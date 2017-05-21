Mumbai Indians are now the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League.
Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in a pulsating final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on Sunday.
The Rohit Sharma-led side was counted out by most after opting to bat first and managing just 129 runs. But the two-times champions showed their might by restricting RPS to 128 and winning by one run.
It was an all-round bowling effort that saw MI snatch victory from the jaws of defeated. Lasith Malinga came good at the big stage, Jasprit Bumrah dealt the killer blow by removing Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Mitchell Johnson held his nerve in the final over.
But it was all made possible by a magnificent innings under pressure by Krunal Pandya. Despite the constant loss of wickets at the other end, the all-rounder refused to give in. He held fort and played a gritty knock of 47 from 38 balls.
RPS skipper Steve Smith played a valiant knock of 51, but MI were not going to be denied their third IPL trophy.
#MSDhoni in the middle! Just look at the crowd! #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/TP8zSK1eBE
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
#IPLfinal When it matters most #Rahane getting into form. Man of the Match?
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 21, 2017
#RPSvsMI #IPLfinal #IPL #MSDhoni #MIvRPS @msdhoni Things pic.twitter.com/X1ow7ITDYB
— Meninblue.in (@CricMeninblue) May 21, 2017
Nothing is going right with @mipaltan a easy catch drop by @krunalpandya24 .#RPSvMI #IPLfinal #ipl
— Mera Bhai Hai Dhoni (@rajatti19) May 21, 2017
#Rahane goes straight for the kill. runs beating the big man Pollard! #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/mzrByqIjAj
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
Rahul Tripathi guides one from Johnson past short fine-leg for a four.
RPS - 14/0 after 2 overs.
If today's match between Mumbai Indians and RP Supergiant gets tied, the trophy should be given to Lonavala #IPLfinal
— Ratnagiri Riders (@RatnagiriRiders) May 21, 2017
Outstanding combinations:
Laurel- Hardy
Jai -Veeru
Smith- Dhoni#IPLfinal
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 21, 2017
#IPLFinal Match To Hum Tabhi Jeet Gaye The Jab... #IPL #MIvRPS #RPSvMI #RohitSharma #Dhoni #DilSay #DimagSay #BingPredicts #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/OV6lVPPVdp
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 21, 2017
.@mipaltan fans right now!! #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/ySe5pb06rk
— Burning Dezire. (@iam_zaid) May 21, 2017
One brother down. One to go! #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/FB6N0SIs53
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
#RPSvsMi #Iplfinal so far. pic.twitter.com/SZtVujaeWn
— Finolex Pipes (@Finolexwater) May 21, 2017
Shardul finds Karn's edge, but Christian fails to hold on to the catch aT second slip.
The batsman thinks the ball has gone past the fielder and starts off for a single.
Christian, though, had the ball close to him and threw it towards the striker's end. An alert Shardul ran up to the stumps, collected the ball and knocked off the bails.
Hara-kiri from Mi! They are 80/7 from 14.3 overs.
RO-HIT it into Shardul's hands and he balances like YING YANG!
MI now 56-4 #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/WUiu07p5SK
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
Throwback #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/nueeEug3tp
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
Will Pollard score runs in today's #IPLFinal?#RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/B8B0QgEzFn
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
Biryani is never an option #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/bayvljkIvS
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
This final looks like a match between Pune and scars inflicted by Pune.#IPLfinal
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) May 21, 2017
When the lights comes ON #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/zTapRgAfuO
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
#IPLfinal - Do we have a football manager on a cricket field? - @SPFleming7 #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/fnAZUEQHv9
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2017
Sorry, it was so fast that even the reaction meter couldn't track the time! #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/IhdI2JaJsQ
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
Right from the middle #WinReady #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/3FSpN0t4O6
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
Rohit's 4 boundaries in the 6th have upgraded a truly horrible powerplay into a somewhat dismal powerplay #IPLfinal
— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 21, 2017
Have I missed something here...? This a Test Match? #IPL10final
— KP (@KP24) May 21, 2017
Throwback #IPLfinal #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/UhSiJwdiuc
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
Super catch by the Supergiant! @JUnadkat #IPLfinal #RPSvMI #RangWahiJungNayi pic.twitter.com/rI7qDI8YBC
— RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) May 21, 2017
Perfect setting for the big occasion. #CricketMeriJaan #IPLfinal #MI pic.twitter.com/IUuAswpZQW
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 21, 2017
MI XI: L Simmons, P Patel, RG Sharma, A Rayudu, K Pollard, H Pandya, K Pandya, M Johnson, K Sharma, J Bumrah, L Malinga
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2017
RPS XI: A Rahane, R Tripathi, S Smith, MS Dhoni, M Tiwary, D Christian, W Sundar, L Ferguson, A Zampa, S Thakur, J Unadkat
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2017