Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a rain-marred Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on Thursday.

KKR put in a dominating performance to restrict SRH for a paltry 128 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, both teams had to wait for a few hours after the first innings to step out on the field again. Due to the consistent rainfall, the match was truncated and KKR needed 48 to win in eight overs with all ten wickets in hand.

After losing three wickets in the first two overs, it was left to captain Gautam Gambhir and Ishank Jaggi to take KKR through.

Earlier, Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. The Australian pacer picked up three wickets for 20 runs from his four overs.