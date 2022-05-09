Yamaha Motor launches e-scooter

Yamaha Motor has introduced an electric scooter named “E01”. The Japanese company also announced that they will start its demonstration in 5 Asian countries and Europe. “E-01” is an electric bike that combines motor bike technology and EV technology which is used by Yamaha. The electric scooter is good for commuting for short to medium distance. The electric drive makes it easy to move the motorcycle backward.