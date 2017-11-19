South African batsman scores 490 runs in 50-overs match - See scorecard

The highest team score in one-day international cricket stands at 444. But on Saturday, a South African batsman went on score 490 runs in a 50-overs game.

Shane Dadswell achieved this astounding feat in a 50-overs match between his club NWU Pukke and Potch Dorp 1st. Dadswell, who is a wicket-keeper batsman, scored 490 runs off in just 151 balls. The innings included 57 sixes and 27 fours. Dadswell, who opened the innings, even managed to get out.

Dadswell was not the only one firing on all cylinders for his team. At the other end, Ruan Haasbroek, scored an unbeaten 104 in just 54 balls.

In the end, NWU Pukke scored 677 for 3 in their 50 overs. The Pukke batsmen hit 63 sixes and 48 fours in their innings to achieve the massive total.

Potch Dorp 1st managed only 290 runs with the fall of 9 wickets by the end of their 50 overs as Pukke achieved a 387 runs victory.

Dadswell also showed some magic with the ball, taking 3 wickets in seven overs while giving away 32 runs.

Here is the batting card of NWU Pukke: