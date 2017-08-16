Essel Group 90 years
A boy breaks a Dahi Handi during celebration of Janmashtami festival in Mumbai

  • Gokul Ashtami celebrations by female devotees in Maharashtra
  • Dahi Handi and Independence Day Celebrations in Mumbai
  • Govinda breaks a Dahi Handi during celebration of Janmashtami festival in Mumbai on Tuesday.
  • A sporty event that re-enacts Lord Krishna stealling butter in his childhood
  • Boys warm up before forming a human pyramid
  • Govindas and devotees collapse as they attempt to break a Dahi Handi
  • Youth forming a human pyramid to break a Dahi Handi in Mumbai
  • Boys break a Dahi Handi during celebration
  • Girls form a human pyramid

In Pics | Dahi Handi 2017: Janmashtami celebrated in Mumbai with fervour

Date published: Wednesday, 16 August 2017 - 2:26pm | Author: DNA Web Team | Agency: DNA webdesk

Gokulashtami or Janmashtami is the much-awaited Hindu festival that is celebrated with lot of gusto and gratification in various parts of the country. Dahi handi is one of the festive events and a sport marked yearly on this occasion. Young man and women form a human pyramid to reach and break the clay pot. 

