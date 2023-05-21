"You are too popular...": When US President Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph!

US President Joe Biden has acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity. Notably, PM Modi is set to reach the United States in June for an official state visit. On May 20, PM Modi, Joe Biden attended the G7 meeting in Hiroshima. During the meet, President Joe Biden walked up to PM Modi and hugged him. Biden reportedly praised PM Modi for his popularity in the United States. US President Joe Biden told Modi that he is “too popular”.