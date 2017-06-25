I'm still 18th century: Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond has lived an interesting life. At 83, he's lived through the British Raj, Independence and Partition, and seen the nation grow through upheavals and achievements to the present day. Politics and great national movements have, of course, been tangential to Bond's writing — his is more of the worm's eye view, rendered with humour, gentleness and uncommon empathy for everything around him, living and otherwise, that makes him one of India's most loved writers. But it wasn't an easy journey, as his autobiography, Lone Fox Dancing, recounts so movingly. Edited excerpts from a conversation with Gargi Gupta

The world of books and writing has changed a lot since you began writing. Do you type, or have you switched to the computer?

No. I don't use any technology. The kids in the house have their laptops but I don't. I'm still 18th century. I wait for the gossips to come and tell me what's happening. I keep a journal, though not very regularly. I write longhand — I used to type at one point because you had to submit your manuscript typed. But now I get a stiff neck doing that.

What are you reading these days?

I often read old favourites. I was reading Laurence Sterne's Sentimental Journey Through France and Italy last week. Sterne was better known for Tristram Shandy, which is an eccentric, long novel. But Sentimental Journey... is short, very readable, and funny — he's always getting into the wrong bedroom, you see. I rediscovered Wuthering Heights a couple of weeks ago, after 50 years.

What about contemporary writers?

I dip into them. I read a lot of detective stories and crime fiction. Of these, Peter Robinson and the Canadian writer, Louise Penny, are very interesting. I've read some of the Norwegian writers — I enjoy those.

I found it interesting that your step-father is always referred to as Mr H. Why did you not name him?

That's because while he's long dead, there're still relatives around. I didn't want to offend them or upset anybody. His name is Mr Hari — it's no secret. I haven't said anything very mean or nasty about him — since he wasn't a mean or nasty person. He was just ineffective.

Was it hard writing the story of your life?

There was an early memoir published 20 years back, still in print, called Scenes from a Writer's Life. But that only takes me up to the age of 21, when my first book was published. I've covered that period here — and then my freelancing years up to the present time. I wrote from memory. Ravi Singh, the publisher, an old friend too, kept at me to finish it. Some things I do — like my recent memoir of my father — I wrote in a couple of weeks, all in one go. This was done more leisurely over a period of years.

You are an institution, studied in school and college curriulums. How do you feel about it?

It has happened gradually over the years without my particularly noticing it. Maybe because I live out of the way — though I get a lot of fond mothers coming and knocking on my doors and wanting me to bless their children. Honeymooners also like getting blessings from me for some strange reason. Although they think I am a brahmachari, which I am not. Perhaps it's better to be noticed than not noticed at all.

The publishing scene is very different today from when you started out...

Selling books is all about marketing and promotion now. I had eight interviews yesterday, plus I was interviewed on stage and took all sorts of questions. But now I shall go back to Mussoorie and refuse to give interviews!! (laughs)

In all these decades, you've never engaged with politics. Why?

People often ask me this. I am not a political person; I follow politics — I want to know what's going on everywhere. But maybe I take the advice of my old school teacher Mr Jones, who once, when I was 15 or so and leaving school, said, 'Stay quiet, read and work hard and mind your own bloody business!" So I try and mind my own bloody business.