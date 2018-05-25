DNA Edit: India did the right thing by summoning Pak envoy

The government’s summoning of the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah is not likely to stop terrorism but it had to be done.

The unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army across the LoC needed to be condemned and the government needed to let the international community know once again that Islamabad was willing to stoop to any level to attack India – including killing an eight-month-old infant.

Also India needed to emphasise to the world that such an evil action came not just during Islam’s holiest month – Ramzan – but also after the government had called for a truce during this time. The contrast between India and Pakistan’s actions needed to be brought out and the summoning of the envoy was the best way to do that. The third reason was to send a strong message to troubled Muslims in the Valley that these are the people who talk of azaadi but in its name are even willing to kill infants.

Such a message needed to go out loud and clear. It is unlikely Islamabad will respond to the Indian protest. Already, before the death of this innocent child, Pakistani soldiers in J&K had pleaded with Indian security forces to stop fire, promising in return that they would stop theirs.

Indian forces agreed but after they stopped Pakistani soldiers began fire once again, showing once again why they could not be trusted. These actions are made worse by the fact that Pakistan is hosting an anti-terrorism meeting under the banner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to which India has been invited.

The idea of the SCO, which is seen as a counterweight to NATO, is a good one in theory, but India cannot discuss terrorism without pointing the finger squarely at Islamabad. Pakistan needs to be pulled up if we are to have peace in the region.