Zohran Mamdani Stands Against Donald Trump’s Fascism In New York Race | US News | Trump News Eyewitness footage captured Zohran Mamdani’s first speech after his surprise lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary. The 33-year-old state lawmaker and self-described democratic socialist promised to “reject President Donald Trump’s policies” and “govern our city as a model for the Democratic Party.” Mamdani, poised to become NYC’s first Muslim mayor, has a strong lead over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Born in Uganda to a family of Indian descent, Mamdani is known for his pro-Palestinian activism. Ranked-choice counting continues, but Mamdani is the clear front-runner.