People comfort each other after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing two persons and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017.A driver deliberately rammed a van into a crowd on Barcelona's most popular street on August 17, 2017 - AFP

In Pics: Terror attack in Barcelona leaves at least 1 dead, over 30 injured

Date published: Thursday, 17 August 2017 - 11:25pm | Author: DNA Web Team | Agency: DNA webdesk

At least one person was killed and 32 injured, with 10 having serious injuries after a van rammed into Barcelona's city centre on Thursday. The city police have termed the event as a terrorist attack. Soon afterwards, Spain's El Periodico newspaper reported that two armed men were holed up in a bar in Barcelona's city centre, and reported gunfire in the area, although it did not cite the source of the information.

