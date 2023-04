Yemen Stampede: At least 85 killed, hundreds injured during packed Ramadan charity event

At least 85 people were killed and more than 100 injured in Yemen's capital Sana'a in a stampede that broke out during a charity distribution. Official statements by the Houthi-led administration say that a "random distribution" of sums of money was taking place in the capital's Bab al-Yemen area when the stampede broke out.