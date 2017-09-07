Yuvraj Singh: Expertise key to curing cancer

After his successful fight with cancer, cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been an active campaigner of the need for early detection. His Foundation YouWeCan has recently joined hands with Navya, a second-opinion online service that connects cancer patients with doctors at Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) and the National Cancer Grid. The online service cuts travel cost and uses technology to deliver quality care.

What made you single out the Navya Online service for YouWeCan to join hands with?

In my fight against cancer, I have seen the importance of expertise that can ensure a complete cure and that has helped to come out it much stronger. We are conducting awareness building and screening programs to ensure early diagnosis, however when it comes to treatment, there is a scarcity of expertise. Our partnership with TMC NCG Navya is aimed to bridge this disparity and make it available to as many as possible.

You are a cancer survivor. What’s your perspective on the challenges that patients face?

The battle with the disease does not end at being cancer- free. After you have survived the treatment, the challenge becomes returning to normalcy. There are days when one feels weak and struggles to find the motivation to carry on. At such times you require support from you family and friends to move forward. You must believe in yourself and fight the problem and at no point think of giving up. The right attitude makes all the difference.

In terms of awareness, is there any message you want to send across to the youth?

A majority of our population including the youth is not aware of cancer symptoms. If cancer is detected at an early stage, it is completely curable. So awareness building and getting regular checks is very important. Also, measures like the HPV vaccine are some small steps towards preventing the disease.

How important is the role of a doctor’s expertise in treatment?

The doctor is the one who can guide you and tell you the exact treatment required. Selecting the right specialist with the right attitude and experience is key.

What are your plans for YouWeCan Foundation?

The foundation was set up with the aim of creating awareness about the disease, this remains the core. We continue to set up early detection camps and awareness building meetings. We recently launched the #togetherwecan initiative to help underprivileged children who have recovered from cancer to get back to studies. The eventual aim of the foundation is to fund treatment for those who can’t afford it.

Is there any worrying trend among the youth you have noticed?

I feel our youth these days do not eat and sleep well. They are so busy with their lives that they forget to take a break, breathe and relax. It is important to strike the right balance.