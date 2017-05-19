Follow live commentary of Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians (MI) completely blew away the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting line-up in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Considering the rainy weather forecast at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, MI skipper Rohit Sharma had no hesitation in choosing to bowl first after winning the toss.

It was one way traffic from the get go as MI bowlers made a mockery of the KKR batting. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up four wickets in a brilliant spell.

For Gautam Gambhir's side, it was only middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav who managed to play a decent knock. The two-times champions will have to do something special with the ball if they are to make it to the final.