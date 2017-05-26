'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' Review: Unravelling the Tendulkar Phenomenon

For a cricket aficionado, the film checks all the boxes, the memorable debut, failure as a captain, personal milestones, injuries, the disappointment of 1996, 2003 and 2007 World Cups and the subsequent triumph in the 2011 edition

Film: Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Rating: ****

How would you begin to tell the story of arguably the most famous Indian of our times — The World Cup win? The day he bid a tearful adieu to the sport? Or the occasion he scored his 100th century? Sachin Tendulkar begins his story from the moment he became a father.

And surprisingly, fatherhood remains an underlying theme as James Erskine chronicles the incredible journey of a quintessential middle-class Maharashtrian boy who made it to the pinnacle of global sports in his docu-drama, Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Tendulkar begins by recalling what his father told him — that he would be happy if his son is known more as a better human being than a cricketer. The movie from thereon is interspersed with footages and voice overs that reflect Tendulkar's efforts to be the kind of father, he feels, he was lucky to have. And cricket, of course, is the backbone that holds the narrative together.

For a cricket aficionado, the film checks all the boxes, the memorable debut, failure as a captain, personal milestones, injuries, the disappointment of 1996, 2003 and 2007 World Cups and the subsequent triumph in the 2011 edition. It also touches upon the match-fixing saga and the controversial reign of Greg Chappell as the coach of Team India.

Tendulkar has often been criticised for not opening up about the match-fixing controversy. In the movie, Tendulkar says that he did not know about it and claims there is no point in making allegations when he has no evidence. Take it or leave it.

For followers of cricket and even for socio-political commentators, Tendulkar's rise has been a phenomenon that traverses the boundary ropes and assimilates into the collective conscience of a nation. Can we limit an emotion called Sachin Tendulkar to just the sport?

Long before Tendulkar became a household name, Caribbean writer CLR James had stated, “What do they know of cricket who only cricket know.”

And by unravelling the Tendulkar Phenomenon and taking it beyond the cricket stadium, Erskine has been able to deliver a film that is engaging not just for fans, but for everyone seeking to understand what the legendary batsman meant to a burgeoning nation and a population starved of heroes.

Even before the movie talks about cricket, Erskine showcases the idea of India and how it is difficult to bracket the country within one definition. He shows footages of moments when India gained Independence with Jawaharlal Nehru's Tryst With Destiny speech in the background. He establishes the country's diversity before asserting cricket as its common thread.

From there on the geo-political, economic, general growth and the changing dynamics of the nation runs as a concurrent theme to Tendulkar's rise as a cricketer.

It puts into perspective what it meant for a teenager to be a hero when the country went through turbulent times such as economic liberalisation, Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, nuclear tests, communal riots and later on, terror attacks.

The movie shows clipping of a Kashmiri man staring at a soldier when talking about the time Tendulkar went to Pakistan to make his debut. The film says it was those days when insurgency began in the Indian state.

The footage where a much younger Prannoy Roy announces the arrival of a new cricketing superstar is followed by the news of India testing a long range missile.

There are dollops of nostalgia for cricket lovers. In one of the video footages, while celebrating his 35th hundred that took him beyond Sunil Gavaskar's record of 34, Tendulkar cuts a cake and is giving a speech to his teammates. Standing behind him pensively are Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. It's a fleeting moment but for a generation of fans of the Fab Four, it is memorable.

The movie also brings in AR Rahman, whose growth as a global icon has run parallel to Tedulkar's own. The music is like a sweetly-timed shot with that perfect thud. The Maa Tujhe Salaam when MS Dhoni hits the World Cup-winning six is one for adrenaline while Hind Mere Jind is for the goosebumps.

And of course, the unforgettable and easily the most popular chants “Sachin...Sachin” that accompanies the movie like the proverbial twelfth man, is reminiscent of the days when the Master displayed his craft in front of millions.

There are video clippings of Tendulkar's time with family and friends. The ones with Anjali offers a rare glimpse into her life as the wife of a superstar cricketer, who had expectations of billion fans riding on his shoulders.

There is a scene in which a young cherubic Tendulkar is asked if he was embarrassed while popping the question to Anjali. He says no with a laugh and next to him is a young Vinod Kambli, who shares the lighter moment. Kambli is also seen in a rather colourful suit standing next to Tendulkar in the wedding video.

As movie shows Kambli, it brings to mind the other aspect of cricket as CLR James claimed. While Tendulkar reached the summit, there have been some stories that haven't had fairy tale endings. And therein lies the reality of cricket in India.

However, Kambli's story is for another day. As for now, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a must watch. It weaves in the tale of India, Cricket and Tendulkar and the amalgamation is breath taking.