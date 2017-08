Aryabhata launched: 1975

Named after the famous Indian astronomer, the 360-kg first Indian satellite is built by India’s space agency, ISRO, to conduct experiments in X-ray astronomy, aeronomics, and solar physics. It is launched by Russia from its Kapustin Yar rocket launch and development site. It re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere 17 years later.

Agra Summit: 2001

PM AB Vajpayee meets with Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf to resolve long-standing issues between the two countries. Various rounds of one-to-one talks were held with hopefulness and in a spirit of good will. But the historic event fails to achieve a breakthrough because of differences over Kashmir.