'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 5 Review: Real threats rearrange alliances in Westeros

Season seven of Game of Thrones continues on its reunion spree with 'Eastwatch.' But more importantly, it brings all the players on the same page when it comes to fighting the Night King and his army of the dead.

A friend pointed out two days ago that it doesn't take a lot of time for the people of Westeros to reach from one place to another in this season. This crams in a lot of plot points in one episode, but it's also a double edged sword. Yes, we do not have a single dull episode, but are also left to figure out and make connections between story arcs. With only two more episodes to go in this season, it was crucial that the attention be diverted to the North where the real threat lies.

Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) had said, "If we don't put our enmities aside, then it won't matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne." In 'Eastwatch,' when Bran Stark/Three-Eyed-Raven (Isaac Hampstead Wright) sends out letters to Dragonstone and Oldtown, the Maesters decide to ponder and investigate, but Jon Snow (Kit Harington) decides to leave Dragonstone with dragonglass and fight the real war. But that doesn't happen before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) realises the importance of it all.

In the episode, she hovers dangerously close to the possibility of following in the footsteps of her father, the Mad King. She gets the survivors of the Lannister army to bend the knee by burning Lord Tarly and his son alive. Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Varys (Conleth Hill) see the red. Is this the show writers' attempt at cementing Jon Snow as the righteous leader and rightful King of Westeros? Dany already seems to be falling for him, the tension between the two is strong because Jon pats Drogon's snout, much like Laura Dern touches the triceratops in Jurassic Park. Is someone appreciative of Dany's babies? Mama dragon will have him! Dragons are supporting Jon, people are supporting the King in the North, Daenerys has gotten used to him, and he is the only character with a squeaky clean image.

Jon leaves for Eastwatch to get proof of a Wight's existence so that they can convince Cersei to drop the weapons and see the real threat. Tyrion secretly enters King's Landing with Ser Davos to convince Jaime, who is the only one who has seen what Dany is capable of and even after that sees the sense in why she is keen on a truce for the time being. Ser Davos brings a fan favourite into play but more on that later. This is when Cersei decides to be clever and beat Dany at her own game.

Two fan favourites make their way to Dragonstone. Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) returns to Khaleesi's friendzone and Ser Davos reintroduces us to, now all grown up hunk, Gendry (Joe Dempsie). Gendry survived these seasons in King's Landing forging weapons for the Lannisters. But he also learned to wield a mean hammer. Davos tries to keep his origin story on the down low, but drawing inspiration from Robert Baratheon and Ned Stark's friendship, he hopes to get in the good books of Jon Snow and kill a few white walkers in the process.

This meeting sets up an interesting arc for Gendry. We will get another reunion if and when he meets Arya at Winterfell, but the most intriguing development will come when Jon Snow's parentage will be revealed. A lot has been riding on that secret which is well known to viewers. Robert and Ned fought to take down Aegon and Gendry is hoping to take down Cersei and the Night King. But it was Robert who killed Jon's real father Rhaegar during the rebellion. Joe Dempsie and Kit Harington's camaraderie can give a good fight to the bromance between Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jerome Flynn's characters.

Setting up the atmosphere for the upcoming war, Jon Snow meets up with The Hound (Rory McCann), Thoros of Myr (Paul Kaye), Lightning Lord Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) at Eastwatch. The Free Folk commander Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) has taken them prisoners. Jon decides that whoever is breathing is not dead and will be on the same side, no matter what purpose they want to fight for. These 'Hateful Eight' of Westeros walk beyond the wall to bring the proof, leaving a lingering question about the functionality of the costumes worn by the actors. How come all those layers allow one to move their limbs, let alone wield weapons as heavy and strong as the Longclaw or Gendry's fancy hammer?

Look out for this:

1. Cersei is pregnant with Jaime's child and this time will not hide it. She is queen, a Lannister, and in Tywin's words, "A lion doesn't concern itself with the opinion of sheep."

2. Samwell has stumbled upon the truth about Jon's parents. It's only a matter of time he realises it.

3. Tormund Giantsbane cannot stop thinking about the big woman (Brienne of Tarth) even when standing mere miles away from the army of the dead

4. Bronn and Cersei have set up the plot for him to go back to Tyrion.

5. Arya finds a letter Sansa wrote in season one when Cersei forced her to ask the Starks to surrender to Joffrey. Cue sibling rivalry or be ready to say goodbye to Petyr Baelish. That Valyrian dagger is coming for him for the endless scheming and plotting.

Game of Thrones Season 7 airs in India on Star World and Star World HD every Tuesday at 11 PM.