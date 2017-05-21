Essel Group 90 years

Sonia Gandhi

  • Sonia Gandhi
  • President Pranab Mukherjee
  • Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Vice-President Hamid Ansari
  • Madhya Pradesh Congress party workers
  • Allahabad Congress party workers
  • Members of All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF)
  • Women congress workers
  • Robert Vadra with mother Maureen
  • Former Vice-President Manmohan Singh

Congress President Sonia Gandhi paying tributes to former Prime Minister and husband Rajiv Gandhi on his 26th death anniversary, at his memorial ''Vir Bhumi'' in New Delhi on Sunday.

Image courtesy: PTI

In Pics| President Pranab Mukherjee, Gandhi family and others pay tribute on Rajiv Gandhi's 26th death anniversary

Date published: Sunday, 21 May 2017 - 6:10pm | Author: DNA Web Team | Agency: DNA webdesk

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi along with former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Sunday, paid their tributes to the late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial 'Vir Bhoomi' on the occasion of his 26th anniversary.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari also paid tribute to the late prime minister.

Sonia Gandhi was also accompanied by daughter Priyanka Gandhi and son-in-law Robert Vadra to pay tribute to the late leader.  Born on August 20, 1944 Rajiv Gandhi, served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. 

(With agency inputs)

