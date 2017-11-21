WATCH | Worst shot in cricket history? Chamara Silva's outrageous shot will leave you laughing

Chamara Silva became a laughing stock on social media for his bizarre shot during a domestic game.

With T20 on the rise, Cricket has seen many new shots being invented in recent days. But Sri Lanka batsman Chamara Silva's attempt takes the cake.

Silva became a laughing stock on social media after his failed attempt to play a bizarre shot. The incident took place during a match between MAS Unichela and Teejay Lanka at P Sara Oval in Colombo.

Silva went behind the stumps and swung the bat to play a pull shot but it seemed he forgot he could get out bowled too.