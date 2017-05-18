Essel Group 90 years
IPL 2017: KKR beat SRH in rain-hit Eliminator, to meet MI in Qualifier 2

KKR captain Gautam Gambhir in action against SRH on Thursday (Photo credit: AFP)
alt Aditya Chaturvedi | Wed, 17 May 2017-07:48pm , Bengaluru , DNA webdesk

Gautam Gambhir plays a captain's knock to take KKR home in a truncated game.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a rain-marred Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on Thursday.

KKR put in a dominating performance to restrict SRH for a paltry 128 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, both teams had to wait for a few hours after the first innings to step out on the field again. Due to the consistent rainfall, the match was truncated and KKR needed 48 to win in eight overs with all ten wickets in hand.

After losing three wickets in the first two overs, it was left to captain Gautam Gambhir and Ishank Jaggi to take KKR through.

Earlier, Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. The Australian pacer picked up three wickets for 20 runs from his four overs.

01:32 AM

That's it from us for now.

Hope you enjoyed our live coverage.

Do join us for Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Thank you for joining us, good night!

01:30 AM

KKR will play Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017 on Friday.

01:30 AM

Tough luck for SRH. They had a good campaign, but their batting let them down big time tonight.

01:29 AM

That's it!

We finally have a winner. It's KKR!

01:28 AM

Wonderful bowling by Rashid.

Gives just 11 from his two overs.

KKR need 2 runs to win from the last over.

01:25 AM

Great over for KKR.

They need just 7 from 12 balls now!

Who will Warner give the ball to now? Who will bowl a second over? Bhuvi or Rashid?

01:25 AM

Rashid it is!

01:21 AM

SIX!

Gambhir hooks one for a maximum.

This should do it for KKR.

01:20 AM

Gambhir goes up and over!

Cuts Siddharth Kaul for a four over backward point.

01:18 AM

The Afghan beats Gambhir twice with beautiful googlys. Also bowls back-to-back wides in between those two deliveries.

Six from the third over.

KKR - 27/3

01:15 AM

4 runs from Rashid Khan's first 3 balls.

01:12 AM

10 of the second over.

Gambhir taking control of proceedings.

KKR - 21/3

01:11 AM

SIX!

Gambhir gets a top-edge that goes all the way behind the keeper.

01:08 AM

WICKET!

Uthappa pulls one straight to Dhawan at deep square-leg.

KKR are digging their own grave. This game has well and truly opened up!

KKR - 12/3 after 1.1 overs.

01:07 AM

Chris Jordan shares the attack with Bhuvi, sends down a wide first up.

01:05 AM

Captain Gautam Gambhir slams the second ball he faces for a four!

11 off the first over.

01:04 AM

Another one goes!

Yusuf Pathan gets run-out by Bhuvi.

It's all happening here!

01:02 AM

WICKET!

Bhuvi gets Lynn's outside edge, Ojha takes a comfortable catch.

Will there be a there a twist in the tale?

00:59 AM

SIX!

Lynn cuts one ferociously over point for a maximum.

00:58 AM

Uthappa picks a single off the first ball.

00:56 AM

Umpires are out.

Uthappa and Lynn to open the innings for KKR.

Bhuvi to bowl the first over for SRH.

00:52 AM

One bowler can bowl two overs.

Powerplay of two overs.

00:46 AM

Match resumes at 12.55 am!

KKR need 48 to win in 6 overs.

00:25 AM
00:23 AM

The pitch covers are off!

Next inspection at 12.35 am (IST)

23:57 PM

Slight drizzle continues.

Even if the match resumes now, it will not be a 20 over game.

23:41 PM

Good news!

The drizzle has almost stopped, the groundsmen are out.

23:21 PM

The rain has gotten heavier.

23:11 PM

Oh no!

Play was scheduled to resume at 11.25 pm, but a slight drizzle falls as the players step back on the field.

The covers are back on!

23:02 PM

News we all were waiting for!

Match to start at 11.25 pm (IST)

Full 20 over game!

22:52 PM

Rain Update

- The rain has reduces to a steady drizzle in Bengaluru.

- There is no reserve day for the Eliminator and Qualifier matches. There is one, though, for the final.

- If the match gets washed out, then SRH go through to Qualifier 2 as they finished higher than KKR in the league.

- The cut-off timings for the match to start are:

For a full 20 over game - 11.52 pm (IST - Wednesday, May 17)

For a five over game - 00.58 am (IST - Thursday, May 18)

For a Super Over - 01.20 am (IST - Thursday, May 18)

- If the match is reduced to a five over contest, then the revised target for KKR will be 41 runs.

 

21:44 PM

Stay tuned for updates!

21:41 PM

The rain has started to come down heavily at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

21:39 PM

Wicket off the final ball!

SRH finish at 128/7 from their 20 overs.

KKR have taken this game by the scruff of its neck.

21:33 PM

Another good over for KKR.

SRH - 121/6 after 19 overs.

21:31 PM

WICKET!

Coulter-Nile removes Jordan off the first ball the Englishman faces. Brilliant return catch from the pacer.

The Aussie picks up his third wicket in four balls. He had got Williamson off the last ball of his previous spell.

21:29 PM

WICKET!

Shankar perishes trying to hit a maximum. Good cameo of 22 from 17 by the youngster.

Coulter-Nile strikes for KKR!

Chris Jordan the new man for SRH.

21:27 PM

SRH are 118/4 after 18 overs.

How many will they add in the last 12 balls?

21:26 PM

SIX!

Naman Ojha hits a flat, straight six after Shankar caresses one for four.

Expensive over this from Boult.

21:23 PM

Just 2 runs from Narine's final over.

The West Indian has bowled yet another brilliant spell for KKR. Although he didn't pick any wicket, he gave just 20 runs from his four overs tonight.

SRH - 105/4 from 17 overs.

21:20 PM
21:16 PM

Commentator's curse!

Yuvi is out!

The southpaw tries to smash Umesh for a maximum, only manages to find Chawla at deep mid-wicket.

SRH in shambles at 99/4 from 15.3 overs.

Time for another strategic time-out.

21:13 PM

Can Yuvi produce a match-winning knock the way Dhoni did last night?

21:12 PM

SIX!

Massive from Shankar! Deposits Chawla in the second tier over long-on.

SRH getting a push - 98/3 from 15 overs.

21:10 PM

FOUR!

Chawla tosses one up, Yuvi's thunderous drive almost takes Shankar's head off at the other end.

21:07 PM

Vijay Shankar takes the aerial route.

Slogs Narine over mid-wicket for four.

Should SRH go for an all-out counter-attack?

21:04 PM

Yuvi gets into the act.

Plays a trademark cover-drive for four, Was helped with a mis-field by Jaggi.

21:03 PM

He must be a happy man at the moment!

20:59 PM

WICKET!

Double-strike for KKR!

Chawla cleans up Warner. The Aussie goes for a wild pull, sees his middle-stump get knocked down instead.

Massive blows for SRH. They are tottering at 75/3 from 12.2 overs.

20:57 PM

WICKET!

Coulter-Nile removes Williamson!

The Kiwi batsman hits a handsome drive, but straight to Suryakumar Yadav at extra-cover.

Yuvraj Singh is in the house!

SRH - 75/2 after 12.

 

20:56 PM
20:53 PM

SIX!

Narine bowls five tight balls, drops the sixth one short and gets punished by Warner.

The SRH skipper needed this, he was striking at just over 100 before he played that shot.

SRH - 71/1 after 11 overs.

20:48 PM

FOUR & SIX!

Williamson peppers the leg side boundary with two sumptuous strokes.

Can this burst provide SRH the momentum?

20:45 PM
20:44 PM

Uthappa flicks a throw onto the stumps cleverly, Warner survives a run-out scare.

Time for the first strategic time-out of the night.

First round of this must-win encounter goes to KKR!

SRH - 48/1 from 9 overs.

20:41 PM

SIX!

Piyush Chawla comes into the attack, bowls a half-tracker, Warner deposits it into the crowd. First maximum of the night.

20:38 PM

Quiet first over from Nathan Coulter-Nile, just two from it.

KKR are dominating at the moment.

The defending champs will need to get going quickly.

SRH - 39/1 from 8 overs.

20:33 PM

Williamson gets underway!

Plays a beautiful, inside-out drive over covers.

Seven from Yusuf Pathan's first over.

SRH - 37/1 from 7 overs.

20:30 PM

Sunil Narine comes into the attack, gives away just three runs off his first over.

KKR have choked SRH's run-flow at the moment.

Will Warner cut loose?

SRH - 30/1 after 6 overs.

20:26 PM
20:23 PM

WICKET!

Dhawan tries to pull Umesh out of the park, gets a top-edge that's taken well by keeper Robin Uthappa.

This is turning into a rather good start for KKR.

Kane Williamson is the new man at the crease.

20:20 PM

Just five from Boult's second over.

Sedate start at the Chinnaswamy tonight.

SRH - 25/0 from 4 overs.

20:16 PM

Dhawan gets into the act, smashes one past square-leg for four.

The defending champs are getting a boundary each over.

SRH - 20/0 from 3 overs.

20:12 PM

Warner hits a ferocious pull for four to end the second over.

SRH - 13/0 from 2 overs.

20:08 PM

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult to open the attack with Umesh.

20:07 PM

First boundary for SRH!

Captain Warner goes up and over, cuts Umesh over Point for four.

SRH - 7/0 after the first over.

20:03 PM

The players have taken their positions on the field at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The umpires are in readiness.

Umesh Yadav to bowl the first ball to David Warner.

Here we go!

20:02 PM
19:58 PM

Hello everyone!

Welcome to live commentary of the IPL 2017 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Aditya Chaturvedi