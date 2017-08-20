Siddhivinayak: Lord of good luck and fortune

The columnist is an author of 32 books on Astrology, Numerology, Vaastu, Tarot, Dreams and Moles.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 25, 2017. This is celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm all over India. In Maharashtra, the celebrations last for 10 days and Ganesha idol is kept at home for all those days. Ganpati Bappa Morya — a common chanting that evokes the feelings of devotion, is commonly heard during celebrations.

Astrologically, Lord Ganesha is governed by the planet Rahu and it is considered to be a symbol of good fortune and phenomenal rise in life. In a horoscope, if Rahu is malefic, the native indulges in disputes, troubles and unhappiness throughout life. In this situation, worshipping Lord Ganesha is apt. Thus, the native should recite the mantra — Aum Sri Ganpataye Namah, 108 times in the morning.

It’s believed that keeping an idol/image of Lord Ganesha in the house, and according to one’s Sun sign, brings success and improves luck.

Aries: The idol of Ganesha should be in the colour red. It’s a symbol of confidence. To be kept in the South corner.

Taurus: Idol of Ganesha made of sandalwood. It’s a symbol of love and relationships. To be kept in the North direction.

Gemini: Idol of Ganesha made of five metals. It’s a symbol of wisdom. To be kept in the West direction.

Cancer: Idol of Ganesha made of silver. It’s a symbol of mental peace and comfort. To be kept in the South-East direction.

Leo: Idol of Ganesha made of marble. It’s a symbol of determination. To be kept in the South-West direction.

Virgo: Image of Lord Ganesha in which he’s playing a dholak. It’s a symbol of fame and fortune. To be kept in the South direction.

Libra: Image of Lord Ganesha showing him in a relaxed posture. It’s a symbol of peace and comfort. To be kept in the North-West direction.

Scorpio: Image of Ganesha in dancing posture. Symbol of celebration. To be kept in the East-North direction.

Sagittarius: Image of Lord Ganesha with Shiv-Parvati. It’s a symbol of harmony and domestic bliss. To be kept in the West direction.

Capricorn: Image of Lord Ganesha with trunk on the right side. It’s a symbol of victory. To be kept in the North-East direction.

Aquarius: Image of Lord Ganesha with straight trunk. It’s a symbol of prayer and meditation. To be kept in the East direction.

Pisces: Image of Lord Ganesha in a standing posture. It’s a symbol of alertness. To be kept in the East direction.

Vaastu tip

Ganesha represents Swastika which symbolises good omen, it dispels negative energy. It’s one of the 108 symbols of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that if the Swastika sign is stuck on the front door, it helps one to achieve, peace, happiness and prosperity.

I work on the computer for long hours in my home. I feel tired and have developed migraines. Please help me out with a Vaastu tip?

— Avi Pathak

A: The computer should be kept in the South-East corner of the table. After every hour, move your neck gently to the left and right.

(The columnist is an author of 32 books on Astrology, Numerology, Vaastu, Tarot, Dreams and Moles. He features regularly on various TV channels. You can email your queries at: pkhurrana@astroindia.com)