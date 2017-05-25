DNA Micro Edit: Online admission system leaves Delhi Univ red-faced

The Delhi University has failed to fix the loopholes in the online procedure, started by them last year. The system aimed at providing relief to students, especially those applying from cities outside Delhi has left them confused.

While the Delhi University officials made tall claims of upgrading their software and hardware ahead of the of the admission season this year, the Varsity website crashed on the very first day.

Students using the website kept complaining that they are facing issues while uploading the website, or sometimes the website suddenly stops working, which made the entire process a mammoth task

The officials say they are trying to remove the glitches that riddled the online process last year, but nothing concrete has been done so far. In fact it's the same story this year. The online system has in fact left the Delhi University red faced.

In an era of Digital India, the country's top university needs to put their act together. In the absence of a proper plan or team for implementing the online admission process, students are at a great loss.

The University had announced a help desk in different colleges to aid those who don't have access to computers. But three days on there is no help desk available leaving many students in the dark about their queries.