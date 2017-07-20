'Dunkirk' review: Christopher Nolan is offering not just a film, but an experience of a lifetime

Movie - Dunkirk

Director - Christopher Nolan

Cast - Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Aneurin Barnard, Barry Keoghan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, James D'Arcy, Cillian Murphy, and Harry Styles

What's it about -

The Dunkirk evacuation was one of the biggest turning points of World War II. Over 400,000 allied soldiers were stranded on the beach and harbour of Dunkirk, France and the evacuation took place between 26 May and 4 June 1940. Director Christopher Nolan has broken down the event in three timelines - one week, one day, and one hour. Connecting these timelines to present one experience of a lifetime for the viewers is what the movie Dunkirk is all about.

What's hot -

Nolan's Dunkirk is a tale about sheer survival. His writing and direction keep getting better. Nolan has designed this film to transport you to the past, and he succeeds in that. Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema makes the screen come alive. If the action is happening in the sky, you are in the cockpit. If it's taking place in the water, you are drowning along with the actors. Hans Zimmer is in a league of his own. There aren't many dialogues in the movie. Yet you don't feel the need for them because the ticking sound of the countdown (which is done in different ways and is actually the sound of one of Nolan's pocket-watches) will keep you on the edge of the seat. Cillian Murphy, Fionn Whitehead, and Aneurin Barnard sum it up perfectly with their acting chops. The latter two lads are noobs to watch out for. Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, James D'Arcy exhibit spirit of Britain at the time of WWII that defeated Nazi Germany.

What's not -

Every Nolan movie leaves at least one question unanswered. This time it will be about the decision made by Tom Hardy's character at the end of the movie.

What's that -

If you are not a One Direction fan, you can skip this part. Harry Styles is a revelation. The singer turned actor plays a smart soldier who wants to go home but is also afraid of the feeling that he might have let down his country. He has what it takes to hold the screen on his own.

What to do -

This is an experience you cannot miss. When critics and the film fraternity all say that this is the best movie of 2017, they are not wrong.

Ratings - ****1/2