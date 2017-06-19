BJP Maha confident

Against the backdrop of the just concluded farmer protests in Maharashtra, the BJP sounds more confident than ever about its popularity in the state. Articulated twice, first by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and now by party president Amit Shah, the assertions that “the BJP is ready for mid-term polls if they are imposed on the state” are a thinly veiled challenge to alliance partner Shiv Sena.

The latest Sena-BJP tussle over a complete farm loan waiver has recast the spotlight on the seemingly irreconcilable differences between the two key players. The Sena, which has ceded ground to the BJP in both parliamentary and state elections, is desperate to shore up its political fortunes, rarely passing up an opportunity to needle the BJP when it is cornered by the Opposition.

Though the turbulent partnership has weathered many a storm, sometimes coming tantalisingly close to a rupture, Fadnavis has learnt to take Sena’s bluster on its face value. Shah, too, knows that the Sena will never make good on its threats. Hence, his following remark: I am sure the BJP government in the state will complete five years.”

Ironically, Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray needs the BJP as much or even more than the BJP perhaps needs it. Yet, his display of verbal fireworks has continued unabated, much to the embarrassment of the state government where the Sena is a junior partner. Shah’s three-day visit can be interpreted as the party high command’s gesture of solidarity and faith in the CM.