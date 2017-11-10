'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' Review: They should have ditched this one

Film: Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

Genre: Romance/Drama

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda,

Direction: Ratnaa Sinha

Duration: 2 hours 17 minutes

Language: Hindi (U/A)

Story:

Satyendra (Rajkummar) is a clerk in the excise department. Aarti Shukla (Kriti) is an educated girl from a conservative family in Kanpur; one with ambitions to be an officer. Her parents want her to marry Sattu and at the onset, it seems as if she is in sync with their thoughts, but there’s a hitch. Sattu’s parents demand a huge dowry. Perhaps, because of some awakening within her, Aarti flees, leaving her to-be-groom stranded at the altar.

Review:

The premise had promise. Attempting to address social issues like gender bias, bribery and dowry, the film could have been an eyeopener. Though the script appears progressive, the lines mouthed by some of the characters are certainly regressive. Director Ratnaa Sinha is unable to keep a grip on proceedings or tell you anything new. So, everything feels stretched and tiresome. Also for a romantic drama, there’s a certain level of passion missing.

Coming to the plot, after Aarti flees leaving a disgruntled and disappointed Sattu at the wedding scene, the film takes a time leap. When the couple’s paths cross each other's five years later, both are changed people.

Also, this time Sattu is the district magistrate who is investigating a corruption charge against Aarti, who is the sub-registrar. Of course, you’re wondering whether the fact that she had ditched him in the past would make Sattu seek revenge? And you’re also wondering whether this couple who are meant to be together, will cross the barriers of jealousy and tension to live happily-ever-after. Well, well, if you have the inclination, go figure it out.

Despite having one of the finest actors of this generation, Rajkummar Rao at the helm, the film is unable to hold. The actor himself delivers an effortless performance going from normal to bitter to overjoyed with ease. Kriti is charming but needs more acting coaching because her emotions barely scratch the surface.

All in all, it’s a film that had potential to be a sweet love story. However, this one doesn’t quite get there because it’s not passionate enough on any count—be it in its social messaging--or be it in the romance.

Rating: 2.5/5