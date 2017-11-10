'Qarib Qarib Singlle' Review: Irrfan Khan compels you to accompany him on this romantic trip

Film: Qarib Qarib Singlle

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Parvathy, Neha Dhupia

Direction: Tanuja Chandra

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Duration: 2 hours 5 minutes

Story:

Jaya (Parvathy) and Yogi (Irrfan) meet through an online dating portal. And they set off on an unusual journey by the end of which they discover a lot about each other and themselves...

Review:

Irrfan Khan’s honeymoon with the movies is on. After Hindi Medium, here comes yet another film where the actor, who plays a poet with a philosophical bent of mind, steals the show with some cleverly-written lines. The nicest thing about him in this movie is that he doesn’t try too hard and, yet you can’t help but fall in love with him.

Jaya, on the other hand, is slightly stuck up. Life has dealt her a bad hand, but she’s still got her spirits about herself and is gung-ho about checking out what the future holds. When she embarks on a journey to places like Alwar, Rishikesh, and Gangtok with the unconventional Yogi, who is the exact opposite of her, two contrasting set of emotions envelope her. On the one hand, she finds herself drawn to this mad-hatter who is bizarre so to speak. Yet, on the other hand, she can’t stand him because she thinks he’s too full of himself.

Of course, as in life, so it is in the movies; opposites attract. The original objective of the journey Jaya and Yogi take is to get acquainted with Yogi’s exes, but the journey instead brings them closer. Director Tanuja Chandra, who gives you a peek into a rather fun and adventurous trip, manages a good first half. However, in the second half, there are some compromises as far as pace and situations are concerned. Some moments hang, others are simply forced and dull. The screenplay is a bit ambiguous in parts because it doesn’t stay long enough on Yogi’s exes, who fleet in and out without much conviction.

South Indian actress, Parvathy (who bears a strong resemblance to Bollywood actress Madhu, the leading lady of Mani Ratnam’s Roja) makes her Bollywood debut here and she is quite a natural. Also, as reinforced at the start of this review, Irrfan is top-notch.

Of the songs, 'Tu Chale Toh', rendered beautifully by Papon leaves a lasting impact. And Eeshit Narain’s accomplished camerawork captures the lead pair’s nuances and the natural beauty of the unusual locations with expertise.

If you’re in the mood for romance, you should stroll into the cinema nearby and indulge in the adventure, this movie road-maps for you.

Rating: 3.5/5