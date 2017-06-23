When Rahul is gay...

Riddles, a new play by Jeff Goldberg, looks at the layers of conflict in India’s LGBT scene

Sometimes you need to be with someone to know you don’t need to be with them. A male rape victim, who finds solace in the arms of his close friend till his lover turns up, discovers this the hard way in Riddles. The play opens this weekend and is directed by Jeff Goldberg (JG), starring Prateik Babbar (PB), Jackky Bhagnani (JB) and Vikas Mandaliya (VM). Excerpts from an interview:

Why did you adapt LB Hamilton’s ‘A Midnight Clear’?

JG: In June 2016, a crazy whacko got into an Orlando gay nightclub gunning down 49. I began to apply that brush to the Indian situation and the reality of the hate, exclusion and homophobia. I felt like revisiting my earlier play ...Clear, which I adapted into Six with the same actors. This has now become Riddles.

Mainstream actors shy away from playing gay characters. Did you have any misgivings?

JB: This is a meaty role that challenges us. Shouldn’t that be the only thing that matters?

PB: We’re aware of the immense responsibility and sensitivity involved in doing a play like this especially given the harsh reality of what being gay in India means.

VM: We want the play to sensitise people to the fact that the community is just like you and I, and to help mainstream homosexuality and highlight exclusion.

But efforts like these don’t get recognised as in the case of Aligarh...

PB: As an artiste, you decide you don’t want to dance to somebody else’s drum. Riddles is our way of doing that.

JG: Living in denial isn’t going to take away from the terrible reality of what being gay means. Let’s not forget Chechnya where despite the widespread reports of persecution, the official line has been: “There are no gay people in Chechnya.”

PB: But we aren’t activists waving flags. At the end of the day, we’re telling a story and leaving audiences with thoughts they can act on.

How often have you been hit on by men?

JG: It happens all the time. I work with actors from theatre, films and TV, and am surrounded by members of the community. Even if you don’t actually pursue an experience, it is alright to question one’s sexuality.

JB: Now that you ask me. Almost never. I wonder why...

VM: The community has very exacting standards on looks, style, grooming. So if you get hit on, it is because you are ticked in all those boxes.

PB: If someone gets pushy, I go all out to be physical. I give them rough bear hugs, punch them in a friendly way and try to choke/wrestle them. That sends the message and they back off.

Does the play address the caste/class intersection?

JG: Two of our characters are from SoBo, and are open about their sexuality. We show the arrogance and sense of entitlement that comes with that. And the foil to them is this Andheri East IPL player, who comes from a working class background and has risen to become a cricket star. He grapples with class struggle as he comes to terms with his sexuality.