WATCH: Inebriated trekkers fall to their death in Maharashtra’s Amboli Ghat

Date published: Thursday, 3 August 2017 - 7:10pm IST | Place: Mumbai | Agency: DNA webdesk

A horrific video, which went viral on Thursday, shows two men in allegedly under the influence of alcohol falling to their death at Maharashtra’a Amboli Ghat. The video was taken by a third person who had gone with the deceased on the trip.

The victims have been identified as Imran Gardi (26) and Pratap Rathore (21) and hail from Gadhinglaj, Bhadgaon.

In the video, they are seen joking and revelling while climbing over a barricade at Kavalesad Valley in Amboli Ghat. They continue joking and standing at the edge of the valley until they lose their balance and fall to their death. It is at this point that the friend realises what has happened and yells for help.

As of Thursday, the police have been unable to recover the bodies.