IPL 2017: 'Captain Steve Smith likely to win maiden Indian Premier League title,' says astrologer Greenstone Lobo

Can Rohit Sharma power Mumbai Indians (MI) to a record third Indian Premier League (IPL) crown or will it be Steve Smith clinching his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)? Seems like the latter.

Sharma probably has the best horoscope among all the captains in fray in the IPL but the biggest hurdle for him is that he has already led MI to two IPL titles in 2013 and 2015.

Moreover, the Mumbaikar has also won another T20 tournament, the 2013 Champions League. Another important factor that goes against MI is that in all those three victories, the nucleus of the team has remained the same.

On the other hand, what works for RPS is that Smith has not won any major tournament as captain except the inaugural Big Bash League in 2011. The Australian has it in him to win a bigger tournament like the IPL and this is his best chance to do so.

Also, the entire team consists of a group of players who hasn't tasted huge success before despite possessing good horoscopes. That should only auger well for RPS to go come out triumphant on Sunday.