WATCH: BJP slams UPA for hiring Pak-origin lawyer to defend India in 2004

Date published: Saturday, 20 May 2017 - 5:39pm IST | Agency: DNA webdesk

In a shocking revelation, WION News has found that UPA government had hired Pak-origin UK lawyer Khawar Qureshi in 2004. He was reportedly recommended by law firm Fox Mandal for the Dabhol case.

Qureshi recently argued against India at the ICJ where he called India’s claims about Kulbhushan Jadhav ‘far-fetched’.

The Congress-led UPA government had hired Qureshi in the 2004 Dabhol case overlooking Indian lawyers.

In this video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party, party spokesperson, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao says,"Incidentally they (Congress) found only a Pakistani origin lawyer (for the arbitration process in the Dabhol case) to represent India's case, so certainly when the Congress party raises questions about the Make in India initiative one can do nothing but come to the conclusion that the Congress party seems to only have respect for made in Pakistan lawyers and not Make in India lawyers."

Read the whole story here.