Significance of fasting

The purpose of fasting is not physical training to endure hunger, thirst and exhaustion, rather, it is displaying the ego to relinquish the beloved for the sake of the beloved. The Quran quotes (2:183), “O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that, you may become religious.”

This verse alludes to the fact that fasting was prescribed in all religions, in some way or the other. Roza is not specific to Islam alone but is a practice which exists in all religions. Roza is an annual reminder of the importance of food and water in our life in the absence of which it is impossible to continue life on earth.

Fasting is an integral part of spiritual control over the senses. It is a yogic practice because it reduces the tamasic elements in the body. Tamas is the greatest obstacles to meditation. Fasting and long hours meditation are two practices, which always go together. The medical science has proved fasting is medicine for many bodily ailments. It balances the nervous system. It increases energy, vitality and confidence.

Astrologically, Jupiter (guru) is considered religious planet which encourages rituals, fasting traditions, spiritualism, and meditation. When Jupiter is situated in ascendant, third or fourth house it gives excellent results for those persons on fasting. The persons born with Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius and Aquarius supposed to get obesity or ailments due to overeating. They would be beneficial to keep fast. Fasting represents the planet Jupiter, which is considered favourable for education and things related to mind. It often shows that native has been brought-up religiously. It is good for health, and physical resistance.

Jupiter is a religious planet, so fasting is linked with true faith in Allah. It is believed that fasting is a secret act of worship, it concern only the servant and his creator. It is a way of self-empowerment. It is a saintly method of self-uplift and it indicates the spiritual strength and inner personality.

Q: I’m a doctor doing private practice. But I am not getting the desired results. When shall I earn name and fame? Kindly suggest some remedy. My date of birth is March 1, 1981 at 3.05 am.— Dr Parveen, Mumbai

A: Stop worrying about the present. Sun is slightly malefic but not too bad either. Jupiterian factor can give you a major thrust to your prospects along with name and fame between the age of 42 to 46. Plan your clinic according to Vastu. Keep your face towards East while attending to your patients. Wear ruby of eight-carat in gold on ring finger. Offer water to rising Sun. Recite the mantra, Aum Ra Rahwe Nameh for 108 times.

Take precautions during fast

Always speak truth.

Follow all religious code of conduct of life.

Respect the people of other religions and their traditions.

Do not pomp yourself as godly.

No hypocrisy and no egoism. And do not criticise others on petty matters.

