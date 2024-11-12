Zhuhai Attack China President Xi Jinping Urges All-Out Efforts To Treat Injured In Car Ramming Case

Zhuhai Attack: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for intensive efforts to treat the victims of Monday's automobile ramming incident in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, south China. In a directive on the issue, Xi, who is also the chairman of the Central Military Commission and general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, called for the offender to face harsh legal penalties.The incident, which took place in a Zhuhai sports center, left 35 people dead and 43 seriously injured.