santner to Starc, Tossed up delivery on off, Mitchell defends it off the back foot.
|139.6 : M Santner to Starc, FOUR! Nice shot. Loopy delivery on middle, Starc plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|Tim Southee is back into the attack! 27-6-84-2 are his figures so far.
|140.1 : Tim Southee to Paine, Length delivery on middle, Paine flicks it through square leg. The batsmen take a single.
|140.2 : Tim Southee to Starc, On a good length on middle, Starc defends it off the back foot.
|140.3 : Tim Southee to Starc, Short delivery outside off, Starc cuts it through point for a run.
|140.4 : Tim Southee to Paine, FOUR! STOP THE PRESS! Tim Paine has scored a boundary. It has been a yawning session of batting from Australia, led by their skipper. That is just his second boundary in the 98 balls that he has faced. Nice shot though. On a length, outside off, Paine rocks back and punches it late, behind point. Sweeper covers is there but before he can sweep across, the ball meets the fence.
|140.5 : Tim Southee to Paine, Outside off, Paine lets it go.
|140.6 : Tim Southee to Paine, Good length delivery on off, Paine defends it out.
|141.1 : M Santner to Starc, Tossed up delivery on off, Starc defends it off the front foot.
|141.2 : M Santner to Starc, Short on off, Starc slaps it towards covers. The batsmen take a single.
|141.3 : M Santner to Paine, 'I AM SORRY!' says Starc. Floated delivery on middle, Paine drives it towards mid on. Santner dives to his right but cannot stop the ball. Now, Paine comes halfway down the track for the single but Starc is busy looking at the mid on fielder. Now he looks back at Paine who indicates that it was his call and he should have run.
|141.4 : M Santner to Paine, Full delivery on off, Paine drives it towards mid off for a run.
|141.5 : M Santner to Starc, SIX! WHACK! Making hay while the sun shines. Starc is getting into the groove. Full and around off, plenty of flight. Starc gets down and slogs it over long on. There is a fielder over there but no problem. Mitch has enough power. 400 UP FOR AUSTRALIA.
|141.6 : M Santner to Starc, Floated delivery on off, Mitchell plays it towards point for a single.
|142.1 : Tim Southee to Starc, Bowls a bouncer, Starc ducks under it.
|142.2 : Tim Southee to Starc, Length delivery on off, Starc plays it towards mid off.
|142.3 : Tim Southee to Starc, On a good length on off, Starc defends it to point off the back foot.
|142.4 : Tim Southee to Starc, DROPPED! When it is not going, it is definitely not going for you. Jeet Raval has been having a torrid time with the bat and now, drops a sitter. Is the possible declaration going on in his mind? Length delivery on middle, Starc looks to loft but hits it straight to mid on. Jeet Raval tries to take the catch, gets to it but then spills it.
|142.5 : Tim Southee to Starc, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Starc looks to cut but misses it.
|142.6 : Tim Southee to Starc, Outside off, Mitchell leaves it alone.
|Neil Wagner is back on! He has been the best bowler for the Kiwis. Can he take a 5-fer?
|143.1 : N Wagner to Paine, Full delivery on off, Paine drives it towards mid off. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it. The batsmen manage to take a single.
|143.2 : N Wagner to Starc, Bowls a bouncer, Starc lets it sail through to the keeper.
|143.3 : N Wagner to Starc, Full delivery on middle, Starc drives it back towards the bowler.
|143.4 : N Wagner to Starc, On a length on off, Starc guides it to short third man.
|143.5 : N Wagner to M Starc, Full delivery on off, Starc plays it back towards the bowler.
|143.6 : N Wagner to M Starc, Full again on middle, Starc looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends.
|144.1 : Tim Southee to Starc, Outside off, Starc offers no shot to this one.
|144.2 : Tim Southee to Starc, On a good length on leg, Starc looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|144.3 : Tim Southee to Starc, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer outside off, Starc lets it sail through to the keeper. The umpire gives it wide for height.
|Tim Southee to Starc, Length delivery on off, Starc lofts it over covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|144.4 : Tim Southee to Starc, Full delivery on off, Starc drives it back towards the bowler.
|144.5 : Tim Southee to Starc, Outside off, Starc shoulders arms to this one.
|144.6 : Tim Southee to Starc, OUT! Caught! Starc holes out now. Finally someone is there to take a catch. Great take from a great player. Kane Williamson. After spending 145 overs in the field, you do this. Rephrase. EVEN after spending so much time on the field, you do this. Full and outside off, angling away, Starc looks to go over the bowler but the bat turns in his hands and he ends up skewing it. The ball goes off the top edge high in the air. It looks like it will land safely but Williamson
|Nathan Lyon is the next batsman in.
|145.1 : N Wagner to Lyon, Full delivery on off, Lyon defends it back towards the bowler.
|145.2 : N Wagner to Lyon, Full delivery on off again, Lyon keeps it out.
|145.3 : N Wagner to N Lyon, FOUR! Good shot. Short delivery on leg, Lyon pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
|145.4 : N Wagner to Lyon, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Nathan Lyon. Short of a length delivery on leg, Lyon pulls it over fine leg for a boundary.
|145.5 : N Wagner to Lyon, BEATEN! Full delivery outside off, Lyon looks to drive but misses it.
|145.6 : N Wagner to Lyon, OUT! Caught! That is a good catch from Colin de Grandhomme and Wagner has his fourth! A short ball, outside leg, from over the wicket, Lyon looks to pull but this time gets a bit of a top edge. The ball flies in the air and de Grandhomme at fine leg slides to his right and takes a good catch as the ball was coming at pace.
|Josh Hazlewood is the last man in. 6 minutes to Tea. But it will be extended if Australia do not get bowled out before the scheduled Tea break.
|146.1 : Tim Southee to Paine, BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery. On a good length and just outside off, Paine looks to defend but misses it.
|146.2 : Tim Southee to Paine, OUT! Caught behind! No 5-fer for Wagner, no declaration from Australia because they have been bowled out. A short ball, down the leg side, Paine looks to pull but he is cramped for room. The ball takes the glove and BJ Watling dives to his left to take the catch. He appeals and umpire Aleem Dar raises his finger. Paine does not bother reviewing and the innings ends at last. 416 IS WHAT AUSTRALIA HAVE MANAGED. TEA AS WELL ON DAY 2.
|How does it feel when you are tired, waiting for the innings to end and then finally drag yourself off the field? And then when you see that your mates, who are not even in the playing XI, are there at the boundary line, ready to receive you with a big smile? Just lifts your spirits, doesn't it? That is how this Kiwi team is.
|A tough, tough 5 sessions for the visiting side. They found nothing in the heat, right from Thursday and only under lights, did they find some movement with the pink ball. That was the time when they got Matthew Wade last evening but other than that and the Warner catch, it has all been poor shot selection from the Aussies. But Wagner toiled hard, totally deserving his 4 wickets while Southee got some cheap ones towards the end. Sadly for the Kiwis, Santner was unimpressive and they did miss Loc
|Neil Wagner is caught for a quick chat on his way back. He says that it's been pretty hard and tough conditions and praises the boys for fighting it out. Credits the Australians for batting well. Smiles and tells that the push-up (after the Lunch break) was to keep himself going and being nicely warmed up as you tend to get stiff during the break.
|Do Australia have enough? Ian Smith mentioned before Lunch that 350 is a good score on this track. The pitch does look a bit on the slower side but that makes it equally difficult for the bowlers to take wickets. Having said that, twilight period is approaching and the Aussies will be hoping for 3-4 wickets by Stumps. Join us back at 6 pm local (1000 GMT).
|The players are back out in the middle. Jeet Raval and Tom Latham are the openers for New Zealand. It is that man who has a terrific record with the red ball and white ball but it escalates even higher with the pink. Mitchell Starc. To Jeet Raval.