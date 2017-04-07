Mumbai’s date with Benares

Enough has been written about chef Atul Kochhar and his London-based Michelin-starred restaurant Benares. As the very first Indian chef to receive a Michelin star, accomplished during his tenure as Head Chef at Tamarind in 2001, he then went on to open the highly acclaimed Benares Restaurant & Bar for which he was awarded another Michelin star in 2007. Combining his love for British ingredients and taking inspiration from his Indian roots, the progressive Indian menu has made Benares one of the topmost Indian restaurants in London. And now, for the very first time, he is doing a pop-up of the twice Michelin-starred restaurant, in Bengaluru and Mumbai. We caught up with chef Kochhar on what patrons can expect from the pop-up...

It’s the first ever Benares pop-up happening in the country. How do you feel about bringing your baby to India?

I’m excited to present the first ever experiential menu from Benares London to Bengaluru and Mumbai. While lots of discerning travellers have dined in London, this pop-up menu will allow me to present a taste of an offering that’s close to my heart, to many more patrons and I’m really looking forward to that!

What kind of experience can patrons look forward to at the pop ups in Bengaluru and Mumbai? Can you tell us a bit about each of the dishes that will be served?

Serving modern Indian cuisine with a distinctive British twist, we have created stunning dishes, inspired by frequent trips to India. My eatery in London combines Indian heritage with my love of British ingredients to create unique and innovative contemporary Indian cuisine.

It’s an exciting six course meal which includes signature dishes from my London eatery. The outstanding menu for India will be a true pièce de résistance, offering diners a sublime experience with dishes such as Pan Seared Scallop with jhal muri, grape and ginger dressing, chargrilled Scottish salmon with coconut and curry leaf sauce with the sweet master stroke — Rhubarb Bhapa Doi, Gulab Jamun Brulée.

What do you think has been the reason for your success? Would you open Benares in India as well?

Continually striving for success and consistently sticking to the same standards in recipes and service. Time management, sourcing the right ingredients, ensuring the budget is in order and awareness of the customer needs are important things that restaurateurs need to be wary of. Let’s see how it’s received at the pop-up this month first...

Is modern Indian cuisine the way ahead for restaurants in India?

For me, modern Indian cuisine should be about focusing on the quality of ingredients and presenting dishes in a more refined way. I know this can be tricky in India as the supply chain isn’t as advanced as it is in the West. Diners are now more interested in the health benefits of what we put into our bodies and our menus should reflect that. Dishes ought to be smaller and lighter and chefs need to reinvent them in a way that’s appealing to the ever discerning customer.

The Benares Pop-Up in Bengaluru is on April 9 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel while in Mumbai, diners will get a taste of Benares at Chef Kochhar’s restaurant NRI at Bandra Kurla Complex on April 13. You can book your experience at Insider.in

