A boy breaks a Dahi Handi during celebration of Janmashtami festival in Mumbai
In Pics | Dahi Handi 2017: Janmashtami celebrated in Mumbai with fervour
Date published: Wednesday, 16 August 2017 - 2:26pm | Author: DNA Web Team | Agency: DNA webdesk
Gokulashtami or Janmashtami is the much-awaited Hindu festival that is celebrated with lot of gusto and gratification in various parts of the country. Dahi handi is one of the festive events and a sport marked yearly on this occasion. Young man and women form a human pyramid to reach and break the clay pot.