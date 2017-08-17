United in despair
In Pics: Terror attack in Barcelona leaves at least 1 dead, over 30 injured
Date published: Thursday, 17 August 2017 - 11:25pm | Author: DNA Web Team | Agency: DNA webdesk
At least one person was killed and 32 injured, with 10 having serious injuries after a van rammed into Barcelona's city centre on Thursday. The city police have termed the event as a terrorist attack. Soon afterwards, Spain's El Periodico newspaper reported that two armed men were holed up in a bar in Barcelona's city centre, and reported gunfire in the area, although it did not cite the source of the information.